Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score
AlphaPepe scores 10/10 from BlockSAFU, has 1,200+ holders, 85% APR staking, and instant token delivery, making it a strong 100x meme coin candidate.
1
$0.011345
+144.03%
TOKEN
$0.01383
-4.48%
MEME
$0.002613
-4.32%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 17:20
Will Cardano Reach $10 by 2030? Analysts Break Down ADA’s Growth Cycles
The post Will Cardano Reach $10 by 2030? Analysts Break Down ADA’s Growth Cycles appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.9024 with a market cap of $32.91 billion. Experts say ADA has the potential to climb much higher, with some placing long-term targets as high as $10. The token continues to benefit from stronger visibility, rising liquidity, and increasing inflows from both institutional and retail markets. Can Cardano Hit $10 …
CAP
$0.15437
-2.56%
TOKEN
$0.01383
-4.48%
ADA
$0.9079
-1.10%
CoinPedia
2025/09/18 17:19
Meta Rises In Premarket After It Shows Off New AI Smart Glasses
The post Meta Rises In Premarket After It Shows Off New AI Smart Glasses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Meta showed off a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses with a built-in see-through display at the company’s Meta Connect keynote on Wednesday night, with the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg claiming that the device would serve as the ideal platform for “personal superintelligence.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks as he presents the new Meta Ray-Ban Display at the 2025 Meta Connect conference in Menlo Park, California. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Meta’s share price rose more than 1% in premarket trading earlier on Thursday, rising to $783, just hours after the company showed off its latest wearable device. The glasses, which are called the Meta Ray-Ban Display, will be available to purchase on September 30 and cost $799. The glasses feature a high-resolution built-in see-through display on the right lens, which can be used to read messages, receive video calls, and follow map directions. The glasses also feature a built-in 12-megapixel camera that will allow users to take photos and record videos. The wearable device can be controlled using a wristband—which Zuckerberg claimed was the “world’s first mainstream neural interface” that can detect gestures and hand movements. At launch, the Meta Ray-Ban Display will support a selection of Meta’s own apps, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger—along with third-party apps like the music streaming platform Spotify (there will also be an Instagram app, which will only support direct messages at launch). Tangent The Paris-listed shares of EssilorLuxottica—Ray-Ban’s parent company—were also up around 1.6% to $324.73 (€274.50). The smart glasses will be sold at the eyewear company’s stores along with Best Buy and specific Verizon outlets. What Did Mark Zuckerberg Say About The Meta Ray-Ban Display? Zuckerberg has argued that smart glasses like the Meta Ray-Ban Display will one day surpass smartphones as the primary personal computing device for most…
1
$0.011345
+144.03%
MORE
$0.08746
-0.86%
COM
$0.017761
-4.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:17
BNB Price Crosses $1,000 for the First Time Ever
The post BNB Price Crosses $1,000 for the First Time Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB-Chain’s native token, BNB, has crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time since its launch in 2017, marking a major milestone for the cryptocurrency. The surge comes on the back of sustained demand, with the token gaining nearly 15% over the past week. Sponsored Sponsored At the time of writing, BNB trades at $1,003. Daily trading volume has climbed above $4 billion—up 22% in the last 24 hours—signaling that the breakout is supported by strong market participation. Source: https://beincrypto.com/bnb-price-crosses-1000-for-first-time/
1
$0.011345
+144.03%
BNB
$991.67
-0.30%
TOKEN
$0.01383
-4.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:16
Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have boosted market optimism and sparked investor interest in cryptocurrencies. Economic indicators, such as inflation and GDP growth, directly impact market liquidity. The uncertainty brought about by the rate cuts has increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, necessitating effective risk management to mitigate price fluctuations. The volatility associated with […] The post Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.01836
+7.11%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 17:16
This Ethereum Competitor Is the ‘Most Commercially Viable Blockchain’ for Global Markets and Payments, According to Pantera Capital
Digital assets investment firm Pantera Capital says a leading Ethereum (ETH) competitor has the highest chances of being economically sound. Pantera Capital says Solana (SOL) is the “most commercially viable blockchain for global markets and payments.” According to Pantera Capital, some of Solana’s strengths include affordability, scalability and the speed of processing transactions. “Solana has […] The post This Ethereum Competitor Is the ‘Most Commercially Viable Blockchain’ for Global Markets and Payments, According to Pantera Capital appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
SOL
$242.28
-1.86%
ETH
$4,538.42
-1.36%
The Daily Hodl
2025/09/18 17:15
For Users Who Prioritize Confidentiality In Their Transactions
The post For Users Who Prioritize Confidentiality In Their Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Verge is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to provide anonymous and secure transactions. XVG coin review by Coinidol.com. Privacy and anonymity A project DogeCoinDark was launched in 2014 but later in 2016 it was rebranded as Verge. The project focuses on enabling private and untraceable transactions while maintaining fast transaction speeds and a user-friendly experience. Verge employs multiple privacy mechanisms, including the use of Tor and I2P networks to obfuscate users’ IP addresses and hide transaction origins, enhancing privacy and anonymity. The Wraith Protocol of the platorm is a feature that allows users to switch between public and private ledgers, giving them the option to make transactions visible or private. By utilizing a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm and implementing technologies to enhance scalability Verge aims to provide fast transaction speeds. XVG is the native cryptocurrency of the Verge network. The atomic swaps available on Verge, allow users to exchange XVG with other cryptocurrencies without the need for intermediaries. Moreover, it offers mobile wallets that allow users to send and receive XVG on the go. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/verge-xvg-token/
MOBILE
$0.0003395
-3.22%
XVG
$0.005786
-4.37%
TOKEN
$0.01383
-4.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:15
BFX, Space Pay, Unstaked And Lightchain: Which Presales Can Truly Deliver?
The crypto market has always struggled with fragmentation. Investors hop from one app for crypto, another for forex, and yet another for stocks. This doesn’t just waste time , it costs opportunities. Traders can’t always act fast enough when markets swing. Enter BlockchainFX ($BFX), a presale project making waves among Crypto Whales and everyday investors [...] The post BFX, Space Pay, Unstaked And Lightchain: Which Presales Can Truly Deliver? appeared first on Blockonomi.
T
$0.01677
-3.78%
WAVES
$1.1298
-1.27%
HOP
$0.007415
-3.12%
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 17:15
Data Indicates Over 500,000 Wallets Hold 10.7M XRP in Idle Balance
On-chain data indicates that more than 500,000 XRPL wallets hold nearly 11 million XRP tokens in idle balance. Dr.Visit Website
MORE
$0.08746
-0.86%
XRP
$3.0334
-2.91%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/18 17:14
Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal
The post Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The trading world was once divided into two groups: those with access to high-powered data and those without. As you might have guessed, it was the major institutions (like Wall Street) that had a monopoly on the tools, data access, and speed. This left retail traders fighting to keep up. This gap is closing rapidly, and the main reason is the introduction of new technology and platforms entering the fold. Zak Westphal has been at the forefront of this transformation. While Co-Founding StocksToTrade, he has been a big part of empowering everyday traders to gain access to the real-time information and algorithmic systems that have long provided Wall Street with its edge. We spoke with him about how fintech is reshaping the landscape and what it really means for retail traders today. Fintech has changed everything from banking to payments. In your opinion, what has been its greatest impact on the world of trading? For me, it’s all about access. When I began my trading career, institutions had a significant advantage, even more pronounced than it is now. They had direct feeds of data, algorithmic systems, and research teams monitoring information right around the clock. Retail traders, on the other hand, had slower information and pretty basic tools in comparison. Fintech has substantially changed the game. Today, a retail trader from home can access real-time market data, scan thousands of stocks in mere seconds, and utilize algorithmic tools that were once only available to hedge funds. I can’t think of a time when the access for everyday traders has been as accessible as it is today. That doesn’t mean the advantages are gone, because Wall Street still has resources that individuals simply can’t have. However, there is now an opportunity for everyday traders actually to compete. And that is a…
T
$0.01677
-3.78%
REAL
$0.06419
-1.82%
MORE
$0.08746
-0.86%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:14
