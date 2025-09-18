2025-09-19 Friday

Ozak AI Crosses $3.2 Million Raised—How Early Investors Are Now Sitting On 100x Returns And Triple-Digit Profit Percentages

The post Ozak AI Crosses $3.2 Million Raised—How Early Investors Are Now Sitting On 100x Returns And Triple-Digit Profit Percentages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI’s presale has reached an impressive milestone, raising over $3.2 million and selling over 905 million $OZ tokens. With the presale now in Phase 6, the price of $OZ stands at $0.012, offering a unique opportunity for investors. As the presale continues, the price will grow to $0.014 at the next stage, as the presale proceeds, which will indicate the presence of a great growth prospect. This has already seen first movers make gains of up to 100 times their original investment, and it is currently one of the most anticipated crypto events in recent months. It will continue to increase in price, and the final goal will be one dollar per token, with early investors having the ability to get high percentages of profits. Presale Details and Upcoming Milestones The presale has been an interesting event, with a total of 905 million tokens being sold and raising a total of $3,270,894.70. There has been a rush by investors to purchase their tokens at the prevailing price of $0.012. The price will rise to $0.014 during the next stage of the presale, which will also boost the returns of the early adopters. The presale gives a target price in the future of $1.00 per token, giving the investors an opportunity to enjoy the returns of up to 100x, in addition to the triple-digit percentage profits. The presale is getting attention not only because of its price trend but also due to the high-tech underpinning behind Ozak AI, which is a combination of machine learning frameworks and blockchain technology. The combination has created a buzz on the possibility of real-time market forecasting and risk assessment. The increasing number of partnerships with the Pyth Network and Dex3, among others, is also enticing investors, as it will improve the data feeds and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:42
First family moves on from Wall Street as Eric Trump backs crypto

Eric Trump says crypto could actually save the U.S. dollar. Not kill it. Not weaken it. On Tuesday, just hours after ringing the Nasdaq opening bell for American Bitcoin’s public debut, a company where he’s got over $500 million stashed, Eric told the Financial Times that crypto is “arguably” the reason the dollar might stay alive. “Mining bitcoin here, and being financially independent and running a kind of financial revolution out of the United States of America…I think it arguably saves the US dollar,” he said. The timing wasn’t random. Eric’s comments came while the dollar was getting dragged. This year, it’s been tanking… fast. The cause? President Donald Trump’s trade war and his endless public jabs at the Federal Reserve, which just slashed interest rates again. The Fed cut rates yesterday, for the first time this year, right after Donald’s latest round of pressure. It’s not helping. Investors are losing confidence in what’s supposed to be the safest currency on Earth. Eric says crypto is fun, family is done with Wall Street Eric isn’t just pushing crypto from the sidelines. His family has gone full throttle into the space. We’re talking a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, a Bitcoin treasury tied to Trump Media, and two meme coins; $MELANIA and $TRUMP. Eric defended both coins, saying they were meant to be “fun,” and explained why people are buying in: “They want to bet on a coin, or they want to bet on a player. They want to bet on a celebrity, or they want to bet on a famous brand. Or they just love somebody to death, and they want to buy, you know, a kind of small piece of them, via digital currency.” And Eric doesn’t give Wall Street any credit. At all. He made it clear that everything they’ve built was done without the help of big-name banks. “It’s almost like the ultimate revenge against the big banks and modern finance,” he said. That jab came after the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against Capital One, accusing the bank of closing their accounts in 2021 for political reasons — something the bank denies. But Eric wasn’t done. “You realise you just don’t need them. And frankly, you don’t miss them.” He added that he wasn’t just referring to Capital One, but “all” of Wall Street’s major lenders and their “top people.” Stablecoins, trillions, and the White House betting on crypto Stablecoins have traditional banks spooked. They think cash might flow out of the banking system if coins like Tether or Circle offer better returns. And that fear isn’t fake. It’s growing, especially after Congress passed the first major crypto law in July. Now the White House wants stablecoin issuers to buy up a fat slice of the Treasury’s debt. Why? Because these crypto firms make money on the interest from the bonds they hold. Last year, Eric co-founded World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI), a crypto company that runs a stablecoin called USD1, pegged to the U.S. dollar. That project has serious family backing. Donald held 15.75 billion WLFI tokens at the end of 2024, based on official filings. At Wednesday’s trading price, that holding was worth over $3 billion. When asked about the family’s financial gain from crypto, Eric downplayed it. “If my father cared about monetising his life, the last thing he would have done is run for president, where all we’ve done is un-monetise our life.” Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:41
Layer Brett Could Flip The Total Solana Meme Coin Market Cap As Analysts Call It The Next Shiba Inu

The meme coin scene is heating up again, and many traders are shifting focus away […]
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:40
Bitcoin Staking ETP: DeFi Technologies’ Groundbreaking Launch on LSE Offers Exciting Yields

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Staking ETP: DeFi Technologies’ Groundbreaking Launch on LSE Offers Exciting Yields The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and a recent announcement from DeFi Technologies marks a significant stride in bridging traditional finance with the innovative realm of cryptocurrency. The listing of a Bitcoin staking ETP on the prestigious London Stock Exchange is not just news; it’s a testament to the growing institutional acceptance and accessibility of crypto investments. What is a Bitcoin Staking ETP and Why Does it Matter? For many, the terms ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘staking’ might sound complex, but an Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) simplifies access to these digital opportunities. An ETP is a type of security that tracks an underlying asset, index, or financial instrument. In this case, it tracks Bitcoin. What makes this particular offering exciting is the ‘staking’ component. Staking involves locking up cryptocurrencies to support the operations of a blockchain network. In return, participants earn rewards, similar to earning interest in a traditional bank account. This innovative Bitcoin staking ETP allows investors to potentially earn a yield from their Bitcoin holdings without directly managing the complexities of staking themselves. How Does This Bitcoin Staking ETP Work? Unpacking Valour’s 1VBS DeFi Technologies, through its subsidiary Valour, has introduced the 1VBS ticker on the LSE. This product is designed with investor security and accessibility at its core. Each unit of the ETP is backed one-to-one by physical Bitcoin. This physical Bitcoin is not just stored anywhere; it resides in an institutional-grade cold wallet provided by Copper, ensuring a high level of security against potential cyber threats. Furthermore, the ETP offers an attractive annual staking yield of 1.4%, providing a passive income stream for investors holding the product. Unlocking Opportunities: The Benefits of Valour’s Bitcoin Staking ETP Investing in this new Bitcoin staking ETP presents several compelling advantages for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike: Regulated Access: Listing on the London Stock Exchange provides a familiar, regulated framework for investors, potentially easing concerns about the nascent crypto market. Passive Income: The 1.4% annual staking yield offers a unique way to generate returns on Bitcoin holdings, beyond just price appreciation. Enhanced Security: By utilizing institutional-grade cold storage solutions from providers like Copper, the ETP significantly mitigates the risks associated with self-custody of digital assets. Simplicity and Accessibility: Investors can gain exposure to Bitcoin and its staking rewards through a traditional brokerage account, bypassing the need to navigate complex crypto exchanges or set up personal wallets. Diversification: For those looking to diversify their portfolio, this ETP offers a new avenue to participate in the growth of the digital economy with added yield potential. What Should Investors Consider Before Diving into a Bitcoin Staking ETP? While the opportunities are exciting, it’s crucial for investors to approach any investment with due diligence. The cryptocurrency market, while maturing, can still be volatile. Therefore, understanding market dynamics and one’s own risk tolerance is paramount. Moreover, while the ETP simplifies access, it’s always wise to research the underlying asset, Bitcoin, and the specific mechanics of staking. This empowers investors to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals. The launch of DeFi Technologies’ Bitcoin staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange is more than just a product listing; it’s a landmark event. It signifies a pivotal moment in the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized innovation, offering a regulated, secure, and yield-generating pathway into the world of Bitcoin. As institutional interest in digital assets continues to surge, products like 1VBS are paving the way for broader adoption and sophisticated investment strategies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What exactly is an ETP in the context of cryptocurrency? An Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) is a type of security that tracks the price of an underlying asset, such as Bitcoin, and trades on traditional stock exchanges. It allows investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without directly owning or managing them. How is the Bitcoin backing the ETP secured? The physical Bitcoin backing this Bitcoin staking ETP is held in institutional-grade cold storage wallets provided by Copper. Cold storage refers to keeping cryptocurrencies offline, which significantly enhances security against cyberattacks. What annual yield does this Bitcoin staking ETP offer? The Valour Bitcoin staking ETP (1VBS) offers investors an annual staking yield of 1.4%. This yield is generated from the staking activities of the underlying Bitcoin holdings. Is this Bitcoin staking ETP suitable for all types of investors? While the ETP offers regulated and simplified access to Bitcoin and staking rewards, it’s important for investors to consider their individual risk tolerance. The cryptocurrency market can be volatile, and it’s advisable to conduct thorough due diligence before investing. How can I invest in the Valour Bitcoin Staking ETP? Since it’s listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 1VBS, investors can typically access this ETP through a traditional brokerage account, similar to how they would buy shares or other ETPs. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about the exciting developments in crypto investments! Follow us for more updates and in-depth analyses. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin staking ETP trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Staking ETP: DeFi Technologies’ Groundbreaking Launch on LSE Offers Exciting Yields first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:40
PEPE Price Prediction: Robot Meme Coins Become The Next Big Thing As Pepe Holders Divert To Layer Brett

PEPE holds key support as whales buy 1.52T tokens, but traders shift to Layer Brett, a Layer 2 meme coin with cheap fees, 650% APY staking, and $3.7M presale.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:40
Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Solana is pushing to $250 after briefly touching $249 on Sunday, following increased interest from investors and a rising 1-day […] The post Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 20:40
$1B Pump.fun Frenzy Raises the Question: Which Presale Has the Biggest Upside?

Pump.fun hits $1B daily volume, fueling presale demand. BlockchainFX leads with $7.5M raised, 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, Visa card, and 30% token bonus.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:39
US Jobless Claims Lower Than Forecasted, Impact on Crypto Unclear

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/us-jobless-claims-crypto-impact-4/
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:39
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Coming To HBO Max This Week

The post James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Coming To HBO Max This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Corenswet in “Superman.” Warner Bros. Pictures Superman, director James Gunn’s Man of Steel tale starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is coming to HBO Max this week. Rated PG-13, Superman opened in theaters on July 11 before arriving on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Aug. 15. The official summary for the movie reads, “When Superman (Corenswet) is drawn into conflicts both abroad and at home, his actions to protect humankind are questioned, and his vulnerability allows tech billionaire and master deceiver Lex Luthor (Hoult) to leverage the opportunity to get Superman out of the way for good. Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers “Will the Daily Planet’s intrepid reporter Lois Lane (Brosnahan), together with the aid of Metropolis’s other metahumans and Superman’s own four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help Superman before Luthor can completely destroy him?” Warner Bros. Discovery announced earlier this week that Superman will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Sept. 19, and debut on cable on HBO linear on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET. HBO Max will also stream a version of Superman using American Sign Language, which will be interpreted by deaf ASL interpreter Giovanni Maucere and directed by Leila Hanaumi (Barbie with ASL, The Last of Us with ASL), the streaming platform noted. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers HBO Max offers an ad-based tier that costs $9.99 per month and an ad-free tier that $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month. How Did ‘Superman’ Perform In Theaters? Superman has earned $353.9 million domestically and $261.2 internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $615.1 million to date. The film had a production…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:38
Bitcoin Sticks to $117K, Moves Higher Amid Initial Volatility Post US Fed cut

Bitcoin, the most precious digital currency in the world, surged around 1% and tapped $117K amid the US Fed’s 25-basis-point rate cut. The United States Federal Reserve implemented its first rate cut of 2025 and lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a 4.00% – 4.25% range on September 17, 2025. Analysts ... Read more The post Bitcoin Sticks to $117K, Moves Higher Amid Initial Volatility Post US Fed cut appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/18 20:37
