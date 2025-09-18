2025-09-19 Friday

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

The post A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse into the Future of Wearable Tech Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-smart-glasses-unveiled/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 16:43
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates 25 Basis Points as Officials Remain Split on 2025 Path

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates 25 Basis Points as Officials Remain Split on 2025 Path

TLDR Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.00%-4.25% range, the first cut of 2025 FOMC members are divided on future cuts, with 10 of 19 members supporting two or more additional cuts this year New Fed governor Stephen Miran dissented, preferring a 50 basis point cut instead Labor market is weakening [...] The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates 25 Basis Points as Officials Remain Split on 2025 Path appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/18 16:42
ASIC loosens the rules: exemption to distribute AFS stablecoin

ASIC loosens the rules: exemption to distribute AFS stablecoin

The ASIC introduces a class relief that simplifies the distribution of stablecoins issued by entities with an AFS license.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/18 16:40
Crucial Fed Rate Cut: Powell’s Bold Risk Management Move Explained

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: Powell’s Bold Risk Management Move Explained

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cut: Powell’s Bold Risk Management Move Explained In a significant development for global financial markets, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently described the latest Fed rate cut as a critical risk management measure. This statement immediately captured the attention of investors, economists, and especially those in the dynamic cryptocurrency space. Understanding Powell’s rationale and the potential implications of this move is essential for navigating today’s complex economic landscape. What Exactly is a Fed Rate Cut and Why Does it Matter? A Fed rate cut refers to the Federal Reserve lowering the target range for the federal funds rate. This is the interest rate at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight. When the Fed lowers this rate, it typically makes borrowing cheaper across the entire economy. This decision impacts everything from mortgage rates to business loans. The Fed uses interest rates as a primary tool to influence economic activity, aiming to achieve maximum employment and stable prices. A lower rate often stimulates spending and investment, but it can also signal concerns about economic slowdown. Key reasons for a rate cut often include: Slowing economic growth or recession fears. Low inflation or deflationary pressures. Global economic instability impacting domestic markets. A desire to provide more liquidity to the financial system. Powell’s emphasis on ‘risk management’ suggests a proactive approach. The Fed is not just reacting to current data but also anticipating potential future challenges. They are essentially trying to prevent a worse economic outcome by adjusting policy now. How Does a Fed Rate Cut Influence the Broader Economy? When the Federal Reserve implements a Fed rate cut, it sends ripples throughout the financial world. For traditional markets, lower interest rates generally mean: Boost for Stocks: Companies can borrow more cheaply, potentially increasing profits and stock valuations. Investors might also move money from lower-yielding bonds into equities. Cheaper Borrowing: Consumers and businesses enjoy lower rates on loans, from mortgages to credit cards, encouraging spending and investment. Weaker Dollar: Lower rates can make a country’s currency less attractive to foreign investors, potentially leading to a weaker dollar. Bond Market Shifts: Existing bonds with higher yields become more attractive, while newly issued bonds will have lower yields. This shift in monetary policy aims to inject confidence and liquidity into the system, countering potential economic headwinds. However, there’s always a delicate balance to strike, as too much stimulus can lead to inflationary pressures down the line. What Does This Fed Rate Cut Mean for Cryptocurrency Investors? The impact of a Fed rate cut on the cryptocurrency market is often a topic of intense discussion. While crypto assets operate independently of central banks, they are not immune to broader macroeconomic forces. Here’s how a rate cut can play out: Increased Risk Appetite: With traditional savings and bond yields potentially lower, investors might seek higher returns in riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Inflation Hedge Narrative: Some view cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, as a hedge against inflation and traditional currency debasement. If a rate cut leads to concerns about inflation, this narrative could gain traction. Liquidity Influx: A more accommodative monetary policy can increase overall liquidity in the financial system, some of which may flow into digital assets. Dollar Weakness: A weaker dollar, a potential consequence of rate cuts, can sometimes make dollar-denominated assets like crypto more appealing to international investors. However, it’s crucial to remember that the crypto market also has its unique drivers, including technological developments, regulatory news, and market sentiment. While a Fed rate cut can provide a tailwind, it’s not the sole determinant of crypto performance. Navigating the New Landscape: Actionable Insights for Crypto Investors Given the Federal Reserve’s stance on risk management through a Fed rate cut, what steps can crypto investors consider? Stay Informed: Keep a close watch on further Fed announcements and economic data. Understanding the broader macroeconomic picture is vital. Diversify Your Portfolio: While a rate cut might favor risk assets, a balanced portfolio that includes a mix of traditional and digital assets can help mitigate volatility. Long-Term Perspective: Focus on the fundamental value and long-term potential of your chosen cryptocurrencies rather than short-term fluctuations driven by macro news. Assess Risk Tolerance: Re-evaluate your personal risk tolerance in light of potential market shifts. Lower rates can encourage speculation, but prudence remains key. Powell’s description of the Fed rate cut as a risk management measure highlights the central bank’s commitment to maintaining economic stability. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, this move underscores the increasing interconnectedness of traditional finance and the digital asset world. While a rate cut can create opportunities, a thoughtful and informed approach is always the best strategy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What exactly is a Fed rate cut? A Fed rate cut is when the Federal Reserve lowers its target for the federal funds rate, which is the benchmark interest rate banks charge each other for overnight lending. This action makes borrowing cheaper across the economy, aiming to stimulate economic activity. Why did Powell emphasize “risk management” for this Fed rate cut? Jerome Powell emphasized “risk management” to indicate that the Fed was proactively addressing potential economic slowdowns or other future challenges. It suggests a preventative measure to safeguard against adverse economic conditions rather than merely reacting to existing problems. How does a Fed rate cut typically affect the crypto market? A Fed rate cut can make traditional investments less attractive due to lower yields, potentially driving investors towards higher-risk, higher-reward assets like cryptocurrencies. It can also increase overall market liquidity and strengthen the narrative of crypto as an inflation hedge. Should crypto investors change their strategy after a rate cut? While a rate cut can influence market dynamics, crypto investors should primarily focus on their long-term strategy, fundamental research, and risk tolerance. It’s wise to stay informed about macroeconomic trends but avoid making impulsive decisions based solely on a single policy change. What are the potential downsides of a Fed rate cut? Potential downsides include increased inflationary pressures if the economy overheats, a weaker national currency, and the possibility of creating asset bubbles as investors chase higher returns in riskier markets. It can also signal underlying concerns about economic health. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the implications of the Fed’s latest move! Follow us on social media for more real-time updates and expert analysis. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cut: Powell’s Bold Risk Management Move Explained first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/18 16:40
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 16:40
BNB's market capitalization surpassed BYD, Pfizer, and other companies, rising to 155th in the world.

BNB's market capitalization surpassed BYD, Pfizer, and other companies, rising to 155th in the world.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to 8marketcap data, BNB's market value exceeded that of companies such as BYD and Pfizer, ranking 155th in the global asset market value.
PANews 2025/09/18 16:38
MicroStrategy Stock Takes a Hit: What’s Next for Bitcoin Treasury Companies?

MicroStrategy Stock Takes a Hit: What’s Next for Bitcoin Treasury Companies?

The post MicroStrategy Stock Takes a Hit: What’s Next for Bitcoin Treasury Companies? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MicroStrategy stock fell by 1.6% yesterday following a Wall Street analyst downgrade. The “buy” rating remains, but investors are turning cautious. Bitcoin treasury companies must now deliver real value and earn trust to win back confidence. MicroStrategy stock took a hit yesterday. Wednesday saw the MSTR stock slide 1.6%, following a TD Cowen downgrade that clipped its price target from $640 to $620. The “buy” rating remains, but analysts are clearly uneasy. At first glance, it’s just another bump in a wild ride. Yet for those watching the bigger picture, the latest tremor in MSTR stock signals a deeper story about Bitcoin treasury companies and how the sector is being valued. The MicroStrategy Stock Paradox Let’s make one thing clear: MicroStrategy, now officially rebranded as “Strategy” in market reports, remains the undisputed king of corporate Bitcoin exposure. MicroStrategy stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, and the company has a gigantic Bitcoin stack that continues to grow. Its Bitcoin holdings are now at 638,985 BTC, 3% of the total supply. Director Gregg Winiarski and EVP Wei-Ming Shao recently upped their stakes, signs that insiders still believe in the story. MicroStrategy Stock Insider Buying | Source: CEO Stock Watcher But with volume sliding 36% below average, and the MSTR stock closing at $329.71 after reaching lows of $323.20, cracks are beginning to show. The average target of the crypto stock sits at $547.50, solid, but hardly the moonshot its most vocal proponents are shouting about. The company’s financials last quarter read like science fiction. $32.60 earnings per share. Net margin north of 1,000%. Return on equity at 18.8%. It’s enterprise analytics software layered with artificial intelligence, but make no mistake; the future of “Strategy” remains tethered to Bitcoin. Bitcoin Treasury Companies: Hope, Hype, and Hurt MicroStrategy isn’t alone…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 16:35
All Hail Trump? Crypto Fans Build 12-Foot Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue in DC

All Hail Trump? Crypto Fans Build 12-Foot Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue in DC

A giant golden statue of United States President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin appeared near the US Capitol. The post All Hail Trump? Crypto Fans Build 12-Foot Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue in DC appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/18 16:34
Big U.S. banks cut prime rate to 7.25% after Fed’s interest rate cut

Big U.S. banks cut prime rate to 7.25% after Fed’s interest rate cut

The post Big U.S. banks cut prime rate to 7.25% after Fed’s interest rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Big U.S. banks have lowered their prime lending rate to 7.25%, down from 7.50%, after the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut on Wednesday, the first adjustment since December. The change directly affects consumer and business loans across the country. According to Reuters, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America all implemented the new rate immediately following the Fed’s announcement. The prime rate is what banks charge their most trusted borrowers, usually large companies. But it’s also the base for what everyone else pays; mortgages, small business loans, credit cards, and personal loans. With this cut, borrowing gets slightly cheaper across the board. Inflation still isn’t under control. It’s above the 2% goal, and the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs remains uncertain. Fed reacts to rising unemployment concerns Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, said jobless claims are at their highest in almost four years, despite the Fed originally planning to keep rates unchanged through the summer. “Although the summer began with expectations of holding rates steady, the labor market has shown more signs of weakness than anticipated,” Flynn said. Hiring has slowed because of uncertainty around Trump’s trade policy. Companies are hesitating to add staff, which is why job growth has nearly stalled. As fewer people are hired, spending starts to shrink. And that’s when things start to unravel. That’s what the Fed is trying to get ahead of with this rate cut. The cut also helps banks directly. Lower rates mean more people may qualify for loans again. During the previous rate hikes, lending standards got tighter. Now, with cheaper credit, smaller businesses could get approved again. If well-funded businesses feel confident, they may hire again. That could eventually help the consumer side of the economy bounce back, but that’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 16:32
Win meer dan 15 ETH met de Little Pepe Giveaway terwijl je deelneemt aan de presale

Win meer dan 15 ETH met de Little Pepe Giveaway terwijl je deelneemt aan de presale

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De meeste meme coins draaien om een grap die toevallig aanslaat, maar Little Pepe volgt een ander pad. Het project heeft zijn eigen Layer-2 blockchain gebouwd die bliksemsnelle en gratis transacties mogelijk maakt en die investeerders beschermt tegen oplichterspraktijken waar zoveel andere projecten last van hebben. Daar bovenop loopt er een grote giveaway van LILPEPE waarmee deelnemers flinke prijzen in ETH kunnen winnen. Het is een opvallende zet die laat zien dat dit project niet bang is om groots uit te pakken. De presale cijfers liegen niet De cijfers achter de presale spreken voor zich. Inmiddels is er al meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen opgehaald, wat laat zien dat veel mensen vertrouwen hebben in wat hier gebouwd wordt. Zulke bedragen komen alleen binnen wanneer investeerders serieus geloven in de toekomst van een coin. Tijdens de eerste fase werden tokens verkocht voor $ 0,001. Inmiddels zit het project in fase 13 en is de prijs gestegen naar $ 0,0022. Vroege kopers staan nu al op een winst van meer dan 120%. De verwachting is dat de uiteindelijke listing prijs rond de $ 0,003 zal liggen, wat nog steeds groeiruimte geeft. Elke nieuwe fase raakt sneller uitverkocht dan de vorige. Het is een kwestie van vraag en aanbod, want naarmate er minder tokens beschikbaar zijn, neemt de interesse toe. Bovendien is Little Pepe inmiddels toegevoegd aan CoinMarketCap en CoinGecko, wat vaak wordt gezien als teken van echtheid. De Layer 2 technologie van Little Pepe werkt door transacties buiten het mainnet van Ethereum af te traden. Vergelijk het met snelwegen met aparte banen waar je files vermijdt. In plaats van dat elke transactie rechtstreeks op Ethereum wordt verwerkt, bundelt Little Pepe ze samen waardoor het veel sneller en goedkoper kan. Grote giveaway met meer dan 15 ETH prijzen Naast de presale is er de grote giveaway die meer dan 15 ETH verdeelt onder de community. Kopers in fases 12 tot en met 17 maken kans op serieuze prijzen. De grootste koper ontvangt 5 ETH, wat neerkomt op ongeveer $ 12.000. De nummer twee krijgt 3 ETH en de derde plaats 2 ETH. Daarnaast worden er vijftien willekeurige winnaars gekozen die elk 0,5 ETH ontvangen, waardoor ook kleinere investeerders kans maken. Daar houdt het niet op, want er loopt ook nog een aparte giveaway ter waarde van $ 777.000 waaraan alle LILPEPE holders kunnen meedoen. De actie duurt tot het einde van fase 17. Meedoen is makkelijk, want het enige dat nodig is, is het koppelen van een ERC20-wallet, een paar social media acties uitvoeren en LILPEPE tokens kopen. Veiligheid ingebouwd in de blockchain Wat dit project verder onderscheidt, zijn de ingebouwde veiligheidsmaatregelen. Waar andere meme coins vaak slachtoffer worden van rug pulls en trading bots, heeft Little Pepe daar oplossingen voor bedacht. Dankzij sniper-bot bescherming krijgen automatische trading bots geen kans om een nieuwe lancering te misbruiken. Echte investeerders hebben daardoor een eerlijke kans. Daarnaast zijn anti-rug protocollen standaard ingebouwd. Bij nieuwe token lanceringen op hun blockchain, wordt liquiditeit automatisch vastgezet, zodat projectontwikkelaars niet zomaar kunnen verdwijnen met het geld van de community. Daarbovenop zijn de smart contracts van Little Pepe gecontroleerd door CertiK, een bekende onafhankelijke partij op het gebied van blockchain security. Token verdeling zonder belastingen Het token model is duidelijk uitgewerkt. In totaal zijn er 100 miljard tokens, waarvan 26,5% naar presale kopers gaat. Een groot deel, 30%, wordt gereserveerd voor het draaiend houden van de Layer 2 blockchain. Voor staking en beloningen is 13,5% gereserveerd, waardoor holders extra tokens kunnen verdienen door hun bezit vast te zetten. Marketing krijgt 10%, ontwikkeling krijgt een eigen aandeel en nog eens 10% gaat naar liquiditeit zodat trading op exchanges soepel kan verlopen. Het bijzondere is dat Little Pepe geen belasting heft op transacties, terwijl veel meme coins juist kosten rekenen bij koop en verkoop. De superkracht van de community De community speelt een belangrijke rol in de opmars van dit project. Op TikTok gaan video’s viraal en op Telegram groeit de groep snel. Wat opvalt, is dat de ontwikkelaars actief luisteren naar feedback en de community via governance ook echt invloed heeft op de richting van het project. Dit is ongebruikelijk binnen de meme coin sector en zorgt voor meer betrokkenheid. De groei van Little Pepe gaat inmiddels zo hard dat het project qua online zoekvolume en social media aandacht een paar gevestigde namen als Dogecoin en Shiba Inu begint te overtreffen. Voor wie mee wil doen is het proces eenvoudig. Via de officiële website kan met MetaMask of Trust Wallet worden ingelogd en kan met ETH of USDT worden gekocht. De huidige presale prijs staat op $ 0,0022 en de tokens zijn te claimen zodra de presale eindigt. Neem nu deel aan de presale van LILPEPE Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Win meer dan 15 ETH met de Little Pepe Giveaway terwijl je deelneemt aan de presale is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/18 16:31
