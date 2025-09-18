2025-09-19 Friday

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK ‘Rose Too Fast’ Claim Experts As Layer Brett Surges Up The Crypto Rankings

Chainlink price predictions have become a hot topic after LINK’s rapid rally, with analysts cautioning the token may have risen too fast and could be due for a short-term pullback. While traders weigh the risks of a cooldown, momentum is building elsewhere.  Layer Brett’s presale has already raised over $3.7 million, attracting thousands of holders […] The post Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK ‘Rose Too Fast’ Claim Experts As Layer Brett Surges Up The Crypto Rankings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 21:30
Smart money is betting on DePIN across emerging markets

While Silicon Valley dominates Web2, emerging markets like the UAE and Singapore lead DePIN adoption with better regulations and real infrastructure needs. Opinion by: Yanal M. Hammouda, head of market expansion at WingbitThe decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) sector saw $150 million of capital flow during Q1 2025, with a projected market size of $3.5 trillion by 2028. Yet the most significant development isn’t the capital raised but where these networks operate. Emerging markets like the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America — rather than Silicon Valley — are driving the future of DePIN adoption. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:30
Pi Network Price News Today; Cardano Price Predictions & Everything To Know About This Trending PayFi Altcoin

Pi Network price is currently $0.3545 and the altcoin is approaching a crucial moment with the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore on October 1–2. Investors are hoping for clear guidance that could drive Pi Coin back toward the $1 mark. Meanwhile, Cardano continues to face resistance near $0.90, and Remittix (RTX) is gaining momentum as a […] The post Pi Network Price News Today; Cardano Price Predictions & Everything To Know About This Trending PayFi Altcoin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 21:30
Regulatory Clarity Could Drive 40% of Americans to Adopt DeFi Protocols, Survey Shows

Over 40% of Americans express willingness to use decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols once regulatory clarity on crypto privacy emerges, according to a recent survey from crypto advocacy organization the DeFi Education Fund (DEF). The survey, released on September 18, revealed that many Americans feel frustrated with traditional financial institutions and seek greater control over their financial assets and data. Respondents believe DeFi innovations can deliver this change by providing affordability, equity, and consumer protection. The survey was conducted with Ipsos on KnowledgePanel and included supplementary in-depth interviews in the Bronx and Queens between August 18 and 21, polling 1,321 US adults. Survey Results Show Americans Ready to Adopt DeFi Protocols The findings demonstrate that many Americans are curious about DeFi despite its early stage. 42% of Americans indicated they would likely try DeFi if proposed legislation becomes law (9% extremely/very likely and 33% somewhat likely). 84% said they would use it to “make purchases online,” while 78% would use it to “pay bills.” According to the survey, 77% would use DeFi protocols to “save money,” and 12% of Americans are “extremely” and “very” interested in learning about DeFi. Moreover, nearly 4 in 10 Americans believe that DeFi can address high transaction and service fees found in traditional finance (39%). Consistent with other probability-based sample surveys, the Ipsos x DEF research shows that almost 1 in 5 Americans (18%) have owned or used crypto at some point in their lifetime. Nearly a quarter of Americans (22%) said they’re interested in learning more about nontraditional forms of finance, such as blockchain, crypto, or decentralized finance.Source: DEF The research shows that more than half (56%) of Americans want to reclaim control of their finances. Americans are interested in having control over their money at all times, and many seek ways to send or receive money without intermediaries. One Bronx, NY resident shared his experience of needing to transfer money between accounts, but the bank required him to certify the transfer and visit in person because he couldn’t move the amount he needed remotely. He expressed frustration about the situation because “it was my money… I didn’t understand why I was given a hard time.“ More than half of surveyed Americans agree there should be a way to digitally send money to people without third-party involvement, and this number rises notably for foreign-born Americans (66%). The researchers concluded that Americans are interested in DeFi and believe DeFi can reduce friction points in today’s financial system. Regulatory Developments on DeFi Adoption in the U.S Last month, DeFi Education Fund called on the US Senate Banking Committee to rethink how it plans to regulate the decentralized finance industry after reviewing its recently published discussion draft on a key crypto market-structure bill. The response, signed on behalf of DeFi Education Fund (DEF) members including a16z Crypto, Uniswap Labs, and Paradigm, argued the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 (RFA) bill should be crafted in a more tech-neutral manner. The group also emphasized that crypto developers should be protected from “inappropriate regulation meant for intermediaries,” and that self-custody rights for all Americans are “essential.” The banking committee is now working on the discussion draft to help ensure it builds on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025. The goal is to promote innovation in the $162 billion DeFi industry without compromising consumer protections or financial stability. On September 5, US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said there was “nothing to be afraid of” about crypto payments operating outside the traditional banking system. This statement has raised hopes among many that DeFi would soon become the new financial infrastructure for Americans and the world
CryptoNews2025/09/18 21:29
UK’s Rachel Reeves tells BoE November budget will target high inflation after holding interest rates

The post UK’s Rachel Reeves tells BoE November budget will target high inflation after holding interest rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help bring costs down. “The prime minister and I recognize that we must do everything in our powers to keep costs down and lower them,” Rachel wrote in a formal letter to Governor Andrew Bailey, which was required because inflation is more than one percentage point above the Bank’s 2% target. The UK’s inflation rate is currently at 3.8% and expected to hit 4% by next month. That prediction came from the Bank’s own forecasts. The interest rate decision was made by the Monetary Policy Committee, where seven of the nine members voted to hold the rate at 4%. Two members voted for a cut to 3.75%, showing some internal disagreement but not enough to move the needle. The UK now holds the second-highest interest rate in the G7, right behind the United States. Rachel faces backlash over tax hike and wage policy Rachel has faced heavy criticism over last year’s budget, where she raised payroll taxes by £26 billion and increased the minimum wage. Businesses say they were forced to raise prices to stay afloat and warned her not to push more costs onto them in November. The Bank of England said the rise in inflation was being driven by food prices and other regulated costs like water bills and the Vehicle Excise Duty. In his letter, Bailey told Rachel that the effect of the tax hike was still being felt, writing: “A reduction in total labor cost growth also appears to have been delayed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:29
Discover Mono Protocol: The $2M-Backed Project Built to Simplify Development, Launch Faster, and Monetize Every Transaction

Developing in Web3 has often meant navigating fragmented systems, high transaction costs, and complex cross-chain infrastructure. Mono Protocol introduces a new approach that brings clarity and efficiency to this landscape. It focuses on three powerful outcomes: simplify development, launch faster, and monetize every transaction.  By unifying balances, streamlining execution, and integrating monetization at the core, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:28
BDACS Launches KRW1 Stablecoin Backed by the Won

The post BDACS Launches KRW1 Stablecoin Backed by the Won appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BDACS Launches KRW1 Stablecoin Backed by South Korean Won Custody service provider BDACS has launched KRW1, a new stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the South Korean won (KRW). The regulated custodian focuses on institutional clients and offers services including crypto asset custody and transaction infrastructure supporting multiple blockchains. The KRW1 project recently completed its proof-of-concept (PoC) phase, with the stablecoin launching on the Avalanche blockchain. Each KRW1 token is fully backed by fiat currency, with reserves held at Woori Bank, one of South Korea’s largest financial institutions. Transparency and Platform Features BDACS emphasizes full transparency: holders can monitor reserves in real time via banking API integration, although no dedicated portal is currently available. According to the press release, “The KRW1 launch goes far beyond token issuance. BDACS has developed a comprehensive platform, including issuance and governance systems, as well as a user application supporting peer-to-peer transfers and transaction verification.” The stablecoin is positioned for global use, with potential expansion through new network integrations and collaborations with dollar-pegged stablecoins like USDC and USDT. BDACS also plans to integrate KRW1 into government initiatives, though negotiations or official involvement have not been confirmed. Current Status and Market Outlook KRW1 remains in the concept stage and is not yet publicly traded or available to retail consumers, as South Korea currently lacks a stablecoin framework. However, the launch is reportedly supported by the country’s new president, Lee Je-moon. In related news, Kakao is also reportedly considering a won-pegged stablecoin, highlighting growing interest in this emerging asset class. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11089/bdacs-launches-krw-1-stablecoin-backed-by-the-won
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:28
XRP Price Prediction Consolidates With ETF Launch Ahead, While an Emerging Presale Steals Spotlight Among Best Cryptos For High ROIs

September has opened with a mix of volatility and anticipation, with XRP trading just above $3.00 as ETF headlines make […] The post XRP Price Prediction Consolidates With ETF Launch Ahead, While an Emerging Presale Steals Spotlight Among Best Cryptos For High ROIs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 21:26
US SEC Commissioner Denies Endorsing Private Crypto Firm, Here’s Why

The post US SEC Commissioner Denies Endorsing Private Crypto Firm, Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has confirmed that she does not endorse any private crypto projects or firms. This statement follows the OpenVPP, a startup cryptocurrency project’s claim, which implies that it is working with the agency.  Why Is the SEC Commissioner Denying Support to Private Firms? Peirce made it clear that she maintains a neutral …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 21:24
AltLayer launches Rumour platform to integrate market rumors and transactions

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to its official Medium post , AltLayer released Rumour.app , the first platform to transform market rumors into tradable signals. The platform allows users to verify, share, and directly execute trades within a single interface, improving trading efficiency. Rumour will launch during Korea Blockchain Week ( KBW ) and Singapore's Token2049 , with a pre-launch event offering a total prize pool of $ 40,000 USD, including trading rewards and a rumor submission contest. The platform, powered by Hyperliquid , focuses on mobile and real-time signal sharing.
PANews2025/09/18 21:24
