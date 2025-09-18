MEXC birža
Big Day for Ripple and XRP ETFs: Everything You Need to Know
Check out everything most interesting surrounding Ripple and its native token.
XRP
$3,0373
-2,75%
TOKEN
$0,01385
-4,28%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/18 20:58
BTC Struggles to Hold $115K Despite Dovish Fed Shift
The post BTC Struggles to Hold $115K Despite Dovish Fed Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Bitcoin is struggling to hold above $115,000 after the Fed’s 25-bps interest rate cut. The Fed signaled an additional 50 bps of possible cuts through 2025. Bitcoin futures open interest surged while spot volumes continued to decline. Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to steady its price above $115,000 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis point cut to interest rates, lowering the benchmark range to 4.0%–4.25%. The immediate crypto market reaction has been muted, with traders digesting the central bank’s cautious tone. BTC’s price briefly dipped below $115,000, and it is currently attempting to close above the hourly candle above the aforementioned level. Bitcoin one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement on Wednesday highlights that job gains have slowed, unemployment has edged higher and inflation remains somewhat elevated. Notably, the Fed acknowledged that downside risks to employment have risen, tilting the policy stance toward the dovish side. New projections suggest an additional 50 basis points of cuts are possible through 2025, underscoring the Fed’s growing concern over the balance of risks. While the FOMC emphasized a continued commitment to its 2% inflation target, the tone leaned more toward supporting growth and employment in the face of slowing momentum. One dissent came from newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran, who favored a deeper half-point cut, reinforcing the perception that the central bank is preparing markets for a more accommodative path ahead. Despite the dovish implications, Bitcoin’s reaction has been sluggish, with price consolidation dominating over directional momentum. Traders appear cautious, weighing the Fed’s longer-term easing trajectory against lingering uncertainty in inflation dynamics and global markets. Related: Federal Reserve expected to slash rates today, here’s how it may impact crypto What’s next in short term for Bitcoin? Earlier, Cointelegraph reported that market analyst Nic Puckrin…
BTC
$116.303,51
-1,08%
MORE
$0,08756
-0,47%
COM
$0,017758
-4,32%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:57
Trump's Victory Predicted to Boost Bitcoin and Stablecoins, Analysts Say
American President Trump’s policies linked to cryptocurrency and trade have delivered a significant influence on both the US Dollar and Bitcoin. At the initial time, Trump was not a crypto lover, but later he changed his mind and fully accepted cryptocurrencies ahead of the election. Later, Trump pledged to make America a crypto capital of ... Read more The post Trump’s Victory Predicted to Boost Bitcoin and Stablecoins, Analysts Say appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
TRUMP
$8,531
-1,75%
MORE
$0,08756
-0,47%
BOOST
$0,08742
-4,64%
Bitemycoin
2025/09/18 20:56
DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx
The post DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is expanding its role in digital asset infrastructure through a new partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton, according to a Sept. 18 announcement. According to the firm, the collaboration introduces trading and lending tools built around tokenized collateral and stablecoins, marking a push to bridge traditional markets with blockchain-based liquidity. The initiative is anchored on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), which will now list Ripple’s US dollar stablecoin (RLUSD) alongside sgBENJI, the tokenized version of Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund. This pairing allows institutional clients to exchange stable assets directly, providing both portfolio flexibility and yield opportunities not typically available in volatile crypto markets. Instead of allocating funds to Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP, where sharp price movements arguably erode value, clients can rotate into sgBENJI and maintain round-the-clock liquidity. These firms’ executives have framed this development as a step forward in institutionalizing tokenized securities. Ripple President Monica Long noted that tokenized assets must offer utility and liquid secondary markets to achieve their potential. She pointed to this collaboration as an example of how stablecoins and tokenized funds can work together to provide practical financial infrastructure. Franklin Templeton to expand to XRP Ledger Franklin Templeton is preparing to expand its token interoperability by launching sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger. Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized that tokenization can “reshape the global financial ecosystem” and highlighted the role of the blockchain network in unlocking new use cases for securities trading. According to RWA.xyz data, the fund is already live on seven other blockchains, including Stellar, Arbitrum, and Base, and currently manages more than $736 million in tokenized assets. The integration with the XRP Ledger is expected to push adoption further and strengthen cross-chain functionality. At the same time, DBS is preparing to allow…
BRIDGE
$0,07387
+5,64%
MORE
$0,08756
-0,47%
CROSS
$0,2424
-2,51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:55
China's post-Nvidia future gets Huawei chip tech boost
Huawei publicly revealed its full chip roadmap on Thursday during its annual Connect conference in Shanghai, confirming it would begin releasing some of the world’s most powerful computing systems in a push to reduce China’s reliance on Nvidia and other foreign chipmakers, according to Reuters. Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, disclosed that the company had […]
PUSH
$0,03667
+0,49%
BOOST
$0,08742
-4,64%
FUTURE
$0,12182
-3,55%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 20:54
Why We Need More Stablecoins
The post Why We Need More Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are the real success story in crypto. In the past six years, Stablecoins have quietly become indispensable. Since 2019, people have used stablecoins to move $264.5 trillion across 18 billion in transactions. Why? Stablecoins let you hold money onchain without having to worry about volatility, making them the easiest way to store value and transact in the crypto economy. Total market cap of stablecoins is over $280 billion Source: Defillama Why are Stablecoins popular right now? We’re seeing a rush of companies launching stablecoins in the U.S. because issuers finally gained clarity with the passing of the GENIUS Act in July 2025. For the first time, the U.S. government clearly defined who can issue stablecoins, what counts as a “payment stablecoin,” and what obligations issuers have to consumers. Since the GENIUS Act passed, MetaMask rolled out mUSD, Stripe launched a payments-focused chain called Tempo, Circle announced their purpose-built stablecoin payments L1, Arc Network, and there’s been a spree of acquisitions. Stablecoin infrastructure companies like Iron are getting snapped up, and traditional finance firms like Stripe are spending heavily to buy crypto companies (Privy and Bridge) whose products they can fold into their existing offerings. In addition, chains are launching their own stablecoins as a way to capture more revenue from the yield they generate. MegaETH has its native stablecoin, USDm. Hyperliquid launched USDH, which sparked a bidding war with Paxos, Agora, Sky, and Frax all vying to get involved. At this rate, it’s easy to imagine a world where every serious company in crypto eventually issues its own stablecoin. Which raises the obvious question: do we need more? Why we need more Stablecoins: 1. Financial inclusion: Even as the number of unbanked people falls, over 1.3 billion remain without access to banking, mostly in places with unstable currencies. Stablecoins…
1
$0,011297
+134,96%
U
$0,014628
+3,98%
SIX
$0,02195
-0,94%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:54
Aster Price Prediction – Low Cap Crypto Explodes 457%
Aster (ASTER), a cryptocurrency powering an exchange for decentralized perpetual contracts, has gone up by triple digits in a single day. Currently trading above the $0.47 mark, the utility crypto has surged by over 457% in the last 24 hours. The surge in Aster’s price recently has led the community to ask whether the momentum […]
CAP
$0,15437
-2,56%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 20:52
SBI Holdings introduces SBI Hyper Deposit with XRP gifts and rate cuts
The post SBI Holdings introduces SBI Hyper Deposit with XRP gifts and rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SBI Holdings has introduced ‘SBI Hyper Deposit’, automating transfers between bank and securities accounts. Launch incentives include XRP cryptocurrency gifts and reduced mortgage rates for early adopters. SBI Holdings launched “SBI Hyper Deposit,” a new service that automates transfers between bank and securities accounts. The Japanese financial services company is offering launch incentives including XRP gifts and reduced mortgage rates to customers who sign up for the automated transfer system. The service is designed to streamline the movement of funds between different SBI financial products, allowing customers to manage their banking and investment accounts more efficiently through automated transfers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sbi-holdings-hyper-deposit-xrp-incentive/
HYPER
$0,3076
-2,55%
MORE
$0,08756
-0,47%
XRP
$3,0373
-2,75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:52
Traders Debate What Crypto to Invest in as BTC Is Expensive At $115K; MUTM Quietly Targets 23x Growth
Bitcoin (BTC) has stormed past $115,000, and headlines across the market reflect this milestone. While it reinforces BTC’s status as the top store of value, traders are asking a sharper question: what crypto to invest in next? With the crypto fear and greed index flashing extreme levels, attention is shifting toward assets that still allow [...] The post Traders Debate What Crypto to Invest in as BTC Is Expensive At $115K; MUTM Quietly Targets 23x Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.
BTC
$116.303,51
-1,08%
INDEX
$1,181
+1,37%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 20:50
From Meme Coins to Super Apps: BFX vs. Little Pepe vs. Nexchain in the Best Crypto Presales Race
BFX dominates September presales with $7.6M raised, 117% launch upside, 70% daily rewards, and Visa card utility — outshining meme-driven Little Pepe and niche Nexchain.
PEPE
$0,00001095
-3,60%
MEME
$0,002616
-4,38%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 20:50
