Now is the Time for Active Management in Digital Assets
The post Now is the Time for Active Management in Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital asset market has entered a new phase, one that is more diverse and institutionally engaged than ever before. We are in an era where execution matters more than exposure; where performance hinges not on passive participation, but on how capital is deployed, risk is managed, and alpha is extracted across an increasingly fragmented and complex market. Innovation is moving faster than index construction. Structural inefficiencies, cross-market dislocations, and credit dynamics are accelerating even as macro conditions remain stable. Recent ETF flows illustrate this shift: in mid-August, U.S. spot ETFs recorded more than $1 billion in a single day of net inflows, led by $640 million into BlackRock’s ETHA and $277 million into Fidelity’s FETH, pushing total ETH ETF assets above $25 billion. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs show similarly active capital rotation, with daily flows swinging between inflows, $614 million on August 8, 2025, and sharp outflows in the days following. Meanwhile, derivatives growth has become a defining feature of market structure with open interest on CME Bitcoin futures hitting a record ~$57 billion, highlighting deeper institutional participation. Crypto derivatives now account for approximately 70-80% of global trading volumes. These movements, alongside the growth of on-chain credit, the derivatives complex and the rise of BTC/ETH-denominated funds, underscore that this is a market defined by tactical allocation and active positioning. Today’s opportunities demand depth, precision, and a multi-dimensional understanding of both the traditional and digital asset market. The most compelling opportunities are uncovered by managers who can operate seamlessly across centralized and decentralized exchanges, in spot, derivatives, and credit. These are not directional trades riding sentiment; they are high-conviction strategies grounded in an expert understanding of the evolving market structure of digital assets, executed with rigor and speed across fragmented venues. Structural tailwinds are reinforcing the setup for active capital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:51