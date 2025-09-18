2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Emerging Cryptocurrency Titans: The Forefront of the 2025 Bull Run

Emerging Cryptocurrency Titans: The Forefront of the 2025 Bull Run

With Bitcoin and Ethereum often taking center stage, alternative cryptocurrencies, or 'altcoins', present appealing investment avenues due to their potential for high returns. The year 2025 is expected to spotlight five specific altcoins that hold promising futures in the crypto ecosystem. The Vanguard of 2025's Crypto Bull Run Investor interest is soaring for these diverse cryptocurrencies, each poised for substantial growth: Ozak AI: Integrating AI for Blockchain Breakthroughs As a prominent entrant in the crypto space, Ozak AI (OZ) is steering the attention towards its integration of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. This initiative has not only captured the imagination of investors but has also led to a successful presale, amassing over $3.2 million with more than 900 million tokens sold. The ambitious mission of Ozak AI positions it as a potent contender in the crypto market, potentially yielding returns of 100 times or more. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: The Meme Coin Mavericks The cultural phenomena of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to engage the crypto community. Dogecoin, currently trading at $0.264, enjoys robust community backing and celebrity endorsements, hinting at a potential 15 times growth. On the other hand, Shiba Inu, evolving with its Layer-2 solution 'Shibarium', aims for a 20 times increase fueled by its expanding DeFi and NFT ecosystem. Solana and Avalanche: Pioneering Scalable Blockchains Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) represent the innovative edge of blockchain technology. Solana holds a current trading value of $235 and is anticipated to surge towards $500, bolstered by its high-speed transaction capabilities and growing developer network. Avalanche, with its unique subnet architecture, offers tailored blockchain solutions that could push its value up to $150 or more. Further Insights Ozak AI not only thrives on its innovative approach to harness AI but also fosters a community geared towards real-time, actionable financial insights, which are crucial for stakeholders within the crypto market. For more detailed information, visit their website, join their Telegram, or follow them on Twitter. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Solana
SOL$242.32-1.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.06418-1.73%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-2.75%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:36
Kopīgot
Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin

This November, Berlin will host a three day showcase featuring over 200 digital artists showcasing their art from some the largest marketplaces on the Tezos blockchain. Here are some highlights you can look forward to from the exhibition. Art on…
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002489-1.85%
LiveArt
ART$0.02488-6.85%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news2025/09/18 18:36
Kopīgot
5 Altcoins Set to Dominate 2025: Ozak AI, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, and Avalanche

5 Altcoins Set to Dominate 2025: Ozak AI, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, and Avalanche

Crypto markets are gearing up for what can be one of the most effective bull runs in history, and traders are trying to find the projects with a view to supply the largest returns.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+2.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1429-4.22%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002457-12.31%
Kopīgot
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 18:35
Kopīgot
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.01137+148.68%
Union
U$0.014653+3.73%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187716-4.96%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Kopīgot
BNB Smashes $1,000 for the First Time in History

BNB Smashes $1,000 for the First Time in History

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bnb-smashes-1000-for-the-first-time/
1
1$0.01137+148.68%
Binance Coin
BNB$991.85-0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01776-4.33%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:34
Kopīgot
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.01137+148.68%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.06418-1.73%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Kopīgot
Avalanche powers South Korea’s first Won-backed stablecoin – Details

Avalanche powers South Korea’s first Won-backed stablecoin – Details

Is South Korea preparing for a digital asset boom?
Boom
BOOM$0.009078+1.20%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:30
Kopīgot
XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 Cryptos Set for Faster ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule

XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 Cryptos Set for Faster ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule

XRP, SHIB, and HBAR among 15 crypto assets eligible for faster ETF approval under SEC’s new rule, reducing approval time to 75 days.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a new rule that accelerates the approval process for crypto ETFs.  With this rule in place, XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera […] The post XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 Cryptos Set for Faster ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.014653+3.73%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-2.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0337-2.78%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 18:30
Kopīgot
EIGEN pumps to three-month high with boost from AI agents

EIGEN pumps to three-month high with boost from AI agents

The post EIGEN pumps to three-month high with boost from AI agents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eigen Cloud (EIGEN) pumped to a three-month high, boosted by its role as a data supplier to AI agents. EIGEN rallied by 33% for the past day, logging 67% gains for the past 90 days.  Eigen Cloud (EIGEN) was the latest breakout token during the current altcoin season. It gained 33.8% in the past day, to trade at a three-month peak of $2.03. The token attempted a recovery after its rebranding in June.  EIGEN broke out to a three-month peak, following its addition to Google’s AI agent payment framework. | Source: CoinGecko. EIGEN open interest also jumped to over $130M, the highest level in the past six months. The token still has limited positions on Hyperliquid, with just nine whales betting on its direction. Five of those positions are shorting EIGEN, and are carrying unrealized losses after the recent breakout. Eigen Cloud rallied after becoming part of Google’s AI agent payment initiative. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Google opened a toolset for safe, verifiable payments coming directly from AI agents.  Google’s AP2 protocol included Eigen as a platform for safe, verified transactions originating with AI agents.  We’re excited to be a launch partner for @GoogleCloud‘s new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), a standard that gives AI agents the ability to transact with trust and accountability. At EigenCloud, our focus is on verifiability. As our founder @sreeramkannan said: AP2 helps create… https://t.co/Fx90rTJuhm pic.twitter.com/0Vil6yLdkf — EigenCloud (@eigenlayer) September 16, 2025 The new use case for Eigen arrives as older Web3 and DeFi projects seek to pivot to new use cases. Other AP2 partners from the crypto space include Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. Most of the payment and e-commerce platforms offer fiat handling, while Eigen’s verifiable transaction data target crypto payments and transfers. The market for AI agent transactions is estimated at over $27B,…
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.73%
SIX
SIX$0.02199-0.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000508+0.45%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:29
Kopīgot
Gary Gensler vs Paul Atkins: Former SEC Chief Defends Crackdown, Calls Out Fraudsters Like Bankman-Fried

Gary Gensler vs Paul Atkins: Former SEC Chief Defends Crackdown, Calls Out Fraudsters Like Bankman-Fried

The post Gary Gensler vs Paul Atkins: Former SEC Chief Defends Crackdown, Calls Out Fraudsters Like Bankman-Fried appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler has broken his silence on how he views the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) current direction under Paul Atkins. Speaking in a recent interview with CNBC, Gensler reflected on his own time in office, the reforms he led, and the challenges of regulating the fast-moving world of crypto. Gensler …
Union
U$0.014653+3.73%
Wink
LIKE$0.009698+1.70%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/18 18:29
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party