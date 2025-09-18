2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Best Altcoins To Buy As SEC Approves Major Rule Change For Crypto ETFs

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved generic listing standards for exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including crypto assets. National securities exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can now list spot crypto ETFs without seeking case-by-case SEC approval, provided they meet the generic requirements. One of the key criteria […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 19:28
BDACS, Woori Bank Launch South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche

The post BDACS, Woori Bank Launch South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Digital asset custodian BDACS has launched KRW1, South Korea’s first fully regulated won-backed stablecoin, through a partnership with Woori Bank. Each token maintains full collateralization with Korean won held in Woori Bank escrow, according to BDACS. The launch comes amid competing parliamentary bills that debate interest payments and capital requirements for stablecoin issuers. Digital asset custodian BDACS has launched KRW1, South Korea’s first fully regulated won-backed stablecoin, in partnership with Woori Bank. The announcement follows completion of a proof of concept validating technical infrastructure spanning fiat deposits, token issuance, and blockchain verification, as per a Thursday press release. Each KRW1 token maintains full collateralization through South Korean won held in escrow at Woori Bank, with real-time banking API integration providing transparent proof of reserves, according to BDACS’ statement. The company trademarked the KRW1 brand in December 2023, building infrastructure before the advent of formal regulations. KRW1 launched on the Avalanche blockchain, chosen for its “high-performance capabilities” and recognition by Korea’s Internet & Security Agency for “reliability in public-sector applications.” “The successful test pilot of KRW1 demonstrates the need for a highly-performant and reliable blockchain tailored for a regulatory-compliant stablecoin,” Justin Kim, Head of Asia at Ava Labs, said in the statement. BDACS envisions KRW1 serving remittances, payments, investments, and deposits, with public-sector deployment planned for low-cost payment and settlement systems in emergency relief disbursements. The company plans to expand KRW1 to additional blockchains and explore collaborations with global stablecoin networks, including potential partnerships with USD-backed issuers Circle and Tether, according to the press release. Stablecoins in Asia South Korean internet giant Kakao is also developing a won-pegged token through its Kaia blockchain, having registered trademarks including “KRWGlobal” and “KRWKaia” in August, Decrypt reported earlier. The launch comes as Korea’s neighbors advance their own stablecoin initiatives, with Japan’s JPYC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:28
3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Investors gain early access to tokens at their lowest prices and often enjoy exclusive rewards. For those positioned correctly, presales […] The post 3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 19:26
$683M to Nscale for 60,000 GPUs by 2026

The post $683M to Nscale for 60,000 GPUs by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia will invest $683 million in Nscale, the spin-off of Arkon Energy spun off in May 2024 to offer AI cloud services in Europe, with the goal of bringing up to 60,000 GPUs to the United Kingdom. The capital injection, in line with the push towards advanced AI infrastructure, is part of a joint effort to strengthen strategic computing capabilities in the region; the rollout is planned in stages between 2025 and 2026. The operation also coincides with the UK government’s plan to accelerate AI adoption and security, outlined by the government on January 13, 2025. According to data collected by industry analysts, updated as of September 17, 2025, projects that convert mining sites into AI nodes can reduce the time-to-market compared to new facilities by about 30–50%. Our field market analyses indicate typical improvements in PUE in the range of 10–20% after energy optimization interventions and the introduction of liquid cooling. Operators we have monitored also report that long-term energy contracts and proximity to major interconnection nodes are determining factors for the economic sustainability of the clusters. The Agreement in Brief: Figures, Goals, Timeline Investment: $683 million allocated to Nscale. Target capacity: up to 60,000 GPUs deployed in data centers in the United Kingdom. Timeline: phased rollout activity scheduled between 2025 and 2026. Origin Nscale: spin-off from Arkon Energy, created in May 2024 to enter the European market for AI cloud services. From miner to cloud AI: the Nscale spinoff Nscale is born from the conversion of mining assets into nodes for AI workloads, transforming facilities designed for energy-intensive and single-use operations into platforms with high computational value and greater flexibility. The strategy — based on the reuse of existing sites and network connections — allows for reduced startup times and capex, a significant advantage when targeting clusters dedicated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:22
XRP (XRP) Price: Holds Above $3 Ahead of Fed Decision and ETF Launch

TLDR XRP currently trading above $3 as traders anticipate Federal Reserve rate decision Historical data suggests XRP outperforms equities during Fed rate cut cycles Upcoming REX-Osprey XRP ETF launch could trigger short squeeze around $3.10-$3.15 level XRP historically amplifies stock market gains by factor of ten during rate cut environments Technical analysis shows potential for [...] The post XRP (XRP) Price: Holds Above $3 Ahead of Fed Decision and ETF Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/18 19:21
PGI CEO faces 40-year sentence in $200M Bitcoin Ponzi case

PGI CEO Ramil Ventura Palafox pleaded guilty to participating in a $200 Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 19:20
Hyundai adjusts 2025 forecast, citing tariffs, ahead of investor day

The post Hyundai adjusts 2025 forecast, citing tariffs, ahead of investor day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK – Hyundai Motor is increasing its revenue expectations for this year, despite ongoing U.S. tariffs causing the automaker to lower its expected operating profit margin for 2025. The new targets call for an operating profit margin this year of between 6% and 7%, down from 7% to 8%, and an increase in revenue of between 5% and 6% — up 2 percentage points — compared with 175.2 trillion South Korean won (US$12.7 billion) in 2024. The South Korean automaker revised its financial targets Thursday ahead of a CEO investor day in New York City. It will be the first time the company has hosted the event outside of South Korea. as well as the first for CEO Jose Munoz, who was promoted to lead the automaker beginning this year. Along with revising financial targets, the automaker reconfirmed its ambitious growth plans that include increasing annual sales to 5.55 million by 2030. Such results would mark a roughly 34% increase from its global sales last year of 4.14 million units. The CEO investor event comes at an inopportune time for the company, as well as relations between the U.S. and South Korea. A masked federal agent wearing a Homeland Security Investigations vest guards a site during a raid where about 300 South Koreans were among 475 people arrested at the site of a $4.3 billion project by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution to build batteries for electric cars in Ellabell, Georgia, U.S. September 4, 2025 in a still image taken from a video. U.s. Immigration And Customs Enf | Via Reuters Munoz will address investors weeks after hundreds of workers were arrested during an immigration raid at a jointly owned battery plant between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution in Georgia. About 475 workers, including more than 300 South…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:20
Solana and XRP ETFs May Hit the Market Sooner Than Expected

The post Solana and XRP ETFs May Hit the Market Sooner Than Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved changes to the rules of three major stock exchanges, paving the way for the launch of new spot cryptocurrency ETFs. As a result, the NYSE, Nasdaq, and CBOE will now be able to adopt common listing standards, streamlining the approval process for asset managers. Source: SEC Previously, each spot cryptocurrency ETF application underwent separate review and required two parallel filings — one from the exchange and one from the management company. The new process reduces product launch time from a maximum of 240 days to just 75 days, a move market participants call a potential turning point for digital asset regulation. “This is a historic move that breaks a decade-long practice since the first Bitcoin ETF application in 2013,” said Teddy Fusaro, president of Bitwise Asset Management. He added that simplifying the rules opens the door for a wave of new products and investors entering the market. Solana and XRP ETFs are expected to be among the first instruments launched under the new model. Applications for these products were submitted over a year ago, but the SEC repeatedly delayed their review. Although the approval is significant, experts caution that the process won’t be instantaneous. “Yes, the gates are open, but there’s still a lot of work to be done: marketing, legal documentation, and working with providers,” noted Steve McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital. The first results are expected as early as October. The SEC aims to stimulate innovation and reduce barriers in the cryptocurrency space. These rule changes signal a major step toward more accessible and efficient digital asset regulation, promising a new era of growth and investment opportunities in crypto markets. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11082/solana-and-xrp-et-fs-may-hit-the-market-sooner-than-expected
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:19
American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

The post American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Express platinum business card. Courtesy: American Express American Express on Thursday unveiled updates to its flagship credit card amid heightened industry competition over the country’s high spenders. The company said that consumer and business versions of its refreshed Platinum card now carry an $895 annual fee, about 29% higher than the current fee of $695. But consumers can now tap $3,500 in annual benefits, according to American Express, mostly in the form of credits offsetting purchases made on the card, more than twice the previous level. The perks include credits at Uber, Lululemon, Oura, the restaurant booking platform Resy, and enhanced hotel and streaming benefits, the card issuer said. Business card users will also see $3,500 in annual benefits, including new hotel credits and offsets for purchases at Dell Technologies and Adobe. Those are on top of the card’s existing benefits, none of which have been rolled back, said Howard Grosfield, president for U.S. consumer services at American Express. American Express’ announcement highlights an arms race of sorts when it comes to catering to wealthy U.S. consumers. In recent months, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup released updated or new premium cards, products laden with benefits for those who spend, travel and dine enough to make them worthwhile. Notably, American Express and JPMorgan each made announcements within a day of the unveiling of their rival’s updated premium cards. American Express touted its biggest ever investment in a card refresh back in June just before JPMorgan released its latest Sapphire Reserve card, while JPMorgan announced improvements to that card’s hotel perks Wednesday. Card issuers are banking on the fact that wealthy Americans are driving an ever-growing share of the country’s overall spending. Consumers with top 10% incomes accounted for roughly half of total spending in the second quarter, the highest level in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:17
Wormhole’s W Token Surges Past Key Levels Ahead of Tokenomics Overhaul

The breakout comes amid renewed optimism in the project’s ecosystem, supported by a sweeping upgrade to its tokenomics framework. Technical […] The post Wormhole’s W Token Surges Past Key Levels Ahead of Tokenomics Overhaul appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 19:15
