Fed Cuts And Signals More, But Cryptos Barely Move the Dial
The U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points as widely anticipated. Policymakers believe three more cuts will stimulate the economy and lead to a jobs market resurgence but financial markets are skeptical.
$0.014724
+4.49%
$0.08759
-0.71%
$0.1296
-3.42%
Blockhead
2025/09/18 17:00
W token spikes 20% after Wormhole announces new upgrade
Wormhole introduces W 2.0 tokenomics with a reserve system, 4% yield, and bi-weekly unlocks, boosting W token price 22% in one day.
$0.1116
-5.03%
$0.01384
-4.41%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 17:00
Massive $2.3 Trillion Crypto Surge Positions North America as Market Leader
Chainalysis’s new Geo Report preview shows North America strengthening its lead in global crypto adoption. From July 2024 to June 2025, the region handled $2.3 trillion in crypto activity, accounting for more than a quarter of worldwide flows. December 2024 set the record, when $244 billion moved in a single month, alongside the highest level […]
$0.08759
-0.71%
$0.0774
-2.39%
Tronweekly
2025/09/18 17:00
PEPE or MAGACOIN FINANCE: Who Will Deliver Bigger Gains in 2025?
Analysts weigh PEPE’s meme dominance against MAGACOIN FINANCE’s presale momentum to see which could deliver bigger 2025 gains.
$0.02571
+2.79%
$0.00001096
-3.52%
$0.002613
-4.32%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 17:00
BUZZ HPC Closes Acquisition of 7.2 MW Toronto Site to Build Data Centre for Sovereign AI Infrastructure
BUZZ High Performance Computing and NVIDIA Cloud Partner, today announced the acquisition of a 7.2-megawatt data centre site in the Greater Toronto Area.
$0.13961
+5.05%
$0.1432
-4.21%
$0.00976
-26.00%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/18 16:59
Aave CEO Breaks Silence on Game-changing Upgrade in Q4: Details
The post Aave CEO Breaks Silence on Game-changing Upgrade in Q4: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave CEO and founder Stani Kulechov has broken his silence on a major upgrade coming to Aave in Q4, 2025. The Aave v4 upgrade is anticipated to be one of the major events in DeFi in 2025, including features such as a Hub-and-Spoke architecture, reinvestment module and others, boosting Aave liquidity and saving gas. The upgrade will also include UX improvements and a new liquidation engine. The Reinvestment Module would help Aave earn more from unused capital, utilizing idle liquidity. On Sept. 15, the Aave founder informed the crypto community of the Aave v4 upgrade roadmap, which highlights where the project is currently at in its development. Aave CEO reacts The Aave founder commented in reaction to a tweet highlighting the features of Aave V4, “very nice overview of the Aave V4 feature,” adding that the Reinvestment Module was not part of the initial design. Very nice overview of the Aave V4 features. Interestingly, the Reinvestment Module wasn’t part of our original design a couple of years ago when we laid down the protocol architecture. It actually emerged later as an unexpected, but exciting, “last-minute” addition. The… https://t.co/Zkp3bmrCAZ — Stani.eth (@StaniKulechov) September 17, 2025 “Interestingly, the Reinvestment Module wasn’t part of our original design a couple of years ago when we laid down the protocol architecture. It actually emerged later as an unexpected, but exciting, last-minute addition,” Kulechov added. The Aave CEO explained the reinvestment feature further as one that allows the protocol to deploy pool float into low-risk, highly liquid yield strategies, creating additional efficiency for LPs. The feature is somewhat inspired by Ethena’s rebalance to USDtb but applied natively within Aave. The Aave team shared the launch roadmap for the Aave upgrade on Sept. 15, revealing a recent V4 Development Update. Source: https://u.today/aave-ceo-breaks-silence-on-game-changing-upgrade-in-q4-details
$0.01677
-3.78%
$0.014724
+4.49%
$0.08759
-0.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:57
Whale address 0xa523 opens another BTC short position, with monthly losses exceeding $45 million, becoming Hyperliquid's biggest loser.
PANews reported on September 18th that according to Lookonchain data, despite two failed attempts to short BTC in the past 15 hours, the whale address 0xa523 continued to open a new short position of 194 BTC (approximately $22.74 million). This address has accumulated losses of over $45 million in trading over the past month, surpassing other traders to become the largest loser on the Hyperliquid platform.
$116,346.6
-1.04%
$0.90771
+6.02%
PANews
2025/09/18 16:55
Cryptocurrency Values Surge After Fed’s Rate Adjustment
The post Cryptocurrency Values Surge After Fed’s Rate Adjustment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of digital currencies is witnessing significant shifts following the Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points. This move has invigorated interest in cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are experiencing upward momentum. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Values Surge After Fed’s Rate Adjustment Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-values-surge-after-feds-rate-adjustment
$0.1296
-3.42%
$0.017759
-4.26%
$0.0000878
-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:54
Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling
Your daily access to the backroom
Blockhead
2025/09/18 16:53
Ledger Says Tangem Cards Can Be Brute-Forced Faster, Wallet Maker Disagrees
TLDR: Ledger Donjon researchers revealed Tangem cards allow unlimited PIN guesses using a tearing attack technique. The flaw bypasses security delays, enabling 2.5 password attempts per second instead of days of waiting. Tangem responded, saying the attack is impractical due to chip endurance limits and required lab equipment. Security experts urged users to set long, [...] The post Ledger Says Tangem Cards Can Be Brute-Forced Faster, Wallet Maker Disagrees appeared first on Blockonomi.
$0.5472
-7.73%
$0.0000118
--
--%
$0.1929
-21.80%
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 16:52
