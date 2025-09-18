MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Giant golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside US Capitol
Crypto investors have installed a giant, gold-colored statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin near the U.S. Capitol. A towering 12-foot golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin appeared outside the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, September 17, D.C. residents…
NEAR
$3.171
+7.38%
C
$0.25393
-4.63%
D
$0.03517
-3.56%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news
2025/09/18 21:04
Kopīgot
Laos to Mine Bitcoin Using Surplus Hydropower
The post Laos to Mine Bitcoin Using Surplus Hydropower appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Government of Laos plans to use its surplus hydropower to start Bitcoin mining, aiming to generate new income and manage the country’s rising debt. With excess electricity from numerous hydropower projects, Laos hopes to convert this resource into economic growth and financial stability. This strategy also encourages local investment in the digital asset sector, …
DEBT
$0.0013487
+6.64%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/18 21:04
Kopīgot
Crossmint Partners with MoneyGram for USDC Remittances in Colombia
TLDR Crossmint enables MoneyGram’s new stablecoin payment app for cross-border transfers. The new app allows USDC transfers from the US to Colombia, boosting financial inclusion. MoneyGram offers USDC savings and Visa-linked spending for Colombian users. The collaboration simplifies cross-border payments with enterprise-grade blockchain tech. MoneyGram, a global leader in remittance services, launched its stablecoin-powered cross-border [...] The post Crossmint Partners with MoneyGram for USDC Remittances in Colombia appeared first on CoinCentral.
USDC
$0.9994
-0.01%
CROSS
$0.2424
-2.51%
APP
$0.002489
-0.91%
Kopīgot
Coincentral
2025/09/18 21:02
Kopīgot
Plasma will launch TGE on September 25th
PANews reported on September 18 that the Tether -backed Plasma project will launch TGE (Token Generation Event) at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on September 25 .
M
$2.34303
-13.23%
TOKEN
$0.01385
-4.28%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 21:02
Kopīgot
Mutuum Finance completes audit, launches $50k bug bounty
Mutuum Finance raises over $16m in presale after passing a CertiK audit with a strong security score. #partnercontent
Kopīgot
Crypto.news
2025/09/18 21:01
Kopīgot
SEC Adopts Generic Listing Standards to Accelerate Spot Crypto ETF Approvals
The SEC has approved a key policy change that could alter the way cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) are introduced to the market. The regulator has adopted generic listing standards, which allow stock exchanges to expedite applications for spot crypto ETFs.Visit Website
CHANGE
$0.00187571
-5.15%
Kopīgot
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/18 21:01
Kopīgot
BlockDAG Presale Performance Compared to XRP Tundra’s Potential, Early Participants May See Similar Gains
BlockDAG’s presale has become one of the most widely discussed events in 2025, attracting substantial funding across successive batches. Its strategy of extremely low entry pricing combined with visible progress — such as the release of its mining app and preparations for its testnet — has fueled speculation and community growth. At the same time, […]
XRP
$3.0361
-2.79%
GAINS
$0.02571
+2.79%
MAY
$0.04499
+1.74%
Kopīgot
Tronweekly
2025/09/18 21:00
Kopīgot
From $0.0013 to $1 Soon? BlockDAG’s Nearly $410M Presale Remains Miles Ahead of Ozak AI & Lyno AI
The presale race in 2025 is unlike any previous cycle. Artificial Intelligence tokens like Ozak AI (OZAK) and Lyno AI […] The post From $0.0013 to $1 Soon? BlockDAG’s Nearly $410M Presale Remains Miles Ahead of Ozak AI & Lyno AI appeared first on Coindoo.
1
$0.01129
+134.81%
LIKE
$0.009694
+1.66%
AI
$0.143
-4.09%
Kopīgot
Coindoo
2025/09/18 21:00
Kopīgot
REI Network and Hive Intelligence Partner to Offer Real-Time, Cross-Chain Data
The collaboration aims to merge the next-gen data capabilities of Hive Intelligence with the zero-fee and efficient EVM chain of REI Network.
REAL
$0.0641
-1.91%
CROSS
$0.2424
-2.51%
ZERO
$0.00003665
-2.55%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 21:00
Kopīgot
Spain National Team Top FIFA World Rankings In Men’s And Women’s Soccer
The post Spain National Team Top FIFA World Rankings In Men’s And Women’s Soccer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 2023/08/20: (L-R) Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes of Spain celebrate after winning the Women’s World Cup 2023 Final game between Spain and England at Accor Stadium. Final scores, Spain 1:0 England. (Photo by Julieta Ferrario/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Spanish National Team has today become the first in a decade to top the FIFA World Rankings in both the men’s and women’s game. Not since 2015 has one country held the number one position in the senior men’s and women’s game. The respective Spanish national teams have both assumed pole position in the charts following the release of the latest charts. The women’s national team are the current world champions and holders of the UEFA Women’s Nations League. This summer, they also reached the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro but lost out to reigning European champions England in a dramatic penalty shoot-out. BASEL, SWITZERLAND – JULY 27: England players applaud Aitana Bonmati of Spain as she makes her way forward to collect her player of the tournament award following during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images) Getty Images Nonetheless, they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament in regulation time and these results, coupled with them finishing above England in the latest edition of the Nations League group stage, were sufficient for them to overhaul the reigning Olympic champions, the United States, at the top of the women’s world rankings. The Spanish men’s team are the reigning European champions. Last summer, they became the first team in the competition’s history to win seven successive matches at a single tournament as they swept aside three former world champions – Germany, France…
1
$0.01129
+134.81%
PHOTO
$1.202
+5.26%
GAME
$26.6599
-5.21%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:59
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party