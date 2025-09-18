2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
The Best Crypto Investments, Compared Head-To-Head

The Best Crypto Investments, Compared Head-To-Head

The post The Best Crypto Investments, Compared Head-To-Head appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 15:50 If you’re chasing the next breakout, the chance to finally make money out of crypto, first, keep in mind that the opportunity sits in presales, as they can move portfolios fast, and the winners don’t wait around. This rundown goes beyond slogans to what’s live, audited, and usable now so you can act before momentum leaves you watching from the sidelines. We stack Pepeto (PEPETO) against Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe using simple filters: delivery pace, on-chain proofs, tokenomics clarity, and real utility like DEX, bridges, staking, and listing readiness. New this cycle, 2024’s spot Bitcoin ETF approvals expanded mainstream on-ramps, which makes verifiable product and transparent audits the minimum bar for any project that wants attention when the market turns risk-on. Pepeto’s Zero-Fee Engine And Bridge: The Strong Crypto Presale Of 2025, Built For Usage, Not Noise Pepeto treats the meme coin playbook like a product mandate: a hard-capped token at the core of PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange that routes every trade through PEPETO for built-in demand rather than buzz. A native cross-chain bridge adds smart routing to unify liquidity, cut extra hops, and reduce slippage, turning activity into steady pressure as usage climbs. Signals are stacking. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, fertile ground for future volume if listings land on schedule. Independent audits from Solidproof and Coinsult are live, and the presale has cleared more than $6,7 Million, a trust marker that suggests users and builders see momentum rather than marketing. Early buyers are positioned up front: staking is available, stage-based price increases are in play, and traction implies the line is lengthening. Translation: utility plus culture plus tools, an edge that tends to run farther than pure hype when markets heat up. The shift is clear.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
4 Web3 Games That Will Be on Serious Rotation This Fall

4 Web3 Games That Will Be on Serious Rotation This Fall

Pudgy Party, Pixels, EVE Frontier, and The Beacon headline fall’s web3 gaming season with strong communities, token rewards, and polished gameplay that keeps players engaged.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/18
KPop Comes Onchain with Avalanche: Titan Content to Launch 2GATHR, a New Fan Engagement App

KPop Comes Onchain with Avalanche: Titan Content to Launch 2GATHR, a New Fan Engagement App

KPop Comes Onchain with Avalanche: Titan Content to Launch 2GATHR, a New Fan Engagement App
Cryptodaily 2025/09/18
USDC Treasury mints another 121 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury mints another 121 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury minted 121,182,244 new USDC on the Ethereum blockchain, equivalent to approximately US$121 million.
PANews 2025/09/18
IOTA Enhances Interoperability With Native BTC Bridge

IOTA Enhances Interoperability With Native BTC Bridge

The integration enables users to mint iBTC via the IOTA Vault, consolidating native BTC, liquid staking tokens, and wrapped BTC. Partnerships with IOTA’s stablecoin protocol Virtue and other ecosystem players will allow iBTC holders to mint $VUSD and access lending, staking, and other DeFi opportunities. Echo Protocol, the Bitcoin liquidity and aggregation infrastructure platform, now [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/18
3 Mistakes That Cost Crypto Traders Millions – And How to Avoid Them

3 Mistakes That Cost Crypto Traders Millions – And How to Avoid Them

Avoid the 3 biggest mistakes that cost crypto traders millions. Analysts explain how to protect gains and spot early presale winners.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/18
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 2026 earnings

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 2026 earnings

The post Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 2026 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The exterior of an Olive Garden is seen on June 20, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images Darden Restaurants on Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse helped offset weakness in its fine-dining business. The company also raised its full-year forecast for revenue growth, although it only reiterated its projections for its earnings. Shares of the company fell 6% in premarket trading. Here’s what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $1.97 adjusted vs. $2 expected Revenue: $3.04 billion, in line with expectations Darden reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $257.8 million, or $2.19 per share, up from $207.2 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier. Excluding gains related to the sale of its Canadian Olive Garden restaurants, costs from restaurant closures and other items, the company earned $1.97 per share. Net sales climbed 10.4% to $3.04 billion, lifted by the company’s acquisition of Chuy’s Tex Mex restaurants that was completed last October. Darden’s same-store sales rose 4.7% in the quarter. The metric, which tracks results for stores open at least a year, does not include Chuy’s restaurants yet. It also does not include its Bahama Breeze locations, because the company expects to divest the chain before the end of the fiscal year. Olive Garden, the gem of Darden’s portfolio, reported same-store sales growth of 5.9%. The Italian-inspired chain accounts for more than 40% of the company’s overall revenue. LongHorn Steakhouse saw its same-store sales increase 5.5% in the quarter. The company’s other business segment, which includes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Yard House, reported same-store sales growth of 3.3%. Even Darden’s fine-dining business, which has struggled in recent quarters, reported same-store sales declines of just 0.2%. Wall Street was projecting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
SEC Rule Change Sets Stage for Wave of Crypto ETFs

SEC Rule Change Sets Stage for Wave of Crypto ETFs

This week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made its first serious move to change that. The agency signed off […] The post SEC Rule Change Sets Stage for Wave of Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/18
Ethereum Climbs to $4,500; Ozak AI Token Could Multiply 1,500% Before Month-End

Ethereum Climbs to $4,500; Ozak AI Token Could Multiply 1,500% Before Month-End

Ethereum is up as the market liquidity was enhanced, and a fresh token story was gaining momentum. Ozak AI (OZ) has developed its pre-sale and described utility in the field of automation and data. Combined, these tendencies formed the current crypto interest with definite milestones and declared goals. Ethereum surges up to $4,500 on strong […] The post Ethereum Climbs to $4,500; Ozak AI Token Could Multiply 1,500% Before Month-End appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/18
Circle Unveils Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 on Stellar, Expanding USDC Interoperability

Circle Unveils Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 on Stellar, Expanding USDC Interoperability

Circle announced that its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 is coming to the Stellar network, improving interoperability for USDC, the world’s leading regulated stablecoin. The upgrade will allow users to seamlessly transfer USDC between Stellar and more than 15 other blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base, unlocking deeper liquidity and wider use cases for the Stellar ecosystem. Seamless Cross-Chain Liquidity Historically, users faced challenges when moving USDC across different blockchains, often relying on custodial bridges or Circle accounts. Liquidity was fragmented, making it difficult to dynamically manage assets between ecosystems. With CCTP V2, Stellar becomes natively interoperable with every other CCTP-enabled blockchain. This integration allows USDC liquidity to flow freely, providing exchanges, wallets, and DeFi protocols with more efficient access. For decentralized exchanges (DEXs), this means better rates for traders, while centralized exchanges (CEXs) can consolidate liquidity rather than maintaining isolated pools. Programmable Transfers for Developers CCTP V2 isn’t just about liquidity—it also introduces programmability. Developers can embed cross-chain USDC transfers directly into their decentralized applications (dApps), enabling seamless integration with the Stellar network. Projects can even include metadata within transfers that can trigger autonomous actions on the destination chain via Hooks, opening up new possibilities for automation and innovation. By building on top of CCTP V2, developers can leverage Stellar’s strengths—fast, low-cost payments and robust offramping options—without having to design complex multi-chain liquidity strategies. This creates a unified development experience across chains and accelerates the adoption of cross-chain finance. Eliminating Bridge Risk with Native Transfers A key innovation of CCTP V2 is its 1:1 burning and minting process. Instead of relying on wrapped tokens or custodial intermediaries, USDC is burned on the source chain and minted natively on the destination chain. This model eliminates bridge risk, improves transaction security, and ensures settlement can occur in seconds. For users and businesses, this means simpler, safer, and faster movement of capital across chains. The efficiency of this model also boosts confidence for institutions that require predictable liquidity and compliance-grade infrastructure. Strengthening Stellar’s Global Payments Role The Stellar network already powers global payments with low fees, near-instant settlement, and a network of 475,000+ MoneyGram locations for fiat on- and off-ramps. With CCTP V2, Stellar extends its role in cross-border finance by linking directly to the broader multichain USDC ecosystem. This upgrade makes Stellar a hub for stablecoin liquidity while enabling new financial applications, from treasury management to cross-chain lending. As programmable money gains traction, CCTP V2 ensures Stellar remains at the forefront of innovation, bridging traditional payments with the multichain future
CryptoNews 2025/09/18
Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party