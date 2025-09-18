2025-09-19 Friday

Bitcoin’s cycle clock points to a final high by late October, will ETFs rewrite history?

The post Bitcoin’s cycle clock points to a final high by late October, will ETFs rewrite history? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price trades near $117,000 after the Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, as the 1,065-day post-halving window approaches. The Fed cut rates by 25bps yesterday, placing Bitcoin’s near-term path at the intersection of policy and a cycle marker Axios says has historically captured a “final high” roughly 1,065 days after a prior cycle low. The test window runs through late September and early October, then the market will trade into Thanksgiving on flow, dollar, and rate dynamics that can either extend the advance or start the topping process that prior cycles paired with drawdowns of 40 to 60 percent, according to Axios. Spot ETF demand is the first lever to watch because it turns the cycle into a flow problem. According to CoinShares’ latest weekly fund-flow update, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw renewed net inflows in late August and early September, measured in billions of dollars, while SoSoValue tracked a mid-September multi-session inflow streak with a single-day print of around $260 million on September 15. Those figures contrast with the post-halving issuance of about 452 Bitcoin per day, calculated as 3.125 Bitcoin per block times roughly 144 blocks per day. When multi-day ETF demand absorbs several thousand Bitcoin per week, the market’s ability to distribute inventory at the highs narrows, and topping processes can lengthen into a plateau rather than a single peak. Macro conditions set the second lever. This month, the euro touched a four-year high against the dollar as cut expectations increased, while front-end Treasury yields eased into the meeting. A softer dollar lowers global financial conditions and often correlates with higher beta across risk assets. At the same time, domestic inflation has cooled from last year’s pace, with August headline CPI at 2.5 percent year over year and core at 3.0 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:10
Russia to Strengthen Grip on Digital-Asset Activities

The post Russia to Strengthen Grip on Digital-Asset Activities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Russia signaled that a new phase of oversight on digital‑asset activities, including mining and investment, will begin next year. The institution said the increased control aims to boost market confidence and protect investors. Russia Opens up to Digital Assets, but Will Tighten Oversight in 2026 While Russia has been steadily opening its […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/russia-to-strengthen-grip-on-digital-asset-activities/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:09
Breaking News: Fed Announces 25 Basis Point Rate Cut, Global Investors Flock to H Mining for New Wealth Opportunities

The Federal Reserve’s official announcement of a 25 basis point rate cut has triggered a chain reaction in global financial markets. Amid an unclear economic outlook and pressure on traditional investment returns, this rate cut, while aimed at stimulating economic growth, has also further squeezed the returns on bank savings and traditional fixed-income products. This […]
Tronweekly2025/09/18 20:09
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
ABC Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ After Charlie Kirk Comments — Here’s What He Said

The post ABC Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ After Charlie Kirk Comments — Here’s What He Said appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the air Wednesday due to the host’s comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts The Disney-owned broadcaster announced Wednesday evening that Kimmel’s show would be paused ‘indefinitely’ from airing on ABC, which confirmed the news in an email to Forbes. Shortly before the announcement, the media company Nexstar, which owns many local ABC affiliates, announced it would pull the show starting Wednesday evening. Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, did not cite specific comments from Kimmel that informed the broadcaster’s decision to pull his show, but noted the comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.” The show’s removal comes after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr criticized Kimmel in an appearance on right-wing commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast, suggesting the FCC could take action against the talk show and that broadcasters “have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest.” Carr told multiple outlets Wednesday “While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community.” Sinclair Broadcast Group, ABC’s largest affiliate, will also stop airing Kimmel’s show “until further notice” and broadcast a one-hour special in remembrance of Kirk during Friday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” time slot. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:05
USDC Treasury destroyed nearly 70 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Whale Alert , at 20:00 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 69,980,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain , worth approximately US$69,959,006.
PANews2025/09/18 20:05
ASIC Eases Licensing Rules for Stablecoin Distributors in Australia

TLDR ASIC introduces a class exemption for stablecoin distributors in Australia. Intermediaries can now distribute fiat-pegged stablecoins without additional licensing requirements. The exemption applies to firms overseen by Australian Financial Services. Distributors must provide a Product Disclosure Statement to retail clients. ASIC’s decision helps simplify the distribution process ahead of future legislation. Australia’s Securities and [...] The post ASIC Eases Licensing Rules for Stablecoin Distributors in Australia appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 20:01
Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will […] The post Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 20:00
The Fed Just Changed Everything For Crypto, Says Top Trader

The Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025 has landed—25 basis points on September 17—and, in Trader Mayne’s telling, that removes the last macro “X-factor” hanging over the crypto market. In a video analysis posted the same day, the veteran price-action trader argued that with the policy move now in the rear-view mirror, crypto can “just focus on the charts,” sketching a roadmap in which Bitcoin posts one more leg higher into new all-time highs before a pullback ushers in a classic altseason blow-off. “We had FOMC today and the rates got cut finally… It’s 25 basis points,” he said. “Now the market’s going to digest it.” Where Is Bitcoin Price Going Next? The policy backdrop he’s reacting to is straightforward: the FOMC lowered the fed funds target range by a quarter point to 4.00%–4.25% on Sept. 17, with Chair Jerome Powell describing the move as a risk-management response to weakening labor dynamics and leaving the door open to additional easing this year. The decision drew an 11–1 vote, with newly appointed Governor Stephen Miran dissenting in favor of a larger, 50 bps cut—an unusually hawkish dissent in a dovish direction—while the Board’s implementation note reset key administered rates effective Sept. 18. Markets read the statement and projections as signaling scope for further cuts into year-end. Related Reading: Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season? From here, Mayne’s framework is unapologetically technical. He characterizes Bitcoin’s most recent upswing as corrective relative to the prior impulse and expects price to “push above the mid-range” toward a range high around $120,000–$121,000, where he will watch for rejection at a higher-time-frame confluence defined by a weekly swing-failure pattern (SFP) and an H12 breaker. If momentum stalls there, he plans to short into a washout to clear out built-up leverage—“HYPE made another all-time high today. PUMP has tripled in the last two weeks… there’s some leverage in the system”—and then buy the dip for what he calls the last parabolic leg of the cycle. “Any sort of dip on BTC, I want to be looking for a long,” he said, adding that a shallow retest in the $110,000–$111,000 area or a deeper sweep of recent lows would both be acceptable springboards if the rebound is decisive. If, instead, price grinds through the $120,000 s with no signs of exhaustion, Mayne says he has “no problem” flipping to breakout longs above the all-time high once strength is confirmed intraday—an approach that mirrors his playbook from prior expansions (“Once this thing broke out aggressively… you’re looking for longs”). He emphasizes sequence over prediction: the short he’s eyeing is counter-trend—“a pullback in an uptrend”—and the prime objective remains to position for the next impulsive advance. When Will The Crypto Market Top? Timing-wise, he situates the prospective cycle top in Q4 2025 or Q1 2026, describing a pattern in which Bitcoin’s final vertical leg into the $150,000 to $180,000 region is followed by distribution while altcoins reprice higher—the archetypal altseason. “This parabolic leg I think would be the last leg of the bull run,” he said, before outlining notional alt targets consistent with a late-cycle melt-up: Ethereum $5,000–$7,000, Solana $300–$500, Dogecoin $0.50–$0.70. The mechanics, as he narrates them: a last BTC push, a corrective wash, a V-shaped reclaim of the 2024 ATH “very quickly,” then Q4 “mania” with breadth shifting to large-cap alts as Bitcoin distributes. Related Reading: December 2024 Crypto Crash Signal Returns As Altcoins Go Wild The technical scaffolding behind that view leans on concepts familiar to discretionary price-action traders. Weekly SFPs (failed breaks of prior extremes) set the trap line at range edges; H12 breakers and order blocks frame high-probability reaction zones; and fair-value gaps guide where liquidity vacuums might fill during a corrective flush. On structure, he insists the weekly trend remains up, so any short is tactical and any deeper dip must resolve in a swift V-bottom and reclaim of the former highs to keep the cyclical script intact. His invalidation is equally clear: “If we spend any significant time back below [the 2024 all-time high], it’s really bad… I’m probably going to reassess my thoughts.” Macro, in Mayne’s view, now recedes to the background. The rate cut may have helped pull forward some September strength—“you could argue… the up move we’ve seen on Bitcoin… is in anticipation of this rate cut”—but with the decision made and Powell hinting there “could be another one… there could be two,” his emphasis is squarely on execution: wait for price to trade into the $120,000s and signal weakness for the clean counter-trend short; or, absent weakness, wait for the breakout continuation and ride it. Either way, he’s explicit about the north star for the coming weeks: “Focus on Bitcoin… Any sort of dip on BTC, I want to be looking for a long… Then altseason.” At press time, BTC traded at $117,176. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/18 20:00
PACT SWAP Adds Dogecoin, Polygon, Bringing Bridgeless Cross-Chain Trading to Seven Key Networks

The post PACT SWAP Adds Dogecoin, Polygon, Bringing Bridgeless Cross-Chain Trading to Seven Key Networks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cross-chain DEX now supports swaps across seven networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Litecoin, TRON, Dogecoin, and Polygon, without using wrapped assets or bridges. PACT SWAP, the bridgeless cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Coinweb’s PACT framework, has announced that support for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (POL) is now live. With this expansion, PACT …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 20:00
