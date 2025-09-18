2025-09-19 Friday

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

$XRP holds above $3 as ETF hopes rise, but key resistance stalls a breakout. Investors turn to OurCryptoMiner for $13,570+ stable daily cloud mining profits.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:00
Robinhood US to List CRV

PANews reported on September 18 that Robinhood US will launch CRV.
PANews2025/09/18 19:59
Best Presales to Buy as SEC New Listing Standards Invites ‘Waves’ for Crypto ETFs

The SEC has approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, including digital assets, which could open the floodgates for a heap of ETF approvals in the coming months.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 19:58
Missed Bitcoin’s (BTC) Run to $124,000? Here’s the Next Crypto to Explode This Bull Cycle

The post Missed Bitcoin’s (BTC) Run to $124,000? Here’s the Next Crypto to Explode This Bull Cycle  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s rocket ship rise to $124,000 dominated the headlines, but this bull cycle is far from over. As investors look around for the next big breakout, attention is shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a protocol for lending and borrowing that gives actual, real utility. Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6 presale at $0.035. The project has raised over $15.9 million collectively and has over 16,370 token holders.  In contrast to other tokens that continue to rely on speculation to some degree, Mutuum Finance is developing towards its solid on-chain dynamics, tokenomics for survival, and ability to unlock liquidity in crypto markets. Bitcoin Remains Close to $115,790 as Market Awaits Next Jump Bitcoin (BTC) remains floating at approximately $115,790 currently, with recent market fluctuations having witnessed its price oscillate between $115,000 and $118,000. The coin is still under observation as institutional demand and macroeconomic data, more in the case of rate cuts, drive its near-term trajectory. Resistance is gathering at all-time highs while support is firm at existing levels, and that points to a consolidation process unless new drivers re-emerge. Conversely, Mutuum Finance is in the sights of investors for improved percentage returns on a positive market backdrop. Mutuum Finance Presale Stage 6 Momentum MUTM can be bought for $0.035 by Stage 6 presale purchasers. Over 16,370 purchasers have acquired tokens, and the project has raised over $15.9 million in funding, an excellent sign of good market demand and further launch anticipation. The protocol actively manages volatility and liquidity so that it can hedge illiquid positions on best terms. Risk exposure is zero, and liquidation points are highly restricted. There are stablecoins and ETH with additional LTV levels of riskier assets collateralized by less risky assets. There is also a proportionally allocated reserve factor by asset class and one which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:56
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Panasonic touts new EV battery tech as capacity upgrade

Panasonic Holdings Corporation plans to develop a new type of higher-capacity battery by 2027.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 19:51
MoneyGram Makes Stablecoins Front and Center of Its Next-Generation App

The post MoneyGram Makes Stablecoins Front and Center of Its Next-Generation App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram, the ubiquitous send and receive cash network for retail customers, has made U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins and blockchain settlement rails the digital backbone of its revamped mobile app, the company said on Wednesday. Customers in the Latin American country of Colombia, where MoneyGram has an extensive retail network of over 6,000 locations, will be the first to use the new app to receive and store stablecoin payments, with plans to expand to additional markets in the near future. Colombia is the ideal launch market, says MoneyGram CEO Anthony Soohoo. It’s a major inbound remittance corridor where families receive more than 22 times the money they send abroad, and where the Colombian peso has lost over 40% of its value over the past four years. When it comes to the advancement of stablecoins, Soohoo compares this to other killer apps such as the humble spreadsheet, which drove adoption in the early PC era, or what the browser did for the Internet, or GPS and mobile phones. “Stablecoins really are the killer app for crypto and I think we’re just at the dawn of all the possibilities,” Soohoo said in an interview. “Our customers are able to hold and store a currency that is stable and allows for real time settlement. And with the GENIUS Act passed in the US, we now have a framework in terms of how it’s going to be regulated and how we can work with it.” Under the hood, the new MoneyGram app is powered by Circle’s USDC stablecoin and Stellar, the fast and cheap blockchain, as well as Crossmint, a wallet infrastructure and stablecoin payments platform. Stepping back, MoneyGram has close to half a million locations where customers can pick up cash or send money, Soohoo said. As a remittance provider, it services over 20,000 corridors…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:51
Mint Miner showcases cloud mining amid ETF momentum

With the first U.S. spot XRP ETFs set to debut, Mint Miner positions itself as a platform for holders to boost returns through cloud mining. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/18 19:51
Revolutionizing Market Research With Keplar’s Groundbreaking Approach

The post Revolutionizing Market Research With Keplar’s Groundbreaking Approach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Voice AI: Revolutionizing Market Research With Keplar’s Groundbreaking Approach Skip to content Home AI News Voice AI: Revolutionizing Market Research with Keplar’s Groundbreaking Approach Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/keplar-voice-ai-research/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:49
Ripple Partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton for Tokenized Trading on XRP Ledger

TLDR Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton signed an MOU to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS Digital Exchange will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin Institutional investors can trade between yield-bearing tokens and stablecoins in real-time DBS will allow clients to use sgBENJI tokens as collateral for accessing [...] The post Ripple Partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton for Tokenized Trading on XRP Ledger appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/18 19:48
