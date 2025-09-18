MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
US semiconductor stocks opened strong, with Intel up 27%
PANews reported on September 18th that at the opening of the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%, the S&P 500 rose 0.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.78%. Intel (INTC.O) surged 27% and Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 2.43%. The semiconductor sector strengthened on news that Nvidia would acquire a stake in Intel, with ASML (ASML.O) rising 6.4%. AMD (AMD.O) fell 5.41%, and TSMC (TSM.N) fell 0.95%.
ROSE
$0.0302
+0.16%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 21:33
Kopīgot
NVIDIA RAPIDS 25.08 Enhances Data Science with New Profiling Tools and Algorithm Support
The post NVIDIA RAPIDS 25.08 Enhances Data Science with New Profiling Tools and Algorithm Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 17, 2025 19:45 NVIDIA’s RAPIDS 25.08 release introduces new profiling tools for cuML, updates to the Polars GPU engine, and additional algorithm support, enhancing data science accessibility and scalability. NVIDIA has announced the release of RAPIDS 25.08, an update that continues to advance the capabilities of accelerated data science. This release introduces several new features that enhance the accessibility and scalability of data science processes, according to a blog post by NVIDIA. Introduction of New Profiling Tools The 25.08 version of RAPIDS introduces two new profiling tools aimed at improving the troubleshooting process for cuml.accel code. These tools are designed to help users identify which operations are accelerated on the GPU and which fall back to CPU execution, providing insights into performance bottlenecks in machine learning workflows. The function-level profiler allows users to see the operations executed on both GPU and CPU, and the line-level profiler provides detailed execution information line-by-line. Enhancements to the Polars GPU Engine The Polars GPU engine has been updated to process larger, more complex datasets. The streaming execution mode, previously an experimental feature, is now the default, allowing for the efficient handling of datasets larger than GPU memory. This update supports nearly all operators that are available for in-memory GPU execution, significantly boosting performance and scalability. Moreover, the Polars GPU engine now supports struct data in columns and an expanded set of string operators, keeping more complex data operations on the GPU for improved performance. Additional Algorithm Support in cuML RAPIDS 25.08 also brings new algorithm support to cuML, including Spectral Embedding for dimensionality reduction and manifold learning. The release also adds support for LinearSVC, LinearSVR, and KernelRidge, expanding the range of machine learning algorithms that can be accelerated with zero code changes. Deprecation…
MODE
$0.001646
-1.20%
MORE
$0.08759
-0.47%
GPU
$0.1928
-3.88%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:33
Kopīgot
Bitwise presenta alla SEC un nuovo fondo che unisce azioni e crypto legate a stablecoin e tokenizzazione
Bitwise Asset Management ha depositato presso la Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) la documentazione per un nuovo fondo che combina azioni e asset crypto legati a stablecoin e tokenizzazione. Secondo i report, se approvata, la proposta segnerebbe uno dei primi prodotti statunitensi a tracciare direttamente entrambi i settori sotto un unico veicolo finanziario. Due Comparti, […]
UNO
$0.00256
-3.75%
LA
$0.37709
-11.20%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 21:32
Kopīgot
Is SOL next? Solana is copying BNB's price climb to new record highs
Solana's price could jump 20% within weeks, mirroring BNB’s breakout pattern, which led to fresh record highs above $1,000. Key takeaways:Solana is mirroring BNB’s 2024–25 rally, eyeing a breakout above $295.A cup-and-handle pattern sets SOL’s upside target near $540.Read more
NEAR
$3.172
+7.48%
1
$0.011291
+146.36%
SOL
$242.37
-1.77%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 21:32
Kopīgot
SEC approves GDLC: the first multi-crypto ETP debuts in the USA
The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP that can be listed on NYSE Arca.
CAP
$0.15437
-2.56%
USA
$0.0000006512
-4.75%
MULTI
$0.0401
-1.35%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 21:32
Kopīgot
RLUSD at Center of New Trading and Lending Alliance
The post RLUSD at Center of New Trading and Lending Alliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 18 September 2025 | 15:17 Global finance took another step toward tokenisation this week as Ripple unveiled a three-way collaboration with Singapore’s DBS and U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton. The initiative combines Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin with tokenised securities, opening up new trading and lending possibilities for large investors. Rather than focusing on crypto speculation, the project is pitched as infrastructure. Franklin Templeton will make its sgBENJI money market fund available in tokenised form, while DBS Digital Exchange will list it next to RLUSD. For the first time, institutional traders will be able to swap between a yield-bearing fund and a dollar-backed stablecoin in real time, creating a mechanism to rebalance portfolios without stepping outside the ecosystem. Why it matters This setup introduces a way for investors to toggle between safety and yield without the friction of moving funds back into traditional systems. DBS also plans to accept sgBENJI as collateral for credit lines and repo agreements, with the bank acting as custodian for pledged assets. The result could be a smoother pipeline for accessing liquidity while maintaining exposure to tokenised instruments. The strategic layer Ripple has been steadily positioning RLUSD as more than just another stablecoin. Earlier in September, the company announced plans to bring the token into African financial networks, targeting banks and enterprises in need of digital dollar liquidity. Now, with Franklin Templeton and DBS on board, RLUSD gains credibility in mainstream markets. Franklin Templeton will issue sgBENJI directly on the XRP Ledger, citing its low fees and high throughput. This move deepens the ledger’s role in hosting tokenised funds, strengthening interoperability across the ecosystem. Industry voices Executives backing the project have framed it as a turning point. DBS chief Lim Wee Kian argued that financial markets operating around the clock demand solutions designed for constant access…
U
$0.014698
+3.79%
REAL
$0.06408
-1.88%
MORE
$0.08759
-0.47%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:32
Kopīgot
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
SOL
$242.37
-1.77%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005109
-3.45%
XRP
$3.0357
-2.75%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 21:32
Kopīgot
Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Stock Sinks 7.7% After $2M Dogecoin Bet
Thumzup stock has fallen 7.7% after a $2M Dogecoin acquisition, as the firm expands into mining, treasury diversification, and new leadership in its shift toward digital assets.
TRUMP
$8.53
-1.71%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 21:32
Kopīgot
Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again
PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
$0.011291
+146.36%
MAY
$0.04499
+1.74%
WALLET
$0.02516
-0.11%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 21:32
Kopīgot
Laos Eyes Bitcoin Mining To Tackle Mounting Debt
Laos is exploring a new way to service the debts from its decades-long hydropower build-out: turning excess electricity into Bitcoin. In a report published on September 17, the South China Morning Post framed the pivot bluntly: “Saddled with debt and surplus electricity, the ‘battery of Southeast Asia’ is eyeing energy-intensive crypto mining to turn a […]
DEBT
$0.0013489
+6.64%
BATTERY
$0.0005229
-6.37%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 21:30
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party