Where Is Bitcoin Headed Next Following Fed Chair Powell’s Remarks?

The post Where Is Bitcoin Headed Next Following Fed Chair Powell’s Remarks? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Analysts were upbeat that the Fed would cut interest rates again and help bolster risk assets. In his post decision comments, Jerome Powell noted the bank’s concerns about a sagging job market and continued inflationary pressure. Bitcoin was trading at about $116,200, down slightly over the past 24 hours. Neither the U.S. central bank’s decision to drop the interest rate nor Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s measured comments following the announcement stirred Bitcoin much on Wednesday. But analysts whom Decrypt spoke to are largely upbeat that the asset’s price would gain ground throughout the remainder of the year.  Powell’s emphasis on a sagging employment market and wider concerns will likely result in additional rate cuts, sending Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies higher, they said. They also noted other factors, including the growth of crypto treasuries, as a boon. “Powell framed today’s move as a ‘risk-management cut’ and noted there was no big push for a 50 bps move, even as the statement flagged slowing job gains and still-elevated inflation,” Ira Auerbach, former head of digital assets at Nasdaq and current head of tandem at Offchain Labs, told Decrypt. “The FOMC’s statement and projections sketch a data-dependent path to more cuts in the near future. Easier financial conditions ahead should be supportive of the crypto ecosystem.” Earlier Wednesday, the Fed lowered the federal funds rate that it sets for overnight lending between commercial banks to a range between 4.25% and 4.50%. This year’s first cut came after leaving rates unchanged throughout five monetary policy meetings and after months of intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sensitive to being saddled with a sagging economy.  ﻿ But declining employment numbers, including a more than 900,000 downward adjustment in the number of jobs created over a year-long period ending…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:52
The address that re-established ETH after two years is suspected to have liquidated its position, making a profit of $5.23 million in three months

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, an address that had reopened its ETH holdings after two years appears to have liquidated its holdings. The address purchased 8,711.3 ETH (approximately $33.76 million) at an average price of $3,876 between July 28th and September 14th, ultimately selling them in two installments, the most recent of which was a 5,000 ETH deposit two hours ago. If all of the holdings were sold, the cumulative profit would be $5.23 million, a 15.5% return on holdings in less than three months.
PANews2025/09/18 16:51
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Barketing Brilliance: How DOGS Built a 10M+ Pack on Telegram

Interview: Barketing Brilliance explores how DOGS grew to 10M+ on Telegram through viral stunts, community culture, and real-world impact.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 16:48
DBS, Franklin Templeton, Ripple Partner to Launch Tokenized Trading, Lending on XRP Ledger

Singapore’s DBS Bank has signed an MOU with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to list tokenized money market fund on DBS Digital Exchange. Announced on Thursday, the partnership will offer accredited and institutional investors with trading and lending solutions. The services will leverage tokenised money market funds on the XRP Ledger blockchain and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Further, DBS said that it will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and RLUSD on its exchange. The listing will “enable clients to manage their digital asset portfolios more nimbly in response to rapidly changing market conditions.” This means that eligible investors can swap between sgBENJI and Ripple’s RLUSD to earn yield, even during high volatility. According to DBS, the setup could boost efficiency and liquidity in Singapore and global markets. Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DBS Digital Exchange, said that the solution can meet the unique demands of a borderless 24/7 asset class. “This partnership demonstrates how tokenised securities can play that role while injecting greater efficiency and liquidity in global financial markets.” DBS to Help Clients Unlock Liquidity Further, DBS is planning to explore enabling sgBENJI tokens to be used as collateral to obtain credit from bank-run repo transactions or third-party platforms, where DBS would act as the agent holding the collateral. The move gives clients access to wider liquidity pools, enabling them to leverage their digital assets to obtain credit. “2025 has been marked by a series of industry-firsts when it comes to traditional financial institutions moving onchain – and the linkup between Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton to enable repo trades for a tokenised money market fund with a regulated, stable and liquid mode of exchange such as RLUSD is truly a game-changer,” said Nigel Khakoo, VP and Global Head of Trading and Markets at Ripple. Regulated Tokenized Assets Finally Get Institutional Runway in Asia Major funds in the APAC region are looking for frictionless digital on-ramps. When it comes to compliance, Singapore has one of the strictest—but clearest—crypto regulatory regimes. The MOU ensures adherence to AML/KYC and investor protection rules, setting a best-practice example. Singapore’s largest lender, DBS, already offers tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain to eligible investors of digital platforms, including ADDX, DigiFT and HydraX. The city-state has been deepening its role as a hub for tokenized finance. Besides, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has been advancing industry trials under Project Guardian. It has been exploring how asset tokenization can be integrated with existing market infrastructure
CryptoNews2025/09/18 16:47
Stocks, dollar, gold, dil, and Bitcoin show diverging moves post-Fed rate cut

U.S. stocks moved unevenly after the Fed's rate cut, with Dow rising but S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipping.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 16:47
Boyaa Interactive has completed its HK$370 million Bitcoin purchase plan, and the company now holds a total of 4,091 BTC

PANews reported on September 18 that Boyaa Interactive announced that the group has completed its plan to use approximately HK$370 million in proceeds from the placement to purchase Bitcoin, purchasing a total of approximately 411 Bitcoins at an average purchase price of approximately US$115,400 per Bitcoin. This move aims to deepen the company's Web3 business layout and promote the long-term sustainable development of the gaming ecosystem. As of the date of this announcement, the company held a total of 4,091 bitcoins, with a total cost of approximately $279 million and an average cost of approximately $68,100 per bitcoin. Earlier news reported that Xinhuo Technology and Boyaa Interactive reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. As of late August, Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC .
PANews2025/09/18 16:47
Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De financiële markten staan volgens macrostrateeg Henrik Zeberg op het punt om een nieuwe fase in te gaan: extreem volatiel en mogelijk hard stijgend. De econoom zegt dat beleggers zich niet moeten laten misleiden door de eerste reacties op het rentebesluit van de Amerikaanse Federal Reserve. Lot of volatility incoming today! BUT – the first move may not be the correct one. My view: Markets will accelerate higher soon after this FOMC – but the day may deliver strong pullbacks — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Het rentebesluit als katalysator Met het economische beeld dat er langzaam maar zeker weer iets beter uit begint te zien, lijkt een impuls voor risk assets aanstaande. Volgens Zeberg kan dit zelfs leiden tot een “ballistische fase”, waarin koersen in korte tijd ongekend hard stijgen. Zeberg plaatst de huidige situatie in een bredere context: de groeiende kloof tussen financiële markten en de reële economie. De beurzen, met de S&P 500 voorop, zetten record na record, mede dankzij enthousiasme rond AI en crypto. Maar daarachter schuilt een ander verhaal: De arbeidsmarkt koelt af. Minder vacatures en een stijgende werkloosheid. Huishoudens ervaren financiële stress, met hogere schulden en blijvend dure levensonderhoudskosten. Bedrijven rapporteren dalende marges en toenemende onzekerheid. Volgens Zeberg focussen veel analisten bij grote banken enkel op koersen en Fed-signalen, terwijl de fundamentele zwakte in de economie genegeerd wordt.  “De disconnect kan niet blijven bestaan.” Parallellen met eerdere bubbels Het beeld dat Zeberg schetst roept herinneringen op aan eerdere perioden van extreme speculatie: Tijdens de dotcom-bubbel (1999-2000) stegen aandelen door massale liquiditeit en optimisme, terwijl winsten achterbleven Voor de crisis van 2008 zagen markten ook sterke rally’s vlak voordat de realiteit van de kredietcrisis insloeg Zeberg ziet de huidige fase als een speculatieve blow-off top: een laatste, euforische stijging voor de onvermijdelijke terugval. Get ready for the BALLISTIC PHASE in the Markets! — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat dit betekent voor crypto Voor de cryptomarkt kan dit scenario dubbel uitpakken. Enerzijds profiteren digitale assets traditioneel sterk van extra liquiditeit en risicobereidheid. De afgelopen maanden was dat zichtbaar in de belangstelling voor Bitcoin ETF’s, AI tokens en altcoins. Maar zodra de recessie zich doorzet en liquiditeit opdroogt, kan juist crypto opnieuw hard geraakt worden. Het scenario van Zeberg suggereert dus dat beleggers weliswaar op korte termijn forse winsten kunnen boeken, maar zich moeten voorbereiden op extreme volatiliteit en mogelijke crashes. Wat beleggers moeten verwachten Volgens Zeberg: Korte termijn: vuurwerk, hoge volatiliteit, sterke rally’s Middellange termijn: een recessie die uiteindelijk de markten naar beneden trekt Lange termijn: kansen voor beleggers die nu liquiditeit opbouwen en later goedkoop kunnen instappen Zijn boodschap is helder: dit is een periode van kansen, maar ook van grote risico’s. Alleen wie zich niet laat verblinden door de eerste bewegingen, kan profiteren. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’ is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/18 16:46
Crucial Fed Economic Outlook: Powell’s Warning on Rising Unemployment

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Economic Outlook: Powell’s Warning on Rising Unemployment The financial world often feels like a complex web, and understanding the signals from key figures like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is crucial, especially for those navigating the volatile waters of cryptocurrency. Recently, Powell offered a nuanced view on the current Fed economic outlook, highlighting shifts that could ripple through various sectors, including digital assets. What’s the Latest on the Fed Economic Outlook? During his recent remarks, Jerome Powell confirmed that while the overall unemployment rate remains at a low level, it has indeed seen a slight increase. This subtle uptick, however small, is a significant indicator for economists and investors alike. It suggests a potential cooling in the labor market, a trend the Fed has been carefully monitoring. Furthermore, Powell acknowledged that prices have continued their upward trajectory and are still "somewhat high." This persistent inflation remains a key concern, impacting everything from daily household budgets to corporate investment strategies. The delicate balance between managing inflation and maintaining a robust job market is central to the Fed’s policy decisions. How Do Rising Unemployment Rates Affect Us? When the unemployment rate begins to climb, even marginally, it can signal broader economic shifts. For individuals, it might mean increased job insecurity or slower wage growth. For businesses, it could indicate reduced consumer spending power, leading to a slowdown in demand for goods and services. Consumer Confidence: A rise in unemployment often dampens consumer confidence, making people more cautious with their spending. Wage Growth: Slower job growth can limit the bargaining power of workers, potentially leading to stagnant wages. Economic Activity: A weakening labor market can contribute to an overall deceleration in economic activity, affecting various industries. These dynamics directly influence the perceived stability of traditional financial markets, which in turn can sway investor sentiment towards alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. Therefore, understanding the labor market is vital for a comprehensive Fed economic outlook. The Interplay of Inflation and the Fed Economic Outlook Inflation, simply put, is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. Powell’s comments underscore that despite efforts to curb it, prices are still elevated. This sustained pressure on prices can erode savings and make financial planning more challenging. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, understanding inflation is paramount. Some view cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, as a hedge against inflation due to their decentralized nature and fixed supply. However, crypto markets are also sensitive to the Fed’s response to inflation, such as interest rate hikes, which can make traditional investments more attractive and reduce speculative appetite. The Fed’s dual mandate is to achieve maximum employment and stable prices. Powell’s recent statements reveal the ongoing challenge of balancing these two critical objectives. The path forward involves careful navigation to avoid both a significant economic downturn and runaway inflation, which are key components of the overall Fed economic outlook. What Are the Risks to the Current Economic Outlook? Powell also highlighted that job growth has slowed, and downside risks to employment have increased. This means that while the economy isn’t in a crisis, there are growing vulnerabilities that could lead to more significant job losses or a prolonged period of weak hiring. These risks could stem from various factors, including global economic slowdowns, geopolitical events, or domestic policy uncertainties. Investors and market watchers will be closely scrutinizing future data releases and Fed announcements for further clues on how these risks are evolving. The Fed’s actions, particularly regarding interest rates, will be heavily influenced by these unfolding economic conditions, shaping the future Fed economic outlook. A Crucial Takeaway for Crypto Investors The broader Fed economic outlook, as articulated by Chair Powell, paints a picture of an economy facing persistent inflation and a softening labor market. These macroeconomic trends are not isolated; they exert significant influence on financial markets globally, including the cryptocurrency space. Staying informed is key: Understanding the Fed’s perspective on unemployment and inflation can help you anticipate potential market shifts and make more informed decisions regarding your crypto portfolio. While cryptocurrencies offer unique value propositions, they are not immune to the gravitational pull of traditional economic forces. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What did Jerome Powell say about the unemployment rate? Jerome Powell stated that while the unemployment rate remains low, it has recently seen a slight increase, indicating a potential cooling in the labor market. 2. How does rising inflation impact the economy? Rising inflation means that the general level of prices for goods and services is increasing, which reduces the purchasing power of currency. This can erode savings and make financial planning more challenging for consumers and businesses. 3. Are cryptocurrencies affected by the Fed’s economic outlook? Yes, cryptocurrencies are significantly affected. Macroeconomic factors like inflation, unemployment, and the Fed’s monetary policy decisions (e.g., interest rate changes) influence investor sentiment and capital flows, impacting crypto market valuations. 4. What is the Fed’s dual mandate? The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate is to achieve both maximum employment and stable prices (low and stable inflation) within the U.S. economy. 5. Why is job growth slowing a concern? Slowing job growth can indicate weakening economic activity, increased job insecurity, and potentially stagnant wage growth. It also points to rising downside risks to employment, which could lead to broader economic deceleration. If you found this analysis of the Fed economic outlook insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your insights help others navigate the complexities of the financial world. Connect with us on social media for more timely updates and discussions. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market price action. This post Crucial Fed Economic Outlook: Powell’s Warning on Rising Unemployment first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 16:45
Are XRP whales repositioning as Ripple RLUSD hits XRPL and CME eyes XRP futures?

DBS said it will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token on DBS Digital Exchange and pair it with Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. The bank framed the link as a way for accredited and institutional clients to swap between RLUSD and sgBENJI and then earn yield from the underlying money market fund. Franklin Templeton will issue the sgBENJI […] The post Are XRP whales repositioning as Ripple RLUSD hits XRPL and CME eyes XRP futures? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/18 16:43
