Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading

Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading

The post Dogecoin and XRP ETFs draw massive volume on first day of trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New US ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP debut with $54.7M trading volume. XRP ETF leads with $37.7M, biggest day-one of any 2025 ETF launch. Dogecoin ETF hits $17M, far above initial forecasts of $2.5M. The first US-listed exchange-traded funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP debuted Thursday with far heavier demand than expected, posting a combined $54.7 million in trading volume. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that most new ETFs average about $1 million in first-day activity. “No slouch,” he wrote on X, calling the funds’ debut “a good sign for the onslaught” of pending crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval. Issuers have submitted multiple applications for crypto ETFs, including those linked to speculative altcoins and products incorporating mechanisms such as staking. XRP ETF posts record opening The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) saw $37.7 million in volume, according to Cboe data, marking the biggest first day for any ETF launch in 2025. Within its first 90 minutes of trading, XRPR had already taken in $24 million. $XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/JaQP9ekFIq — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 18, 2025 “That is way more than I would have thought,” Balchunas said, noting it was five times higher than the debut volume of XRP futures ETFs. Dogecoin ETF beats forecasts The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) also surprised, finishing the session with $17 million in trades. Balchunas had initially expected only $2.5 million in volume, a level he said would have been “respectable but nothing too special.” Instead, DOJE’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:27
Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury In UAE

Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury In UAE

The post Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury In UAE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury In UAE Skip to content Home Crypto News Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-focused-treasury-uae/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:24
‘Don’t FUD XRP,’ Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3

'Don't FUD XRP,' Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3

The post ‘Don’t FUD XRP,’ Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has received positive updates within the last 24 hours. Yesterday, digital fund asset manager REX Osprey announced that XRP ETF XRPR, the first U.S.-listed ETF offering spot exposure to XRP, was set to go live, offering investors a way to access XRP through an ETF structure. According to Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. This move would bring the “first” multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. In light of this, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering. In the most recent news, Ripple announced its partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to establish repo markets powered by tokenized collateral and stablecoins. Don’t FUD XRP Following recent developments for XRP Ledger and Ripple, Crypto trader Oscar Ramos warned to not FUD XRP. FUD refers to fear, uncertainty and doubt. Ramos wrote, “Do not FUD XRP or you will regret it” highlighting Ripple’s new groundbreaking partnership beneficial for the XRP Ledger. DBS, Franklin Templeton and Ripple have announced a partnership to provide institutional investors with trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds on XRP Ledger and stablecoins, including Ripple USD (RLUSD). Ramos predicts XRP going to $10 next, boosted by positive developments: “You don’t see it yet, but XRP is going to $10 Next.” At press time, XRP was trading up 3.59% in the last 24 hours to $3.12, extending its recovery from a low of $2.95 on Sept. 15 into the third day. XRP has risen well above $3, which coincides with the daily SMA 50. Source: https://u.today/dont-fud-xrp-warns-crypto-trader-as-price-tops-3
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:20
XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025

XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025

The post XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) launched on September 18, 2025, and immediately drew strong demand, recording $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day. In particular, this performance makes $XRPR the largest day-one “natural” dollar volume of any ETF debut in 2025, edging out the previous leader $IVES, and placing it ahead of hundreds of other new listings.  By comparison, the $DOJE ETF logged $17 million on launch day, which still ranked among the year’s top five out of over 710 ETF launches. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the milestone on X (formerly Twitter): “$XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” XRP exposure in the U.S. market The strong debut signals pent-up demand for regulated XRP exposure in the U.S. market. Unlike spot ETFs that directly hold underlying assets, $XRPR operates under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding a mix of XRP, cash, and Treasuries. This design allows investors to gain regulated XRP exposure without directly handling the tokens. With XRP trading above $3 and a market cap over $181 billion, the ETF’s successful launch adds to the growing narrative of institutional adoption.  Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-smashes-records-with-the-biggest-launch-of-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:16
NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Regains Access to 10-Year Inactive Bitcoin Wallet Amid 195X Gains

NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Regains Access to 10-Year Inactive Bitcoin Wallet Amid 195X Gains

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained control of his long-inactive Coinbase account containing Bitcoin, putting an end to years of frustration over forgotten login details. The recovery gives him access to Bitcoin holdings that have multiplied in value since his first investment almost ten years ago.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/19 18:15
XRP Shines as ChatGPT and Grok Pick Top Assets to Turn $100 Into $1,000 by 2026

XRP Shines as ChatGPT and Grok Pick Top Assets to Turn $100 Into $1,000 by 2026

OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok both pick two assets to turn $100 into $1,000 by 2026, and XRP is one of each option. The crypto market's rally has not faded, and many traders believe it could stretch into 2026.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/19 18:13
State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What's Better for Ethereum

The post State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum is carrying more data than ever before, and the weight is starting to show.  A viral thread on X restarted the debate over how to cut down blockchain bloat and Vitalik Buterin quickly stepped in with a firm rejection of one popular fix: state expiry. “Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo. …
CoinPedia 2025/09/19 18:11
Dogecoin On Edge — 2.5 Days Remain To Lock In Breakout Springboard

Dogecoin On Edge — 2.5 Days Remain To Lock In Breakout Springboard

Dogecoin is pressing a make-or-break weekly level as price retests the mid-$0.27s “springboard” highlighted by popular trader Rekt Capital, while macro cross-currents and a pivotal USDT dominance structure flagged by analyst Kevin may decide whether momentum extends into Q4. Dogecoin Bulls Face Crucial Test On the weekly DOGE/USDT chart shared by Rekt Capital, price has rallied back into the $0.27–$0.28 area and is attempting to flip it into support. At the time of the screenshot, the active weekly candle sat near $0.28410 with 3 days and 6 hours left, directly atop a green horizontal level plotted at $0.27884. Above, the next clearly marked resistance is the prior range high at $0.33817, with a psychological waypoint at $0.30000. Beneath the immediate “springboard,” intermediate supports are drawn at ~$0.23000 and $0.22014, while the higher-time-frame safety net remains the pre-halving high region around $0.15901, which also coincides with an ascending trendline that price successfully retested in July. Related Reading: Dogecoin Down 13% As Whales Distribute $181 Million In DOGE Rekt Capital framed the setup succinctly: “If Dogecoin is able to turn $0.27 (green) into support then price will break out to at least $0.33. Retest is in progress, the Daily and/or Weekly Closes need to continue above $0.27 to solidify this level as a new support and springboard.” Five days earlier, he noted, “Looks like Dogecoin has finally turned the Pre-Halving highs into new support,” marking the July reclaim with a green circle on his chart. Structurally, that sequence resembles a classic higher-low off trendline support followed by a return to the range midpoint; sustaining closes above the midpoint converts it into a launchpad toward the range high. The chart’s geometry reinforces that logic. The rising black trendline from late 2024 underpins a series of higher lows into June–July, where DOGE rebounded from the ~$0.16 area (black label: 0.15901). The current blue-circled cluster shows repeated weekly interactions with the $0.27–$0.30 band: initial rejection at the level, a pullback to ~$0.22–$0.23, and a renewed push that is now testing for a flip. Related Reading: Is The Dogecoin Bottom In? Confluence Of Signals Says Yes In practical terms, a confirmed weekly close north of ~$0.27884 reduces the risk of a “failed breakout” and opens the path for a measured move into the $0.33 resistance. Failure to hold would likely re-expose $0.23000/$0.22014 as the magnet, with the rising trendline keeping the higher-time-frame uptrend intact unless the market revisits the ~$0.16 pre-halving pivot. What Else To Watch: Macro Conditions And USDT Dominance Whether DOGE gets follow-through quickly may hinge on macro liquidity and the broader crypto risk-cycle Kevin (Kev Capital TA) tracks via USDT dominance. In his 2-week/1-month USDT.D chart, tether’s market-cap share has carved a three-year descending triangle defined by a series of lower highs under a sloping yellow resistance and a flat demand shelf near ~4%–5%. “It has helped me call the lows on #BTC back in 2022/2023 and it has helped me identify every top and bottom in this market since then,” Kevin wrote, citing the March 2024 highs, late-summer 2024 lows, December/January highs, and April lows as examples of the pattern’s signal quality. The current monthly candle hovers around 4.23% within that base, with multiple prior touches on both the downtrend line and support. He also points to confluence at the “2W 200 SMA/EMA plus major structured support,” underscoring why this area is an inflection. Mechanically, a decisive breakdown in USDT dominance from the triangle’s floor would imply capital rotating out of stablecoins into risk assets, a regime that has historically favored altcoins. Conversely, another bounce at support would preserve the range and keep liquidity preference defensive, which has tended to cap alt strength. Momentum panels on Kevin’s chart reinforce the “inflection” message rather than a conclusion: a stochastic-style oscillator has rolled down from elevated territory, and MACD-like readings are compressing near the zero line, both circled to emphasize how close the market is to a regime shift. Macro guidance from the Federal Reserve is another lever. “The Fed laid the pathway clearly and concisely. We now have full guidance as to what they want to do and that is to continue easing slowly,” Kevin said. “As long as the data comes in favorable via inflation/labor then there is no more excuses for the crypto market to not head higher into the end of the year.” In the very near term, though, he cautioned that September is behaving true to form: “No volume and no liquidity flowing in. Mostly leverage driven at the moment. Touch grass and wait it out. Bigger volatility is coming soon.” For Dogecoin, that mix translates into crisp levels and clean triggers. The technical job now is simple but binary: manage the weekly close above ~$0.27–$0.28 to validate the “springboard” and keep focus on $0.30000 and $0.33817, or relinquish the flip and reset into the mid-$0.22s where buyers have recently defended. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.27339. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC 2025/09/19 18:10
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 19)

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 19)

Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for September 19, 2025! In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/19 18:09
Ethereum sets December date for pivotal Fusaka upgrade

Ethereum sets December date for pivotal Fusaka upgrade

The post Ethereum sets December date for pivotal Fusaka upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s core developers have mapped out a launch window for the long-anticipated Fusaka upgrade, with mainnet activation penciled in for Dec. 3. The draft schedule, shared during the Sept. 17 All Core Developers’ Call (ACDC), still requires final confirmation, but it signals growing momentum toward one of Ethereum’s most significant technical overhauls. The rollout will begin on test networks in stages. Holesky is set to upgrade on Oct. 1, followed by Sepolia on Oct. 14 and Hoodi on Oct. 28. Provided these rehearsals run smoothly, the changes will be ready to migrate onto Ethereum’s main network in December. Phased Blob forks Christine Kim, former research vice president at Galaxy Digital, emphasized that the network developers will continue refining dates, epochs, and timing over the coming weeks. She added: “They also agreed that based on some preliminary analysis on Fusaka Devnet-5, blob capacity should more than double over the two weeks following Fusaka activation.” Blobs, introduced through EIP-4844, are temporary on-chain data containers that allow Layer 2 rollups to post transaction data to Ethereum at a lower cost. Unlike permanent call data, blobs expire after roughly two weeks, helping to reduce storage demands while maintaining data integrity. This mechanism is designed to lower costs for rollups and improve Ethereum’s scalability. To minimize risks, Ethereum developers agreed to gradually roll out via Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks. So, instead of raising blob capacity in a single step, thresholds will be increased in phases. As a result, the first BPO fork, expected Dec. 17, will raise blob targets from 6/9 to 10/15. A second fork on Jan. 7, 2026, will push those limits to 14/21. Meanwhile, Fusaka’s impending rollout was announced just days after the Ethereum Foundation launched a $2 million security contest. The initiative, hosted on the Sherlock testnet from Sept. 15…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:09
