Inside The Billion-Dollar Red Sauce War: Carbone Vs. Rao’s

Eric Skae ran the best-selling pasta sauce business for the legendary Rao's restaurant until the company was sold. Now as the CEO of Carbone Fine Food, he's done it again—building a $100 million competitor and a simmering rivalry. Eric Skae sits at the back corner table inside New York City's Carbone as a plate of spicy rigatoni vodka comes out, and he pauses to acknowledge the sauce that launched his business, Carbone Fine Food. "After 35 years, I've done everything you can do," says Skae, the 61-year-old CEO and a cofounder. "But this one in particular, I did want to do it better than I've ever done anything else. I've been obsessive about that. I do nothing but think about this brand day in, day out—how do I drive this brand and where do we take it next and how big can we get?" Skae runs the consumer packaged goods spinoff of the iconic Greenwich Village restaurant that has since launched eight outposts—including in Las Vegas, Dallas, Hong Kong and London, as well as soon-to-open location in Dubai—since it was founded in 2013 by Major Food Group. A dinner at Carbone can cost hundreds of dollars, but Skae has the task of selling more affordable access—with a $7 to $11 jarred sauce, any night at home can feel like you're at the flagship restaurant. That's propelled Carbone Fine Food to become the fastest-growing pasta sauce brand in America—with sales expected to reach $100 million by the end of this year, nearly doubling 2024's performance. It's also why Skae is getting calls from grocers as far away as Latin America, even though Carbone has no locations south of Miami. But Skae, who previously ran the retail business for another New York red sauce cathedral—Rao's in East Harlem—and led its 2017 acquisition,…