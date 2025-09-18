2025-09-19 Friday

Sui Crypto Community Buzzing as XRP Tundra Presale Presents Opportunity for Rapid Wealth Creation

Sui Crypto Community Buzzing as XRP Tundra Presale Presents Opportunity for Rapid Wealth Creation

The post Sui Crypto Community Buzzing as XRP Tundra Presale Presents Opportunity for Rapid Wealth Creation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Sui blockchain community has had plenty to celebrate in recent months. In the second quarter of 2025, Sui recorded record growth in decentralized finance (DeFi), with total value locked (TVL) and trading activity climbing sharply. On top of that, Grayscale launched single-asset trusts linked to Sui ecosystem protocols, bringing institutional recognition and giving accredited investors regulated exposure to the Layer-1 network. Momentum has helped Sui establish itself as a contender among next-generation blockchains. But alongside the excitement, investor discussions are also focusing on where the quickest wealth creation might come from. Increasingly, those conversations are expanding beyond live ecosystems like Sui to presales such as XRP Tundra, which some argue could deliver outsized returns in a shorter timeframe. Comparing Staking Models: Sui vs. XRP Tundra Sui’s delegated proof-of-stake system already gives holders the ability to earn passive income. By delegating tokens to validators, users can typically achieve 5–7% APY, depending on network conditions. This provides a stable yield and helps secure the network, appealing to long-term holders looking for predictable returns. XRP Tundra, however, is framing staking very differently. Its upcoming Cryo Vaults will allow investors to lock XRP for projected yields of up to 30% APY, several times higher than Sui’s validator rewards. On top of that, Frost Keys, NFT-based upgrades, will enable participants to shorten lock-up times and unlock higher multipliers. Staking on XRP Tundra is not live yet, but presale participants secure guaranteed access once it launches. This future income stream is central to why traders say Tundra could accelerate wealth creation more rapidly than Sui or Ethereum, where staking yields remain in the low single digits. Dual-Token Presale Structure What separates XRP Tundra further from traditional staking networks is its presale design. At a fixed $0.01 entry price, buyers receive two tokens: TUNDRA-S on Solana, focused on yield and DeFi activity, and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger, responsible for governance and reserves. This twin-token structure provides exposure to both Solana’s fast-growing DeFi ecosystem and XRPL’s established payments infrastructure. With 40% of the overall supply allocated to presale distribution, early investors gain a meaningful share before public trading begins. Later phases will raise prices, reinforcing the advantage of joining early. Unlike Sui, which has built its credibility on ecosystem adoption and partnerships, XRP Tundra positions itself as an early-stage wealth play, where compounding from staking and token appreciation could magnify gains quickly. Verification and Investor Trust Skepticism is natural around presales promising high returns, but XRP Tundra has sought to establish legitimacy. Independent audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins confirm its technical integrity. The team has also completed Vital Block KYC verification, adding identity accountability that many presales lack. These steps distinguish XRP Tundra from projects that rely solely on marketing, strengthening confidence among investors who might otherwise hesitate to participate. Two Wealth Paths Emerging For investors weighing options, Sui and XRP Tundra represent two very different approaches to wealth creation. Sui’s model emphasizes ecosystem growth, institutional validation, and single-digit staking yields, making it attractive for those prioritizing steady adoption. XRP Tundra, in contrast, is about presale access, dual-chain exposure, and staking yields as high as 30%, offering the potential for rapid compounding and faster wealth acceleration. As the crypto market continues to expand, both approaches have merit. But for those chasing short-term gains that could multiply initial investments quickly, XRP Tundra is increasingly seen as the standout opportunity alongside Sui’s longer-term growth story. Join XRP Tundra Community Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundraTelegram: https://t.me/xrptundraX: https://x.com/XrptundraContact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com
Solana (SOL) Poised to Break Resistance: All-Time High on the Horizon?

Solana (SOL) Poised to Break Resistance: All-Time High on the Horizon?

Now that the US Federal Reserve has made its expected rate cut on Wednesday, the altcoins are jockeying for position in order to take advantage of a potential surge in crypto. $SOL is one of the top altcoins, as well as being a leading performer. Can $SOL bulls break resistance and send the price up to the all-time high?
How A 130-Year-Old Course Reimagined The Golf Experience

How A 130-Year-Old Course Reimagined The Golf Experience

The post How A 130-Year-Old Course Reimagined The Golf Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An aerial view of Storm King Golf Club, a reimagined golf experience that’s scheduled to open in 2026. Erik Matuszewski In the rolling hills of New York’s Hudson Valley, just 56 miles from Manhattan and minutes from West Point, a revolutionary new golf course is reimagining how golf can be played, experienced, and shared. Named after the nearby mountain that overlooks the property, Storm King Golf Club packs more variety and possibility in 63 acres than many courses four times its size, offering 40 distinct hole configurations, five different 9-hole routing options, and a 19-hole par 3 layout. “The idea was to create a unique place where people could experience golf in a way that’s fun and interesting to them,” said founder David Gang, a software executive who purchased the course about five years ago with a vision to reimagine golf and challenge convention along the way. Storm King is a far cry from the original facility that opened in 1894; today, it’s a wild looking, choose-your-own-adventure playground where golfers can craft their journey based on skill level, mood, or simple curiosity about what lies around the next bend. The facility boasts 12 green complexes totaling 225,000 square feet of putting surface, nearly four times that of an iconic property like Pebble Beach Golf Links, which has 63,000 square feet across all 18 holes. “Our brains have been wired for golf in a very traditional way forever,” says Gang, an avid golfer who co-founded Brightspot, a leading content management system. There are unusual design shapes and unique routing options at Storm King, which was built to focus on versatility, playability and sustainability. Erik Matuszewski “We think about 9 holes, 18 holes, par 3s, par 4s, and par 5s. They’re very set in our minds,” he added. “So, when you come…
NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

The post NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued a guidance letter, signed by Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris, urging financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs to strengthen anti-money laundering prevention, sanctions compliance, and combat abuses related to digital assets. The directive is addressed to “Covered Institutions,” meaning New York state-chartered banks and branches or agencies of foreign banks authorized to operate in the State. According to data collected from industry reports and field experiences of compliance teams, the adoption of on-chain analytics improves the quality of reports and investigative capability in AML/CFT investigations. Industry analysts also note that, in tests and pilot projects conducted over the past 18 months, the integration between on-chain tools and KYC systems has led to measurable improvements in investigation times and the explainability of alerts. The directive also fits into the international framework outlined by the Financial Action Task Force, which with the October 2021 update reiterated the need for a risk-based approach for VASP and industry operators. What the NYDFS Requires from Banks In the letter, the NYDFS urges financial institutions to assess and, when appropriate, adopt blockchain analytics solutions to support KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, and counterparty risk assessment, with particular attention to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). In the presence of new offerings or substantial modifications to virtual currency activities, prior approval is required, in line with the guidelines already provided on VCRA and compliance analyses. The message is clear: controls must be proportionate to the business model and the risk appetite of each institution. In this context, banks must document the assessment carried out, update their risk framework, and periodically review the exposure related to digital assets. Risks, sanctions, and on-chain analysis The growing adoption of digital assets expands the risk surface to which banks are…
Exploring Market Buzz: Unique Opportunities in Cryptocurrencies

Exploring Market Buzz: Unique Opportunities in Cryptocurrencies

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, recent developments have sparked significant interest. A closer look at pricing forecasts for Cardano (ADA) and rumors surrounding a Solana (SOL) ETF, coupled with the emergence of a promising new entrant, Layer Brett, reveals a complex market dynamic. Cardano's Prospects: A Closer Look Cardano, a stalwart in the blockchain space, continues to hold its ground with its research-driven development strategy. The latest price predictions for ADA suggest potential gains, predicting a double or even quadruple increase in its valuation. Despite these optimistic forecasts, the allure of exponential gains drives traders toward more speculative ventures. The Buzz Around Solana ETF The potential introduction of a Solana ETF has the crypto community abuzz, potentially catapulting SOL prices to new heights. As investors await regulatory decisions, the impact of such an ETF on Solana's value could be substantial, potentially reaching up to $300. However, as with Cardano, the substantial market capitalization of Solana may temper its growth potential. Why Layer Brett is Gaining Traction Amidst established names, a new contender, Layer Brett, has started to capture the market's attention with its early presale stages. Offering a low entry price of just $0.0058 and promising over 700% in staking rewards, Layer Brett presents a tempting proposition for those looking to maximize returns. Comparative Analysis: ADA, SOL, and $LBRETT While both ADA and SOL offer stable investment choices with reliable growth, Layer Brett emerges as a high-risk, high-reward option that could potentially offer significantly higher returns due to its nascent market position and aggressive economic model. Initial presale pricing lets investors get in on the ground floor. Staking rewards currently exceed 690%, a persuasive incentive for early adopters. Backed by Ethereum's Layer 2 for enhanced transaction speed and reduced costs. A community-focused $1 million giveaway to further drive engagement and investor interest. Predicted by some analysts to offer up to 50x returns in coming years. Shifting Sands: Investor Movements As the crypto market landscape shifts, many investors, including those traditionally holding ADA and SOL, are beginning to diversify their portfolios by turning to high-potential opportunities like Layer Brett. The combination of strategic presale pricing and significant staking rewards is creating a momentum of its own. Act Fast: Time-Sensitive Opportunities As September progresses, opportunities to capitalize on these low entry points and high yield offerings from Layer Brett are likely to diminish. With increasing attention and funds being directed towards this new asset, the window to act is closing quickly. Invest in Layer Brett now to secure your position before the next price hike and staking rewards reduction. For more information, visit the Layer Brett website, join their Telegram group, or follow them on X by clicking the following links: Website Telegram X Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/koscom-korean-won-stablecoin-trademark/
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Still The Best Crypto Investment, Or Will Pepeto Make You Rich In 2025

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Still The Best Crypto Investment, Or Will Pepeto Make You Rich In 2025

Focus is shifting toward projects that marry community with real on chain utility. People searching best crypto to buy now […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Still The Best Crypto Investment, Or Will Pepeto Make You Rich In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
China’s mineral moves shake global tech and defense

China’s mineral moves shake global tech and defense

The post China’s mineral moves shake global tech and defense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s overseas sales of rare-earth products hit a record in August, just days before an expected phone call between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump that could touch on the sensitive materials at the heart of high-tech manufacturing and defense. Shipments of rare-earth products, including high-performance magnets used in consumer electronics and fighter aircraft reached 7,338 tons last month, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government data. It marks the highest monthly level since early 2012 in the available records. The surge follows a steep drop earlier this year after Beijing curbed some rare-earth exports amid a growing trade dispute with the US. A pause in tensions followed. Following talks in Madrid this week, President Trump said he intends to hold a phone call with President Xi on Friday. Beijing’s rare earth rules tightened in April, cutting trade. Cryptopolitan earlier reported when China set export controls in response to higher U.S. tariffs and limits on technology transfer by Western nations. China supplies over 70% of rare earths and handles about 90% of processing. The Ministry of Commerce said the measures protect national security. New licenses slowed approvals, slashing shipments in April and May. The delays disrupted supply chains and forced auto makers outside Beijing to pause output for shortages. In July, the European Parliament urged the EU to bolster key strengths and warned China’s licensing rules seek sensitive data. Germanium demand overwhelms supply chains Pressure is also building in another corner of the strategic metals market. Chinese limits on exports of germanium, a metal vital for military thermal-imaging systems found in fighter jets and other equipment, have created a sharp supply squeeze and driven prices to their highest level in at least 14 years, traders say. Beijing announced in 2023 that it would halt exports of germanium, gallium and antimony after the…
Hanwha Unveils Revolutionary On-Chain Trading Future

Hanwha Unveils Revolutionary On-Chain Trading Future

The post Hanwha Unveils Revolutionary On-Chain Trading Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital Asset Platform: Hanwha Unveils Revolutionary On-Chain Trading Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Digital Asset Platform: Hanwha Unveils Revolutionary On-Chain Trading Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hanwha-digital-asset-platform/
Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis

Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis

Egrag Crypto forecasts XRP reaching $6 to $7 by November. Fractal pattern analysis suggests a significant XRP price surge soon. XRP poised for potential growth based on historical price patterns. The cryptocurrency community is abuzz after renowned analyst Egrag Crypto shared an analysis suggesting that XRP could reach $6 to $7 by mid-November. This prediction is based on the study of a fractal pattern observed in XRP’s past price movements, which the analyst believes is likely to repeat itself in the coming months. According to Egrag Crypto, the analysis hinges on fractal patterns, which are used in technical analysis to identify recurring market behavior. Using the past price charts of XRP, the expert has found a certain fractal that looks similar to the existing market structure. The trend indicates that XRP will soon experience a great increase in price, and the asset will probably reach the $6 or $7 range in mid-November. The chart shared by Egrag Crypto points to a rising trend line with several Fibonacci levels pointing to key support and resistance zones. This technical structure, along with the fractal pattern, is the foundation of the price forecast. As XRP continues to follow the predicted trajectory, the analyst sees a strong possibility of it reaching new highs, especially if the fractal behaves as expected. Also Read: Why XRP Price Remains Stagnant Despite Fed Rate Cut #XRP – A Potential Similar Set-Up! I've been analyzing the yellow fractal from a previous setup and trying to fit it into various formations. Based on the fractal formation analysis, it suggests that by mid-November, #XRP could be around $6 to $7! Fractals can indeed be… pic.twitter.com/HmIlK77Lrr — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) September 18, 2025 Fractal Analysis: The Key to XRP’s Potential Surge Fractals are a popular tool for market analysis, as they can reveal trends and potential price movements by identifying patterns in historical data. Egrag Crypto’s focus on a yellow fractal pattern in XRP’s price charts is central to the current forecast. Having contrasted the market scenario at the current period and how it was at an earlier time, the analyst has indicated that XRP might revert to the same price scenario that occurred at a later cycle in the past. Egrag Crypto’s forecast of $6 to $7 is based not just on the fractal pattern but also on broader market trends and technical indicators. The Fibonacci retracements and extensions will also give more insight into the price levels that are likely to be experienced in the coming few weeks. With mid-November in sight, XRP investors and traders will be keeping a close eye on the market to see if Egrag Crypto’s analysis is true. If the price targets are reached, XRP could experience one of its most significant rallies in recent history. Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk The post Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis appeared first on 36Crypto.
