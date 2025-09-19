MEXC birža
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero
The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:08
Inside The Billion-Dollar Red Sauce War: Carbone Vs. Rao’s
The post Inside The Billion-Dollar Red Sauce War: Carbone Vs. Rao’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Skae ran the best-selling pasta sauce business for the legendary Rao’s restaurant until the company was sold. Now as the CEO of Carbone Fine Food, he’s done it again—building a $100 million competitor and a simmering rivalry. Eric Skae sits at the back corner table inside New York City’s Carbone as a plate of spicy rigatoni vodka comes out, and he pauses to acknowledge the sauce that launched his business, Carbone Fine Food. “After 35 years, I’ve done everything you can do,” says Skae, the 61-year-old CEO and a cofounder. “But this one in particular, I did want to do it better than I’ve ever done anything else. I’ve been obsessive about that. I do nothing but think about this brand day in, day out—how do I drive this brand and where do we take it next and how big can we get?” Skae runs the consumer packaged goods spinoff of the iconic Greenwich Village restaurant that has since launched eight outposts—including in Las Vegas, Dallas, Hong Kong and London, as well as soon-to-open location in Dubai—since it was founded in 2013 by Major Food Group. A dinner at Carbone can cost hundreds of dollars, but Skae has the task of selling more affordable access—with a $7 to $11 jarred sauce, any night at home can feel like you’re at the flagship restaurant. That’s propelled Carbone Fine Food to become the fastest-growing pasta sauce brand in America—with sales expected to reach $100 million by the end of this year, nearly doubling 2024’s performance. It’s also why Skae is getting calls from grocers as far away as Latin America, even though Carbone has no locations south of Miami. But Skae, who previously ran the retail business for another New York red sauce cathedral—Rao’s in East Harlem—and led its 2017 acquisition,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:07
EARN Mining Launches Zero-Carbon Cloud Mining: Turning XRP, BTC, and ETH from Simple Holdings into Stable Growth
EARN Mining launches zero-carbon cloud mining for BTC, ETH & XRP, offering daily crypto rewards with green energy and sustainable growth.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 18:07
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game
Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/19 18:04
What is Staking in Crypto? Complete Guide for Beginners 2025
Why are you into cryptocurrencies? Well, most of us answer this question in quite an expected way. A majority of us would be in need of an additional source of income, and this search led us to invest in cryptocurrencies. However, do you know that you can do a lot more than just earn a ... Read more The post What is Staking in Crypto? Complete Guide for Beginners 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/19 18:03
Yunfeng Financial appoints Jiang Guofei as Chairman of Web3 Development Committee
PANews reported on September 19th that the South China Morning Post reported that Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng Financial Group has appointed former Ant Group executive Geoff Jiang Guofei as Chairman of its Web3 Development Committee, further clarifying its strategic layout in the Web3 space. Jiang Guofei previously led Ant Group's blockchain project, Trusple , and served as Director of the DAMO Academy's Fintech Lab. Yunfeng recently completed its first real-world asset ( RWA ) tokenization project and purchased 10,000 Ethereum (ETH) for $ 44 million as a strategic reserve, with plans to promote tokenized solutions across multiple asset classes.
PANews
2025/09/19 18:01
Stablecoin Issuers Lose Ground as Lower Rates Hit Yields
The post Stablecoin Issuers Lose Ground as Lower Rates Hit Yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 13:00 The Federal Reserve’s latest quarter-point rate cut is already reshaping outlooks across the financial technology sector. Analysts at Mizuho argue that trading platforms, bank processors, and consumer lenders are poised to benefit from the easier monetary environment – but stablecoin issuers such as Circle could see their revenues squeezed. Exchanges Poised for Activity Surge The Fed lowered its benchmark rate to a 4%-4.25% range and signaled two additional cuts by year-end. Historically, lower borrowing costs have reduced the appeal of traditional investments and sparked higher trading activity. For equity and crypto exchanges alike, that can mean more commissions. Mizuho’s note singled out Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), and eToro (ETOR) as potential winners. The firm estimates that trading commissions make up as much as 70% of their revenue, and periods of monetary easing have typically aligned with higher transaction volumes. Financial companies tied to transaction accounts also stand to gain. “Balances in transaction accounts tend to expand more quickly when rates fall,” said Mizuho’s Dan Dolev, suggesting that bank processors and consumer lenders will see momentum from a larger pool of account dollars. Stablecoin Issuers Could Struggle The picture looks very different for Circle, the company behind USD Coin (USDC). With revenue derived almost entirely from the yield on safe assets like Treasurys, falling interest rates directly reduce the company’s income stream. Mizuho reiterated its underperform rating on Circle (CRCL) shares, maintaining a target of $84. Mizuho has been skeptical on Circle since its IPO in June, while remaining more constructive on exchanges. The firm holds a neutral view on Coinbase, with a price target lifted from $267 to $300, and outperform ratings on both Robinhood and eToro. Crypto assets responded positively to the Fed’s move, with most major tokens gaining around 2%. Lower…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:01
Bank Of Italy Issues Urgent Call For Clarity
The post Bank Of Italy Issues Urgent Call For Clarity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Stablecoin Regulations: Bank Of Italy Issues Urgent Call For Clarity Skip to content Home Crypto News EU Stablecoin Regulations: Bank of Italy Issues Urgent Call for Clarity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eu-stablecoin-regulations-clarity/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:00
BlockDAG Leads 2025 Crypto Race: Nearly $410M Presale, 3M Miners, While Algorand & Pi Network Lag Behind
Explore BlockDAG’s nearly $410M presale, 3M miners, & 26.2B coins sold, outpacing ALGO’s slowdown & Pi’s uncertainty to set the standard for 2025’s top crypto coins.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 18:00
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?
The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
CoinPedia
2025/09/19 17:57
