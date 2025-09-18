2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Panasonic to develop a new high-capacity EV battery

The post Panasonic to develop a new high-capacity EV battery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese multinational manufacturer Panasonic Holdings Corporation plans to develop a new type of higher-capacity battery in about two years. The company said the new batteries aim to extend the driving range of electric vehicles with the new batteries. The firm also plans to eliminate the anode in batteries during the manufacturing stage to boost energy density. Panasonic believes the initiative will likely provide more advanced capacity levels by the end of 2027. Panasonic expects a 25% increase in battery capacity The opening of @panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in @CityofDeSotoKS later this month means 4,000 new 🇺🇸 jobs and an investment in tomorrow’s workforce and tomorrow’s economy. A fascinating discussion with @panasonic President and CEO Yuki Kusumi on the future… pic.twitter.com/0aSg6DxvVL — ジョージ・グラス駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) July 1, 2025 Panasonic acknowledged that the new products could lead to a 25% increase in battery capacity, which it expects will boost the driving range of Tesla’s Model Y vehicles. Panasonic disclosed that the improvement will reduce the driving range of Tesla’s most affordable sport-utility vehicles by roughly 90 miles (about 14 km), at the current battery pack size. Reuters reported that one of the executives at Panasonic said the announcement came ahead of a presentation on Thursday by Shoichiro Watanabe, the technology chief at the group’s battery arm. The official also revealed that the technology is being sought after by a flurry of global battery manufacturers. According to the report, the new battery will not have an anode at the manufacturing stage; rather, a lithium metal anode will be formed after being charged for the first time. The company said the technology will allow more active cathode materials, including nickel, aluminium, and cobalt, to increase capacity without changing the volume. The Japanese firm added that it plans to reduce nickel production, arguing…
Telegram's Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike

Telegram founder highlights massive price surge of TON NFTs over past month
General Mills, Inc. ($GIS) Stock: Q1 Results Beat Estimates but Sales Decline

TLDR GIS closed at $49.18 on Sept. 17, down 0.77% after Q1 results. Q1 net sales fell 7% to $4.5B, with organic sales down 3%. Adjusted EPS of $0.86 topped estimates but dropped 20% YoY. CEO Jeff Harmening highlights innovation and pet food launch. Full-year outlook reaffirmed, but tariffs seen as a key risk. General [...] The post General Mills, Inc. ($GIS) Stock: Q1 Results Beat Estimates but Sales Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
MoneyGram Taps Stablecoins To Shield Colombians From Peso Weakness

According to multiple reports, MoneyGram is rolling out a new mobile app in Colombia that lets users receive, hold and move money using USD-backed stablecoins, specifically USDC. Related Reading: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Aims For US Public Debut The service is being positioned as a hybrid: a stored-value USD balance that can be funded, […]
Velo Protocol Launches Orbit Plus, a Super App Powering the Future of Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization

Integrating EVOLVE, Velo, and Lightnet to unlock asset tokenization, PayFi clearing, and global financial inclusion Velo Protocol today announced the development of the Velo Orbit Plus superapp, an integrated digital platform designed to reinvent how users and businesses interact with tokenized assets, stablecoins, and real-world value transfer. Orbit Plus marks a significant milestone in the Velo roadmap, developed in partnership with EVOLVE and Lightnet Group to power the tokenization and settlement of a new generation of real-world assets (RWAs). Promote the RWA tokenization ecosystem Orbit Plus will serve as the gateway to the rapidly growing RWA ecosystem, developed by EVOLVE, Velo, and Lightnet, which are collaborating to bring real estate, undervalued financial assets, and next-generation sustainable infrastructure, including green energy and two-wheeled electric vehicle charging networks, to the blockchain. The program originated in the Belt and Road corridor in Southeast Asia and aims to release liquidity for long-illiquid assets and broaden participation channels for global investors. Seamless PayFi integration Orbit Plus will directly integrate with Velo’s PayFi network, enabling real-time settlement and frictionless conversion between tokenized RWAs, stablecoins, and fiat currencies. This will ensure that businesses, institutional partners, and retail users can freely and unimpededly move value across the ecosystem. Cross-border payment solutions Leveraging Lightnet’s licensed global payment infrastructure and digital wallet technology, Orbit Plus will also support: - Large-scale, low-cost cross-border clearing - RWA Over-the-Counter (OTC) Trading - Provide scalable financial services for trade and supply chains in the ASEAN market This makes tokenized assets not only an investment category, but also can be used in real finance and trade. Enhance liquidity and market efficiency By combining tokenized assets with stablecoins and regulated clearing rails, Orbit Plus improves transparency, capital availability, and market efficiency, particularly in the rapidly growing Belt and Road economies. Connecting TradFi and DeFi Orbit Plus embodies Velo's mission to connect traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). This super app combines compliant financial infrastructure with intuitive technology to create a unified gateway for the global RWA economy, driving financial inclusion and innovation for both retail and institutional users. About Orbit Plus The Velo Orbit Plus super app is an all-in-one platform currently under development, designed to simplify and enhance the digital financial experience. Core features include: - Wallet management, transactions and points rewards are integrated into one - Personalized dashboard and quick operation tools - White label solution for partners to customize user experience Backed by Lightnet's robust ecosystem, Orbit Plus ensures seamless connectivity across financial services, loyalty, and payments, delivering a consistent and intuitive user experience. About EVOLVE EVOLVE is a strategic RWA tokenization initiative, developed by a consortium of leading institutions in Hong Kong and Thailand. The project focuses on bringing traditionally illiquid, high-value assets onto the blockchain, with a primary focus on high-growth markets along the Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia. Its portfolio encompasses income-generating real estate, undervalued assets, and next-generation sustainable infrastructure, including electric two-wheelers and charging networks. About Velo Protocol Velo Protocol is a pioneer in Web3 financial solutions, providing a next-generation liquidity and settlement network that bridges traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain technology. Powered by the Stellar Network, Velo Protocol offers secure, scalable, and efficient value transfer services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions worldwide. Through its Real World Restaking (RWR) initiative, Velo Protocol is building the core foundation for the PayFi ecosystem, driving global adoption of stable and yield-generating digital assets. About Lightnet Lightnet Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a fintech company dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy. Powered by next-generation blockchain infrastructure, Lightnet provides efficient, low-cost, near-real-time cross-border settlement solutions for financial institutions, remittance operators, and businesses in Asia. Backed by top investors including UOB, Seven Bank, and CP Group, Lightnet builds secure and compliant payment channels, connecting banks, fintechs, and decentralized finance platforms to provide financial inclusion to underdeveloped markets.
SEC Approves New Rule That Could Fast-Track XRP, SHIB, HBAR ETFs

The SEC approved universal listing standards that streamline spot crypto ETF launches in U.S. markets. XRP and Dogecoin ETFs are debuting today as the first altcoin-focused spot ETFs in the country. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a new framework allowing exchanges to list exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including [...]]]>
Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience

The post Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 18: Chicago center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) in the dugout prior to the start of the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves on August 18th, 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Chris Getz is a patient general manager. He has declined to dump Luis Robert Jr. in any of the last three busy periods of trade activity, believing the two-way talent could rebuild his market, but Robert simply won’t do his part. Now it’s worth wondering if the White Sox really will exercise Robert’s $20-million contract option for 2026 or simply write him one last check — the $2-million buyout in that option, that is. The 28-year-old center fielder has been limited by injuries and inconsistency since an All-Star season in 2023, when he played a career-high 145 games. Getz has consistently valued Robert more highly than the interested teams — a list that reportedly included the Reds, Mets, Phillies and Padres before the recent trade deadline. It was a major surprise when the White Sox didn’t trade him in July. Getz told reporters there was “an effort to acquire him, but certainly it wasn’t to the level we felt like could have met the mark for us to make a move on from a talent like Luis Robert.” This was the same situation last winter, as well as at the trade deadline in 2024. Yet Getz kept believing in Robert, and for a brief stretch it appeared he would be rewarded. Robert hit .400 with three home runs, nine stolen bases and a 1.051 OPS in 15 games between July 19 and Aug. 7. This was the version of La Pantera that Getz was holding…
Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

The post Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Over the past few months, Ripple vs SWIFT has been debated by many analysts. Multiple crypto experts even argued that Ripple will soon replace SWIFT because of its popularity in smooth payment transactions for overseas. Analysts also say that SWIFT’s old system will be overpowered by Ripple.  How Can Ripple Destroy SWIFT?  A crypto user …
Bitcoin Is Too Pricey, Bitcoin Cash Too Slow, BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 1000x ROI

Today, the best crypto presale 2025 might just be BlockchainFX ($BFX) — already live, audited, and paying daily crypto passive […] The post Bitcoin Is Too Pricey, Bitcoin Cash Too Slow, BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 1000x ROI appeared first on Coindoo.
DBS Tests Repo With Ripple RLUSD and Franklin sgBENJI

The post DBS Tests Repo With Ripple RLUSD and Franklin sgBENJI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton launch tokenized repo pilot on DBS Exchange. Repo trades use Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token. sgBENJI issued on XRP Ledger enables fast collateralized lending and settlements. DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring repo transactions into tokenized finance. The framework pairs Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin with Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI tokenized money market fund, listed on DBS Digital Exchange. The setup gives accredited clients a path to rebalance cash into a regulated, yield-bearing vehicle while transacting with stablecoins that settle within minutes. For institutions used to overnight repo desks, this is a first look at how traditional liquidity tools can migrate onto public blockchains. Related: Franklin Templeton Launches its DeFi Solution Benji on Ethereum Demand From Institutions Shapes the Design The three firms cited rising demand for digital asset allocations, with surveys showing nearly nine in ten institutional investors plan to increase exposure in 2025. The repo model was chosen because it mirrors an existing backbone of global funding markets: collateralized lending against short-term securities. By allowing RLUSD to trade directly against sgBENJI on DBS Digital Exchange, desks can manage intraday liquidity, park stablecoin reserves into a fund earning regulated yield, and unwind positions quickly when cash is needed. DBS to Expand Collateralized Lending The next phase extends sgBENJI beyond a trading instrument into repo collateral. DBS plans to let investors pledge sgBENJI against credit lines arranged through the bank or third-party lenders. That opens deeper liquidity pools with the assurance that collateral sits inside a regulated balance sheet. For trading desks, that means onchain repo could eventually function like its traditional counterpart, rolling positions overnight, secured by tokenized assets that settle in near real-time. XRP Ledger as the Settlement Rail Franklin Templeton will issue sgBENJI tokens on…
