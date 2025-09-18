Litecoin’s consistent YoY growth keeps it among the global top 3 payment methods

Litecoin (LTC) has remained one of the most used cryptocurrencies for payments, according to a seven-year report published by CoinGate. The report places Litecoin among the global top three payment methods on the platform, alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). Following a breakout year in 2021, when processed Litecoin orders increased by 521% compared to 2020, usage has remained strong. In 2024, LTC payments increased by 52.7% year-over-year, marking their second-best year of growth. In 2025 so far (January–August), Litecoin accounts for 13.9% of all payments on CoinGate, behind only BTC (23%) and USDT (21.2%). For a brief period in June and July, it rose to second place, overtaking USDT as regulatory implications affected stablecoin usage. Top Litecoin highlights YoY. Source: CoinGate Industries and purchasing behavior The report shows that web hosting (31.2%), proxies (22.2%), and gaming (19.3%) accounted for nearly three-quarters of all Litecoin transactions in 2025. In the proxy sector specifically, LTC leads the way, with PlainProxies, Ping Proxies, and Thunderproxy all recording a higher share of orders in Litecoin than in Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), or stablecoins. Top industries that absorb the most LTC orders. Source: CoinGate In short, Litecoin has carved out a sweet spot as the currency of choice for customers paying for recurring, digital-first services, making it particularly relevant to merchants in hosting, proxies, and gaming. In 2025 so far, the average Litecoin order size is €44.5, aligning closely with the price range of hosting subscriptions, proxy packages, and gaming services. The peak was recorded in 2022 at €52 per order, showing that LTC has long been used for mid-sized digital purchases rather than high-value one-offs. For businesses, this purchasing behavior is notable. Litecoin attracts repeat customers with regular spending patterns, while still supporting larger orders when needed. That mix of flexibility and predictability has…