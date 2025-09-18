2025-09-19 Friday

Bitcoin Difficulty Set For 6th-Straight Rise, New ATH Ahead

The post Bitcoin Difficulty Set For 6th-Straight Rise, New ATH Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Difficulty Set For 6th-Straight Rise, New ATH Ahead Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-difficulty-6th-increase-4-9-jump-record/
2025/09/18 20:24
blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin

The post blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This November, Berlin will host a three day showcase featuring over 200 digital artists showcasing their art from some the largest marketplaces on the Tezos blockchain. Here are some highlights you can look forward to from the exhibition. Summary Art on Tezos 2025 is a three-day showcase in Berlin, Germany which showcases artwork from more than 200 artists from the Tezos blockchain. The list of artists include Lauren Lee McCarthy, Kevin Abosch, Memo Akten, Ilya Bliznets, Olga Shpak, and suisoichi. Art on Tezos is a three-day showcase that will be held in Berlin, Germany, from November 6 to 9, 2025. The event will feature exhibitions, artist-led projects, and film screenings, highlighting the growing range of artistic practices emerging on the Tezos blockchain. Art on Tezos (XTZ) brings together an eclectic mix of participants at the intersection of digital art and blockchain. Among the list of participants include American artist and computer programmer Lauren Lee McCarthy and Irish conceptual artist Kevin Abosch. With more than 200 artists and their works taking center stage, Art on Tezos aims to present a dynamic portrait of the diversity and innovation shaping today’s digital art scene, maturing well beyond the initial 2021 hype. The exhibition comes at a tenuous time for digital art, with both the recent announcement of Christie’s shuttering its dedicated NFT division, coupled with low floor prices for NFT collections once considered the canon of crypto art. Yet Tezos with its focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and its relatively low mint price has bucked this trend. That has fostered a strong and robust community and ecosystem visible via vibrant platforms like fx(hash), objkt.com and teia, alongside partnerships with leading contemporary art institutions—such as MoMA and Musée d’Orsay—now collaborate on Tezos-based projects, reinforcing the blockchain’s cultural relevance “Art on Tezos: Berlin demonstrates what’s…
2025/09/18 20:22
Earth’ Has A Girlboss Problem And Wendy Is A Mary Sue

The post Earth’ Has A Girlboss Problem And Wendy Is A Mary Sue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The main problem with Alien: Earth, in its first seven episodes, is the idiot ball, which I explained in my previous post about the Hulu series. Nearly every character is incredibly stupid, or at least makes constantly stupid choices at every turn. This extends to the factions and organizations involved. The show probably ought to have been called Alien: Security Breach, but of course in order to actually breach security, you’d need some there in the first place. Spoilers ahead. On the USCSS Maginot, in Episode 5, almost every character, in nearly every situation, took a turn carrying the idiot ball, including a trained scientist eating her lunch in a biolab and then failing to secure two alien containers. The only reason for this incessant stupidity? To drive the plot forward. Fans of the show excused this and other bad character choices by saying something like: “This crew isn’t the cream of the crop. Nobody goes on a 65-year space mission unless they’re desperate.” You can’t expect people on an important space voyage to actually be smart! This misunderstands human nature entirely. Humanity has always had its adventurers and trailblazers, people who would go seek out “The New World” on voyages that could take months, and expeditions that could take years or even entire lifetimes, risking life and limb. These people were not the bottom of the barrel. In a future with space travel, scientists and explorers would compete to go to space, even if it meant leaving loved ones behind. They would train rigorously for the honor. Only the best of the best would be sent on a crucial mission to retrieve dangerous alien species and bring them back to Earth. I have a question: If these scientists and engineers and the rest of the crew were really just…
2025/09/18 20:20
Analyst expects crypto ETFs to double on new SEC rule

The post Analyst expects crypto ETFs to double on new SEC rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) slashed requirements yesterday afternoon for spot crypto ETF applicants, and analysts are predicting a wave of new listings. Bloomberg’s senior exchange-traded fund (ETF) analyst predicted 100 new US crypto ETFs within 12 months, for example, after commissioners’ newly published Generic Listing Standards. For context, there are currently fewer than 30 spot crypto ETFs trading on US exchanges and about 97 total crypto ETFs, including leveraged, inverse, and derivatives-based products. “The last time they implemented a generic listings standards for ETF, launches tripled,” noted Bloomberg’s analyst.  “Get ready for a wave of spot crypto exchange-traded product launches in coming weeks,” agreed another. Galaxy Research believes there are 14 digital assets that will quickly qualify for expedited listings of new spot crypto ETPs: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BCH, ADA, DOGE, LTC, LINK, XLM, AVAX, SHIB, DOT, and HBAR. Also yesterday, the SEC approved the listing of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and evening-settled options on the CBOE Bitcoin US ETF Index and Mini-CBOE Bitcoin US ETF Index. Read more: More bitcoin ETFs offer yield — but where is it coming from? Paul Atkins’ new day at the SEC Commissioners’ reduced requirements for listing a spot crypto ETF in addition to these approvals demonstrate Paul Atkins’ commitment to Trump’s executive order to make the US the “crypto capital of the world.” Atkins disagrees entirely with the unambiguous determinations of his SEC Chair predecessors Jay Clayton and Gary Gensler. Clayton said, “I believe every ICO I have seen is a security,” and Gensler said, “I find myself agreeing with Chairman Clayton.” Even the founder of the SEC Office of Internet Enforcement said, “Every single ICO I ever saw was unlawful on multiple levels.” Well, Atkins somehow believes that “most crypto tokens are not securities,” because “it is…
2025/09/18 20:19
Hyundai aims for over 80% US production by 2030 while cutting near-term profit goals

Hyundai Motor plans to make most of the cars it sells in the United States inside the country by 2030 and is cutting a near-term profit goal as United States tax policies bite.  The Korean car manufacturer said it is targeting more than 80% US market localization by the end of the decade. In materials […]
2025/09/18 20:18
Trust Wallet releases new TWT economic model and introduces multiple ecosystem incentives

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the official Trust Wallet blog, Trust Wallet announced a new economic model for TWT ( Trust Wallet Token ), proposing a tiered incentive system to boost user activity and loyalty. TWT will be used for various scenarios, including staking rewards, DeFi staking, fee discounts, gas fee payments, exclusive services, and community governance. The total supply of TWT remains constant, with over 40% already in circulation. The remaining portion will be used for ecosystem development, liquidity, partner incentives, and team incentives. The new incentive system will be rolled out in phases over the next six months.
2025/09/18 20:17
Ripple News: RLUSD at Center of New Trading and Lending Alliance

The initiative combines Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin with tokenised securities, opening up new trading and lending possibilities for large investors. Rather […] The post Ripple News: RLUSD at Center of New Trading and Lending Alliance appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/18 20:17
Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Every crypto trader has felt it ,  the frustration of juggling multiple apps, paying excessive fees, and missing chances when markets swing. Fragmentation is costing investors money every single day. If you’ve ever missed a profitable trade because you couldn’t move funds fast enough, you know exactly what I mean. Now imagine a single app [...] The post Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/18 20:15
Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia intends to address challenges in the Web3 and AI sector by offering reliable, tokenized, and efficient computing power to drive intelligent agents.
2025/09/18 20:15
New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

The post New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the most talked-about ecosystems in the cryptocurrency space is the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and DeXRP, the first Presale on XRPL, recently made headlines for its growth story. Attracting over 9,300 investors globally, the project has now raised over $6.4 million and is rapidly emerging as one of the most viral cryptocurrency launches of 2025. By integrating AMM and Order Book trading with a cutting-edge LP system and an open voting process for holders, DeXRP hopes to establish itself as the preferred trading destination for the XRPL community. What is DeXRP?  As the first decentralized exchange (DEX) based on XRPL, DeXRP is taking center stage as XRP continues to solidify its place in the global market. Massive expectation has been generated by the combination of DeXRP’s ambition for an advanced trading platform and XRPL’s established infrastructure, which is renowned for its quick transactions, cheap fees, and institutional-ready capabilities. In contrast to a lot of speculative presales, DeXRP’s development shows both institutional interest and community-driven momentum. Its early achievement of the $6.4 million milestone demonstrates how rapidly investors are realizing its potential. DeXRP Presale Success More than 9,300 distinct wallets have already joined the DeXRP presale, indicating a high level of interest from around the world. A crucial aspect is highlighted by the volume and variety of participation: DeXRP is not merely a niche project; rather, it is emerging as a major force in the XRPL ecosystem. DeXRP’s recent collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its sponsorship of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, are also contributing factors to this uptick in investor confidence. These actions are blatant attempts to increase the company’s awareness among institutional players and crypto-native groups. The Forbes article summed it up: DeXRP is embedding credibility where others chase hype, marking it as…
2025/09/18 20:14
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party