2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Best Crypto Presale 2025? Nexchain Gains as Solana Struggles at $239

Best Crypto Presale 2025? Nexchain Gains as Solana Struggles at $239

Nexchain has emerged as one of the top crypto presales in 2025, raising more than $10.30 million in Stage 27. […] The post Best Crypto Presale 2025? Nexchain Gains as Solana Struggles at $239 appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08763-0.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.79%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/18 19:36
Kopīgot
Russia completes first salary payment in digital ruble

Russia completes first salary payment in digital ruble

The Russian government has paid a monthly salary in digital rubles for the first time, indicating it’s ready to continue to do that upon request. The news comes almost a full year in advance of the planned launch of Russia’s coin for public use, which will be carried out in stages, beginning next fall. Russia […]
READY
READY$0.01666-13.63%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0195-2.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06731-6.31%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 19:36
Kopīgot
Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that XRP ETF approval is only a matter of time, and that XRP could be added to the White House reserves. Continue Reading: Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000391-3.74%
XRP
XRP$3.0363-2.75%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:36
Kopīgot
Inside Volvo’s Efforts To Build Recycled Cars

Inside Volvo’s Efforts To Build Recycled Cars

The post Inside Volvo’s Efforts To Build Recycled Cars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Swedish carmaker isn’t a giant by sales, but Chief Sustainability Officer Vanessa Butani wants it to be a circular business leader with aggressive reuse of metals, batteries and other materials and climate-neutral auto-assembly plants. Volvo Cars isn’t a giant of the automotive industry, delivering fewer than 800,000 vehicles last year. But when it comes to sustainability, its ambitions are much bigger. Along with electrifying its lineup, Volvo is converting its factories to be carbon-neutral and aiming to slash water use by 50%. By the end of the decade, the Gothenburg, Sweden-based carmaker wants 35% of all content used to make a new vehicle to be recycled, an industry-leading target. Ultimately, it aims to be a fully circular business by 2040. “This is where we see we can make an impact,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Vanessa Butani, who is honored today on Forbes’ Sustainability Leaders list. “We may be small, but with the ambition that we have, the heritage we have, and also knowing that this is what is expected of us by our customers, by our stakeholders, we want to lead the way.” The U.S. auto industry is in upheaval as the Trump administration seeks to dramatically slow the shift to electric vehicles, loosen emissions and environmental rules and promote the idea climate change isn’t as worrisome as Americans have been led to believe. But that ignores an intense global competition among automakers, especially in Asia and Europe, to show consumers they’re making big changes to cut carbon pollution and go electric. And though it’s smaller than many rivals, Volvo is moving fast to overhaul its operations. Courtesy of Vanessa Butani Founded nearly a century ago, Volvo Cars, not to be confused with its former truckmaking parent AB Volvo, has been the primary European auto brand of China’s Geely…
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.73%
Union
U$0.014631+4.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.534-1.71%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:35
Kopīgot
Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

XRP için bugün kritik bir gün olması bekleniyor. Zira ABD’nin ilk XRP ETF’inin bugün onaylanması bekleniyor. XRP için kritik haber beklenirken, Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse‘dan önemli açıklamalar geldi. Bloomberg’e konuşan Ripple CEO’su, XRP ETF onayının sadece zaman meselesi olduğunu ve XRP’nin Beyaz Saray rezervlerine eklenebileceğini belirtti. Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse, bir XRP spot ETF’sinin onayının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
XRP
XRP$3.0363-2.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017762-4.30%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:35
Kopīgot
GDLC ETF Conversion: Grayscale’s Monumental Approval Unlocks New Investment Horizons

GDLC ETF Conversion: Grayscale’s Monumental Approval Unlocks New Investment Horizons

BitcoinWorld GDLC ETF Conversion: Grayscale’s Monumental Approval Unlocks New Investment Horizons Exciting news is rippling through the cryptocurrency world! Grayscale, a leading digital asset manager, has just announced a pivotal development that could reshape how many investors access the crypto market. The company’s application for a GDLC ETF conversion, turning its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an Exchange Traded Fund, has received approval for trading under standard listing criteria. This landmark decision, shared by Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg on X, marks a significant step forward for institutional adoption and accessibility in the digital asset space. It builds on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) prior approval of new listing standards for various cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, setting the stage for this latest breakthrough. What Does This GDLC ETF Conversion Mean for Investors? The approval for the GDLC ETF conversion is a game-changer for several reasons. Firstly, it offers investors a new, regulated pathway to gain exposure to a diversified basket of large-cap digital assets without directly holding the cryptocurrencies themselves. This can simplify the investment process and reduce some of the complexities associated with direct crypto ownership, such as secure storage and private key management. For many, an ETF structure is more familiar and accessible than a traditional trust. It allows for trading on conventional stock exchanges, often with greater liquidity and tighter spreads. This move is expected to attract a broader range of investors, including those from traditional finance who have been hesitant to venture into the crypto market due to regulatory uncertainties or operational hurdles. Enhanced Accessibility: Easier for traditional investors to participate. Diversified Exposure: Invest in multiple large-cap digital assets through a single product. Regulatory Clarity: Operates under established financial regulations. Increased Liquidity: Traded on major exchanges, potentially offering better buy/sell opportunities. The Journey to GDLC ETF Conversion: A Regulatory Milestone Grayscale has been at the forefront of pushing for crypto product conversions, famously succeeding with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) earlier this year. The GDLC ETF conversion represents another victory in the firm’s ongoing efforts to bring digital assets into the mainstream financial system. The SEC’s decision reflects an evolving regulatory landscape. After years of cautious approaches, the commission has gradually shown a greater willingness to approve crypto-related financial products, especially those that meet stringent listing and investor protection standards. This progressive stance is crucial for the industry’s maturation and widespread acceptance. The approval process involves rigorous examination of various factors, including market surveillance, investor protection mechanisms, and the underlying liquidity of the assets. Grayscale’s ability to meet these requirements for its Digital Large Cap Fund underscores the growing sophistication and compliance efforts within the digital asset sector. Impact on the Broader Digital Asset Market This development is not just about Grayscale or GDLC; it sends a powerful signal to the entire digital asset market. It suggests a continued trend towards the financialization of cryptocurrencies, where more regulated investment vehicles become available. This could lead to increased institutional capital flowing into the crypto space, potentially boosting market stability and growth. Moreover, the success of the GDLC ETF conversion could pave the way for other similar conversions or new ETF applications for various digital assets. As more diversified and single-asset crypto ETFs emerge, investors will have even more choices to tailor their exposure to this dynamic asset class. This competition could also lead to more innovative product offerings and lower fees for investors. The move also validates the long-term vision of many crypto enthusiasts who believe that digital assets will eventually integrate seamlessly with traditional finance. It’s a testament to the persistent efforts of firms like Grayscale and the increasing recognition of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate and significant asset class. What’s Next for Grayscale and Crypto ETFs? With the GDLC ETF conversion now approved, the focus will shift to its launch and performance in the market. Investors will be keen to observe how the new ETF trades and whether it attracts the anticipated institutional and retail interest. Its success could accelerate further innovations and regulatory approvals in the crypto ETF landscape. This moment truly marks a new chapter for Grayscale and the wider digital asset investment community. It reinforces the idea that well-structured, compliant products are the key to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of cryptocurrencies. As the market continues to mature, we can expect to see more such integrations, offering investors unprecedented access and opportunities. The journey has been long, but the destination—a more accessible and regulated crypto investment environment—is clearly in sight. This approval is a clear indicator that the future of finance is increasingly intertwined with digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a GDLC ETF conversion? A GDLC ETF conversion refers to the process of transforming Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), which was previously structured as a trust, into an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). This allows it to trade on traditional stock exchanges under standard listing criteria, offering greater accessibility and liquidity to investors. Why is this GDLC ETF conversion significant? This conversion is significant because it provides a regulated and familiar investment vehicle for gaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of large-cap digital assets. It lowers barriers for traditional investors, increases market accessibility, and signifies growing regulatory acceptance of cryptocurrency-related financial products. Who approved the GDLC ETF conversion? The application for the GDLC ETF conversion was approved for trading under standard listing criteria, following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) prior approval of new listing standards for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. What are the benefits of investing in a crypto ETF like GDLC? Benefits include enhanced accessibility for traditional investors, diversified exposure to multiple large-cap digital assets through a single product, operation under established financial regulations, and potentially increased liquidity compared to direct crypto holdings or trust structures. How does this impact the broader crypto market? The approval of the GDLC ETF conversion sends a positive signal to the entire digital asset market, indicating a trend towards increased financialization and institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. It could attract more capital, lead to market stability, and pave the way for more crypto ETF products in the future. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant news on the evolving digital asset landscape. Spread the word and help others understand this monumental shift! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption. This post GDLC ETF Conversion: Grayscale’s Monumental Approval Unlocks New Investment Horizons first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.014631+4.13%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01519-13.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005082+0.47%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:35
Kopīgot
Fed Cuts Rate Again Amid Building Pressure on Powell as Crypto Sector Eyes Impact

Fed Cuts Rate Again Amid Building Pressure on Powell as Crypto Sector Eyes Impact

The Fed cuts rates to 4%-4.25% amid pressure from Trump that ultimately stirs markets as the crypto sector anticipates a liquidity shift and stronger growth.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.534-1.71%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 19:35
Kopīgot
Lyno AI Emerges as Top Crypto Presale for September 2025

Lyno AI Emerges as Top Crypto Presale for September 2025

The post Lyno AI Emerges as Top Crypto Presale for September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is dominating the crypto presale market in September. Its state-of-the-art AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform has drawn a huge number of investors. The project is at its Early Bird phase and provides traders with an opportunity to apply complex algorithms that previously were reserved by institutions. Exceptional Demand Reflects Lyno AI’s Unique Edge Early Bird presale is 0.050 per token. To date, 632,398 tokens have been sold and 31,462 raised. The second step will increase the price to $0.055 with the ultimate target being 0.100. This pricing scheme will motivate early investors to purchase now before the price of the token increases. When you purchase at least 100 dollars in tokens, you can enter the Lyno AI Giveaway and win a portion of 100,000, and it will be divided among ten winners of the lottery. Arbitrage AI and Cross-Chain Power Revolution. Its AI intelligence is the primary benefit of the platform. It scans over 15 networks automatically to trade opportunities. This cross-chain power allows ordinary investors to access those tools that were previously exclusive to large entities. Lyno AI has overlaid the security, which is verified by Cyberscope , and therefore the security of trades is secure. It also refunds 30 percent of the charges to those holding the token. The AI identifies optimal routes, optimizes expenses, and exchanges in seconds, which are milliseconds. Conclusion: Secure Your Spot Before the Surge Bitcoin is about $120,000 right now. Other analysts believe that the Lyno AI token may increase to 2700%. Investors are informed to move quickly. Lyno AI is good with new tech, good security and good rewards and hence this presale is very crucial. Purchase during the Early Bird phase and beat the anticipated price increase. It is your opportunity with an audited by Cyberscope Lyno AI to view…
Movement
MOVE$0.1296-3.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24214-2.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-4.15%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:34
Kopīgot
The STBL protocol launched by the original Tether co-founder splits the stablecoin income into interest-bearing NFT YLD

The STBL protocol launched by the original Tether co-founder splits the stablecoin income into interest-bearing NFT YLD

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to CoinDesk , former Tether co-founder Reeve Collins launched the STBL protocol, which splits yield-generating stablecoins (RWAs ) such as Franklin Templeton BENJI and BlackRock BUIDL into a tradable US dollar stablecoin (USST ) and an interest-bearing NFT (YLD) . Users can deposit assets and retain their principal and yield separately. The protocol is designed to comply with the requirements of the GENIUS Act, with USST maintaining its peg through overcollateralization and an incentive mechanism. The STBL governance token has been listed on multiple exchanges, and the protocol is expected to be publicly available in the fourth quarter.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-4.15%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03924-5.58%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004399-0.24%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 19:33
Kopīgot
$5 billion floods into XRP in a day; Here’s why

$5 billion floods into XRP in a day; Here’s why

The post $5 billion floods into XRP in a day; Here’s why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP extended its rally on September 18, adding more than $5 billion in market value in under 24 hours. The token climbed from $3 to $3.10, pushing its market cap from $180.47 billion to $185.79 billion at the time of publication. Trading activity also surged, with 24-hour volume up 57% to $7.21 billion, as per data retrieved by Finbold from CoinMarketCap. The move coincides with confirmation that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) will debut today after earlier delays. Unlike traditional spot ETFs, $XRPR will operate under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding XRP alongside cash and Treasuries. Analysts say the product offers three key signals: it provides regulated exposure for U.S. investors without requiring direct XRP custody, it highlights growing institutional acceptance despite SEC hesitation on other ETF applications, and it is already sparking ETF-driven trading activity in spot markets. Sustaining daily volumes of over $200 million will be a key test in the weeks ahead. XRP technical analysis From a technical perspective, XRP has broken above its 7-day SMA ($3.06) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement ($3.07). The MACD histogram flipped positive (+0.0223), while the RSI (57.09) suggests room to extend without tipping into overbought conditions. Immediate resistance sits at $3.18, with a clean break opening the door to the $3.48 target at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. XRP’s latest move combines ETF-driven institutional interest, technical resilience, and altcoin market tailwinds. While the ETF structure may not drive direct XRP demand as aggressively as a spot product, its novelty could attract new pools of capital and further legitimize the asset in U.S. markets. Source: https://finbold.com/5-billion-floods-into-xrp-in-a-day-heres-why/
Union
U$0.014631+4.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08763-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005115-2.95%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:32
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party