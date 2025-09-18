Patriots Hall Of Famer Julian Edelman Is A Rising Media Star At FOX Sports

Julian Edelman has a burgeoning media career, including as an analyst on FOX NFL Kickoff. Lily Hernandez The day before the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Philadelphia Eagles, Julian Edelman was in a reflective mood. The last weekend he had spent in Arrowhead Stadium was when he helped the New England Patriots defeat the Chiefs in overtime to advance to the Patriots' last Super Bowl. "I was definitely getting some flashbacks," Edelman exclusively shared. "It's definitely a special place to come. Not because we won (but) because we knew how hard it was to win here. This place rocks. Arrowhead is one of the most electric opponent stadiums that we played in. It was one of the greatest to be the villain." Edelman had seven catches and 96 yards in that 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs, paving the way for Super Bowl LIII, a game in which he won Super Bowl MVP. That may have been the apex of his playing career, which earned him induction into the Patriots' Hall of Fame this weekend, but his post-NFL media career is ascending. He's not only an analyst on FOX NFL Kickoff, the show that precedes FOX NFL Sunday, but also has his own production company and hosts two weekly podcasts. "It kind of (just) happened," Edelman said. "My goal is really to just be around football in some form or fashion." Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images Toward the end of his playing career, Edelman started creating short-from content for his YouTube channel and picked up a cult following among New England fans. Then for his first two years out of the league, he was an…