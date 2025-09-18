2025-09-19 Friday

DOGE Supply Cut Rumors Fuel 90% Scarcity Narrative — Best Meme Coin to Buy Before October ETF Decision

DOGE Supply Cut Rumors Fuel 90% Scarcity Narrative — Best Meme Coin to Buy Before October ETF Decision

Rumors of a potential DOGE supply cut have set social media and trading forums alight, with investors speculating on how scarcity could impact meme coin valuations. The narrative of a 90% supply cut has amplified discussions around meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, as traders hunt for tokens that can replicate past explosive rallies. [...] The post DOGE Supply Cut Rumors Fuel 90% Scarcity Narrative — Best Meme Coin to Buy Before October ETF Decision appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/18 18:00
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
A 3821% surge in 20 years: Why are Pokémon cards valuable investments?

A 3821% surge in 20 years: Why are Pokémon cards valuable investments?

By David Unyime Nkanta Compiled by: TechFlow The Pokémon trading card game is extremely popular around the world, especially in Japan. These cards are very valuable, especially the rare ones. (Image source: Twitter / FADA Pack Magic @FadaPackMagic) Pokémon trading cards have gone from amusement park items to one of the world's hottest alternative investments. According to data from analytics firm Card Ladder, the Pokémon card market has grown 3,821% in value since 2004, far outpacing the S&P 500's 483% increase and Meta Platforms' 1,844% growth. From hobby to high-yield asset Pokémon trading cards, launched by Nintendo in 1996, have become a popular investment, traded across platforms including eBay, TCGplayer, and international expos. The market has seen explosive growth during the pandemic, as stimulus policies and lockdowns have driven collectors toward alternative assets. For some, the investment has yielded life-changing returns. Lucas Shaw, a 27-year-old account manager in Ohio, said the profits from selling the cards helped him pay for his wedding rings and celebrations. Similarly, Justin Wilson, a 32-year-old advertising manager in Oklahoma City, estimates the total value of his collection of 500 cards and 100 sealed items at about $100,000. He considers Pokémon cards part of his investment portfolio, alongside his Roth IRA and securities accounts. The appeal of Pokémon cards lies not only in financial gain but also in their emotional resonance. "You have to collect them all," Wilson said, referencing the series's classic slogan. For many, the cards represent both childhood nostalgia and speculative opportunity. Where does the value of rare Pokémon cards come from? A classic Poké Ball toy with matching Pokémon trading cards. Zapdos, Ninetales, and a trainer card are clearly visible. Image credit: Thimo Pedersen/Unsplash Unlike stocks, Pokémon cards don't generate dividends; their value depends on their rarity, condition, and cultural significance. Cards graded as perfect PSA 10 by the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) often fetch exorbitant prices. The most dramatic example occurred in 2022, when influencer Logan Paul purchased a near-perfect "Pikachu Illustrator" card for $5.3 million, setting a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold privately. This event further ignited market interest and highlighted the speculative potential of high-level cards. Risks of the Pokémon Card Market Financial advisors warn against considering collectibles as the core of a portfolio. Card prices are extremely volatile, influenced by hype, media coverage, and collector sentiment. Counterfeit cards also remain a potential threat, with scams frequently occurring. Image source: Flickr/c0rnnibblets Still, the resilience of the Pokémon brand provides some stability to the market. Pokémon spans video games, movies, and merchandise, and unlike sports trading cards, the characters are immune to scandals, making them a safer investment for some collectors. The Future of Collectibles Investing The rapid rise of Pokémon cards reflects a broader shift in people's perception of value. As digital assets like Bitcoin face regulatory scrutiny and tech stocks undergo a market correction, tangible collectibles offer a nostalgic and potentially profitable haven. While the sustainability of its value remains uncertain, the 3,821% growth over the past 20 years has established Pokémon trading cards as the most vivid example of how a childhood hobby can transform into a multi-million dollar investment.
PANews2025/09/18 18:00
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 18, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 18:00
Crypto Credit, Borrowing to Drive Next Big Wave: Bitwise CEO

Crypto Credit, Borrowing to Drive Next Big Wave: Bitwise CEO

The post Crypto Credit, Borrowing to Drive Next Big Wave: Bitwise CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley predicts that credit and borrowing in crypto could explode in the next few months.  Turning U.S. stocks into tokens could let people borrow on the blockchain even with small amounts of shares. This will make credit much easier to access.  Industry data confirms strong growth in on-chain lending and staking.  The crypto industry has survived various waves of innovation, from the rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum to decentralized finance taking over, NFTs, and the anticipated surge of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But according to Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, the next big shift might not come from these areas, but it could come from crypto credit and borrowing. Speaking on the evolving role of digital assets in traditional capital markets, Horsley projected that credit markets built on crypto and tokenized assets will see explosive growth in the next few years. He also suggested that this transformation could come through within the next 6-12 months and it will reshape how crypto market works. Bitwise CEO talks about the next big thing in crypto The Two Vectors of Growth Horsley in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighted two major forces that might be converging in the near future: The first reason is the size of the crypto market. As of now, there’s almost $4 trillion worth of cryptocurrency in circulation worldwide and as we can see the number is growing day by day. Due to this growth, many investors do not want to sell their coins, but they still need cash sometimes. According to the Bitwise CEO, borrowing against crypto makes more sense because instead of selling coins, people can instead use them as collateral for loans. In this way, the investors get the money that they want, and their investment in crypto also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:59
Unlock the Power of Passive Crypto Income with GBC Mining

Unlock the Power of Passive Crypto Income with GBC Mining

GBC Mining lets you earn crypto daily with no hardware or setup. Join 6M+ users, claim a $20 bonus, and start mining instantly with flexible global plans.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 17:59
SEC Opens Door to 100+ Crypto ETFs, Grayscale Launches First Multi-Asset Product

SEC Opens Door to 100+ Crypto ETFs, Grayscale Launches First Multi-Asset Product

The approval makes it the first vehicle of its kind to bundle several major cryptocurrencies into a single listed fund. […] The post SEC Opens Door to 100+ Crypto ETFs, Grayscale Launches First Multi-Asset Product appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 17:57
FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades

FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades

The post FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FBI Director Kash Patel is facing a lot of backlash over two stock purchases he made earlier this year. Joe Neguse, the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 2nd congressional district, questioned Patel during a House hearing on Wednesday, September 17, about recent disclosures showing he purchased $15,001–$50,000 worth of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) and $50,001–$100,000 worth of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares on May 9 and May 12, respectively. “I just follow certain industries, and I thought they would be a good investment,” the Director said, explaining why he invested in the two companies specifically. Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal According to financial disclosure reports, Patel has also sold off dozens of positions in recent months, seemingly to avoid conflict of interest. The most sizeable sales include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta (NASDAQ: META), as well as $50,000–$100,000 worth of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Kash Patel denies conflict of interest accusations The situation continues to unravel as lawmakers continue pushing bipartisan efforts to prohibit members of Congress and high-ranking public officials from trading individual securities. During his testimony, the FBI helmsman even agreed that he would work with Neguse on the bill. Patel was also questioned in regard to a stock holding valued $1–$5 million in the company that controls Shein, a Chinese ecommerce and fashion giant embroiled in controversies, including intellectual property and data theft in the U.S. Hank Johnson, the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 4th congressional district, cited the investment as incongruent with Patel’s position as the leader of the largest U.S. law enforcement agency,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:56
SEC Approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
US Federal Reserve Cut Rate; BTC Price and ETH Price Commence Upticks

US Federal Reserve Cut Rate; BTC Price and ETH Price Commence Upticks

The post US Federal Reserve Cut Rate; BTC Price and ETH Price Commence Upticks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Federal Reserve cut lending rate by 25 bps. BTC price and ETH price noted an increase in their respective values over the last 24 hours. Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ether ETF are expected to correct yesterday’s outflow. The US Federal Reserve has cut lending rates, signaling that two more cuts could happen by the end of the year. Rate cuts have come amid a softening job market, rising inflation, and political pressure. BTC price and ETH price surged in the last 24 hours, hinting that earlier corrections could be reversed in the days to come. Rate cuts have also triggered anticipation for inflows into Spot BTC ETF and Spot Ether ETF. Rate Cut by the US Federal Reserve According to a report by Financial Express, the US Federal Reserve has cut lending rates by 25 bps. This is the first time in 2025 that the US Fed has slashed the rate to bring it within the range of 4.0 – 4.25%. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chair, has hinted that two more cuts of 25 bps are on the table by year-end. Rate cut by the US Federal Reserve has come due to softening of the job market, which has pointed out a rise in unemployment. Also, the US inflation reached 2.92% as of August 31, 2025, up from 2.70% as of July 31, 2025. Reportedly, the US Federal Reserve decided to cut the lending rate after the political pressure strengthened from the Trump Administration. Upticks in BTC Price and ETH Price The impact of rate cut is seen on BTC price and ETH price, with both increasing over the last 24 hours. BTC price is $117,426.34, slightly up by 0.89%. It further reflects a rise of 2.88% in the last 7 days, with a significant surge of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:55
