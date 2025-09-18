2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative

The post South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has witnessed a pivotal development in its cryptocurrency landscape with BDACS introducing the nation’s first won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, built on the Avalanche network. This stablecoin is anchored by won assets stored at Woori Bank in a 1:1 ratio, ensuring high security. Continue Reading:South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/south-korea-launches-innovative-stablecoin-initiative
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:54
How to Claim Aster Airdrop 2025: Step-by-Step Guide & Tips

Airdrop becomes a hallmark feature of the crypto landscape, as it enables users to identify innovative projects and commit to blockchain technology. The main purpose of the crypto airdrops is to make a fascinating atmosphere around new projects by enhancing awareness and enriching early adopters. Aster airdrop is one of the most popular options among ... Read more The post How to Claim Aster Airdrop 2025: Step-by-Step Guide & Tips appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/18 17:52
Australia’s Regulator Eases Rules on Stablecoin Intermediaries

The post Australia’s Regulator Eases Rules on Stablecoin Intermediaries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief ASIC has granted class relief for intermediaries distributing stablecoins issued under an AFS licence. An expert told Decrypt this “helps bridge regulatory friction while Treasury finalises its proposed stablecoin regime.” ASIC noted the relief could be extended to additional issuers as more look to secure AFS licences. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has granted regulatory relief to stablecoin intermediaries, exempting them from holding separate financial services licences when distributing crypto issued by licensed Australian providers, with an expert calling the regulator “pragmatic.” The first-of-its-kind class relief announced Thursday allows intermediaries to distribute stablecoins from Australian Financial Services licensed issuers without requiring separate AFS, market, or clearing facility licences. “ASIC has today announced an important step in facilitating growth and innovation in the digital assets and payments sectors,” the regulator said in its statement. ﻿ The relief takes effect once registered in federal legislation and represents Australia’s first major step toward resolving regulatory uncertainty that has plagued the stablecoin market. Steve Vallas, CEO of Blockchain APAC, told Decrypt that the approach “fits within financial services law as a temporary transitional measure ahead of broader stablecoin reforms.” “The relief doesn’t change whether some stablecoins are financial products,” he added, but rather “suspends secondary licensing layers for distributors where the issuer already holds an AFS licence.” ASIC’s December consultation on digital assets guidance had signaled that some stablecoin issuers require licensing under current definitions, creating compliance complexity for intermediaries.  Thursday’s relief addresses this by allowing distribution through licensed pathways while maintaining issuer responsibilities. “The market is moving and ASIC is being pragmatic,” Vallas explained. “This decision helps bridge regulatory friction while Treasury finalises its proposed stablecoin regime.” The exemption requires intermediaries to make licensed issuers’ product disclosure statements available to clients, ensuring transparency remains intact.  ‘Demand-led’ Vallas noted the relief…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:52
Developers of This Altcoin Announced They Will Establish a Reserve for Their Own Tokens

The post Developers of This Altcoin Announced They Will Establish a Reserve for Their Own Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized blockchain bridge Wormhole (W) has made a significant update to its tokenomics structure and launched a new system called “Strategic Wormhole Reserve.” This reserve aims to collect both on-chain and off-chain protocol revenues and lock them in the W token reserve, thus preserving the long-term value of the token. According to the company’s statement today, thanks to the reserve, different income channels in the ecosystem, namely the Wormhole protocol, the Wormhole Portal that provides multi-chain connectivity, and other applications, will be gathered in one center. The new plan will not only preserve staking rewards but also offer additional return opportunities to investors who participate in management and actively use the applications. Wormhole Portal users, in particular, will be able to earn points to increase their staking returns. The targeted base return rate is set at 4%. The team argued that returns will be generated from the existing token supply and protocol revenues, without inflation. The total supply will be capped at 10 billion W tokens, as is currently the case. Under W 2.0 Tokenomics, which will take effect in October, the annual “annual cliff” unlocks, which previously led to a large volume of token releases, will be eliminated. Instead, small, regular token releases will be held every two weeks to reduce market pressure. The new distribution model includes guardian nodes, community investors, and strategic network participants, while the Wormhole Foundation treasury will continue its four-year plan. Furthermore, core developer tokens will remain locked under contractual guarantees. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/developers-of-this-altcoin-announced-they-will-establish-a-reserve-for-their-own-tokens/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:51
Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
BTC Price Soars to $118K After Fed Rate Cut, BNB Hits $1K: Market Watch

PENGU is today's top performer from the largest 100 alts.
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:46
Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally

The post Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EigenLayer price hovered around $2.03, up by 33% after breaking to highs of $2.09. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s move to approve a rules-based listing standard buoyed altcoins. EIGEN price also gained as the Fed cut interest rates, EigenLayer (EIGEN) is surging. Its price hovers near $2.03, currently up by 33% in 24 hours as a broader rally boosts altcoins. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a notable resurgence amid the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and a key regulatory win for altcoins. EigenLayer price jumps 33% to retest key level As most altcoins posted minor gains in early trading on Thursday, EigenLayer’s EIGEN token experienced a dramatic 33% price increase. The EIGEN token climbed from lows of $1.50 to hit highs of $2.09, with the sharp uptick marking a significant continuation following a breakout of a descending triangle pattern. Some catalysts of the uptick include partnerships and integrations, regulatory developments and macroeconomic indicators. For instance, on September 17, 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. It means the regulator is adopting a rules-based approach that will streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products on platforms like the NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe Global Markets. BOOM: SEC has approved the generic listings standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch (without going through all this bs every time) under ’33 Act so long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently incl about 12-15 coins. pic.twitter.com/E9FXrniXRS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025 EIGEN gained ground as the Federal Reserve’s rate cut supported broader risk sentiment, while optimism has also been fueled by EigenLayer’s recent partnership with Google. In the past 24 hours, trading in the protocol’s native token surged, with volumes topping \$427 million — a 260% jump alongside…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:43
DBS Bank teams up with Franklin Templeton and Ripple on tokenized fund solutions

DBS Bank has collaborated with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to develop trading and lending solutions using tokenized money market funds and the RLUSD stablecoin.
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:40
August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

By Jianing Wu , Galaxy Digital Compiled by Tim, PANews August saw various crossover signals between the macro economy and the crypto market. In traditional markets, investors faced conflicting inflation signals: the CPI released at the beginning of the month came in below expectations, but the subsequent Producer Price Index (PPI) came in above expectations. This was coupled with weakening employment data and growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in September. At the end of the month's Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone, emphasizing the "shifting balance of risks" brought about by rising unemployment, which reinforced expectations of a shift toward easing monetary policy. The stock market closed higher in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 fluctuating with the data releases. Defensive assets like gold outperformed at the end of the month. The crypto market reflected this macro uncertainty, with increased volatility. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $124,000 in mid-August before retreating to around $110,000, while Ethereum's gains for the entire month outpaced Bitcoin's. After experiencing its largest single-day outflow at the beginning of the month, Ethereum ETFs quickly attracted strong inflows, briefly surpassing Bitcoin's despite Ethereum's smaller market capitalization. However, the recovery in demand pushed ETH prices to a new high near $4,953, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate rose to 0.04 for the first time since November 2024. The fluctuations in ETF trading highlight that institutional position adjustments are increasingly influencing price trends, and ETH is clearly the leader in this cycle. In terms of laws and policies, regulators are gradually pushing forward reforms to reshape the industry landscape. The U.S. Department of Labor has opened the door to allocating crypto assets to 401(k) pension plans, while the U.S. SEC has explicitly stated that certain liquidity pledge businesses do not fall under the category of securities. Application trends at the market structure and institutional levels are deepening. Treasury Secretary Bessant disclosed for the first time that strategic Bitcoin reserves now hold between 120,000 and 170,000 coins, revealing the government's cumulative cryptocurrency holdings for the first time. Business activity is also accelerating: Stablecoin issuers Stripe and Circle announced plans to develop independent L1 blockchains, while Wyoming became the first state government in the US to issue a dollar-denominated stablecoin. Google also joined the enterprise blockchain fray with its "Universal Ledger" system. Meanwhile, crypto treasury companies continue to increase their asset allocation efforts. Overall, August reinforced two key trends. On the one hand, macro volatility and policy uncertainty triggered significant market volatility in both the equity and crypto markets; on the other, the underlying trend of market institutionalization is accelerating, from ETF flows to widespread adoption by sovereign institutions and corporations. These intertwining forces are likely to continue to dominate market movements as the autumn approaches, with the Federal Reserve's policy shift and ongoing structural demand likely setting the tone for the next phase of the cycle. 1. Spikes, Breakouts, and Reversals In the first half of August, Ethereum led the market, outperforming Bitcoin and driving a broad rally in altcoins. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index shows that Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,496 on August 13 before reversing course, closing the month at $109,127, down from $116,491 at the beginning of the month. A week later, on August 22, Ethereum broke through the previous cycle high, reaching $4,953, surpassing the November 2021 high of $4,866 and ending a four-year consolidation. Ethereum's strong performance is particularly noteworthy given its underperformance for much of this cycle. Since its April low near $1,400, the price of Ether has more than tripled, driven by strong ETF flows and purchases by crypto treasury firms. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of approximately $4 billion in August, the second-strongest month after July. In contrast, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of approximately $639 million. However, despite a price decline in the last two weeks of August, Bitcoin ETF inflows turned positive. As market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve grew, Bitcoin's store-of-value narrative regained focus. As the likelihood of a rate cut increased, Bitcoin's correlation with gold strengthened significantly that month. Besides ETFs, crypto treasury firms remain a significant source of demand. These firms continued to increase their holdings throughout August, with Ethereum-focused treasuries in particular injecting significant capital. Because Ethereum's market capitalization is smaller than Bitcoin's, corporate capital inflows have a disproportionate impact on spot prices. A $1 billion allocation to Ethereum can significantly impact the market landscape, far more than a similar amount allocated to Bitcoin. Furthermore, significant funds remain undeployed among publicly disclosed crypto treasury firms, suggesting further positive market conditions. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to a record high of $4.2 trillion that month, demonstrating the deep correlation between crypto assets and broader market trends. Rising expectations of interest rate cuts boosted risk appetite in both the stock and crypto markets, while ETF inflows and corporate reserve accumulation directly contributed to record highs for BTC and ETH. Despite market volatility near the end of the month, the interplay of loose macro policies, institutional capital flows, and crypto treasury reserve needs has maintained the crypto market's central position in the risk asset narrative. 2. Each company launches its own L1 public chain Favorable regulations are giving businesses more confidence to enter the crypto market directly. In late July, US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of "Project Crypto," an initiative aimed at promoting the on-chain issuance and trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. This initiative marks a key step in the integration of traditional market infrastructure with blockchain technology. Encouraged by this, businesses are breaking through the limitations of existing blockchain applications and launching their own Layer 1 networks. In August, three major companies announced the launch of new L1 blockchains. Circle launched Arc, which is compatible with the EVM and uses its USDC stablecoin as its native gas token. Arc features compliance and privacy features, a built-in on-chain foreign exchange settlement engine, and will launch with a permissioned validator set. Following its acquisitions of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and crypto wallet service provider Privy, Stripe launched Tempo Chain, also compatible with the EVM and focused on stablecoin payments and enterprise applications. Google released the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a private permissioned blockchain focused on payments and asset issuance. It supports Python-based smart contracts and has attracted CME Group as a pilot partner. The logic behind enterprise blockchain development boils down to value capture, control, and independent design. By owning the underlying protocol, companies like Circle avoid paying network fees to third parties and profit directly from transaction activity. Stripe, on the other hand, can more tightly integrate its proprietary blockchain with payment systems, developing new features for customers without relying on the governance mechanisms of other chains. Both companies view control as a key element of compliant operations, particularly as regulators increase their scrutiny of illicit financial activities. Choosing to build on L1 rather than L2 avoids being constrained by other blockchain networks in terms of settlement or consensus mechanisms. Reactions from the crypto-native community have been mixed. Many believe that projects like Arc and GCUL, while borrowing technical standards from existing L1 chains, are inferior in design and exclude Ethereum and other native assets. Critics point out that permissioned validators and corporate-led governance models undermine decentralization and user autonomy. These debates echo the failed wave of "enterprise blockchains" in the mid-2010s, which ultimately failed to attract real users. Despite skepticism, these companies' moves are significant. Stripe processes over $1 trillion in payments annually, holding approximately 17% of the global payment processing market. If Tempo can achieve lower costs or offer better developer tools, competitors may be forced to follow suit. Google's entry demonstrates that major tech companies view blockchain as the next evolutionary level of financial infrastructure. If these companies can bring their scale, distribution capabilities, and regulatory resources to this area, the impact could be profound. In addition to businesses launching their own Layer 1 chains, other developments reinforce the trend of economic activity migrating on-chain. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick announced that GDP data will be published on public blockchains via oracle networks such as Chainlink and Python. Galaxy tokenized its shares to test on-chain secondary market trading. These initiatives demonstrate that businesses and governments are beginning to embed blockchain technology into core financial and data infrastructure, despite ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between compliance and decentralization. 3. Hot Trend: Crypto Treasury Companies The crypto treasury trends we highlighted in our earlier report continue. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver (SOL) holdings continue to accumulate, with Ethereum showing the strongest performance. Holdings data shows a sharp rise in ETH's crypto treasury throughout August, primarily driven by Bitmine's reserves, which increased from approximately 625,000 ETH at the beginning of August to over 2 million currently. Solver holdings also maintained steady growth, while BTC holdings continued their slower but steady accumulation. Compared to ETF fund flows, the activity of crypto treasury companies appears relatively flat. In July and August, ETF fund inflows were stronger than those of crypto treasury companies, and the cumulative balance of ETFs also exceeded the cumulative size of crypto treasury companies. This divergence is becoming increasingly apparent as premiums on crypto treasury stocks shrink across the board. Earlier this summer, price-to-earnings ratios for crypto treasury companies were significantly higher than their net asset values, but these premiums have gradually returned to more normal levels, signaling a growing caution among stock market investors. The stock price fluctuations are evident: KindlyMD (Nakamoto's parent company) has fallen from a peak of nearly $25 in late May to around $5, while Bitmine has fallen from $62 in early August to around $46. Selling pressure intensified in late August amid reports that Nasdaq may tighten its oversight of acquisitions of crypto treasury companies through stock offerings. This news accelerated the sell-off in shares of Ethereum-focused crypto treasury companies. Bitcoin-focused companies, such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, ticker symbol: MSTR), were less affected because their acquisition strategies rely more on debt financing than equity issuance. 4. Hot Trend: Copycat Season Another hot trend is the rotation into altcoins. Bitcoin's dominance has gradually declined, from approximately 60% at the beginning of August to 56.5% by the end of the month, while Ethereum's market share has risen from 11.7% to 13.6%. Data indicates a rotation out of Bitcoin into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, which aligns with the outperformance of Ethereum ETFs and inflows into crypto treasury firms. While Bitcoin ETF inflows have rebounded in recent weeks, the overall trend remains unchanged: this cycle continues to expand beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum and altcoins gaining incremental market share. 5. Our views and predictions As markets head into the final weeks of September, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Labor market weakness is solidifying expectations of a near-term rate cut and reinforcing risk assets. The jobs report underscores that the economic slowdown may be deeper than initially reported, raising questions about how much easing policy will be needed to cushion the economy. Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve is flashing warning signs. Persistently high 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields reflect market concerns that inflation may be sticky and that fiscal pressures may ultimately force central banks to finance debt and spending through money printing. Expectations of short-term interest rate cuts are driving a rebound in risky assets, but the tug-of-war between short-term support from rate cuts and long-term concerns pushing yields and precious metals higher will determine the sustainability of this rebound. This conflicting dynamic has a direct impact on cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin's correlation with gold as a store of value and hedge is growing, while Ethereum and altcoins remain more sensitive to shifts in overall risk appetite.
PANews2025/09/18 17:40
Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
