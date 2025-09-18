MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Unveil RLUSD DeFi Integration
The post Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Unveil RLUSD DeFi Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors. Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors. Through this partnership, clients can now use RLUSD and tokenized money market funds to manage portfolios and access liquidity in real-time. New Partnership Brings Real-Time Trading and Lending Solutions In a recent press release, Ripple revealed a partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton, set to bring innovative trading and lending solutions to the financial market. The partnership involves the listing of Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market product, sgBENJI. Additionally, it is alongside Ripple’s RLUSD on the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx). This offers institutional clients the ability to trade between RLUSD and yield-bearing tokens in real-time. Besides, it also enables easy portfolio rebalancing, allowing clients to earn returns during market fluctuations. The collaboration also explores lending opportunities where clients can pledge sgBENJI tokens as collateral to access liquidity. DBS will serve as the custodian for these pledged assets and facilitate repos and credit lines through the bank or third-party platforms. RLUSD Stablecoin Enhances Portfolio Management Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin plays a central role in this collaboration, providing investors with a solution for managing volatility while earning yields. By using RLUSD, clients can easily switch between stable, cash-like holdings and yield-generating products. This provides a way to mitigate risk and enhance returns, particularly in volatile market conditions. Franklin Templeton’s decision to issue sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger further boosts the project’s credibility. The XRP Ledger’s high throughput, low costs, and reliability make it an ideal platform for issuing tokenized securities. This move also enhances the interoperability of digital securities, helping…
REAL
$0.0641
-1.91%
MORE
$0.08758
-0.45%
MOVE
$0.1295
-3.43%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:15
Kopīgot
Crypto Analysts Review September’s Top 3 Trending Cryptocurrencies: MAGAX, Dogecoin, and Solana
Dogecoin’s Staying Power in the Meme Market Dogecoin (DOGE), once considered a joke, continues to prove its critics wrong. With a market cap still in the tens of billions, it remains one of the most recognizable meme coins. September has seen Dogecoin’s trading volumes rise, fueled by retail enthusiasm and renewed celebrity mentions. DOGE currently [...] The post Crypto Analysts Review September’s Top 3 Trending Cryptocurrencies: MAGAX, Dogecoin, and Solana appeared first on Blockonomi.
RISE
$0.009939
--%
CAP
$0.15437
-2.56%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 21:15
Kopīgot
XRP and PEPE Are Range-Bound for Now, Traders Call Another Token With at Least 20x ROI Potential
The post XRP and PEPE Are Range-Bound for Now, Traders Call Another Token With at Least 20x ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP remains the go-to token for institutional adoption, and PEPE remains a top name in the meme arena, yet both are stuck trading in narrow ranges. Traders scanning crypto charts see little momentum in either for now, and the question of is crypto a good investment is being asked with fresh urgency. Analysts argue that investors who want outsized returns will need to look beyond range-bound majors and memes. This month, one name has repeatedly been mentioned as the next breakout candidate: Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Why Traders Are Pivoting to MUTM Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being described as the project that blends strong mechanics with an undervalued presale entry point. Instead of relying on hype alone, the protocol is being built around lending and borrowing systems backed by overcollateralization, automatic liquidation triggers, and a governance-driven stablecoin model. These features are designed to serve not just retail users but also institutions seeking reliability. The presale has already reflected that momentum. Phase 6 has raised $15.90 million with tokens priced at $0.035. With 42% of this stage already complete and over 16,400 holders joining in, urgency is increasing ahead of the next phase, when the price will climb to $0.040—a 15% lift for those entering earlier. For many traders, the presale is answering the crypto investment question by offering both discounted entry and a clear roadmap. Trust and stability are also core to the project’s design. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will use Chainlink-powered oracle feeds with fallback aggregators to ensure accurate price discovery, even during market stress. This prevents manipulations and ensures liquidations and borrowing valuations remain fair. Calibrated loan-to-value ratios and liquidation triggers further protect users, striking a balance between risk and efficiency. Enhanced collateral efficiency is another driver that analysts believe will accelerate growth. By allowing higher borrowing limits relative to…
HYPE
$56.41
-2.42%
TRUST
$0.0005084
+0.61%
XRP
$3.0361
-2.79%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:14
Kopīgot
Brock Pierce’s PACT SWAP adds swap support for Dogecoin and Polygon
PACT SWAP now supports swaps across Dogecoin and Polygon without using wrapped assets or bridges. The two blockchains are the latest addition to its range of supported assets. In a press release sent to crypto.news, the cross-chain decentralized exchange PACT…
CROSS
$0.2424
-2.51%
BROCK
$0.013
-3.77%
SWAP
$0.08676
+1.89%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news
2025/09/18 21:13
Kopīgot
[LIVE] From Copacabana: Stellar Meridian 2025 in Motion
Welcome to CryptoNews live coverage from Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, where Stellar’s flagship Meridian event has brought together builders, regulators, and innovators shaping the future of blockchain and real-world assets. Today industry leaders will dive into tokenization, stablecoins, payments, and the evolving role of blockchain in global finance. With major announcements expected, we’ll bring you real-time updates, insights from the panels, and the latest news as it happens—straight from the heart of Brazil’s most iconic city
LIVE
$0.01882
+9.54%
Kopīgot
CryptoNews
2025/09/18 21:11
Kopīgot
[LIVE] from Rio: Stellar Meridian 2025 Event Unfolds
Welcome to CryptoNews live coverage from Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, where Stellar’s flagship Meridian event has brought together builders, regulators, and innovators shaping the future of blockchain and real-world assets. Today industry leaders will dive into tokenization, stablecoins, payments, and the evolving role of blockchain in global finance. With major announcements expected, we’ll bring you real-time updates, insights from the panels, and the latest news as it happens—straight from the heart of Brazil’s most iconic city
LIVE
$0.01882
+9.54%
RIO
$0.2859
-0.72%
Kopīgot
CryptoNews
2025/09/18 21:11
Kopīgot
Yei Finance's cross-chain product Clovis opens its fourth round of pre-deposits, and TGE will be launched soon.
PANews reported on September 18th that Clovis, a cross-chain protocol under Yei Finance, officially launched its fourth pre-deposit campaign at 9:00 PM on the evening of September 18th, lasting 24 hours. This campaign, for the first time, adopted an "unlimited" deposit mechanism, aiming to expand user participation and inject market momentum into the upcoming TGE. The event prioritizes the community: the first two hours are dedicated to Yeiliens NFT holders. Users who deposit the first $1.5 million will receive Clovis Points (Season 1) as a reward, which can be used for future ecosystem governance and equity distribution. Clovis continues to optimize cross-chain asset efficiency through its multi-chain infrastructure, and this pre-deposit is considered an important step in the project's ecosystem preparation prior to the TGE.
1
$0.01129
+134.81%
CROSS
$0.2424
-2.51%
MULTI
$0.0401
-1.44%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 21:10
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Struggles Below $118K as Momentum Cools
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Struggles Below $118K as Momentum Cools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading for $117,276 on Sept. 18, 2025, marking a continuation of its recovery rally from recent lows. The cryptocurrency currently holds a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.34 billion and an intraday price range between $114,940 and $117,815. Bitcoin On the daily chart, bitcoin has formed a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-btc-struggles-below-118k-as-momentum-cools/
BTC
$116,303.5
-1.08%
COM
$0.017758
-4.32%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:09
Kopīgot
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget
Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
BANK
$0.07997
-6.40%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 21:08
Kopīgot
Ripple Teams Up With DBS Bank And Franklin Templeton On Tokenized Lending Solutions
Singapore-based DBS Group has joined forces with crypto fintech Ripple and the U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton to offer tokenized trading and lending services to accredited and institutional investors. The move targets growing demand from institutions for regulated, on-chain investment products. DBS will build a digital exchange on Ripple’s XRP Ledger blockchain that will provide ... Read more The post Ripple Teams Up With DBS Bank And Franklin Templeton On Tokenized Lending Solutions appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
U
$0.014628
+3.98%
MORE
$0.08758
-0.45%
MOVE
$0.1295
-3.43%
Kopīgot
Bitemycoin
2025/09/18 21:06
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party