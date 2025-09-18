MEXC birža
Bitcoin balanceert rond $118.000: komt er een nieuwe uitbraak?
Bitcoin blijft vlak onder een cruciaal prijsniveau hangen, met een koers van $117.200 op het moment van schrijven. Dit niveau ligt net onder de grens van $118.000, een zone waar volgens analisten veel handelsvolume plaatsvond in het verleden. De dagelijkse koersverandering is met +0,3% bescheiden, terwijl het handels volume op... Het bericht Bitcoin balanceert rond $118.000: komt er een nieuwe uitbraak? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/18 19:32
Stablecoins could face yield compression after Fed’s rate cut
The post Stablecoins could face yield compression after Fed’s rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve reduced its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%–4.25%, the first rate cut this year. The move, framed as a response to weakening labor data, signals the start of a cautious easing cycle. Projections show two more cuts possible before year-end, with further reductions likely in 2026. Inflation remains above target, but Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized risk management over immediate price control, prioritizing stability in employment conditions. Stablecoins will be quickly affected by this. Issuers like Tether and Circle have generated large profits by holding reserves in short-term Treasuries during the high-rate environment of the past two years. That income stream now begins to erode. DeFi protocols that offered tokenized Treasury exposure face the same squeeze, with returns set to fall further if the Fed continues cutting into next year. A multi-cut easing cycle could substantially reduce stablecoin profitability, forcing issuers and protocols to adapt. The decline in dollar yields also alters the balance between holding stablecoins passively and seeking higher returns in risk assets. Bitcoin benefits most from this reallocation. As nominal rates move lower and inflation remains sticky, real yields decline, making non-yielding assets more attractive. The weaker dollar and improving risk appetite amplify the effect, positioning Bitcoin as a relative winner of the Fed’s shift. The September cut is modest, but it could bring significant changes to the crypto market. Stablecoin models built on Treasury income face structural headwinds after the rate cut, while Bitcoin and other high-beta assets stand to gain from falling real yields and increased liquidity. The Fed has opened an easing cycle, and crypto’s internal capital flows will move with it. The post Stablecoins could face yield compression after Fed’s rate cut appeared first on CryptoSlate. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/stablecoins-could-face-yield-compression-after-feds-rate-cut/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 19:31
‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism
Vitalik Buterin has slammed recent calls to reduce the waiting period to unstake ETH.
Coinstats
2025/09/18 19:30
LgMining uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent technology: leading the new energy intelligent computing power revolution, the world’s most efficient cloud mining platform
The post LgMining uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent technology: leading the new energy intelligent computing power revolution, the world’s most efficient cloud mining platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, individuals are always on the lookout for simple, efficient, and profitable ways to dive into the digital currency space. Cloud mining has gained tremendous popularity for its ease of use and accessibility, allowing beginners and seasoned investors alike to mine cryptocurrencies without investing in expensive hardware or managing complex setups. Among the myriad of options available, LgMining stands out as a premier platform for free cloud mining. Whether you’re aiming to earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other top cryptocurrencies, LgMining offers an incredibly attractive opportunity to earn passive income effortlessly. The Power of Cloud Mining: No Hardware, No Hassle Cloud mining offers a streamlined approach to cryptocurrency mining. Unlike traditional methods that require high-powered mining rigs, costly equipment, and technical expertise, cloud mining allows you to rent computational power from remote data centers. This eliminates the need for complex setups and maintenance while enabling users to mine digital currencies efficiently. Cloud mining is ideal for those who want to generate income from cryptocurrency mining without the associated high costs, risks, or energy consumption. LgMining: Leading the Cloud Mining Revolution LgMining is revolutionizing the world of cloud mining with its user-friendly platform, powerful mining infrastructure, and innovative approach to sustainability. The platform provides access to top-tier mining hardware and utilizes renewable energy sources like wind and solar power to maximize efficiency. This not only reduces costs but also ensures that users benefit from eco-friendly mining practices. With more than 5.8 million active users globally, LgMining has built a reputation for reliability, security, and transparency. By removing the barriers to entry that traditional mining methods present, LgMining makes it possible for anyone—whether a novice or an experienced crypto enthusiast—to profit from cryptocurrency mining without dealing with the complexities of setting up mining rigs. Free Cloud Mining…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 19:30
Shiba Inu Team Issues Explosive Update On Shibarium Bridge Exploit
Shiba Inu’s core team has issued a sweeping post-mortem update on the Shibarium bridge breach, detailing a multi-step attack that combined a flash-loan powered governance capture with compromised validator keys—followed by emergency protocol changes and a split bounty offer aimed at recovering user funds. Shiba Inu Devs Speak Out On Shibarium Bridge Exploit In an […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 19:30
Grayscale’s GDLC Fund, Holding SOL and ADA, Receives SEC Approval for NYSE Listing
Grayscale’s GDLC Fund, holding BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, receives SEC approval to list on NYSE Arca, offering crypto exposure. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) holds major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The U.S. SEC has approved GDLC to list on NYSE Arca. This gives investors regulated access to […] The post Grayscale’s GDLC Fund, Holding SOL and ADA, Receives SEC Approval for NYSE Listing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 19:30
Aptos Price Forecast: Will APT Hit $50 in 2025 or Will This Explosive Presale Project Deliver the Next 1000x ROI?
Can Aptos deliver long-term gains, or is BlockchainFX the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 that buyers will regret missing? The question matters because while Aptos already trades in major markets, BlockchainFX (BFX) is still in presale, offering early access at under $0.05 with explosive upside. Missing this moment could feel like missing Ethereum or
Coinstats
2025/09/18 19:30
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI consolidates while advancing Stellar protocol upgrade
Pi Network (PI) price sustains a steady move in a tight range above $0.3500 at press time on Thursday, extending the sideways trend. The consolidation phase marks an end to the prevailing downfall, which holds the fate of the upcoming trend.
Fxstreet
2025/09/18 19:30
The DeAgentAI Genesis airdrop has been launched, and the main staking event will start on September 22nd.
PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news, DeAgentAI, the leading AI project in the Sui ecosystem, announced that its Genesis Airdrop has officially started distribution today and is expected to be completed within 48 hours. With the conclusion of the "Early Staking" campaign, the main staking system will officially launch at 15:00 UTC on September 22 (23:00 Beijing Time). The system features three modules tailored to different user types: a "Current Multi-Reward Pool" with various gamification features, a "Regular Golden Spatula Pool" offering up to 15x return multipliers for early adopters, and a "Community Exclusive Arena" based on Discord identities. The project has published a detailed staking tutorial on Medium (see original link) for users to review.
PANews
2025/09/18 19:29
The first XRP ETF in the United States officially trades, and SolMining launches XRP contracts, earning $3,800 a day.
The REX-Osprey partnership has launched the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Ripple (XRP).
Cryptodaily
2025/09/18 19:29
