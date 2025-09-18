2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Spirit CEO says airline will slash flights, could cut jobs

The post Spirit CEO says airline will slash flights, could cut jobs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Boston on September 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images Spirit Airlines CEO Dave Davis on Wednesday braced staff for more job cuts and said the carrier plans to slash its schedule in November to reduce costs weeks after declaring its second bankruptcy in less than a year. The airline is planning its November schedule and Davis told employees in a memo, which was reviewed by CNBC, that they will see a 25% cut in capacity over 2024 “as we optimize our network to focus on our strongest markets.” The carrier’s capacity was down a similar degree from when it came out of bankruptcy in March through the end of June, and the new cuts point to how the airline is thinking about its near-term schedule as it seeks to reduce costs. The struggling discount carrier is in negotiations with vendors and aircraft lessors, and is evaluating its fleet size, as it tries to shrink itself to find more stable footing, Davis said. “These evaluations will inevitably affect the size of our teams as we become a more efficient airline,” Davis wrote in his note to employees. “Unfortunately, these are the tough calls we must make to emerge stronger. We know this adds uncertainty, and we are committed to keeping you as these decisions are made.” Read more CNBC airline news When asked how many of its employees would be affected, Spirit told CNBC in an email: “We have engaged our labor unions to discuss the impacts of the network and fleet adjustments on our Team Members, and we will share more as these discussions progress.” The airline has already announced furloughs and demotions of hundreds of pilots.…
NEAR
NEAR$3,159+7,15%
1
1$0,011316+147,50%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08759-0,63%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:05
NGP Token Crashes 88% After $2M Oracle Hack

The post NGP Token Crashes 88% After $2M Oracle Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The attacker stole ~$2 million worth of ETH from the New Gold Protocol on Sept.18. The exploit involved a flash loan that successfully manipulated the price oracle enabling the attacker to bypass security checks in the smart contract. The NGP token is down 88% as the attacker obfuscates their funds through Tornado Cash. New Gold Protocol, a DeFi staking project, lost around 443.8 Ethereum ETH $4 599 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $555.19 B Vol. 24h: $42.83 B , valued at $2 million, in an exploit on Sept 18. The attack caused the project’s native NGP token to crash by 88%, wiping out most of its market value in less than an hour. The incident was flagged by multiple blockchain security firms, including PeckShield and Blockaid. Both firms confirmed the amount stolen and tracked the movement of the funds. Blockaid’s analysis identified the specific vulnerability that the attacker used. 🚨 Community Alert: Blockaid’s exploit detection system identified multiple malicious transactions targeting the NGP token on BSC. Roughly $2M has been drained. ↓ We’re monitoring in real time and will share updates below pic.twitter.com/efxXma0REQ — Blockaid (@blockaid_) September 17, 2025 Flash Loan Attack Manipulated Price Oracle According to the Blockaid report, the hack was a price oracle manipulation attack. The protocol’s smart contract had a critical flaw; it determined the NGP token’s price by looking at the asset reserves in a single Uniswap liquidity pool. This method is insecure because a single pool’s price can be easily manipulated. The attacker used a flash loan to borrow a large amount of assets. A flash loan consists of a series of transactions that borrow and return a loan within the same transaction. They used these assets to temporarily skew the reserves in the liquidity pool, tricking the protocol into thinking the…
B
B$0,49351-2,08%
RealLink
REAL$0,06413-1,80%
Capverse
CAP$0,15437-2,56%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:04
Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story

The post Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Early Shiba Inu and PEPE stories are legendary. Some first movers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021, while PEPE delivered multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those arcs, many of those holders are hunting the next big move, shifting from SHIB to PEPE and …
1
1$0,011316+147,50%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001304-2,83%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08759-0,63%
CoinPedia2025/09/18 19:02
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000375-7,86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07977-6,73%
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost

The post The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Want to earn stable returns in the cryptocurrency market but don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on mining equipment? Worried about high electricity bills and complex maintenance? In 2025, TALL Miner makes it easy: Simply use your phone or computer, open the app, and select a contract—zero barriers to entry, no hardware required, and zero hassle—to turn your crypto assets into passive cash flow settled daily. Why Cloud Mining is the New Crypto Currency Traditional mining requires purchasing ASICs/GPUs, building cooling and power systems, dealing with noise and maintenance, and facing the uncertainty of electricity prices and hardware depreciation. TALL Miner changes the game: Mining by renting hashing power: No need to build your own mining rigs, directly access hashing power and participate in block reward distribution. Operate anytime, anywhere: Available on iOS, Android, and desktop, you can mine wherever you go. Flexible contracts: Choose from free or paid contracts, with clear and transparent terms and capacities. Daily settlement: Profits are deposited 24 hours a day, so what you see is what you get. Whether you’re a novice or experienced investor, you can choose a plan that matches your strategy, making volatility your friend and achieving more stable returns. TALL Miner: Your Passive Income Partner We not only provide cloud computing power, but also a set of long-term, transparent and sustainable passive income solutions. Core advantages at a glance: Sign up and receive $15: Experience the real mining process and withdrawal path with zero investment. No hardware or maintenance required: The platform manages your mining machines, server rooms, power supply, and mining pool integration for 24/7 stable operation. Multi-currency support: BTC, DOGE, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT, and other mainstream assets are all covered in one place. Minimalist interface & professional reporting: Clear dashboard and KPI visibility at…
Threshold
T$0,01675-3,84%
Solana
SOL$242,14-1,83%
RealLink
REAL$0,06413-1,80%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:01
Will the Fed’s Big Rate Decision Ignite the Next Leg of the Crypto Rally?

The post Will the Fed’s Big Rate Decision Ignite the Next Leg of the Crypto Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is expected to begin slashing interest rates on Wednesday, with analysts expecting a 25 basis point (bps) cut and a boost to risk asset prices in the long term. Crypto prices are strongly correlated with liquidity cycles, Coin Bureau founder and market analyst Nic Puckrin said. However, while lower interest rates tend to raise asset prices long-term, Puckrin warned of a short-term price correction.   “The main risk is that the move is already priced in, Puckrin said, adding, “hope is high and there’s a big chance of a ‘sell the news’ pullback. When that happens, speculative corners, memecoins in particular, are most vulnerable.” A chart that plots hawkish or dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Higher scores mean the Fed is hawkish or less likely to lower rates. Source: Oxford Economics Most traders and financial institutions expect at least two interest rate cuts in 2025, including investment bank Goldman Sachs and banking giant Citigroup, which both expect three cuts during the year. Oxford Economics, an advisory company, forecast a maximum of two interest rate cuts in 2025. Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at the company, said the three cuts were “overly optimistic,” despite the Federal Reserve slashing rates earlier than expected. The crypto community and investors across markets have been anticipating interest rate cuts following downward revisions of over 900,000 jobs for 2025, signaling a weakening job market in the US and deteriorating macroeconomic fundamentals. The unemployment rate has spiked since 2024, giving the Federal Reserve more reasons to slash interest rates. Source: Oxford Economics Related: Crypto markets prepare for Fed rate cut amid governor shakeup 25 BPS cut may create a short-term rally, but 50 BPS a bridge too far According to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group, 6.2%…
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,07392+5,55%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08759-0,63%
Movement
MOVE$0,1294-3,36%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:00
After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

The dominant force in this cycle comes from institutions. The four major cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, SOL, and BNB, have all hit new highs, but only BTC and BNB have continued to rise by over 40% since breaking through their all-time highs. SOL achieved a breakout earlier this year thanks to Trump's coin launch, while ETH experienced a revaluation mid-year driven by DAT buying, but neither has yet reached a new high. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates last night. How far can this round of institutional-led market trends go? 1. The institutional configuration logic of the three major currencies The positioning of crypto assets directly determines their long-term value, and different positioning corresponds to different institutional configuration logic. Bitcoin: The anti-inflation property of digital gold Positioned as "digital gold," its long-term logic is strongly tied to the fiat currency inflation cycle. Data shows that its market capitalization growth is synchronized with Global M2 and negatively correlated with the US dollar index. Its core value lies in its "inflation resistance" and value preservation and appreciation, making it a fundamental target for institutional investment. Ethereum: The Institutional Narrative Dividend of the World Computer Positioned as the "World Computer," although the foundation's "Layer 2 scaling" narrative has failed to gain traction in the capital market, its stable system, with 10 years of zero downtime, has capitalized on the development of institutional narratives such as US dollar stablecoins, RWAs, and the tokenization of US stocks. It has shrugged off the collapse of the Web3 narrative, and with the crucial push from DAT, has achieved a revaluation of its market capitalization. Ethereum, with its stability and security, will become the settlement network for institutional applications. Solana: The Active Advantage of Online Capital Markets Positioned as an "Internet Capital Market," Solana (ICM) stands for on-chain asset issuance, trading, and clearing. It has experienced a resurgence following the collapse of FTX. Year-to-date, it accounts for 46% of on-chain trading volume, with over 3 million daily active users year-round, making it the most active blockchain network. Solana, with its superior performance and high liquidity, will be the catalyst for the crypto-native on-chain trading ecosystem. The three platforms have distinct positioning, leading to different institutional investment logic. Traditional financial institutions first understand the value of Bitcoin, then consider developing their institutional business based on Ethereum, and finally, perhaps recognize the value of on-chain transactions. This is a typical path: question, understand, and become a part of it. Second, institutional holdings of the three major currencies show gradient differences The institutional holdings data of BTC, ETH, and SOL show obvious gradient differences, which also reflects the degree and rhythm of institutions' recognition of these three projects. Chart by: IOBC Capital From the comparison, we can see that institutional holdings of BTC and ETH account for > 18% of the circulating supply; SOL currently only accounts for 9.5%, and there may be room for replenishment. 3. SOL DAT: New Trends in Crypto Concept Stocks In the past month or so, 18 SOL DAT companies have come onto the scene, directly pushing SOL up by more than 50% from its August low. The louder SOL DAT company: Chart by: IOBC Capital Among the existing SOL DAT companies, Forward Industries, led by Multicoin Capital founder Kyle Samani, may become the SOL DAT leader. Unlike BTC DAT, which simply hoards coins, many SOL DAT companies will build their own Solana Validators, so that this is not limited to the "NAV game". Instead of simply waiting for token appreciation, they will continue to obtain cash flow income through the Validator business. This strategy is equivalent to "hoarding coins + mining", which is both long-term and profitable in the short term. 4. Crypto Concept Stocks: A Mapping of Capital Market Betting Crypto concept stocks are a new bridge between traditional capital and the crypto market. The degree of recognition of various Crypto businesses by the traditional financial market is also reflected in the stock price performance of crypto concept stocks. Chart by: IOBC Capital Looking back at the crypto stocks that have seen significant gains this round, we can see two common characteristics: 1. Only by betting big can a valuation reassessment be achieved. There are 189 publicly listed companies holding BTC, but only 30 hold 70% of their stock market capitalization, and only 12 hold more than 10,000 BTC—and these 12 have seen significant gains. A similar pattern is observed among listed ETH DATs. A superficial DAT strategy can only cause short-term stock price fluctuations and cannot substantially boost stock market capitalization or liquidity. 2. Business synergy can amplify commercial value. Transforming a single-point business into a multifaceted industry chain layout can amplify commercial value. For example, Robinhood, through its expansion into cryptocurrency trading, real-world asset trading (RRE), and participation in the USDG stablecoin, has formed a closed-loop business cycle for capital flow, leading to record highs in its stock price. Conversely, while Trump Media has also invested heavily in crypto (holding BTC, applying for an ETH ETF, and issuing tokens like Trump, Melania, and WLFI), the lack of synergy between its businesses has ultimately led to a lackluster market response to both its stock and its token. Ending The project philosophies of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana correspond to three instincts of human beings when facing the future: survival, order, and flow.
1
1$0,011316+147,50%
Solana
SOL$242,14-1,83%
Binance Coin
BNB$991,48-0,27%
PANews2025/09/18 19:00
Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […] The post Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08759-0,63%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01847+7,50%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 19:00
Ex-Alipay UK Chief Eva Zhang to Lead Blockscout Into AI-Driven Growth

Blockscout, the leading open-source block explorer for EVM chains, has appointed Eva Zhang, former CEO of Alipay UK, as its new chief executive officer.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1428-4,28%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,90703+5,90%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,03913-20,01%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 19:00
Validator license sales free projects from speculation

The post Validator license sales free projects from speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Capital formation in crypto is broken. Speculative launches and mercenary airdrops have become the norm. Founders are pressured into releasing tokens with artificially low floats and inflated fully diluted valuations (FDVs), designed more to impress than to endure. These tactics reward hype over substance, and leave projects vulnerable to sharp drawdowns, disengaged communities, and distorted incentives. Summary Validator license sales flip the script — instead of speculative token launches, projects sell the right to run validator nodes, rewarding operators with ongoing yield tied to real network activity. This model attracts long-term believers — buyers commit capital and technical resources, aligning with fundamentals like transaction growth and developer traction rather than short-term hype. It resists market cycles — validators can’t easily “farm and dump”; their investment requires skin in the game, fostering stable, engaged communities over mercenary traders. A healthier launch path — validator sales reduce speculation, reward contribution, and create community-driven investment collectives, offering a more sustainable alternative to broken token launch playbooks. But now, a new model is gaining ground: validator license sales. Rather than chasing short-term price action, this model reframes how projects raise capital and build communities. Validator sales reward participation over speculation, and create long-term alignment between projects and their earliest supporters. What are validator license sales? Validator license sales are a fundraising model in which blockchain projects sell licenses that grant holders the right to operate validator nodes on the network. In return, these operators earn transaction fees or protocol-generated income, directly tied to the network’s long-term performance. This model replaces speculative token trading with infrastructure investment. Buyers are not betting on short-term price spikes — they’re committing capital, time, and operational…
Harvest Finance
FARM$28,33-1,93%
Threshold
T$0,01675-3,84%
RealLink
REAL$0,06413-1,80%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:58
