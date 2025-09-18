2025-09-19 Friday

EU may have had more leverage in U.S. trade talks, study finds

EU may have had more leverage in U.S. trade talks, study finds

The United States leans more on the European Union for imported goods than many assume, and that reliance has deepened over time, according to a new review by Germany’s IW economic institute. The study finds the EU now tops China for both the value and the count of product groups on which U.S. buyers depend, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 18:28
Careers in Metaverse: Your Guide to the Future Economy

Careers in Metaverse: Your Guide to the Future Economy

The post Careers in Metaverse: Your Guide to the Future Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you are looking for a job in the metaverse, you are not alone. The metaverse is no longer just a concept or an experiment. Over the past three years, it has grown into a thriving part of the digital economy. Today, millions of people use it daily for work, communication, learning, and entertainment. Deeply connected to Web 3.0 and the spatial web, Metaverse was earlier described as the “next version of the internet.” The platform has now become a mainstream reality, combining advanced technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 3D graphics into a sigle interactive world. In 2025, the metaverse is shaping industries, creating new professions, and offering income opportunities that did not exist a few years ago. Yet, it is still evolving. The people building it today will shape its future. That means there is still room for early adopters to make a big impact. Whether you are a developer, designer, marketer, educator, or entrepreneur, there are multiple entry points into the metaverse job market. But before you apply, you need to understand the skills, branding, and opportunities available in 2025. Experience and Skills Required in 2025 Working in the Metaverse is not a herculean task if you have the required skills. While some roles are technical, others are creative or strategic. The most in-demand technical skills include AR/VR development, blockchain programming, smart contract creation, and 3D game design.  Creative skills include storytelling, virtual architecture, and user experience (UX) design. In addition, marketing, community management, and event planning skills are in demand to help brands connect with audiences in the virtual space. At this juncture, a question arises over the role of education in the Metaverse. However, you don’t need a full university degree to break into the field. Online courses, specialized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:28
China’s AI Robot Craze Turns Founder Of 3D Vision Camera Maker Into Billionaire

China’s AI Robot Craze Turns Founder Of 3D Vision Camera Maker Into Billionaire

The post China’s AI Robot Craze Turns Founder Of 3D Vision Camera Maker Into Billionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Howard Huang, founder, chairman and CEO of Orbbec. Orbbec In 2013, Howard Huang, a trained engineer specializing in optical measurement, founded Orbbec in hopes of turning his academic research into real-world applications. From a base in the Chinese hardware hub of Shenzhen, his company develops 3D vision cameras, which allow machines to perceive depth like human eyes do, and enable them to better navigate the environment. Fast forward to today, Orbbec’s technology is powering the rise of China’s humanoid robot sector. Its 3D vision cameras have become essential components in machines like state-backed X-Humanoid’s Tiangong Ultra, which beat some 20 robot runners in what was billed as the world’s first humanoid half-marathon in Beijing in April. Riding on the country’s recent robot frenzy, Orbbec’s shares on the Shanghai stock exchange have skyrocketed more than 315% over the year, boasting a market cap of $5.2 billion. Huang, the 45-year-old chairman and CEO of Orbbec, is the company’s largest shareholder with a 27% direct stake. Based on his holdings, Forbes estimates Huang’s net worth to be $1.4 billion. As humanoid robots have yet to go mainstream, Orbbec’s current main revenue stream remains its 3D vision cameras for facial recognition systems used in contactless payment and medical insurance verification. In the first half of 2025, Orbbec posted a net profit of 30 million yuan ($4 million), reversing a net loss of 81 million yuan a year earlier. During the same period, its revenue more than doubled to 436 million yuan, with 62% coming from modules for facial recognition systems in retail and healthcare. The company attributed the growth partly to the rising sales from 3D vision cameras for payment applications, including those used in the facial recognition system deployed by Jack Ma-backed Ant Group. The Chinese fintech giant’s digital payment platform Alipay allows…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:26
The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The post The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the development of 2025, certain large cryptocurrencies encounter continuous issues and a new player secures an impressive advantage. Solana is struggling with congestion, and the ADA of Cardano is still at a significantly lower level than its highest price. In the meantime, Lyno AI presale is gaining momentum, attracting a large number of investors. Solana Faces Setbacks Amid Market Pressure However, despite the hype surrounding ETFs, Solana fell by 7% to $ 203, due to the constant congestion problems that hamper its network functionality. This makes adoption slow and aggravates traders who want to get things done quickly. Recent upgrades should combat those issues but the competition is rising, and Solana continues to lag in terms of user adoption and ecosystem development. Cardano Struggles to Regain Momentum ADA, the token of a Cardano, costs 72% less than the 2021 high and is developing more slowly than Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. The adoption of the coin is not making any progress despite the good forecasts. Analysts believe that the road to regain the past heights is long before Cardano can go back, with more technological advancements getting more and more attention. Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale Growth In stark contrast, Lyno AI is currently in its Early Bird presale, in which tokens are sold at 0.05 per unit and have already sold 632,398 tokens and raised 31,462 dollars. The next stage price will be established at $0.055 and the final target will be at $0.10. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI provides a cross-chain AI arbitrage platform that enables retail traders to compete with institutions. Its AI algorithms perform trades in 15+ blockchains in real time, opening profitable arbitrage opportunities to everyone. Those who make purchases above 100 dollars are also offered the possibility of winning in the 100K Lyno AI…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:22
How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – Easy Guide

How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – Easy Guide

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) prides itself as Bitcoin’s first Layer 2, primarily designed to ensure lower fees and grant access to decentralized applications (dApps) such as games, staking and loans.  While being a new entrant, arriving on presale a couple of weeks ago, HYPER has already managed to raise over $16.5 million. This guide explains how […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 18:22
EIGEN price breaks out 30% on Google Cloud partnership

EIGEN price breaks out 30% on Google Cloud partnership

EIGEN price has broken out of a multi-month trading range, reaching levels not seen since February, driven by news of a major partnership with Google Cloud’s AP2. EigenCloud (EIGEN) price has recently broken through a double-resistance stack, first surging past…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 18:21
The Things Many People Are Doing With Their Bitcoin: 2025 and Beyond

The Things Many People Are Doing With Their Bitcoin: 2025 and Beyond

Bitcoin has come a long way since its early days as a mysterious digital coin whispered about in niche corners of the internet.
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 18:21
Validator license sales help projects escape the speculative frenzy and focus on building | Opinion

Validator license sales help projects escape the speculative frenzy and focus on building | Opinion

In web3, validator sales create an open, community-oriented alternative, where aligned participants can shape the network from day one.
Crypto.news2025/09/18 18:20
Crypto Market Records Gradual Upswing as Prices Turn Green

Crypto Market Records Gradual Upswing as Prices Turn Green

Today crypto market cap has climbed to $4.1T with Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), and Solana ($SOL) gains, while DeFi TVL rises and NFT sales dip.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 18:20
Analyst: Trump Rode the Bitcoin Wave to Strengthen the Dollar

Analyst: Trump Rode the Bitcoin Wave to Strengthen the Dollar

The post Analyst: Trump Rode the Bitcoin Wave to Strengthen the Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent article, Alex Gladstein argues that Trump’s sudden embrace of bitcoin had ulterior motives. He believes Trump’s interest in crypto is more about promoting stablecoins to extend the dollar’s hegemony than about replacing fiat. Analyst Believes Trump Used Bitcoin as a Trojan Horse for Stablecoins The interest of the Trump Administration in bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/analyst-trump-rode-the-bitcoin-wave-to-strengthen-the-dollar/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:18
