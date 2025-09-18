2025-09-19 Friday

SHIB Price Prediction: Is Layer Brett The Next 50x Meme As Experts Dub $LBRETT The New Shiba Inu

SHIB Price Prediction: Is Layer Brett The Next 50x Meme As Experts Dub $LBRETT The New Shiba Inu

The SHIB price prediction landscape faces mounting technical challenges as Shiba Inu drops 7% within 24 hours, prompting institutional analysts to evaluate whether Layer Brett represents the next evolutionary phase in memecoin investment strategy.  Despite SHIB‘s impressive 25% monthly gains and escalating burn mechanisms, sophisticated investors increasingly question whether legacy meme tokens can deliver exponential [...] The post SHIB Price Prediction: Is Layer Brett The Next 50x Meme As Experts Dub $LBRETT The New Shiba Inu appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/18
US House Eyes Retroactive CBDC Ban – BullZilla’s Top Meme Coin Presale to Invest in This Week Surges with PENGU and BRETT

US House Eyes Retroactive CBDC Ban – BullZilla’s Top Meme Coin Presale to Invest in This Week Surges with PENGU and BRETT

Discover the top meme coin presales to invest in this week, including the explosive BullZilla Presale, the growing Pudgy Penguins market, and the trending Brett token. Learn key updates, ROI potential, and how to buy BullZilla before the next 1000x surge.
2025/09/18
Crypto Regulation Australia: ASIC Removes Extra License for Stablecoin Intermediaries

Crypto Regulation Australia: ASIC Removes Extra License for Stablecoin Intermediaries

The post Crypto Regulation Australia: ASIC Removes Extra License for Stablecoin Intermediaries appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Australia has taken another step toward bringing crypto into the mainstream. The country’s financial watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has announced that intermediaries distributing stablecoins will no longer need a separate license, as long as the tokens come from issuers already licensed under local laws. What the New Rule Means Stablecoins are …
2025/09/18
Litecoin’s consistent YoY growth keeps it among the global top 3 payment methods

Litecoin’s consistent YoY growth keeps it among the global top 3 payment methods

The post Litecoin’s consistent YoY growth keeps it among the global top 3 payment methods appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC) has remained one of the most used cryptocurrencies for payments, according to a seven-year report published by CoinGate. The report places Litecoin among the global top three payment methods on the platform, alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). Following a breakout year in 2021, when processed Litecoin orders increased by 521% compared to 2020, usage has remained strong. In 2024, LTC payments increased by 52.7% year-over-year, marking their second-best year of growth. In 2025 so far (January–August), Litecoin accounts for 13.9% of all payments on CoinGate, behind only BTC (23%) and USDT (21.2%).  For a brief period in June and July, it rose to second place, overtaking USDT as regulatory implications affected stablecoin usage. Top Litecoin highlights YoY. Source: CoinGate Industries and purchasing behavior The report shows that web hosting (31.2%), proxies (22.2%), and gaming (19.3%) accounted for nearly three-quarters of all Litecoin transactions in 2025. In the proxy sector specifically, LTC leads the way, with PlainProxies, Ping Proxies, and Thunderproxy all recording a higher share of orders in Litecoin than in Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), or stablecoins. Top industries that absorb the most LTC orders. Source: CoinGate In short, Litecoin has carved out a sweet spot as the currency of choice for customers paying for recurring, digital-first services, making it particularly relevant to merchants in hosting, proxies, and gaming. In 2025 so far, the average Litecoin order size is €44.5, aligning closely with the price range of hosting subscriptions, proxy packages, and gaming services. The peak was recorded in 2022 at €52 per order, showing that LTC has long been used for mid-sized digital purchases rather than high-value one-offs. For businesses, this purchasing behavior is notable. Litecoin attracts repeat customers with regular spending patterns, while still supporting larger orders when needed. That mix of flexibility and predictability has…
2025/09/18
Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026

Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026

This development would see massive inflow of institutional funds into Dogecoin and meme coins, and analysts are now suggesting that […] The post Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/18
Powell’s Surprising Downplay Of 25 Basis Points

Powell’s Surprising Downplay Of 25 Basis Points

The post Powell’s Surprising Downplay Of 25 Basis Points appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cut Implications: Powell’s Surprising Downplay Of 25 Basis Points Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Rate Cut Implications: Powell’s Surprising Downplay of 25 Basis Points Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cut-implications/
2025/09/18
Intel rose nearly 20% in pre-market trading, while Nvidia rose 2.34%.

Intel rose nearly 20% in pre-market trading, while Nvidia rose 2.34%.

PANews reported on September 18th that Intel (INTC.O) rose nearly 20% in pre-market trading, Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 2.34%, and TSMC (TSM.N) fell 0.49%. AMD (AMD.O) plunged in pre-market trading, falling over 3%.
2025/09/18
Don’t Just HODL — Earn! BlockchainFX Presale Beats Polygon and Polkadot For Passive Income Opportunities

Don’t Just HODL — Earn! BlockchainFX Presale Beats Polygon and Polkadot For Passive Income Opportunities

Crypto has always rewarded patience, but in 2025 investors aren’t content with simply holding. The next wave of interest is in tokens that pay you daily while you wait for price growth. With Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) long established as staking plays, a new challenger has entered the scene: BlockchainFX (BFX). Analysts argue its […] The post Don’t Just HODL — Earn! BlockchainFX Presale Beats Polygon and Polkadot For Passive Income Opportunities appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/18
Bank of Japan Maintains Rates; Market Watches Inflation Signals

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates; Market Watches Inflation Signals

The post Bank of Japan Maintains Rates; Market Watches Inflation Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Bank of Japan maintains 0.5% rate; inflation remains focus.BoJ’s cautious stance affects global asset sentiment.Financial markets react to Japanese yen volatility. The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its 0.5% interest rate at its meeting on September 18-19, following a media survey of 50 economists predicting no change. This decision is crucial amid global economic risks and domestic political uncertainty, affecting the Japanese yen and potentially impacting cryptocurrency markets linked to JPY pairs. BoJ Holds Steady at 0.5% Amid Inflation Concerns The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its current interest rate at 0.5%, reaffirming a “wait-and-see” approach due to persistent uncertainties in inflation and global economic conditions. Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized the need for solid evidence of sustained inflation before considering rate hikes. The announcement highlighted Japanese government’s response to potential U.S. tariffs, which might exacerbate economic volatility. Market reactions are expected, particularly in the yen, which remains vulnerable to changes in global monetary policy. “We will continue to assess whether underlying inflation is likely to reach the 2% target in a sustainable manner, and our policy path will remain flexible, data-driven, and responsive to the evolving risks in the domestic and international environment.” — Kazuo Ueda, Governor, Bank of Japan Volatile Yen Impacts Markets as BoJ Decisions Loom Did you know? Historical decisions by the Bank of Japan have frequently triggered significant foreign exchange volatility, with dovish surprises typically weakening the yen and influencing global risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s current price is $117,314.70, maintaining a substantial market cap of $2.34 trillion. It demonstrates a 0.63% increase over the past 24 hours. Trading volumes reached $65.44 billion, marking a significant shift compared to previous sessions, according to CoinMarketCap data updated at 10:05 UTC today. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:05 UTC on September 18,…
2025/09/18
Nvidia invests $5 billion in Intel and reaches chip cooperation

Nvidia invests $5 billion in Intel and reaches chip cooperation

PANews reported on September 18th that Nvidia (NVDA.O) announced on Thursday that it would invest $5 billion in Intel (INTC.O) to support the struggling US chip foundry, but stopped short of awarding Intel key chip manufacturing contracts. The agreement also includes plans for Intel and Nvidia to jointly develop chips for PCs and data centers, potentially posing a risk to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM.N). Currently, TSMC manufactures Nvidia's flagship processors; as the world's most valuable company, Nvidia may shift this business to Intel in the future. Advanced Micro Devices, which competes with Intel in the data center chip supply market, could also suffer from Nvidia's support for Intel.
2025/09/18
