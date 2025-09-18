2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026

The post DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 14:13 The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch could be one of the most pivotal moments in meme-coin history. This development would see massive inflow of institutional funds into Dogecoin and meme coins, and analysts are now suggesting that DOGE could finally test the $1 milestone in 2026. Yet, with the hype reaching a fever pitch, another project—Layer Brett (LBRETT)—is quietly setting up for even bigger gains as savvy investors search for the next 50x crypto. Layer Brett: Meme Innovation Meets Real-World Utility Layer Brett stands out from the sea of meme tokens by bridging viral fun and tangible blockchain utility. Unlike Dogecoin, which grew out of pure memetic energy, LBRETT is built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. This helps scale Ethereum via lightning-fast cheap transactions. The coin also has a transparent, capped supply that is designed for sustainable growth. Its presale at $0.00558 has already raised over $3.7 million, signifying strong investor interest in it. But that’s not all. With a live staking dApp paying out APYs that dwarf traditional returns—and tokenomics built to drive scarcity—LBRETT turns community hype into real token value. This formula of meme momentum plus real functionality is attracting a new legion of crypto enthusiasts and early backers. Dogecoin ETF Is Mainstreaming Meme Money The long-anticipated launch of the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF is finally here. This groundbreaking ETF, the first dedicated solely to DOGE, opens the doors for both institutional and retail investors to gain streamlined exposure to Dogecoin without owning or transferring coins directly. The ETF, listed alongside XRP, leverages traditional brokerage infrastructure to lower barriers for Wall Street and main street investors into owning crypto assets. The move signals growing regulatory acceptance for meme, following in the footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs approved years ago. Analysts predict…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
Coinbase Hacker Sold Customers’ Social Insurance Numbers, Bank Account Information and More in $400,000,000 Breach

A single employee of an overseas customer support center in India allegedly collected the personal information of more than 10,000 Coinbase customers as part of the massive data breach on the exchange that was detected earlier this year. New court documents allege that Ashita Mishra, an employee at the outsourcing firm TaskUs, agreed to sell […] The post Coinbase Hacker Sold Customers’ Social Insurance Numbers, Bank Account Information and More in $400,000,000 Breach appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl 2025/09/18
Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success

BitcoinWorld Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success The world of trade is constantly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and accuracy. In this dynamic landscape, the Pibble AI platform AION has emerged as a groundbreaking force, recently completing a significant Proof-of-Concept (POC) with global trading giant POSCO International. This achievement signals a major leap forward in how artificial intelligence and blockchain technology can revolutionize B2B operations. What is the Pibble AI Platform AION and Its Recent Breakthrough? AION is an advanced AI trade solution developed by Caramel Bay, the innovative operator behind the Pibble (PIB) blockchain project. Its core mission is to streamline complex trade processes, which traditionally involve extensive manual labor and time-consuming documentation. The recent POC with POSCO International was a pivotal moment for the Pibble AI platform. It served as a real-world test, demonstrating AION’s capabilities in a demanding corporate environment. This collaboration showcased how cutting-edge technology can address practical business challenges, particularly in international trade. The results were truly impressive. The platform proved its ability to drastically cut down the time required for specific tasks. What once took hours of meticulous work can now be completed in mere minutes. Moreover, AION achieved an astonishing document accuracy rate of over 95%, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and reliability in trade operations. This high level of precision is crucial for reducing errors and associated costs in large-scale international transactions. Revolutionizing Trade: How the Pibble AI Platform Delivers Speed and Accuracy Imagine reducing hours of work to just minutes while simultaneously boosting accuracy. This isn’t a futuristic fantasy; it’s the tangible reality delivered by the Pibble AI platform AION. The successful POC with POSCO International vividly illustrates the transformative power of this technology. Key benefits highlighted during the POC include: Unprecedented Speed: Tasks that typically consumed significant human resources and time were executed with remarkable swiftness. This acceleration translates directly into faster transaction cycles and improved operational flow for businesses. Superior Accuracy: Achieving over 95% document accuracy is a monumental feat in an industry where even minor errors can lead to substantial financial losses and logistical nightmares. AION’s precision minimizes risks and enhances trust in digital documentation. Operational Efficiency: By automating and optimizing critical trade processes, the Pibble AI platform frees up human capital. Employees can then focus on more strategic tasks that require human intuition and decision-making, rather than repetitive data entry or verification. This efficiency isn’t just about saving time; it’s about creating a more robust, less error-prone system that can handle the complexities of global trade with ease. The implications for businesses involved in import/export, logistics, and supply chain management are profound. Beyond the POC: Pibble’s Vision for AI and Blockchain Integration The successful POC with POSCO International is just one step in Pibble’s ambitious journey. The company is dedicated to building validated platforms that leverage both blockchain and AI technologies, catering to a broad spectrum of needs. Pibble’s strategic focus encompasses: B2C Social Platforms: Developing consumer-facing applications that integrate blockchain for enhanced data security, content ownership, and user engagement. B2B Business Solutions: Expanding on successes like AION to offer robust, scalable solutions for various industries, addressing critical business challenges with AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. The synergy between AI and blockchain is powerful. AI provides the intelligence for automation and optimization, while blockchain offers immutable records, transparency, and enhanced security. Together, they create a formidable foundation for future digital ecosystems. As the digital transformation accelerates, platforms like the Pibble AI platform are poised to play a crucial role in shaping how businesses operate and interact globally. Their commitment to innovation and practical application demonstrates a clear path forward for enterprise-grade blockchain and AI solutions. In conclusion, the successful POC of Pibble’s AION with POSCO International marks a significant milestone in the adoption of AI and blockchain in enterprise solutions. By dramatically reducing task times and achieving exceptional accuracy, the Pibble AI platform has demonstrated its potential to redefine efficiency in global trade. This achievement not only validates Caramel Bay’s vision but also paves the way for a future where intelligent, secure, and highly efficient digital platforms drive business success. It’s an exciting glimpse into the future of B2B innovation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Pibble AI platform AION? AION is an advanced AI trade solution developed by Caramel Bay, the company behind the Pibble blockchain project. It’s designed to automate and optimize complex trade processes, reducing manual effort and improving accuracy. Q2: What was the significance of the POC with POSCO International? The Proof-of-Concept (POC) with POSCO International demonstrated AION’s real-world effectiveness. It showed that the Pibble AI platform could reduce tasks from hours to minutes and achieve over 95% document accuracy in a demanding corporate environment, validating its capabilities. Q3: How does AION achieve such high accuracy and speed? AION leverages sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to process and verify trade documentation. This AI-driven approach allows for rapid analysis and identification of discrepancies, leading to significant time savings and a dramatic reduction in human error. Q4: What is Pibble’s broader vision beyond B2B solutions? Pibble is committed to integrating blockchain and AI across various platforms. While AION focuses on B2B solutions, Pibble also develops B2C social platforms, aiming to enhance user experience, data security, and content ownership through these advanced technologies. Q5: Why is the combination of AI and blockchain important for trade? AI provides the intelligence for automation and optimization, making processes faster and more accurate. Blockchain, on the other hand, offers immutable records, transparency, and enhanced security, ensuring that trade data is reliable and tamper-proof. Together, they create a powerful, trustworthy, and efficient trade ecosystem. If you found this insight into Pibble’s groundbreaking achievements inspiring, consider sharing this article with your network! Help us spread the word about how AI and blockchain are transforming global trade. Your shares on social media platforms like X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook can help more people discover the future of business solutions. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI in crypto institutional adoption. This post Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/18
From Fluctuations of SOL and XRP to Stability: APT Miner Becomes a New Choice for Smart Investors

APT Miner is a UK-registered and fully licensed cloud mining platform with over 9 million users worldwide. Its mission is simple: make crypto mining easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for everyone.
Coinstats 2025/09/18
How BlackRock and JPMorgan Are Quietly Building On Blockchain - Institutional DeFi Is Here

Coinstats 2025/09/18
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
Bitcoin: Treasury Corporation’s Strategic OTCQX Listing Unlocks New Growth

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin: Treasury Corporation’s Strategic OTCQX Listing Unlocks New Growth The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and a recent development has captured the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike. Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, a a company dedicated to accumulating digital assets, has made a significant move by listing on the U.S. OTCQX Best Market under the ticker BTCFF. This isn’t just another listing; it signals a growing trend of institutional confidence in digital assets and their long-term potential. What Does This Strategic OTCQX Listing Mean for Bitcoin Treasury Corporation? For those unfamiliar, the OTCQX Best Market is the highest tier of the three marketplaces for the over-the-counter (OTC) trading of stocks. It’s designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Being listed here offers several distinct advantages for a company like Bitcoin Treasury Corporation. Enhanced Visibility: The listing provides a more transparent and regulated trading environment, making the company more attractive to a broader range of institutional and retail investors. Increased Liquidity: A higher-tier market often leads to greater trading volumes, which can improve the liquidity of the company’s shares. Credibility Boost: Operating on a recognized market lends significant credibility, especially for an entity deeply involved in the nascent crypto space. Bitcoin Treasury Corporation began its journey of accumulating BTC in June and has rapidly grown its holdings to over 700 BTC. This strategic accumulation underscores their belief in Bitcoin as a foundational asset for the future. Why Are More Companies Embracing Bitcoin for Their Treasuries? The move by Bitcoin Treasury Corporation isn’t an isolated incident. We’ve witnessed a remarkable shift in corporate finance over the past few years, with numerous companies integrating digital assets into their balance sheets. Why this sudden embrace of Bitcoin? Many view Bitcoin as a powerful hedge against inflation, especially in an era of quantitative easing and rising global debt. Its decentralized nature and finite supply of 21 million coins make it an appealing “digital gold” alternative to traditional fiat currencies. Companies like MicroStrategy have famously adopted Bitcoin as their primary treasury reserve asset, demonstrating a bold vision for corporate capital allocation. While the potential for significant gains is attractive, companies must also navigate the inherent volatility of the crypto market and evolving regulatory landscapes. Despite these challenges, the long-term strategic benefits often outweigh the risks for those with a strong conviction in this digital asset. How Does This Listing Impact the Broader Bitcoin Market? Each time a company like Bitcoin Treasury Corporation makes such a move, it sends a ripple through the entire crypto ecosystem. It serves as a strong validation of Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable asset class, not just a speculative tool. This increased institutional involvement can lead to: Greater Stability: As more large entities hold Bitcoin for the long term, it could potentially reduce some of the extreme price swings often associated with the asset. Mainstream Acceptance: Corporate adoption paves the way for wider public acceptance and understanding of cryptocurrencies. Regulatory Clarity: With more traditional companies engaging, regulators may be compelled to provide clearer guidelines, fostering a more secure environment for everyone involved with digital currencies. For individual investors, this trend suggests a maturation of the market. It implies that fundamental analysis and long-term investment strategies are becoming increasingly relevant in the Bitcoin space. Navigating the Future of Corporate Bitcoin Holdings The listing of Bitcoin Treasury Corporation on the OTCQX Best Market marks a pivotal moment. It highlights a growing confidence among corporations in integrating digital assets into their financial strategies. As the digital economy continues to expand, we can expect more companies to explore similar avenues for their Bitcoin investments. However, it’s crucial for any company considering Bitcoin for its treasury to conduct thorough due diligence. Understanding market dynamics, regulatory compliance, and secure custody solutions are paramount. The journey into corporate crypto holdings is still relatively new, but pioneers like Bitcoin Treasury Corporation are charting a course for others to follow. In conclusion, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation’s OTCQX listing is more than just a procedural step; it’s a powerful testament to the enduring appeal and increasing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin. This move not only benefits the company but also reinforces the broader narrative of digital assets’ emergence as a crucial component of modern financial portfolios. It’s an exciting time to watch the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets evolve. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin Treasury Corporation’s Listing Q1: What is the OTCQX Best Market? A1: The OTCQX Best Market is the highest tier for over-the-counter (OTC) stock trading in the U.S. It’s for established companies that meet stringent financial and disclosure requirements, offering enhanced transparency and credibility for investors. Q2: Why is Bitcoin Treasury Corporation’s listing significant for Bitcoin? A2: This listing signifies increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a legitimate asset. It provides a regulated platform for a company focused on accumulating Bitcoin, potentially encouraging more traditional investors and corporations to consider digital assets. Q3: How much Bitcoin does Bitcoin Treasury Corporation hold? A3: As of their announcement, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation holds over 700 BTC, having begun its accumulation strategy in June. Q4: What are the benefits for Bitcoin Treasury Corporation by listing on OTCQX? A4: Benefits include enhanced visibility, increased liquidity for its shares, and a significant boost in credibility by operating on a recognized and regulated market, making it more attractive to a wider investor base. Q5: Does this mean Bitcoin is becoming more mainstream? A5: Yes, corporate actions like this listing contribute significantly to Bitcoin‘s mainstream acceptance. It helps validate digital assets as a serious component of financial portfolios, paving the way for wider public and institutional understanding. If you found this article insightful and believe in the growing importance of corporate Bitcoin adoption, please share it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the evolving world of cryptocurrency. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin: Treasury Corporation’s Strategic OTCQX Listing Unlocks New Growth first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/18
Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel for Chip Development

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/nvidia-intel-chip-partnership/
Coinstats 2025/09/18
Covid shot access, coverage at stake as RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel meets

The post Covid shot access, coverage at stake as RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel meets  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ruth Jones, immunization nurse, holds a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (brand name: Comirnaty) at Borinquen Health Care Center in Miami, Florida, on May 29, 2025. Joe Raedle | Getty Images Covid shot access and coverage in the U.S. hang in the balance as an influential government vaccine panel hand-picked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. convenes this week in Atlanta.  The panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, is scheduled to vote on recommendations for Covid jabs and childhood immunizations for hepatitis B and measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella, or MMRV. Kennedy has gutted and restacked that committee with new members, some of whom are vaccine critics, raising concerns that they could soften, delay or fully eliminate recommendations for routine shots proven to be safe and effective.  The panel is expected to vote on the hepatitis B and MMRV shot on Thursday, and Covid vaccines on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose latest director was ousted by the Trump administration earlier this month, typically adopts the panel’s recommendations.  Some public health experts warn that weakening recommendations for Covid vaccines and other shots could make it harder for some people — especially healthy adults and children, along with those in rural areas — to access the jabs and have them covered by insurance.  One major health insurance group on Wednesday said its member plans will cover all vaccines already recommended by ACIP, including updated Covid and flu shots, despite any changes the new slate of appointees makes this week. Still, any further restrictions on shots by ACIP could have trickle-down effects, further depressing already declining immunization rates for vaccine-preventable diseases and raising the risk of outbreaks. “There’s a pretty good likelihood that the decisions coming out of this meeting will further restrict…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
Nhà đầu tư Dogecoin đổ dồn sự chú ý vào coin mới – dự báo tăng 93 lần

Dogecoin (DOGE) đã trải qua những biến động mạnh trong vài tuần gần đây. Trong khi đó, các “cá voi” – nhà đầu tư lớn – đang tích cực tìm kiếm những cơ hội mới để đa dạng hóa danh mục. Phân tích xu hướng giá Dogecoin Từng được xem chỉ là một dự án […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/18
