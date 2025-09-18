2025-09-19 Friday

Crypto Companies In The UK May Escape Customer Protection Regulations, FCA Suggests

The post Crypto Companies In The UK May Escape Customer Protection Regulations, FCA Suggests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Companies In The UK May Escape Customer Protection Regulations, FCA Suggests | Bitcoinist.com
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
4 in 10 Americans Ready for Regulated DeFi: A Pivotal Survey on DeFi Regulation

BitcoinWorld 4 in 10 Americans Ready for Regulated DeFi: A Pivotal Survey on DeFi Regulation The world of decentralized finance, or DeFi, is often seen as a frontier, exciting but perhaps a little wild. However, a groundbreaking survey from the DeFi Education Fund reveals a surprising truth: a significant portion of Americans are ready to embrace DeFi regulation. This isn’t just a niche interest; it’s a clear signal that mainstream adoption hinges on establishing clear, thoughtful rules for this innovative financial ecosystem. What’s the Buzz Around DeFi Regulation? Imagine a financial system that’s open, transparent, and accessible to everyone, everywhere. That’s the promise of DeFi. Yet, for many, the lack of established guidelines has been a major hurdle. The recent survey sheds light on this hesitation, indicating that nearly half of all Americans are willing to dive into DeFi, but only if it operates within a regulated framework. Key Finding: 42% of respondents would use DeFi under a regulated framework. This figure highlights a strong desire for security and clarity. Payment Services Potential: Among those willing, a remarkable 84% expressed readiness to try DeFi-based payment services. This suggests a massive untapped market for innovative payment solutions. This data points to a crucial intersection where innovation meets consumer protection. It suggests that appropriate DeFi regulation could unlock a new era of financial services for millions. Why Are Americans Eyeing Regulated DeFi? It’s not just about curiosity; there’s a deeper reason behind this willingness to engage with regulated DeFi. The survey also uncovered a significant lack of trust in existing financial systems. Only 29% of respondents believe the current U.S. financial system is truly safe. This sentiment is powerful. It indicates that people are actively seeking alternatives that offer greater transparency, security, and fairness. DeFi regulation, when done right, can provide the assurance needed for individuals to confidently explore these new avenues. It’s about building bridges of trust between cutting-edge technology and everyday users. Consider the benefits: enhanced consumer protection, reduced fraud risks, and a level playing field for all participants. These are the pillars upon which a trusted financial system, traditional or decentralized, must stand. The Promise of Regulated DeFi Payments The enthusiasm for DeFi isn’t limited to just financial products like lending or borrowing. A significant portion of the surveyed group expressed a strong interest in using DeFi for everyday transactions. The idea of regulated DeFi-based payment services is particularly appealing. Faster Transactions: Imagine sending money globally in minutes, not days. Lower Fees: Bypassing traditional intermediaries can significantly reduce costs. Greater Control: Users maintain more direct control over their funds. These advantages, combined with the security provided by clear DeFi regulation, could revolutionize how we think about and use money daily. It’s about creating more efficient, inclusive, and user-centric payment experiences. Navigating the Path to Mainstream DeFi Regulation While the demand for regulated DeFi is evident, the path to achieving it is complex. Regulators face the challenge of understanding a rapidly evolving technology while simultaneously protecting consumers and fostering innovation. This isn’t a simple task, but the survey provides a clear mandate for action. Key Considerations for Effective DeFi Regulation: Clarity: Establishing clear definitions and legal frameworks for DeFi protocols and assets. Consumer Protection: Implementing safeguards against scams, hacks, and financial exploitation. Innovation: Crafting rules that don’t stifle technological advancement and growth. Global Coordination: Harmonizing regulations across different jurisdictions to prevent arbitrage and ensure market stability. The future of finance could very well be decentralized, but its widespread adoption depends heavily on thoughtful and effective DeFi regulation. It’s a collaborative effort between innovators, users, and policymakers to build a financial system that serves everyone. Summary: A Clear Call for Action The survey from the DeFi Education Fund delivers a compelling message: Americans are ready for DeFi, but they want it to be safe and sound. The willingness of 4 in 10 respondents to engage with regulated DeFi, coupled with the strong interest in payment services, underscores the immense potential of this technology. It also highlights a critical opportunity for regulators to step up and provide the clarity and oversight necessary to unlock DeFi’s full promise. The future of finance is evolving, and DeFi regulation will be a cornerstone of its mainstream success. Frequently Asked Questions About Regulated DeFi Q1: What is DeFi? A1: DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to financial services built on blockchain technology. These services, like lending, borrowing, and trading, operate without traditional intermediaries such as banks, using smart contracts instead. Q2: Why do Americans want DeFi to be regulated? A2: Americans desire regulation for DeFi primarily for security and trust. Many are wary of unregulated financial systems due to potential risks like fraud, hacks, and lack of consumer protection. Regulation can provide a framework of safety and legitimacy. Q3: What benefits could regulated DeFi offer? A3: Regulated DeFi could offer several benefits, including enhanced consumer protection, reduced risks of scams, greater transparency, potentially faster and cheaper financial services (especially payments), and increased trust, leading to broader adoption. Q4: How does DeFi regulation compare to traditional finance regulation? A4: Traditional finance operates under well-established, comprehensive regulatory frameworks. DeFi regulation is still evolving and aims to apply similar principles of consumer protection and market integrity to a decentralized, blockchain-based environment, often requiring new approaches due to its unique technological characteristics. Q5: What are the challenges in implementing DeFi regulation? A5: Challenges include the decentralized and global nature of DeFi, which makes enforcement difficult; the rapid pace of technological innovation; defining which entities are responsible for compliance; and ensuring regulations foster innovation rather than stifling it. Found this article insightful? Share it with your friends, colleagues, and anyone interested in the future of finance and the exciting potential of regulated DeFi! Your shares help spread awareness and foster important conversations. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post 4 in 10 Americans Ready for Regulated DeFi: A Pivotal Survey on DeFi Regulation first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/18
2 Cryptocurrencies Under $0.50 That Could Reach $2.50 This Cycle

In a market where most sub-$1 coins are speculation-driven, there are certain projects which are beginning to break through by offering real-world utility and long-term value for growth. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently trading in the sub-$0.50 zone, have recently gained attention for their potential to hit as high as $2.50 in the […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/18
BDACS rolls out KRW1 stablecoin backed by Woori Bank PoC

The post BDACS rolls out KRW1 stablecoin backed by Woori Bank PoC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this post: BDACS has launched KRW1 stablecoin, which is backed by the South Korean won, after completing a full proof of concept with Woori Bank. The firm has also developed issuance and management systems and a user-facing app that supports P2P transfers and transaction verification. BDACS believes banking API integration will ensure transparent, verifiable proof of reserves and reinforce trust and accountability within its network. BDACS officially launched a South Korean won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, on Wednesday. The initiative comes after the company completed a full proof of concept (PoC) with Woori Bank. The company acknowledged that the milestone marks the interaction of fiat deposits, stablecoin issuance, and blockchain verification into a fully operational ecosystem. The firm also revealed that KRW1 is a proprietary stablecoin brand it trademarked in December 2023.  BDACS develops issuance and management systems BDACS said it anticipated the central role of stablecoins in the digital asset economy and started building the necessary infrastructure well before formal regulations were in place. The Korean firm stated that its Go-to-Market strategy has positioned it as a first mover in the region’s evolving digital asset market. According to the report, the initiative extends beyond token issuance. The digital asset custody service firm has developed a comprehensive framework, including issuance and management systems. BDACS has also developed an app that supports peer-to-peer transfers and transaction verification.  Each KRW1 token will be fully collateralized with South Korean won held in escrow at Woori Bank, the company’s strategic partner. BDACS believes that real-time banking API integration will ensure transparent, verifiable proof of reserves and reinforce trust and accountability within its network. The report revealed that Woori Bank also participated in the POC. BDACS acknowledged that it aims to position KRW1 as a universal-user stablecoin for remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The Korean firm…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
SEC Approves First US Multi-Crypto ETP — Insights from Grayscale CEO

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit the first multi-asset cryptocurrency exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States, authorizing Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GLDC) for public listing. This groundbreaking development offers investors exposure to five leading cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). The approval, disclosed in [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/18
NGP Protocol Exploit on BNB Chain Drains $2M, Price Collapses as Funds Move Through Tornado Cash

TLDR: NGP protocol exploited on BNB Chain, $2M drained via price oracle manipulation and flash loan attack. Attacker bypassed buy limit checks by manipulating Uniswap V2 pool reserves in a single transaction. Funds converted to ETH, bridged to Ethereum, then sent through Tornado Cash for obfuscation. Token price dropped sharply as liquidity dried up, triggering [...] The post NGP Protocol Exploit on BNB Chain Drains $2M, Price Collapses as Funds Move Through Tornado Cash appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/18
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
PANews 2025/09/18
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/18
Bitcoin (BTC) Dips and Rallies Post-Fed Rate Cut: What's Next for Prices?

The expected Federal Reserve rate cut was announced on Wednesday. True to form, market makers sold Bitcoin down to $114,800. Then the price rebounded hard, stopping just short of $118,000. Is this rally just getting started?
Cryptodaily 2025/09/18
XRP Mega Cycle Signals Repeat of 2017 Face-Melting Rally

Analysts compare XRP’s 2025 setup to 2017, with fractals targeting $6–$7. New U.S. ETFs expand investor access.
CryptoPotato 2025/09/18
