2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Pepe Coin Price Today: PEPE Holders Watch Out As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage As The Best Meme Coin To Buy

Pepe Coin Price Today: PEPE Holders Watch Out As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage As The Best Meme Coin To Buy

The data suggests a fundamental shift occurring within the meme coin ecosystem as Pepe coin price volatility intensifies amid declining network activity, while sophisticated investors redirect capital toward next-generation Layer 2 alternatives. Recent institutional analysis reveals PEPE holders face mounting technical risks including 15% downside potential despite earlier golden cross formations.  From a purely quantitative [...] The post Pepe Coin Price Today: PEPE Holders Watch Out As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage As The Best Meme Coin To Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/18 18:15
Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Steals Spotlight in Washington

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Steals Spotlight in Washington

The post Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Steals Spotlight in Washington appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 13:05 A gleaming 12-foot statue of President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin briefly became the most photographed figure in Washington this week. The installation appeared just steps from the Capitol, timed to coincide with the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated interest rate decision. For several hours, the oversized sculpture loomed over 3rd Street, its golden surface catching the attention of tourists, staffers, and commuters. Curious onlookers snapped photos, puzzled by the unusual sight of a foam-built Trump gripping the world’s best-known cryptocurrency. A backdrop of Fed policy drama While the statue drew crowds outside, the Fed was making headlines inside. Policymakers trimmed rates by 0.25 percentage points, setting the short-term benchmark at 4.1%. Officials indicated that two more cuts could follow before year’s end, but their 2026 forecast suggested a far slower pace of easing than traders had hoped. Markets, which had anticipated as many as five cuts, reacted with visible disappointment. Crypto activists make their point The spectacle was financed by a coalition of crypto enthusiasts. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said the work was intended to fuel discussion about the clash between digital assets and traditional monetary systems. To reinforce the stunt, the organizers also minted a new memecoin and livestreamed the unveiling to online audiences. Video shared on X showed the construction process: a machine carving out Trump’s likeness, workers hauling pieces into place, and finally the statue standing tall as pedestrians paused to watch. One organizer joked on stream that he hoped Trump himself might walk past, though the president was overseas at the time. From protest art to praise Political statues in Washington are nothing new, but most guerrilla art involving Trump has mocked rather than honored him. Recent examples included a golden hand crushing Liberty’s crown and a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:14
LgMining uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent technology: leading the new energy intelligent computing power revolution, the world's most efficient cloud mining platform

LgMining uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent technology: leading the new energy intelligent computing power revolution, the world's most efficient cloud mining platform

In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, individuals are always on the lookout for simple, efficient, and profitable ways to dive into the digital currency space.
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 18:13
Pi Network Price Prediction; PI Coin Set For A Breakout As Investors Searching For The Next 100x Crypto Buy LBRETT

Pi Network Price Prediction; PI Coin Set For A Breakout As Investors Searching For The Next 100x Crypto Buy LBRETT

Pi Network price prediction is garnering both curiosity and skepticism after years of anticipation, while Layer Brett (LBRETT), a next-generation […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction; PI Coin Set For A Breakout As Investors Searching For The Next 100x Crypto Buy LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 18:13
Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund, Including BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, Gets SEC Approval

Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund, Including BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, Gets SEC Approval

Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund (GDLC), holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, received SEC approval for its NYSE Arca debut soon. The post Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund, Including BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, Gets SEC Approval appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 18:11
Powell’s Unsettling Forecast For Next Year

Powell’s Unsettling Forecast For Next Year

The post Powell’s Unsettling Forecast For Next Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tariff-Driven Inflation: Powell’s Unsettling Forecast For Next Year Skip to content Home Crypto News Tariff-Driven Inflation: Powell’s Unsettling Forecast for Next Year Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tariff-driven-inflation-outlook/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:10
Coinbase Payments Joins Open Intents Framework as Core Contributor for Ethereum Cross-Chain Standards

Coinbase Payments Joins Open Intents Framework as Core Contributor for Ethereum Cross-Chain Standards

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, marking a significant step toward standardizing cross-chain asset movement within the Ethereum ecosystem. The collaboration brings together major industry players, including the Ethereum Foundation, Hyperlane, Across Protocol, OpenZeppelin, and LI.FI Protocol and DeFi Wonderland to build open standards for permissionless, secure cross-chain transactions. Addressing Critical Cross-Chain Security Challenges The Open Intents Framework addresses growing fragmentation in Ethereum’s multichain ecosystem, where users access DeFi protocols on Arbitrum, social networks on Base, and AI agents on Mode. Current cross-chain transfers require lengthy business development processes and complex infrastructure management. The framework provides modular, open-source tooling that enables lightweight bridging across chains while maintaining security standards. Cross-chain crime has surged to over $21 billion in 2025, representing a threefold increase from $7 billion in 2023, according to Elliptic research. Criminals increasingly use decentralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, and token swap services to obscure fund origins. Chain-hopping tactics now appear in 33% of crypto crime investigations spanning more than three blockchains. The framework builds on Vitalik Buterin’s 2024 vision for seamless cross-chain interoperability through Ethereum Improvement Proposals, including EIP-3370 for address standards, EIP-7683 for communication protocols, and EIP-3668 for off-chain data access. Ethereum Foundation researchers identified interoperability as the top near-term priority for development in the next six to twelve months. The ongoing initiative launches with production-ready ERC-7683 implementation, an open-source TypeScript solver application, composable smart contracts, and customizable UI templates.Source: Open Intents Audits were expected to be completed during Q1 2025, with cross-chain validation anticipated in Q4. Understanding the Open Intents Framework Mechanics The Open Intents Framework simplifies cross-chain transactions by allowing users to state what they want rather than how to achieve it. According to the documentation, instead of manually moving tokens between different blockchain networks, users submit their desired outcome (such as swapping 100 USDC on Base for 100 USDT on Arbitrum), and the system handles the complex execution. Specialized services called solvers compete to fulfill these user requests by finding the most efficient routes across blockchain networks. These solvers automatically handle the technical challenges, including transaction settlements, risk management, and coordinating asset movements between different chains while users wait for their desired result. The framework uses standardized smart contracts based on ERC-7683 protocols to ensure consistent operation across different blockchain networks. Multiple verification methods, including Hyperlane’s security modules and storage proof systems, maintain transaction security without creating single points of failure. New standards enable seamless user experiences, including unified addresses across chains. These consolidated token balances treat the same asset on different networks as one balance, and neutral messaging systems that work with any bridge or verification system. The framework operates through three development phases focusing on setup, speed optimization, and final improvements. Major ecosystem partners, like Arbitrum, Uniswap, and Superbridge, are integrating the framework into their existing services. Ethereum’s Evolution Toward Cross-Chain Interoperability Ethereum’s transition to a multichain ecosystem began with layer-2 scaling solutions addressing network congestion and high transaction costs. Users now access blue-chip DeFi protocols on Arbitrum, experiment with decentralized social networks on Base, and test AI agents on Mode, while tech giants like Sony build L2s on the OP Stack. Vitalik Buterin outlined his vision for seamless cross-chain interoperability in August 2024, emphasizing community collaboration to resolve cross-L2 compatibility challenges. His roadmap introduced key Ethereum Improvement Proposals, including EIP-3370 for chain-specific address standards with human-readable prefixes and EIP-3668 for standardized off-chain data access. Buterin has already been discussing “cross-L2-replayable account state updates” from his 2023 blog post, allowing L2 networks to receive recent layer-1 state updates while maintaining security and low latency. He anticipated that all rollups would eventually adopt zero-knowledge technology for transaction finalization, though the transition would require more than five years. Ethereum Foundation researchers elevated interoperability as the top near-term priority in August, identifying it as “the highest leverage opportunity” within user experience development for the next six to twelve months. The strategy focuses on intent-based architecture and general message-passing to allow users to express outcomes while networks handle low-level transactions. Current message-passing remains bottlenecked by slow settlement times, creating fragmentation pressures across the ecosystem
CryptoNews2025/09/18 18:08
SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Amid Broader ETF Push

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Amid Broader ETF Push

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking the first multi-crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) to hit the market. Key Takeaways: The SEC has approved Grayscale’s GDLC, the first multi-crypto ETP in the US. GDLC provides exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Analysts expect the approval to trigger a surge in new crypto ETF launches. The move comes as the agency accelerates its stance on crypto ETFs, signaling a broader shift in regulatory momentum. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg confirmed the approval on Wednesday via X (formerly Twitter), thanking the SEC’s Crypto Task Force for helping bring long-awaited clarity to the space. Grayscale’s GDLC Fund Offers Exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana GDLC offers investors diversified exposure to five major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The approval comes just months after the SEC delayed Grayscale’s bid to convert GDLC from an over-the-counter fund to an ETP listed on NYSE Arca. With the green light now granted, the fund is poised to trade on a major US exchange, providing broader access to digital assets through traditional investment platforms. According to Grayscale, GDLC currently holds over $915 million in assets under management, with a net asset value of $57.70 per share. Its transition to a publicly traded ETP gives retail and institutional investors alike a regulated path to diversified crypto exposure. The SEC’s approval coincided with its broader move to authorize generic listing standards for crypto ETFs—effectively streamlining the approval process and lowering barriers for issuers. “This helps maximize investor choice and foster innovation,” said SEC Chair Paul Atkins in a statement. Industry analysts expect a wave of new crypto ETF launches to follow. “The last time this type of approval happened, ETF launches tripled,” noted Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas. “We could see more than 100 new crypto ETFs within a year.” The approval of GDLC may mark a turning point in how multi-asset crypto products are treated under U.S. securities law, opening the door for broader participation in the digital asset market. Crypto ETF Flood Hits SEC as Issuers Bet on Avalanche, Bonk, and Beyond A new wave of crypto ETF filings landed at the SEC on Tuesday, showcasing issuers’ growing appetite for exotic and niche digital assets. The latest batch includes products tied to Avalanche infrastructure, meme coin Bonk, and basis trade strategies involving Bitcoin and Ethereum. Leveraged and income-focused ETFs tied to Orbs, Litecoin, and Sui were also submitted. Nate Geraci of the ETF Institute warned that the filings represent just the beginning of a flood of novel crypto products, with over 92 ETF applications now pending and key deadlines looming in October and November. The surge follows regulatory momentum and alternative structures like the 40 Act, which will bring XRP and Dogecoin ETFs to market this week. Analysts say Avalanche-based products may stand the best shot at approval, while memecoin and basis trade ETFs could face pushback over concerns about volatility and liquidity. Meanwhile, market flows show Bitcoin ETFs attracting $292 million in net inflows, even as Ethereum products saw $61.7 million in outflows on the same day
CryptoNews2025/09/18 18:06
Avalanche Now Hosts First South Korean Won-Based Stablecoin

Avalanche Now Hosts First South Korean Won-Based Stablecoin

BDACS has launched KRW1, the first Korean won-backed stablecoin, on the Avalanche blockchain. The post Avalanche Now Hosts First South Korean Won-Based Stablecoin appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 18:05
EIGEN rockets by 33% in one day after AI agents hype

EIGEN rockets by 33% in one day after AI agents hype

EIGEN rallied to a three-month peak above $2, following its inclusion into Google's AI agent payment platform.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 18:01
