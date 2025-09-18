2025-09-19 Friday

SEC Approves Grayscale GDLC for NYSE Arca Debut

SEC Approves Grayscale GDLC for NYSE Arca Debut

The post SEC Approves Grayscale GDLC for NYSE Arca Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin makes up over 72% of GDLC’s holdings, followed by Ethereum at 17%, with XRP, Solana, and Cardano at smaller allocations. Grayscale recently reduced BTC weightage in GDLC to increase exposure to other top digital assets. The approval of GDLC could streamline the launch of additional multi-asset crypto ETFs. Crypto asset manager Grayscale secured a major victory as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the crypto large-cap fund (GDLC). This fund will hold the top five digital assets by market cap, such as Bitcoin BTC $117 165 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.33 T Vol. 24h: $58.16 B , Ethereum ETH $4 581 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $552.78 B Vol. 24h: $42.37 B , XRP XRP $3.11 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $185.83 B Vol. 24h: $7.49 B , Solana SOL $246.0 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $133.48 B Vol. 24h: $11.31 B , and Cardano ADA $0.91 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $33.34 B Vol. 24h: $2.53 B , and shall debut soon on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund Makes Way to NYSE Following the latest SEC approval, the Grayscale GDLC fund will start trading on NYSE Arca. The launch of this fund on Wall Street can lead to strong institutional interest. Speaking on the development, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintberg said: “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.” Bitcoin accounts for more than 72% of the fund’s portfolio, followed by Ethereum at over 17%. XRP, Solana, and Cardano carry allocations of 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively. Grayscale recently trimmed its BTC weighting to boost exposure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:49
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, hitting highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 21:47
Buccaneer Energy kiest BitGo voor Bitcoin-miningplannen in Texas

Buccaneer Energy kiest BitGo voor Bitcoin-miningplannen in Texas

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Buccaneer Energy heeft een overeenkomst gesloten met custodian BitGo om toekomstige Bitcoin-inkomsten veilig op te slaan en te verhandelen. Het olie- en gasbedrijf wil overtollig gas uit Texas gebruiken voor een eigen miningoperatie. Custody en handel via BitGo Het in Londen genoteerde Buccaneer Energy (AIM:BUCE) bevestigde donderdag dat het een contract heeft getekend met BitGo Trust Company. Daarmee krijgt het bedrijf toegang tot gereguleerde bewaar- en handelsdiensten voor Bitcoin. BitGo zal fungeren als officiële custodian en biedt daarnaast toegang tot zijn OTC-handelsplatform om liquiditeit te ondersteunen. Volgens topman Paul Welch past de samenwerking in de voorbereidingen op een miningoperatie in Texas. “We zijn verheugd deze overeenkomst te sluiten met BitGo, omdat zij de juiste partner zijn om dit traject samen te starten,” aldus Welch. #BUCE signs contract with BitGo for future Bitcoin storage and trading. We’re taking another important step in our #Bitcoin strategy. Following the announcement of our plans to monetise gas production from the Fouke development through Bitcoin mining, Buccaneer has now signed a… — Buccaneer Energy PLC (@BUCEplc) September 18, 2025 Gas naar mining De stap volgt op eerdere plannen van Buccaneer om het gas dat het produceert in de regio Fouke, nabij Pine Mills in Texas, niet alleen te verkopen, maar ook zelf te benutten. Het gas wordt ingezet voor stroomopwekking die een on-site Bitcoin-mijn moet aandrijven. Met die strategie wil het bedrijf extra waarde creëren uit de gasreserves en zich positioneren in de groeiende markt voor energie-gedreven mining. Het project hangt echter nog af van meerdere factoren, waaronder succesvolle boringen, de selectie van een definitieve partner voor de miningfaciliteit en verdere evaluatie van locaties. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve heeft voor het sinds 2024 de rentes verlaagt, en dit is in principe een positief economisch signaal. Vaak wordt zo’n verandering gevolgd door stijgingen op de markten. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in… Continue reading Buccaneer Energy kiest BitGo voor Bitcoin-miningplannen in Texas document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Volgende stap in ontwikkelingsplan Buccaneer gaf aan dat de volgende stap het “staking” van een nieuwe ontwikkelingslocatie betreft, gepland voor het einde van deze week. Dat is een standaardprocedure in de voorbereiding op nieuwe boringen. Zodra die stap is afgerond, wil het bedrijf meer details delen over de voortgang van het project. CEO Welch benadrukte dat de BitGo-deal slechts één onderdeel is van een bredere strategie. “Dit is slechts één van de vele acties die we ondernemen in aanloop naar onze geplande activiteiten bij Fouke,” verklaarde hij. Voorbereiding op Bitcoin-inkomsten Met de overeenkomst legt Buccaneer de basis voor de financiële afwikkeling van toekomstige miningopbrengsten. Door vooraf procedures in te richten voor het bewaren, verhandelen en administreren van Bitcoin, wil het bedrijf voorbereid zijn op mogelijke inkomstenstromen uit zijn cryptoplannen. fDe aankondiging zorgde donderdag voor extra aandacht bij beleggers. Het aandeel Buccaneer Energy (BUCE) sloot 9% hoger op de AIM-beurs in Londen, terwijl de Bitcoinprijs zelf licht opliep. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Buccaneer Energy kiest BitGo voor Bitcoin-miningplannen in Texas is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:46
Australia Eases Stablecoin Regulations

Australia Eases Stablecoin Regulations

The post Australia Eases Stablecoin Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced a new exemption that will impact the distribution of stablecoins in Australia. Licensed intermediaries can now distribute these digital assets without the need for further approvals, a change that will come into effect following its registration in the Federal Register of Legislation. […] Continue Reading:Australia Eases Stablecoin Regulations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/australia-eases-stablecoin-regulations
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:45
7 Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns: Every Minute Delay Costs You More

7 Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns: Every Minute Delay Costs You More

Imagine a digital zoo where cats chase laser pointers, traders chase memes, and every green candle feels like a jackpot. […] The post 7 Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns: Every Minute Delay Costs You More appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 21:45
Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 21:44
JPMorgan’s Dovish Rate Guidance Fuels Investor Optimism

JPMorgan’s Dovish Rate Guidance Fuels Investor Optimism

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/jpmorgan-dovish-rate-guidance/
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:41
Lyft, Inc. ($LYFT) Stock: Surges on Waymo Robotaxi Deal in Nashville

Lyft, Inc. ($LYFT) Stock: Surges on Waymo Robotaxi Deal in Nashville

TLDR Lyft stock closed at $22.84 on Sept. 17, surging 13%. Waymo to launch robotaxi service with Lyft in Nashville in 2026. Uber shares fell 5% after Lyft’s deal, highlighting rivalry. AV market projected to hit $330B by 2030. Lyft stock up 77% YTD, outpacing Uber’s 48% gain. Lyft, Inc. ($LYFT) stock closed at $22.84 [...] The post Lyft, Inc. ($LYFT) Stock: Surges on Waymo Robotaxi Deal in Nashville appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 21:41
SoftBank’s AI rollout with OpenAI in Japan falls behind schedule

SoftBank’s AI rollout with OpenAI in Japan falls behind schedule

The post SoftBank’s AI rollout with OpenAI in Japan falls behind schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoftBank’s artificial intelligence joint venture with OpenAI is now months behind schedule, according to Reuters. The project, which was announced in February by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, was supposed to launch by summer. That timeline collapsed. Despite multiple public statements, there’s still no active business. A new update is expected sometime in November, but so far, there’s no clarity on what exactly is holding things up or when the rollout will happen. The venture, named SB OpenAI Japan, is supposed to be co-owned by OpenAI and a new company formed by SoftBank and its domestic telecom division. The goal is to bring OpenAI’s tools and services to businesses across Japan. It hasn’t happened. In June, telecom unit CEO Junichi Miyakawa told shareholders that the target to launch was the end of July. He said the product lineup was still under discussion. That deadline also passed, and now, the entire thing’s stuck in development limbo. SoftBank delays pile up as Son pushes deeper into AI This isn’t the only SoftBank-backed AI project facing delays. The company’s massive $500 billion data center initiative in the United States, known as Stargate, is also stalling. CFO Yoshimitsu Goto confirmed last month that negotiations with potential partners are dragging, and decisions on where to build are taking longer than expected. That means Stargate, just like SB OpenAI Japan, is still stuck on paper. Masayoshi had slowed down his investment pace after losing billions on failed tech bets. Now, he’s back in AI mode, going all-in on new ventures again, with OpenAI at the center of the plan. But the timeline is clearly slipping. Despite all the announcements, neither of the company’s major AI projects, Japan or the U.S., has made it past the setup stage. Over in the U.S., Sam…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:41
Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

In a landmark development for digital asset investors, REX-Osprey, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has rolled out the first-ever U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. According to a press release on Businessnewswire, the new products, trading under tickers DOJE and XRPR on the Cboe exchange, mark a significant step in bringing two of the most recognized cryptocurrencies into regulated investment vehicles. Dogecoin Gets Its First ETF The launch of DOJE represents a historic milestone as the first Dogecoin spot ETF in the United States. Once regarded as a meme coin driven by online culture and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, supported by a highly active global community. Also Read: Massive Breakout Imminent? ‘XRP is Now Where ETH Was in 2017 Right Before Explosion’ By structuring DOGE under the 1940 Act fund framework, REX-Osprey is making the asset more accessible to traditional investors who prefer trading through established brokerage accounts rather than crypto exchanges. Analysts note that this could broaden institutional interest in DOGE, especially as regulatory-compliant exposure options expand. XRP ETF Brings Utility-Focused Crypto Into Spotlight Alongside DOJE, the XRPR ETF provides exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payments network. XRP has long been associated with fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, a use case that has attracted growing attention from both banks and payment providers. The XRPR fund will hold most of its assets directly in spot XRP, with the remainder invested in XRP-backed exchange-traded products. This hybrid structure aims to provide investors with a liquid and straightforward way to gain exposure to an asset that continues to be at the center of conversations about the future of international payments. Expanding a Growing ETF Lineup The new DOGE and XRP ETFs follow the July debut of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first U.S.-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. That fund has already surpassed $275 million in assets under management and recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure, boosting tax efficiency for investors while keeping its staking benefits intact. According to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, the launch of DOJE and XRPR underscores the firm’s ambition to pioneer regulated investment pathways for digital assets. “ETFs have always been about access,” King said in a statement. “The digital asset revolution is accelerating, and to deliver exposure to leading tokens like Dogecoin and XRP within the protection of the U.S. ETF framework is something we are proud to bring to the market.” What This Means for Crypto Adoption Market watchers suggest that the arrival of DOGE and XRP ETFs could broaden crypto exposure in retirement portfolios, wealth management products, and institutional trading desks. For Dogecoin, this marks a shift from meme-driven volatility to potentially more structured investment flows. For XRP, the ETF comes at a time when analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have speculated on its potential to capture a share of the $150 trillion cross-border payments market currently dominated by SWIFT. With these launches, REX-Osprey continues to carve out a niche as one of the leading firms bridging crypto-native assets with the regulated ETF space, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption in the coming years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis The post Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:40
