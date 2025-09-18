2025-09-19 Friday

Sui Rebounds, Avalanche Hits $1B Volume, as BullZilla ($BZIL) Gathers 1,600+ Holders

The crypto market has always rewarded those who positioned early, but 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most decisive years for presale hunters and blockchain builders alike. With presale momentum at full speed, execution layers scaling to unprecedented throughput, and developers pouring into new ecosystems, the landscape offers a unique blend of […]
Bitgo Secures German Approval to Launch European Regulated Crypto Trading Services From Frankfurt

Bitgo Europe GmbH received BaFin approval to extend its license, allowing it to offer regulated crypto trading services from Frankfurt, Germany. European institutional investors can now access Bitgo’s crypto OTC trading desk and electronic trading platform for spot trading across thousands of digital assets and stablecoins. The platform aggregates liquidity from dozens of sources, including […]
Controversial: Compound DAO Fails to Recall $13M in COMP Tokens

BitcoinWorld Controversial: Compound DAO Fails to Recall $13M in COMP Tokens In the fast-paced world of decentralized finance (DeFi), community decisions often spark significant debate. Recently, the Compound DAO found itself at the center of such a discussion when a crucial proposal failed to pass. This event has shed light on the intricate dynamics of decentralized governance and the power struggles within these autonomous organizations. What Happened with the Compound DAO Proposal? A recent proposal within the Compound DAO aimed to recall a substantial sum of 300,000 COMP tokens. These tokens are currently valued at approximately $13 million. The initial distribution of these tokens occurred last year, intended to incentivize active participation in the governance process by a specific group of delegates. The recall effort was initiated by community members. They argued that the grant disproportionately benefited a select few. Concerns were raised about the long-term health and fairness of the Compound DAO. However, despite these concerns, the proposal faced strong opposition and was ultimately rejected. This outcome highlights the challenges inherent in achieving consensus within a decentralized framework, especially when significant financial stakes are involved. Why Did the Compound DAO Proposal Fail? The rejection of the proposal was not a close call; about 70% of the voters opposed the recall. Reports suggest that large-scale investors played a significant role in leading this opposition. Their motivations likely centered on protecting the existing token distribution and the perceived stability it offered. Community members who submitted the proposal voiced concerns that the initial grant: Mainly benefited a few insiders. Potentially harmed the broader interests of the Compound DAO. This situation underscores a common tension in DAOs: the balance between rewarding early contributors or key participants and ensuring equitable distribution and broad community benefit. It raises questions about who truly holds the power in decentralized systems and how effectively community voices can influence major decisions. Understanding Decentralized Governance Challenges The incident within the Compound DAO is a prime example of the complexities involved in decentralized governance. While DAOs promise a democratic approach to decision-making, they are not immune to power dynamics that can influence outcomes. Key Challenges Include: Voter Apathy: Not all token holders actively participate in governance. Whale Dominance: Large token holders (whales) can sway votes significantly. Information Asymmetry: Some participants may have more information or influence than others. Consensus Building: Reaching broad agreement on contentious issues can be difficult. This event serves as a valuable case study for other DAOs. It emphasizes the need for robust governance frameworks that can address potential conflicts of interest and ensure that all voices, regardless of their token holdings, have a fair opportunity to be heard. What Are the Broader Implications for Compound DAO and DeFi? The failed recall within the Compound DAO has wider implications beyond just the token distribution. It highlights the ongoing evolution of decentralized autonomous organizations and their struggle to achieve true decentralization and equitable representation. For the DeFi ecosystem, such events are crucial learning opportunities. Lessons Learned: The importance of clear, transparent grant allocation policies. The need for mechanisms to address perceived inequities. The ongoing debate about delegate incentives and accountability. As DAOs continue to mature, they must develop more sophisticated methods for engaging their communities and resolving disputes. This incident prompts a deeper look into how future proposals within the Compound DAO, and indeed other DAOs, will be structured and voted upon to ensure broader community buy-in and trust. Concluding Thoughts on Compound DAO’s Governance The rejection of the Compound DAO proposal to recall $13 million in COMP tokens marks a significant moment in its governance journey. It underscores the powerful influence of large stakeholders and the persistent challenges in balancing the interests of various community factions. While the outcome may disappoint some, it offers invaluable insights into the real-world complexities of decentralized decision-making. The future success of DAOs, including the Compound DAO, will depend on their ability to adapt, foster inclusive participation, and continually refine their governance mechanisms to serve the collective good. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What was the Compound DAO proposal about? The proposal aimed to recall 300,000 COMP tokens, valued at approximately $13 million, which were granted last year to delegates to encourage governance participation. 2. Why did the Compound DAO proposal fail? The proposal was rejected after about 70% of voters opposed it, reportedly led by large-scale investors. Community members who submitted the proposal argued that the grant benefited only a few insiders and was harmful to the DAO as a whole. 3. What are COMP tokens? COMP is the native governance token of the Compound protocol. Holders of COMP tokens can propose, debate, and vote on changes to the protocol, effectively governing the Compound DAO. 4. What are the main challenges facing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs)? DAOs often face challenges such as voter apathy, the dominance of large token holders (whales), information asymmetry, and the difficulty of building consensus on contentious issues. 5. What does this event mean for the future of Compound DAO? This event highlights the need for the Compound DAO to continuously refine its governance mechanisms, ensure transparency in token allocations, and address the balance between incentivizing participation and promoting equitable distribution among its community members. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver crucial insights into the evolving world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Controversial: Compound DAO Fails to Recall $13M in COMP Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

The first prediction markets exchange to be regulated by the CFTC, Kalshi, has launched the KalshiEco Hub in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base. The new program aims to bring builders, traders, and content creators onto an expanding ecosystem of blockchain-based prediction markets. The launch of the KalshiEco Hub signals a step toward linking traditional […]
U.S. banks slash prime rate to 7.25% following Fed meeting

Major U.S.banks cut the prime rate from 7.50% to 7.25% after the Fed's 25bps rate cut. The Fed moved due to rising jobless claims and weak hiring.
Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future

BitcoinWorld Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future The financial world, including the dynamic cryptocurrency market, often hangs on every word from the Federal Reserve. Recently, Jerome Powell’s press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concluded, leaving investors and analysts dissecting his remarks for clues about the future economic direction. This event is always a pivotal moment, shaping expectations for inflation, interest rates, and the overall stability of global markets. What Were the Key Takeaways from Jerome Powell’s Press Conference? During Jerome Powell’s press conference, the Fed Chair provided an update on the central bank’s monetary policy decisions and its economic outlook. His statements often reiterate the Fed’s dual mandate: achieving maximum employment and stable prices. This time was no different, with a strong emphasis on managing persistent inflation. Key points from the recent discussion included: Inflation Control: Powell emphasized the Fed’s unwavering commitment to bringing inflation back down to its 2% target. He reiterated that the fight against rising prices remains the top priority, even if it entails some economic slowdown. Interest Rate Policy: While the Fed’s stance on future interest rate adjustments was discussed, the path remains data-dependent. Powell indicated that decisions would continue to be made meeting-by-meeting, based on incoming economic data. Economic Projections: The updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) offered insights into the Fed’s forecasts for GDP growth, unemployment, and inflation. These projections help market participants gauge the central bank’s expectations for the economy’s trajectory. Quantitative Tightening (QT): The ongoing process of reducing the Fed’s balance sheet, known as quantitative tightening, was also a topic. This reduction in liquidity in the financial system has broad implications for asset prices. How Did Jerome Powell’s Remarks Impact Cryptocurrency Markets? The conclusion of Jerome Powell’s press conference often sends ripples through traditional financial markets, and cryptocurrencies are increasingly sensitive to these macroeconomic shifts. Digital assets, once thought to be uncorrelated, now frequently react to the Fed’s monetary policy signals. Higher interest rates, for instance, tend to make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies less attractive. This is because investors might prefer safer, interest-bearing investments. Consequently, we often see increased volatility in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices immediately following such announcements. The tightening of financial conditions, driven by the Fed, reduces overall liquidity in the system, which can put downward pressure on asset valuations across the board. However, some argue that this growing correlation signifies crypto’s increasing integration into the broader financial ecosystem. It suggests that institutional investors and mainstream finance are now paying closer attention to digital assets, treating them more like other risk-on investments. Navigating the Economic Landscape After Jerome Powell’s Press Conference For cryptocurrency investors, understanding the implications of Jerome Powell’s press conference is crucial for making informed decisions. The Fed’s policy trajectory directly influences the availability of capital and investor sentiment, which are key drivers for crypto valuations. Here are some actionable insights for navigating this environment: Stay Informed: Regularly monitor Fed announcements and economic data releases. Understanding the macroeconomic backdrop is as important as analyzing individual crypto projects. Assess Risk Tolerance: In periods of economic uncertainty and tighter monetary policy, a reassessment of personal risk tolerance is wise. Diversification within your crypto portfolio and across different asset classes can mitigate potential downsides. Focus on Fundamentals: While market sentiment can be swayed by macro news, projects with strong fundamentals, clear use cases, and robust development teams tend to perform better in the long run. Long-Term Perspective: Cryptocurrency markets are known for their volatility. Adopting a long-term investment horizon can help weather short-term fluctuations driven by macro events like Fed meetings. The challenges include potential continued volatility and reduced liquidity. However, opportunities may arise from market corrections, allowing strategic investors to accumulate assets at lower prices. In summary, Jerome Powell’s press conference provides essential guidance on the Fed’s economic strategy. Its conclusions have a profound impact on financial markets, including the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. Staying informed, understanding the nuances of monetary policy, and maintaining a strategic investment approach are paramount for navigating the evolving economic landscape. The Fed’s actions underscore the interconnectedness of traditional finance and the burgeoning digital asset space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? A1: The FOMC is the monetary policy-making body of the Federal Reserve System. It sets the federal funds rate target and directs open market operations, influencing the availability of money and credit in the U.S. economy. Q2: How do the Fed’s interest rate decisions typically affect cryptocurrency markets? A2: Generally, when the Fed raises interest rates, it makes borrowing more expensive and reduces liquidity in the financial system. This often leads investors to shy away from riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, potentially causing prices to decline. Conversely, lower rates can stimulate investment in riskier assets. Q3: What does “data-dependent” mean in the context of Fed policy? A3: “Data-dependent” means that the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions, such as interest rate adjustments, will primarily be based on the latest economic data. This includes inflation reports, employment figures, and GDP growth, rather than a predetermined schedule. Q4: Should I change my cryptocurrency investment strategy based on Jerome Powell’s press conference? A4: While it’s crucial to be aware of the macroeconomic environment shaped by Jerome Powell’s press conference, drastic changes to a well-researched investment strategy may not always be necessary. It’s recommended to review your portfolio, assess your risk tolerance, and consider if your strategy aligns with the current economic outlook, focusing on long-term fundamentals. If you found this analysis helpful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your insights and shares help us reach more readers interested in the intersection of traditional finance and the exciting world of cryptocurrencies. Spread the word! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
Global Stage Bridging Washington and Seoul: Web3 Future to Be Discussed at KBW2025

The post Global Stage Bridging Washington and Seoul: Web3 Future to Be Discussed at KBW2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. SEOUL, Sept. 18 — Korea Blockchain Week’s flagship conference KBW2025: IMPACT will bring senior U.S. government officials, global investors, and AI and robotics innovators to Seoul on Sept. 23–24 to discuss the latest developments in Web3. Organizer Factblock released the full agenda Tuesday, outlining more than […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/global-stage-bridging-washington-and-seoul-web3-future-to-be-discussed-at-kbw2025/
USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network

The post USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDC, the fully reserved stablecoin issued by Circle, is now live on the XDC Network (XDC), alongside Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP V2), according to announcements shared on September 17. The launch enables developers, institutions, and enterprises using the XDC Mainnet to access the world’s largest regulated stablecoin and take advantage of its liquidity for applications such as tokenized trade finance, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and enterprise payments. USDC is now LIVE on the XDC Network@USDC , a fully reserved and regulated stablecoin, is now natively supported on XDC. This integration brings powerful advantages:– Near instant settlement at low cost– Enhanced liquidity for DeFi protocols and XDC-based applications-… pic.twitter.com/3WADrKUyqt — XDC Network (@XDCNetwork) September 17, 2025 Expanding stablecoin access on XDC USDC operates with 1:1 capital efficiency and is used globally for payments, settlements, and liquidity provisioning.  With its integration on XDC, network participants can leverage the stablecoin’s regulated infrastructure alongside the network’s delegated proof-of-stake architecture, which provides near-instant transaction finality and low gas fees. The addition of CCTP V2 allows USDC to move natively across 15 supported blockchains without relying on wrapped or bridged tokens.  Key use cases and ecosystem impact USDC on XDC is expected to support a range of financial applications, including settling tokenized invoices and letters of credit in global trade finance, issuing and exchanging tokenized assets such as treasuries and private credit, and enabling low-cost, cross-border B2B transactions. Day-one partners of the integration include Fireblocks and SBI XDC Network APAC, as highlighted in the launch announcement. The XDC ecosystem currently includes more than 175 apps, protocols, and participants, according to the XDC Foundation. USDC currently has over $72.5 billion in circulation as of September 16, and with its addition, XDC joins the list of 26 blockchains supporting the stablecoin natively. Featured image via Shutterstock. …
SEC Fast-Tracks Spot Crypto ETFs with New Rules, But Inflows Remain Uncertain

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the proposed rule changes by 3 national securities exchanges, which enable them to obtain generic listing standards for spot commodity Exchange-Traded-Products (ETPs)  and also for new cryptocurrencies. The US  SEC streamlining the approval process for crypto ETPs may impact a rise in new offerings, but it ... Read more The post SEC Fast-Tracks Spot Crypto ETFs with New Rules, But Inflows Remain Uncertain appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
