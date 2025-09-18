2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).
Bitcoin Hyper Is Next Crypto to Explode

The post Bitcoin Hyper Is Next Crypto to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Uptober’ Coming for Bitcoin After Fed Rate Cut: Bitcoin Hyper Is Next Crypto to Explode Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/analysts-eye-bitcoins-uptober-surge-fed-decision-bitcoin-hyper-to-explode/
Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia

The post Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huawei publicly revealed its full chip roadmap on Thursday during its annual Connect conference in Shanghai, confirming it would begin releasing some of the world’s most powerful computing systems in a push to reduce China’s reliance on Nvidia and other foreign chipmakers, according to Reuters. Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, disclosed that the company had developed its own high-bandwidth memory, a technology previously led by Samsung and SK Hynix. Xu said, “We will follow a 1-year release cycle and double compute with each release,” making it clear Huawei now intends to release next-gen chips and hardware annually with increased processing capabilities. The announcement came just days before U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Friday, following trade talks between both countries earlier in the week. The move is widely seen as an attempt by Beijing to project confidence in its tech ecosystem as U.S.-China tensions continue to grow. Huawei releases full schedule for Ascend, Kunpeng chips, and computing clusters Huawei detailed the timeline for its AI chip series Ascend, starting with the 910C, which was released earlier this year. The Ascend 950 will launch in 2026 with two variants. The 960 will follow in 2027, and the 970 is scheduled for 2028. Huawei also confirmed its Kunpeng server chips will receive updates in 2026 and 2028. China’s chip war with the U.S. escalated this week as Nvidia was accused of violating China’s anti-monopoly law, and several large Chinese tech firms were ordered to cancel Nvidia AI chip orders. Financial Times reported that government regulators had also instructed distributors to stop placing new Nvidia orders. One executive in China’s chip distribution industry said his company was told verbally to stop buying Nvidia chips and was only allowed to sell current inventory. That executive declined…
Disney, Universal, Warner Bros hit China’s MiniMax AI with suit

The post Disney, Universal, Warner Bros hit China’s MiniMax AI with suit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Disney, Universal, Warner Bros hit China’s MiniMax AI with suit Disney (NASDAQ: DIS), Universal Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) jointly filed a copyright lawsuit on Tuesday against Chinese startup MiniMax, accusing the company of “willful and brazen” copyright infringement through its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image and video generating service Hailuo AI, which the plaintiffs claim was built from intellectual property stolen from Hollywood studios. The suit, filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on September 16, claims that MiniMax operates, in the form of Hailuo AI, “a Chinese artificial intelligence image and video generating service that pirates and plunders Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works on a massive scale.” MiniMax launched Hailuo AI in 2024 and markets it as a “Hollywood Studio in Your Pocket,” something the plaintiffs described as “an audacious self-anointed nickname given that MiniMax built its business from intellectual property stolen from Hollywood studios like Plaintiffs.” Further, the Disney et al. filing claims that the Hailuo AI service “offers its subscribers an endless supply of infringing images and videos featuring Plaintiffs’ famous copyrighted characters,” and that MiniMax “completely disregards U.S. copyright law and treats Plaintiffs’ valuable copyrighted characters like its own.” The lawsuit comes amid a string of AI-related copyright suits brought by major Hollywood studios, increasingly looking to protect their intellectual property from generative AI technology. Disney and Universal sued AI startup Midjourney in June, also alleging copyright infringement—the same law firm representing plaintiffs in this case, Jenner & Block LLP, is also acting for plaintiffs in the MiniMax case. “We support innovation that enhances human creativity while protecting the contributions of countless creators and the entire creative industry. A responsible approach to AI innovation is critical, and today’s lawsuit against MiniMax again demonstrates our…
Here’s Why Cardano Potentially Rallying to $6.25 Is in Early Stage

Market veteran Ali Martinez has argued that the Cardano bull run may still be in its early stages, citing its historical price action. Martinez highlighted this on the back of the recent market stagnation, insisting that Cardano (ADA) still has more room to grow despite the altcoin already seeing an impressive 168% gain since November 2024, when the current bull run gained momentum.Visit Website
CME Group Set To Introduce Options On XRP And Solana Futures Next Month ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post CME Group Set To Introduce Options On XRP And Solana Futures Next Month ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), which runs the world’s largest regulated derivatives marketplace, plans to expand its crypto derivatives lineup by launching options on XRP and Solana futures on October 13, 2025, subject to regulatory approval. The contracts will cover both standard and micro-sized options on SOL and XRP futures, with expiries available daily, monthly, and quarterly, CME announced on Wednesday. The new derivative products are designed to give institutional and active traders more flexibility in managing exposure to the two altcoins. Trading will be conducted via CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform.  Significant Growth Of CME’s Solana And XRP Futures According to the CME Group, the latest decision builds on record trading activity in Solana and XRP futures contracts since their introduction earlier this year. Since March, more than 540,000 SOL futures contracts (roughly $22 billion notional) have traded, while XRP futures have seen over 370,000 contracts (approximately $16 billion notional) change hands since the launch in May. Advertisement &nbsp Giovanni Vicioso, CME’s global head of cryptocurrency products, noted that the planned launch reflects the “significant growth and increasing liquidity” in crypto futures markets. Vicioso believes the options will serve from “institutions to sophisticated, active, individual traders.” Both offerings set records last month, with Solana futures averaging $437 million in daily notional volume and XRP averaging $385 million. Market participants, including Cumberland and FalconX, welcomed the new additions, suggesting that the demand for hedging tools beyond Bitcoin and Ether has surged alongside digital asset treasury adoption. Wen Spot XRP ETFs?  Meanwhile, the crypto community eagerly awaits the launch of the first U.S.-listed spot Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed rulings on multiple ETF applications, but some pundits believe approvals are imminent. Today…
USDC Treasury just minted 200 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 21:01 and 21:08 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum network, totaling 200 million USDC.
SoftBank faces yet another AI delay as Japanese OpenAI venture stalls

SoftBank’s artificial intelligence joint venture with OpenAI is now months behind schedule, according to Reuters. The project, which was announced in February by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, was supposed to launch by summer. That timeline collapsed. Despite multiple public statements, there’s still no active business. A new update is expected […]
Rain And Lithic Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Global Growth Of Stablecoin-Powered Payments

The post Rain And Lithic Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Global Growth Of Stablecoin-Powered Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rain And Lithic Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Global Growth Of Stablecoin-Powered Payments – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Rain and Lithic Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Growth of Stablecoin-Powered Payments Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/rain-and-lithic-forge-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-global-growth-of-stablecoin-powered-payments/
XRP Price Prediction: Which Crypto Chart Is Showing Signs Of Become The Next 100x Crypto Gainer This Year

XRP price prediction analyses reveal troubling patterns as established payment tokens struggle against institutional resistance levels. Yet certain traders can turn this market weakness into an advantage, knowing it creates perfect conditions for discovering explosive 100x opportunities in overlooked blockchain sectors.  While XRP consolidates within a narrow $2.75-$3.07 trading range despite BBVA partnerships and MiCA [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Which Crypto Chart Is Showing Signs Of Become The Next 100x Crypto Gainer This Year appeared first on Blockonomi.
