Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia

The post Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huawei publicly revealed its full chip roadmap on Thursday during its annual Connect conference in Shanghai, confirming it would begin releasing some of the world’s most powerful computing systems in a push to reduce China’s reliance on Nvidia and other foreign chipmakers, according to Reuters. Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, disclosed that the company had developed its own high-bandwidth memory, a technology previously led by Samsung and SK Hynix. Xu said, “We will follow a 1-year release cycle and double compute with each release,” making it clear Huawei now intends to release next-gen chips and hardware annually with increased processing capabilities. The announcement came just days before U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Friday, following trade talks between both countries earlier in the week. The move is widely seen as an attempt by Beijing to project confidence in its tech ecosystem as U.S.-China tensions continue to grow. Huawei releases full schedule for Ascend, Kunpeng chips, and computing clusters Huawei detailed the timeline for its AI chip series Ascend, starting with the 910C, which was released earlier this year. The Ascend 950 will launch in 2026 with two variants. The 960 will follow in 2027, and the 970 is scheduled for 2028. Huawei also confirmed its Kunpeng server chips will receive updates in 2026 and 2028. China’s chip war with the U.S. escalated this week as Nvidia was accused of violating China’s anti-monopoly law, and several large Chinese tech firms were ordered to cancel Nvidia AI chip orders. Financial Times reported that government regulators had also instructed distributors to stop placing new Nvidia orders. One executive in China’s chip distribution industry said his company was told verbally to stop buying Nvidia chips and was only allowed to sell current inventory. That executive declined…