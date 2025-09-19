2025-09-19 Friday

Solana Founder Warns Quantum Tech Could Break Bitcoin by 2030

Solana Founder Warns Quantum Tech Could Break Bitcoin by 2030

The post Solana Founder Warns Quantum Tech Could Break Bitcoin by 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, warned there’s a 50/50 chance that quantum computing could break Bitcoin’s cryptography by 2030. Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, he urged the Bitcoin community to quickly adopt quantum-resistant technology to protect wallets and transactions, as quantum breakthroughs may happen sooner than expected. This shift will require a major update, …
CoinPedia 2025/09/19 18:54
Why Did Whales Buy $418K Bitcoin Hyper in 18 Days? Presale Nears $17M

Why Did Whales Buy $418K Bitcoin Hyper in 18 Days? Presale Nears $17M

Let’s start by saying that it’s quite common for crypto investors to flock to an exciting new project. Hype and raw degen energy are, after all, two of the most important pillars of this industry. That said, when a crypto presale is so good investors pour a whopping $418K into it in just 18 days, […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/19 18:51
UK borrowing jumps to £18B in August

UK borrowing jumps to £18B in August

The post UK borrowing jumps to £18B in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK government’s borrowing exceeded expectations last month. The Office for National Statistics (ONS)’s official data put the country’s net borrowing at £18 billion for the month, £3.5 billion more than the same period last year. The latest figures also topped both City and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts, which were at £12.75 billion and £12.5 billion respectively. However, as a result, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing pressure to announce tax hikes in November to close a gap that could reach £40 billion. Fitzner stated that their spending on public services surpassed the rise in tax income The Office for Budget Responsibility had pencilled £72.4 billion of borrowing for the year’s first five months. However, the UK public sector’s borrowing totaled £83.4 billion over the period, the biggest sum since the pandemic’s early days. August borrowing figures only deepen the strain on the country’s Treasury. Not to mention Chancellor Rachel Reeves still faces the delicate task of restoring public finances without stifling growth.  ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner noted that spending on public services and debt interest in August outweighed the boost from higher tax revenues, including employer national insurance contributions. By popular demand, the chancellor must close the more than £20 billion gap to keep the government on track to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues by 2029-30. The OBR has even reportedly warned her that it will lower its productivity outlook before the Budget, making additional tax increases more likely. A day before the August figures were released, the Bank of England paused its interest rate cycle, keeping the base rate at 4%. The UK’s long-term government bonds had jumped nearly 6% in August In late August, the UK government also revealed that the interest rate on 30-year government bonds had surged to 5.72%. At the time, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:49
Bitcoin Price Eyes Demand Zones In Higher Timeframes – Here’s The Target

Bitcoin Price Eyes Demand Zones In Higher Timeframes – Here's The Target

The post Bitcoin Price Eyes Demand Zones In Higher Timeframes – Here’s The Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Eyes Demand Zones In Higher Timeframes – Here’s The Target | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-price-demand-zones/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:47
Waarom AiAO Coin sneller stijgt dan Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana

Waarom AiAO Coin sneller stijgt dan Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De cryptowereld kijkt in 2025 met open ogen naar AiAO Coin, de AI gedreven altcoin die tijdens de presale records blijft breken. Waar Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana stabiel groeien, schiet AiAO omhoog met explosieve percentages. De reden? Een combinatie van technologische kracht, bewezen vraag en een ongekende community drive. De basis: AlgosOne, een bewezen AI trading platform Om te begrijpen waarom AiAO zo populair is, moeten we kijken naar de fundering: AlgosOne. Dit platform draait sinds 2022 en is gelicentieerd in de EU. Het gebruikt geavanceerde AI, machine learning en voorspellende analyses om hoge rendementen te genereren. Wat AlgosOne uniek maakt, is dat het tot wel 690% APY kan behalen, gecombineerd met institutionele beveiliging en risicobeheer. AiAO is de officiële munt van dit ecosysteem. Wie AiAO bezit, krijgt: Toegang tot de AlgosOne functies Stemrecht in de community Kans op dividenduitkeringen uit de winsten van het platform AiAO is dus niet zomaar een speculatieve token, maar de brandstof van een werkend en winstgevend AI trading netwerk. Explosieve groei tijdens de presale De presale van AiAO is ongekend succesvol verlopen. In korte tijd zijn meerdere fases uitverkocht: Fase 1: gestart op $ 0,01 en volledig uitverkocht in minder dan 4 uur. Slotprijs $ 0,0181 (+81%) Fase: geopend op $ 0,0181 en verkocht 10 miljoen tokens in minder dan 2 uur. Slotprijs $ 0,0385 (+113%) Fases 3 t/m 6: leverden opeenvolgend winsten op van 79%, 97%, 82% en opnieuw 82% Traders die al vanaf Fase 1 instapten, staan nu op bijna +300% winst. Opvallend genoeg verkochten de meeste investeerders hun tokens niet, zelfs niet tijdens een buyback evenement. Van de 20 miljoen verkochte tokens, kwamen er slechts 29.503 terug, een bewijs van de overtuiging in de lange termijn potentie. Geen wonder dat AiAO inmiddels wordt bestempeld als de meest interessante AI coin en altcoin van 2025. Fase 3: Snel instappen Nu de volgende ronde voor de deur staat, is de haast groter dan ooit. Elke presale stap garandeert minimaal een +50% prijsstijging, maar in de praktijk heeft AiAO deze verwachtingen ruimschoots overtroffen. De community speculeert dat Fase 7 nog grotere winsten kan opleveren, mogelijk richting de duizenden procenten cumulatief. Toch geldt er wie wacht, betaalt meer en krijgt minder. Elke nieuwe fase betekent hogere prijzen en minder beschikbare tokens voor nieuwkomers. Waarom traders AiAO niet willen missen AiAO onderscheidt zich op vier fronten die samen een perfecte storm vormen: Utility: AiAO is onlosmakelijk verbonden met AlgosOne en profiteert van echte inkomstenstromen Schaarste: de vraag groeit sneller dan het aanbod, waardoor de prijs vanzelf omhoog schiet Institutionele steun: AlgosOne reserveerde $ 100 miljoen om de publieke verkoop te ondersteunen, wat vertrouwen en liquiditeit garandeert Momentum: uitverkochte rondes, massale winstpercentages en een community die niet verkoopt, precies de mix die altcoins groot maakt Veelgemaakte fouten in de volgende fase Met de hype rond Fase 7 is het belangrijk dat investeerders zich goed voorbereiden. Dit zijn de valkuilen die je moet vermijden: Geen actief account: je moet minimaal $ 300 saldo hebben om mee te doen Geen KYC: door de EU-licentie is een verplichte identiteitscheck noodzakelijk Geen trading tier upgrade: door extra kapitaal of community engagement maak je meer kans op een plek Te laat instappen: eerdere rondes waren binnen 2-3 uur uitverkocht. Zorg dat je minstens 5 minuten voor de start klaarzit Geen langetermijnvisie: AiAO is niet alleen een presale token, maar een sleutel tot het AlgosOne ecosysteem en profit-sharing De meest interessante AI-coin van 2025 Met twee volledig uitverkochte presale rondes, rendementen van honderden procenten en een community die haar vertrouwen niet laat varen, is AiAO uitgegroeid tot het AI-project van dit jaar. Fase 7 wordt het moment om nog in te stappen voordat de prijs verder de hoogte in schiet. Of je nu koopt op $ 0,01, $ 0,81 of $ 3,43, vergeleken met de richting die AiAO uitgaat, ben je nog steeds vroeg. Tip: Zorg dat je account bij AlgosOne nu al geactiveerd is, zodat je Fase 7 niet mist. i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Waarom AiAO Coin sneller stijgt dan Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/19 18:46
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/19 18:45
Hyperliquid launches ASTER contracts, supporting up to 3x leverage

Hyperliquid launches ASTER contracts, supporting up to 3x leverage

PANews reported on September 19th that the Hyperliquid platform has launched ASTER contract trading, allowing users to conduct long and short trades with up to 3x leverage. However, the official warning is that ASTER has low liquidity and high volatility, posing a significant risk of forced liquidation.
PANews 2025/09/19 18:44
Buying This Token Now Is Like Accumulating Undervalued Dogecoin in 2018, Says a Top 20 DOGE Holder

Buying This Token Now Is Like Accumulating Undervalued Dogecoin in 2018, Says a Top 20 DOGE Holder

The post Buying This Token Now Is Like Accumulating Undervalued Dogecoin in 2018, Says a Top 20 DOGE Holder appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In the cryptocurrency world, recurring situations arise where the discerning may identify the signals. Dogecoin (DOGE) was initially a joke, and individuals who hoarded the coin during the dark ages of 2018 were rewarded with life-transforming earnings when the token subsequently gained popularity. Today, a high-ranking Dogecoin holder has proposed that purchasing Little Pepe (LILPEPE) …
CoinPedia 2025/09/19 18:41
Bitcoin & XYZVerse Forecast: Will $BTC Climb Toward $200,000, While XYZ’s Presale Could Deliver Explosive Returns?

Bitcoin & XYZVerse Forecast: Will $BTC Climb Toward $200,000, While XYZ's Presale Could Deliver Explosive Returns?

Bitcoin’s possible path to $200,000 is drawing fresh attention as investors seek the next big move. Alongside Bitcoin’s rally, the XYZVerse presale catches the eye with its promise of high returns. Both assets are now in focus, leaving many to wonder which one could offer the biggest gains and what may lie ahead in this
Coinstats 2025/09/19 18:41
Report: Argentina Surges Past Brazil as Crypto Adoption Haven in Latin America

Report: Argentina Surges Past Brazil as Crypto Adoption Haven in Latin America

The post Report: Argentina Surges Past Brazil as Crypto Adoption Haven in Latin America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sherlock Communications, a Latam‑focused firm, said Argentina has consolidated itself as a leader in crypto regulation and adoption in the region over Brazil. While Brazil has a larger crypto market, the firm says Argentina is one of the Latam’s most active crypto‑receiving nations. Sherlock Communications’ Latam Report Highlights Crypto Adoption Advancements in Argentina Latin America […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-argentina-surges-past-brazil-as-crypto-adoption-haven-in-latin-america/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/19 18:38
