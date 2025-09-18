2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Pepeto Leads 2025 Presales: The Best Crypto Investments, Compared Head-To-Head

This rundown goes beyond slogans to what’s live, audited, and usable now so you can act before momentum leaves you […] The post Pepeto Leads 2025 Presales: The Best Crypto Investments, Compared Head-To-Head appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 20:50
Hassett says Fed made ‘prudent call,’ signaling White House OK with quarter-point cut

The post Hassett says Fed made ‘prudent call,’ signaling White House OK with quarter-point cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its key borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point seems to be sitting well with the White House, if National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is any indication. In a CNBC interview Thursday, the day after the Fed’s move, Hassett noted that the administration, and new Fed Governor Stephen Miran, had been pushing for a bigger reduction. Miran, who is on leave as head of the Council of Economic Advisers, pushed for a half-point cut but was outvoted 11 to 1 on the Federal Open Market Committee. However, Hassett was not critical of the committee’s decision. “The bottom line is that moving kind of slow and steady and heading towards a target, watch the data come in, that’s what prudent policy is,” he said on “Squawk Box.” “So I know that my colleague Stephen wanted to go to 50 [basis points], but I think 25 was pretty broad consensus, and I think that’s a good first step in the right direction to much lower rates.” President Donald Trump, who nominated Miran to the post, has yet to comment on the Fed’s decision. In the past, Trump has launched a barrage of criticism at the central bank, nicknaming Chair Jerome Powell “Too Late” and calling for quick and aggressive cuts. The president has suggested the benchmark federal funds rate should be 3 percentage points lower, a position not reflected in FOMC projections for the future course of policy in updates released Wednesday. Hassett noted strong economic growth trending above 3% for the third quarter, something that normally wouldn’t argue for lower interest rates, particularly with inflation running above the Fed’s 2% target. However, Trump has said cuts are needed to support the struggling U.S. housing market and to help manage financing costs for the nation’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:50
Australia Alters Game Plan for Stablecoin Rules

The post Australia Alters Game Plan for Stablecoin Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is taking a significant step in redefining its financial regulatory landscape by introducing new exemptions for stablecoin intermediaries. This move allows these entities to bypass the requirement of holding additional financial services licenses. Continue Reading:Australia Alters Game Plan for Stablecoin Rules Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/australia-alters-game-plan-for-stablecoin-rules
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:48
Anti-fraud company SEON completes $80 million Series C financing, led by Sixth Street Growth

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to TechFundingNews, global fraud prevention company SEON announced the completion of an $80 million Series C funding round led by Sixth Street Growth, with participation from IVP , Creandum , Firebolt , and Hearst. This brings SEON's total funding to $187 million. The new funds will be used to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets and optimize regional predictive models. SEON provides real-time fraud detection for digital businesses such as Revolut , Plaid , and Nubank , resulting in a 90% reduction in fraudulent account creation , an 80% increase in transaction monitoring accuracy , and a 75% reduction in manual reviews, according to customer reports . Michael Bauer, Managing Director of Sixth Street Growth, will join SEON's board of directors.
PANews2025/09/18 20:48
Stewart Secures New NHRA Top Fuel Seat, Awkward Family Showdown Looms

The post Stewart Secures New NHRA Top Fuel Seat, Awkward Family Showdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 28: Tony Stewart (314 TA) Mobil 1 McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster talks with fans and his wife, Leah Pruett (777 TF) Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster during the NHRA Nevada Nationals on October 28, 2022, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images It would seem that Tony Stewart isn’t done with racing in the NHRA’s Top Fuel division. Not by a long shot. On Thursday, Elite Motorsports announced that, once funding is secured, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will slide into the seat of its Top Fuel dragster for the 2026 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season. It’s a deal born from Richard Freeman’s recent purchase of Josh Hart’s operation and his ongoing alliance with Tony Stewart Racing. Six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders and rising star Aaron Stanfield will also license in the car, making Elite’s Top Fuel program a family affair. “Having Tony as our driver, adding another Top Fuel entry, we’re taking care of the sport and opening up possibilities,” Freeman said. “That’s why we’ll have Erica and Aaron get licensed in the car as well. First things first though, we need to get the program funded, but letting everyone know our intentions—that will help.” For Stewart, the move keeps him behind the wheel just as his wife, Leah Pruett, returns to reclaim her own seat in 2026. That was always the plan. “I said from the very beginning that I was just keeping Leah’s seat warm and that it was hers as soon as she was ready to come back,” Stewart said. “Well, she’s coming back in 2026 and that Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster is going…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:47
Amazon.com ($AMZN) Stock: AI Seller Agent Launch and $1B Worker Pay Boost

TLDR AMZN closed at $231.62 on Sept. 17, down 1.04%. Amazon launches AI agent in Seller Assistant to automate tasks. 1.3M sellers have used Amazon’s generative AI tools. Company invests $1B to raise U.S. worker pay and lower healthcare costs. Fulfillment and seller services generated $40.3B in Q2 revenue. Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) closed at $231.62 [...] The post Amazon.com ($AMZN) Stock: AI Seller Agent Launch and $1B Worker Pay Boost appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 20:47
Ledger Exposes Tangem Wallet Security Flaw: What Crypto Wallet To Use

Ledger Wallet’s security research team, Donjon, recently published a report highlighting a potential flaw in Tangem hardware wallets. The exploit described a method to brute-force access codes using what is known as a “tearing attack.” This technique involves interrupting the chip’s power to bypass time delays between guesses. In theory, it could allow an attacker […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 20:46
Sui Network selected as launch partner for Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol

Sui Network has been selected as a launch partner for Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol, amplifying momentum from pending ETF filings and Sui Group’s expanded SUI token treasury. Sui Network (SUI) has been chosen as one of the inaugural partners for…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 20:43
This New Cryptocurrency Could Surge 11,350% as Prediction Platform Polymarket Eyes $9B Valuation

The post This New Cryptocurrency Could Surge 11,350% as Prediction Platform Polymarket Eyes $9B Valuation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Polymarket is preparing for a United States debut after fresh reports reveal a funding round that may push its valuation close to $9 billion. Just three months ago, the prediction market stood at $1 billion, highlighting how rapidly momentum is building.  At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is advancing through its presale, drawing strong …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 20:43
The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 20:42
