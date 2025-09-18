MEXC birža
DBS, Ripple, and Franklin launch tokenized loans 24/7 on XRPL
A new strategic alliance between DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple brings tokenized lending into the institutional perimeter.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 17:12
New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%
The New Gold Protocol has been exploited for $2M after an attacker manipulated its price oracle with a flash load, leading the asset to collapse by 88%. The post New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
TOKEN
$0.01383
-4.48%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/18 17:11
$ASTER saw a 1,650% increase on its first day of listing, with trading volume exceeding $342 million.
$ASTER, the native token of the decentralized exchange Aster, ignited the crypto market with its outstanding performance in the 24 hours following its (TGE) launch. As $ASTER is currently only available for spot trading on Aster DEX, the platform has become the sole gateway for global capital and users, directly driving a surge in both capital inflows and user growth. According to official on-chain data, $ASTER's total trading volume exceeded $342 million in less than 24 hours on its first day of launch. The token opened at $0.03015 and garnered market interest, reaching an intraday high of $0.528, a significant single-day increase of approximately 1,650%. This price trend not only reflects the market's strong recognition of its value but also lays a solid foundation for subsequent liquidity development. Driven by its scarcity trading mechanism, $ASTER quickly attracted a global influx of traders upon its launch. Within 24 hours, over 330,000 new unique wallet addresses were added, demonstrating high user engagement and long-term confidence in the platform. Simultaneously, the platform's total value locked (TVL) increased by $660 million in a single day, reaching $1.005 billion. The platform's total daily trading volume reached nearly $1.5 billion, further demonstrating the continued strong momentum of net capital inflows. Judging from the first-day trading data and capital inflow, $ASTER not only demonstrates its market appeal as a native token, but also underscores the strategic position of Aster DEX as the next-generation flagship DEX on BNB Chain. With continued market interest and growing user base, $ASTER is expected to become a significant force in driving the further expansion of decentralized finance and inject new growth momentum into the BNB Chain ecosystem.
1
$0.011348
+144.09%
BNB
$991.67
-0.30%
TOKEN
$0.01383
-4.48%
PANews
2025/09/18 17:10
Pakistan’s new asset regulator opens doors to exchanges
The post Pakistan’s new asset regulator opens doors to exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Pakistan’s new asset regulator opens doors to exchanges Pakistan’s new digital asset regulator has put out a call for global companies to apply for licensing in the country, inviting them to gain access to the country’s burgeoning market of digital asset enthusiasts. The call came over the weekend via a statement issued by the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), the newly established digital asset regulator formed in July. The statement requests ‘Expressions of Interest’ (EoIs) from ‘established Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and digital asset exchanges seeking to enter Pakistan’s growing virtual economy.’ “This EoI is our invitation to the world’s leading VASPs to partner in building a transparent and inclusive digital financial future for Pakistan,” said Bilal bin Saqib, Chairman of PVARA and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain. According to the statement, EoIs can be submitted by exchanges operating on a licensed basis in at least one international jurisdiction. Submissions must include ‘a detailed company profile,’ including jurisdictions of operation and any applicable licenses. Submissions are to be emailed in PDF format to [email protected] and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Digital Pakistan The statement highlights Pakistan’s enticing potential as a digital asset market, citing 40 million users in the country and trading volume that exceeds $300 billion. According to a 2025 report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan ranks 8th in the world in digital asset adoption. The report cites a devaluing currency that fell by 165% between 2017 and 2024 as a primary use case. It estimates that Pakistanis own approximately $20-$25 billion worth of digital assets. One particular area where the country may have an as-yet untapped advantage is in its gig economy: Pakistan boasts the third-largest professional population in the gig/freelancing industry. This…
COM
$0.017761
-4.25%
AREA
$0.00976
-26.00%
MAY
$0.04499
+1.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:10
BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital
BlackRock and Marvel Studios acquire major stakes in Mutual Capital, boosting its role as a leader in asset tokenization.]]>
MAJOR
$0.16106
-1.83%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/18 17:10
Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager
Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
$3.0342
-2.88%
WILD
$0.2809
-0.67%
MAJOR
$0.16106
-1.83%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/18 17:09
Wormhole announces major W token upgrade, price jumps 20%
The post Wormhole announces major W token upgrade, price jumps 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wormhole has announced a major upgrade to its W token through the W 2.0 tokenomics release. The multi-chain protocol introduced the Wormhole Reserve, 4% targeted base yield, and optimized unlock schedules. The W token price jumped over 22% in the past 24 hours and gained 40% over 30 days following the announcement. W 2.0 introduces reserve mechanism and yield program Wormhole has launched W 2.0 tokenomics featuring the Wormhole Reserve that will accumulate protocol value and revenues. The strategic reserve channels on-chain and off-chain revenues from Wormhole, Portal, and ecosystem applications into the W token value. The reserve system ensures that increasing Wormhole adoption translates to the W token value through network expansions and Portal fees. Protocol revenues from ecosystem applications contribute to the reserve and creates a growing portion of locked W tokens. W token holders can now access 4% targeted base yield through governance participation and staking. The yield comes from existing token supply and protocol revenues without introducing inflation. Total supply remains capped at 10 billion tokens with no new minting planned. Portal Earn enables individuals to accrue points to increase staking rewards by utilizing the main app of Wormhole. Active usage of the ecosystem increases the rewards potential above the 4% baseline. Annual cliff unlocks replaced with bi-weekly schedule Wormhole has done away with concentrated annual cliff drops in favor of two-weekly drops that started October 3, 2025. The redesigned release pattern reduces market stress resulting from massive token sell-outs. Unlocking every two weeks affects Guardian Nodes (5.1%), Community & Launch (17%), Ecosystem & Incubation (31%), and Strategic Network Participants (11.6%). These categories change from annual cliffs to continuous releases in 4.5 years. Foundation Treasury (23.3%) remains unchanged to the original daily 4-year itinerary. Core Contributor allocations (12%) officially become released every two weeks to the…
1
$0.011348
+144.09%
W
$0.1116
-5.03%
PORTAL
$0.04717
-4.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:08
A Critical Turning Point For Global Tech
The post A Critical Turning Point For Global Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s Decisive Ban On Nvidia AI Chips: A Critical Turning Point For Global Tech Skip to content Home AI News China’s Decisive Ban on Nvidia AI Chips: A Critical Turning Point for Global Tech Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/china-nvidia-ai-chips-ban/
COM
$0.017761
-4.25%
AI
$0.1432
-4.21%
CHIPS
$0.0005
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:07
DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform
TLDR DBS Digital Exchange, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, allowing real-time swaps for institutional investors The partnership enables portfolio rebalancing and yield generation during volatile market conditions through tokenized [...] The post DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.06419
-1.82%
XRP
$3.0342
-2.88%
TOKEN
$0.01383
-4.48%
Coincentral
2025/09/18 17:06
Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market
PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
SIX
$0.02201
-0.67%
GROW
$0.0595
-2.77%
PEOPLE
$0.02054
-3.88%
PANews
2025/09/18 17:00
