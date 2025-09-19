2025-09-19 Friday

How to avoid buying fake products on online marketplaces

How to avoid buying fake products on online marketplaces

The post How to avoid buying fake products on online marketplaces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As more consumers prioritize convenience and value over brand loyalty, experts say they’re turning to online marketplaces more than ever to buy the things they need, raising the risk they could inadvertently purchase a fake product. While fake goods have exchanged hands in informal markets since ancient times, the growth of online marketplaces has contributed to the rise in counterfeits because of how easy online shopping and selling have become. A CNBC investigation of Walmart‘s marketplace published Friday uncovered dozens of third-party sellers who had stolen the identity of another business, and some of them were offering fake health and beauty products. After CNBC shared its reporting with Walmart, the company began tightening its vetting process for some products and sellers and said it has a “zero-tolerance policy for prohibited or noncompliant products.” Serene Lee | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images Between 2020 and 2024, e-commerce as a percentage of overall U.S. retail sales reached record highs, and goods seized for intellectual property violations more than doubled during that general time period, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When shopping on online marketplaces, consumers need to be “very careful” to avoid inadvertently purchasing fakes, said Megan Carpenter, the dean and professor of intellectual property law at the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law. “You’re purchasing from sellers, distributors, manufacturers that are all over the world with the push of a button,” said Carpenter, who previously practiced intellectual property law. “Sometimes you hear the phrase, ‘buy cheap, buy twice,’ but there are also big safety and danger issues” that come from purchasing fakes online, she said.  Counterfeit products have been endemic to third-party marketplaces for as long as they have existed, but it is difficult to quantify just how common they are. While longtime marketplace…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:34
PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin to Multiple Blockchains via LayerZero

PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin to Multiple Blockchains via LayerZero

PayPal is strengthening its presence in the cryptocurrency market by expanding the reach of its U.S. dollar stablecoin, PYUSD, across multiple blockchains.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/19 18:33
XRP Tops Traders' Picks as $5B Rally Sparks Momentum Surge

XRP Tops Traders’ Picks as $5B Rally Sparks Momentum Surge

The post XRP Tops Traders’ Picks as $5B Rally Sparks Momentum Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Futures See Speculative Capital Rotation as Traders Seek Short-Term Momentum According to market analyst Degen, speculative capital has rotated sharply into XRP futures this week, marking a notable shift in trader positioning across the digital asset market.  As Bitcoin consolidates near recent highs and Solana experiences selling pressure, Ripple’s native token has emerged as the preferred choice for traders seeking leveraged short-term opportunities. The analyst pointed out, “This trend is evidenced by rising open interest for XRP perpetual swaps simultaneously with declines in Bitcoin and SOL contracts, suggesting XRP became the preferred vehicle for traders seeking short-term momentum.” Source: Degen Market data reveals a sharp shift in derivatives positioning whereby open interest in Bitcoin and Solana futures is falling as traders retreat, while XRP perpetual swaps surge, signaling a strong influx of speculative capital. This shift underscores the rotational flow of capital in crypto, as traders chase momentum across tokens.  With Bitcoin stuck in consolidation and Solana losing steam, XRP has emerged as the preferred vehicle for leveraged bets. Surging open interest in XRP futures signals intensifying speculative activity, fueling the potential for sharp rallies as well as swift corrections, depending on sentiment. This development comes at a pivotal moment for XRP. Ripple remains relevant as both a payments-focused blockchain and a highly liquid trading asset, while recent legal clarity in the U.S. has bolstered market confidence.  Though long-term investors remain cautious, rising futures activity shows momentum traders are seizing on XRP’s volatility as a near-term opportunity. Therefore, rising XRP futures open interest highlights its growing appeal as a tactical play in crypto derivatives. Continued momentum could drive heightened short-term volatility as leveraged traders push prices further. XRP Surges as First U.S. Spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP Launch According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP extended its rally on September…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:33
Ethereum blockchain plans to launch Fusaka hard fork on the mainnet on December 3

Ethereum blockchain plans to launch Fusaka hard fork on the mainnet on December 3

Ethereum developers have confirmed the launch dates of the Fusaka update. It is planned to be activated on the main network on December 3, 2025, after a series of deployments on test networks. This was reported by analyst Christine Kim after the weekly All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) #165 call. “Important decisions were made at […] Сообщение Ethereum blockchain plans to launch Fusaka hard fork on the mainnet on December 3 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted 2025/09/19 18:32
UK government borrowing surges to £18B in August

UK government borrowing surges to £18B in August

The UK government’s borrowing exceeded expectations last month. The Office for National Statistics (ONS)’s official data put the country’s net borrowing at £18 billion for the month, £3.5 billion more than the same period last year. The latest figures also topped both City and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts, which were at £12.75 billion and £12.5 billion respectively. However, as a result, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing pressure to announce tax hikes in November to close a gap that could reach £40 billion. Fitzner stated that their spending on public services surpassed the rise in tax income The Office for Budget Responsibility had pencilled £72.4 billion of borrowing for the year’s first five months. However, the UK public sector’s borrowing totaled £83.4 billion over the period, the biggest sum since the pandemic’s early days. August borrowing figures only deepen the strain on the country’s Treasury. Not to mention Chancellor Rachel Reeves still faces the delicate task of restoring public finances without stifling growth.  ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner noted that spending on public services and debt interest in August outweighed the boost from higher tax revenues, including employer national insurance contributions. By popular demand, the chancellor must close the more than £20 billion gap to keep the government on track to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues by 2029-30. The OBR has even reportedly warned her that it will lower its productivity outlook before the Budget, making additional tax increases more likely. A day before the August figures were released, the Bank of England paused its interest rate cycle, keeping the base rate at 4%. The UK’s long-term government bonds had jumped nearly 6% in August In late August, the UK government also revealed that the interest rate on 30-year government bonds had surged to 5.72%. At the time, the rise in UK borrowing costs mirrored moves across Europe, where 30-year German, French, and Dutch yields hit their highest point in more than a decade. Long-term treasury yields in the US also climbed to higher levels.  Government debt costs have risen globally amid heightened geopolitical tensions, US trade policies under Donald Trump, and France’s political turmoil. In an auction done in August, however, the UK Debt Management Office sold a record £14 billion of 10-year bonds after investors placed £141 billion in bids at an August auction, signaling robust demand for shorter maturities.  Still, some analysts caution that elevated inflation could persist, diminishing the real returns on UK holdings. Catherine Mann, a Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee member, even claimed policymakers were downplaying the risk of persistent inflation. She advocated that the BoE keep interest rates high to reduce inflationary pressures and then slashed sharply to jump-start growth. Chadha, a former head of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, argued that the UK government was in a precarious position and thus could be forced to approach the IMF if hit by a global downturn.  He commented, “The backdrop is a lack of control over public debt, high debt service costs because our borrowing rates are high, and a dwindling demand to lend to the UK. This would most likely manifest as a failure in a debt management office (DMO) auction and a freezing of our debt markets.” KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
Coinstats 2025/09/19 18:31
Chainlink Price Prediction: Unlocking LINK's Future to $100 by 2030

Chainlink Price Prediction: Unlocking LINK’s Future to $100 by 2030

BitcoinWorld Chainlink Price Prediction: Unlocking LINK’s Future to $100 by 2030 The world of cryptocurrency is a dynamic realm, often sparking intense debate and excitement about the future potential of various digital assets. Among these, Chainlink (LINK) stands out as a critical infrastructure project, often referred to as the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3. As more applications rely on real-world data, the question on many investors’ minds isn’t just about its current utility, but also its future value: What does the Chainlink price prediction look like for the coming years? Can LINK price truly soar to the coveted $100 mark by 2030? This comprehensive article delves deep into the potential trajectory of Chainlink, exploring the technological advancements, market dynamics, and broader economic factors that could influence its value. We’ll break down expert analyses, discuss the challenges, and provide a detailed Chainlink forecast for 2025, 2026, and up to 2030. Whether you’re a long-term holder or simply curious about the future of this pivotal LINK crypto, prepare to uncover the insights that could shape your understanding. What is Chainlink (LINK) and Why is its Oracle Network Vital? Before we dive into price predictions, it’s essential to understand what Chainlink is and why its technology is so groundbreaking. At its core, Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network. But what does that mean? Blockchains, by design, are isolated systems. They are excellent at verifying transactions within their own network but cannot natively access information from the outside world. This is where Chainlink comes in. It acts as a secure bridge, connecting smart contracts on various blockchains to real-world data, events, and traditional systems. Imagine a smart contract that needs to know the current price of gold, the outcome of a sports game, or even weather data to execute a transaction. Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network provides this crucial external data reliably and securely. Key Aspects of Chainlink’s Oracle Network: Decentralization: Unlike centralized oracles, Chainlink uses a network of independent node operators to fetch and verify data, eliminating single points of failure and increasing security. Data Reliability: It aggregates data from multiple sources, ensuring accuracy and resistance to manipulation. Broad Adoption: Chainlink powers a vast array of DeFi protocols, NFT projects, gaming platforms, and enterprise solutions, making it an indispensable part of the Web3 ecosystem. LINK Token Utility: The native LINK token is used to pay Chainlink node operators for their services, stake within the network to ensure data integrity, and participate in network governance. This fundamental utility positions Chainlink as a critical piece of infrastructure, making its long-term potential significant, regardless of short-term market fluctuations. Understanding the Key Drivers Behind Chainlink Price Prediction Predicting the future price of any cryptocurrency, including Chainlink, involves analyzing a complex interplay of factors. While no one can guarantee future performance, understanding these drivers helps in formulating a reasonable Chainlink price prediction. Core Factors Influencing LINK’s Value: Adoption and Integration: The more dApps, enterprises, and blockchains that integrate Chainlink’s oracle services, the higher the demand for LINK tokens, which are used to pay for these services. Initiatives like CCIP (Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol) are designed to dramatically increase this adoption. Staking Mechanisms: The introduction of Chainlink Staking reduces the circulating supply of LINK tokens by locking them up, which can create upward price pressure if demand remains constant or increases. Technological Advancements: Continuous development and new features (e.g., verifiable randomness functions, automation, data feeds for new asset classes) enhance Chainlink’s utility and competitive edge. Broader Cryptocurrency Market Trends: As with most altcoins, Chainlink’s price is often influenced by the overall market sentiment, particularly the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum. A bull market tends to lift all boats. Macroeconomic Factors: Global economic conditions, interest rates, inflation, and regulatory developments can also impact investor sentiment and capital flow into risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Each of these elements plays a role in shaping the demand and supply dynamics for LINK crypto, directly influencing its market value. Chainlink Price Prediction 2025: Navigating the Near Future As we look towards 2025, several catalysts could significantly impact the Chainlink price prediction. The post-halving period for Bitcoin often ushers in a broader bull market, which could provide a tailwind for altcoins like LINK. By 2025, we anticipate increased maturity in the Web3 ecosystem. More decentralized applications will likely be live, requiring robust oracle solutions. Chainlink’s CCIP is expected to see wider adoption, enabling seamless cross-chain communication and data transfer, which would drive demand for LINK. Staking is also likely to be more established, further impacting supply dynamics. Potential Price Scenarios for LINK in 2025: Considering these factors, here’s a plausible outlook: Scenario Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price Optimistic $35 $45 $60 Moderate $25 $32 $40 Pessimistic $18 $22 $28 An optimistic scenario could see LINK breaking previous all-time highs if market conditions are exceptionally favorable and Chainlink continues its rapid integration across the blockchain landscape. The moderate scenario reflects steady growth, while the pessimistic one accounts for potential market corrections or slower adoption rates. LINK Price Trajectory: Outlook for 2026-2027 Moving into the mid-term, the LINK price trajectory will largely depend on Chainlink’s ability to maintain its dominant position in the oracle market and expand its services. By 2026-2027, the Web3 vision is expected to become more tangible, with enterprises and mainstream users engaging with decentralized applications. The continued rollout and refinement of Chainlink’s core services, especially CCIP, will be crucial. If Chainlink becomes the standard for cross-chain communication, its utility and thus the demand for LINK will skyrocket. Furthermore, the expansion of Chainlink’s services beyond just price feeds to include verifiable randomness, automation, and proof of reserves will cement its infrastructure status. Key Growth Catalysts for LINK in 2026-2027: Enterprise Adoption: Major corporations leveraging Chainlink for supply chain management, data verification, and other real-world applications. DeFi and Gaming Explosion: Continued innovation in decentralized finance and blockchain gaming, both heavily reliant on Chainlink oracles. Staking Evolution: Potential for more advanced staking models that further secure the network and incentivize LINK holders. Given these developments, here’s a possible LINK price outlook for 2026-2027: Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2026 $30 $45 $70 2027 $40 $60 $90 These projections assume a healthy crypto market environment and Chainlink’s continued execution on its roadmap. The upper bounds reflect scenarios where Chainlink significantly expands its market share and utility. Will LINK Crypto Reach $100? Chainlink Forecast 2028-2030 This is the burning question for many investors: Can LINK crypto truly hit $100 or even surpass it by 2030? Reaching this milestone would require substantial growth in Chainlink’s market capitalization, sustained demand for its services, and a robust overall cryptocurrency market. By 2030, the blockchain industry is expected to be far more integrated into global finance and everyday life. Chainlink, as a foundational layer, stands to benefit immensely from this widespread adoption. If Web3 applications become ubiquitous, and cross-chain communication through CCIP becomes the industry standard, the demand for Chainlink’s decentralized oracle services will be immense. Factors Supporting a $100+ Chainlink Forecast: Mass Adoption of Web3: If blockchain technology achieves mainstream integration, Chainlink’s role as a data bridge becomes indispensable for countless applications. Dominant Oracle Provider: Solidifying its position as the leading decentralized oracle solution, fending off competitors. Increased Utility and Value Accrual: New services and features that further enhance LINK’s utility and create stronger economic incentives for holding and staking the token. Network Effects: As more projects build on Chainlink, its network effects strengthen, making it harder for competitors to displace. However, reaching $100 is not without its challenges. The crypto market is inherently volatile, and regulatory hurdles or unforeseen technological shifts could impact growth. Competition from other oracle projects also remains a factor. Potential Price Scenarios for LINK in 2028-2030: Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2028 $55 $80 $120 2029 $70 $100 $150 2030 $85 $120 $180+ Based on these projections, reaching and potentially exceeding $100 by 2030 appears plausible under favorable market conditions and continued technological leadership. The higher end of the prediction suggests that if Chainlink truly becomes the ‘data layer’ for the decentralized internet, its value could reflect that critical infrastructure status. Challenges and Risks for Chainlink’s Ambitious Journey While the potential for Chainlink is significant, it’s crucial to acknowledge the challenges and risks that could impact its Chainlink forecast. Potential Hurdles for LINK Crypto: Competition: The oracle space is competitive, with other projects vying for market share. Chainlink must continuously innovate to maintain its leadership. Regulatory Uncertainty: The evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies globally could pose challenges, impacting adoption and market sentiment. Technological Risks: While Chainlink is robust, any security vulnerability or major technical setback could damage its reputation and adoption. Market Volatility: The broader crypto market remains highly volatile. A prolonged bear market could suppress LINK’s price, regardless of its fundamental strength. Decentralization Progress: While committed to decentralization, the journey is ongoing. Any perceived centralization could impact trust. Investors should always consider these risks as part of their due diligence. Chainlink’s ability to navigate these challenges will be key to its long-term success and the realization of ambitious price targets. Is Chainlink (LINK) a Smart Investment? Actionable Insights for Investors Deciding whether LINK crypto is a good investment depends on individual risk tolerance, investment horizon, and belief in the project’s long-term vision. Based on our analysis, Chainlink holds a unique and vital position in the blockchain ecosystem. Key Takeaways for Potential Investors: Fundamental Strength: Chainlink solves a critical problem (the oracle problem) for blockchains, making it an essential piece of Web3 infrastructure. Its utility is clear and growing. Market Leadership: It is the dominant player in the decentralized oracle space, with a strong track record of integrations and partnerships. Long-Term Potential: If the broader blockchain and Web3 ecosystem continues to grow, Chainlink’s value proposition strengthens significantly. The Chainlink forecast for long-term growth is compelling. Consider Risk: Like all cryptocurrencies, LINK is subject to market volatility, regulatory risks, and competition. Never invest more than you can afford to lose. Dollar-Cost Averaging: For long-term investors, using a dollar-cost averaging strategy can help mitigate the impact of market volatility. For those who believe in the future of decentralized applications and the necessity of secure, reliable data feeds, Chainlink presents a compelling investment case. However, thorough research and a clear understanding of the market dynamics are always advised. Conclusion: Unlocking Chainlink’s Potential for a Transformative Future Our deep dive into the Chainlink price prediction for 2025, 2026, and up to 2030 reveals a project with immense potential. As the backbone of decentralized finance and a critical component for the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem, Chainlink’s role as a decentralized oracle network is indispensable. While the path to $100 and beyond is not guaranteed and will undoubtedly face market volatility and competitive pressures, the fundamental utility, ongoing development, and increasing adoption of LINK crypto paint an optimistic picture. The vision of a fully interconnected, data-rich decentralized internet hinges significantly on the success of projects like Chainlink. If it continues to innovate, expand its integrations through initiatives like CCIP, and effectively manage its tokenomics through staking, the dream of a $100 LINK price by 2030 could very well become a reality. Investors looking at the long game might find Chainlink to be a cornerstone of their digital asset portfolios, poised to unlock significant value as the digital economy evolves. To learn more about the latest crypto markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin, Ethereum, US Dollar liquidity. This post Chainlink Price Prediction: Unlocking LINK’s Future to $100 by 2030 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/19 18:30
ETH koers blijft vlak ondanks hoog volume

ETH koers blijft vlak ondanks hoog volume

Ethereum lijkt voorlopig vast te zitten in een zijwaartse fase. De koers staat vandaag op $4.540, een daling van 0,8% ten opzichte van gisteren. Ondanks een fors handelsvolume van $30,47 miljard blijft echt koers geweld uit. Traders houden de situatie nauwlettend in de gaten, want ETH balanceert momenteel tussen twee... Het bericht ETH koers blijft vlak ondanks hoog volume verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/19 18:30
FinanceWire Expands Reach with TipRanks Partnership, Targets NASDAQ & NYSE Issuers

FinanceWire Expands Reach with TipRanks Partnership, Targets NASDAQ & NYSE Issuers

FinanceWire has partnered with TipRanks to deliver guaranteed, ticker-level press release placements across leading investor platforms.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/19 18:30
Crypto ETFs Expand After SEC Decision : Is Pepeto the Next Shiba or PEPE?

Crypto ETFs Expand After SEC Decision : Is Pepeto the Next Shiba or PEPE?

The post Crypto ETFs Expand After SEC Decision : Is Pepeto the Next Shiba or PEPE? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Approves Standards That Could Lead to a Flurry of New Crypto ETFs The SEC approved a set of “generic listing standards,” which make it easier for spot crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds) to be listed, as of the 19 September, 2025. Before, every ETF needed to go through a long, detailed review process, including filings …
CoinPedia 2025/09/19 18:28
Solana founder says Bitcoin must act fast to beat quantum computers by 2030

Solana founder says Bitcoin must act fast to beat quantum computers by 2030

The post Solana founder says Bitcoin must act fast to beat quantum computers by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko is asking the Bitcoin community to act against the threat of quantum computing, warning that it may come sooner than expected. Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025 podcast hosted by David Friedberg on Friday, Yakovenko said there is a significant chance there will be a breakthrough in quantum computing, possibly within the next five years.  “I feel 50/50 within five years, there is a quantum breakthrough,” he said. “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme … So many technologies are converging right now, and the asymptotic rate AI is accelerating is astounding.” Solana co-founder: Google and Apple need quantum-resistant stacks According to Yakovenko, now is the time for Google and Apple to adopt a quantum-resistant cryptographic stack, and he believes the “consumer side of it is effectively solved.” “Quantum computing is such a massive unlock in terms of how much we can process that it’s going to be as big of a wealth creator as AI,” he said. He reiterated that while the work requires deep engineering expertise, the benefits could be enormous if the technology is successfully harnessed. Anatoly Yakovenko speaking at the All In summit. Source: All In Podcast YouTube channel. Friedberg asked Yakovenko about Google’s Willow project, a chip made by the tech giant in 2024, which uses AI for quantum research, on a computer it claims is 10 septillion fast. The podcast host explained that AI modeling has “unlocked capabilities that once seemed out of reach,” and that Willow is pretty powerful. The Solana CEO said the two technologies can work together alongside crypto, but they will eventually become pervasive. “AI is going to be everywhere, and crypto is going to be everywhere. But where those lines cross is really hard to pinpoint,” he surmised. Bitcoin is resilient…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:28
