2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
MoonBull Drops $15K in Free Crypto as 1000x Crypto Frenzy Builds While Popcat Gains and Neiro Weakens
Every once in a while, crypto investors come across a headline that feels impossible to ignore. MoonBull has just created […] The post MoonBull Drops $15K in Free Crypto as 1000x Crypto Frenzy Builds While Popcat Gains and Neiro Weakens appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/18 22:15
First U.S. Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Launch as REX-Osprey Debuts DOJE and XRPR
The post First U.S. Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Launch as REX-Osprey Debuts DOJE and XRPR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have announced the official launch of their Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. These funds will be the first in the U.S. to offer institutional investors spot exposure to these altcoins. REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Officially Launch In a press release, REX-Osprey unveiled the launch of the DOJE and XRPR ETFs, which will be the first U.S.-listed funds to provide investors with spot exposure to DOGE and XRP. The asset managers noted that DOJE marks the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, as there is yet to be a futures-based fund for the top meme coin. As Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out, it will also be the first U.S. fund to provide exposure to an asset that doesn’t exactly have any utility. As CoinGape earlier reported, these Dogecoin and XRP ETFs are launching under the 40 Act and won’t hold 100% spot. Some of these funds’ holdings will include other spot DOGE or XRP ETFs, which will help provide investors with exposure to these altcoins. Commenting on the launch of these funds, Greg King, CEO and founder of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, said that the digital asset revolution is already underway and that they are proud to be able to offer exposure to some of the most popular digital assets under the 40 Act ETF regime. Notably, the launch of these Dogecoin and XRP ETFs follows the launch of the REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF, which was the first to offer spot SOL exposure with on-chain staking rewards. The fund has surpassed $275 million in assets under management (AuM). Market expert Nate Geraci also highlighted the launch of the DOJE and XRPR ETFs in an X post. Geraci has, before now, predicted that the XRP ETFs will record significant demand based on the success that the CME futures…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:15
Dogecoin Price Struggles As Experienced Crypto Traders Turn To Layer Brett Seeking The Highest Returns
While Dogecoin price action dominates headlines with ETF launches and institutional adoption, seasoned traders can see a growing fundamental flaw: maturity often signals the end of exponential growth opportunities, not the beginning. The current Dogecoin price struggles within tight trading ranges despite Wall Street validation, reveal why experienced investors are quietly rotating capital toward emerging [...] The post Dogecoin Price Struggles As Experienced Crypto Traders Turn To Layer Brett Seeking The Highest Returns appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 22:15
Spot ETF vs Futures ETF: Which Bitcoin Investment Is Better?
Spot $BTC ETF has actual Bitcoin to back the fund. For Futures $BTC ETF, there are futures contracts that will be fulfilled in loss or profit in the future.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 22:15
Nvidia Will Invest $5 Billion In Rival Chipmaker Intel, Following $10 Billion Deal With U.S. Government
The post Nvidia Will Invest $5 Billion In Rival Chipmaker Intel, Following $10 Billion Deal With U.S. Government appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Nvidia announced it will acquire $5 billion worth of chipmaking rival Intel’s shares and the two companies will collaborate to develop custom data center and personal computer products, in a move that comes less than a month after the U.S. government gained a 10% stake in Intel. Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts In a statement, Nvidia said the companies will work together to combine Nvidia’s advanced AI and computer chips with Intel’s x86 CPU architecture, which powers most desktops, servers and laptops around the world. As part of the deal, Intel will build new consumer chips that integrate its x86 CPUs with Nvidia’s RTX GPU chips and this will be used to power “a wide range of PCs.” Intel will also make a custom x86 CPU for use in datacenters that Nvidia will integrate into its AI machines and sell to its customers. As part of the deal, Nvidia will purchase around $5 billion worth of Intel’s common stock, at $23.28 per share—lower than Intel’s closing price of $24.90 on Wednesday—granting it a 4% stake in the struggling chipmaker. The two companies will also work to integrate NVIDIA’s NVLink—which allows the AI giant to connect multiple GPUs together—with Intel’s chips. How Have The Markets Reacted? Nvidia’s shares rose over 1.8% after markets opened on Thursday, trading around $173, while Intel’s shares surged over 24% to about $31. Rival AMD’s shares are down around 3.8%, falling to around $153, as the deal likely dents a critical moat the chipmaker had over Nvidia. Only AMD and Intel are licensed to manufacture x86 chips, however, this deal allows Nvidia’s powerful GPUs—which are used to power AI applications and graphically intensive tasks—to be integrated with Intel’s x86 CPUs. Key Background Nvidia’s investment comes weeks after…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:14
EvalEngine partners with Gloria AI to bring real-time crypto data to ChromBot
The post EvalEngine partners with Gloria AI to bring real-time crypto data to ChromBot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways EvalEngine integrates Gloria AI to provide ChromBot users with real-time crypto news and market analysis. Gloria AI delivers low-latency, structured news and analysis through various protocols for free to ChromBot users. EvalEngine, a decentralized framework for evaluating AI agents with a focus on crypto-native applications, has integrated Gloria AI into ChromBot, according to a Thursday announcement. The partnership gives ChromBot users direct access to structured, low-latency crypto news and analysis feeds, normally available only via subscription, now free for the ChromBot community. “We’re grateful to partner with the Gloria AI team to bring this value to our community. As a thank you to our hundreds of ChromBot users who’ve supported us, we’re providing free access to Gloria AI’s premium intelligence feeds that would normally require a paid subscription,” said EvalEngine in a statement. Gloria AI, developed by Crypto Briefing, provides structured, low-latency news through its terminal, API, WebSocket, and agent-native protocols, including Coinbase’s x402 and Virtuals ACP. The platform delivers insights across the crypto, macro, and emerging tech sectors. The integration allows ChromBot users to query more than 15 data categories through EvalEngine’s MCP framework, which enables secure and verifiable connections with external data providers. “We’re excited to see how our community uses these enhanced capabilities to stay ahead in the fast-moving crypto scene,” EvalEngine stated. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/real-time-crypto-news-integration/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:13
Australia Clears a Path for Stablecoin Distribution—No Extra Licenses Required
The post Australia Clears a Path for Stablecoin Distribution—No Extra Licenses Required appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia’s corporate watchdog on Thursday unveiled a class exemption letting licensed intermediaries distribute stablecoins issued by Australian financial services (AFS) licensees without separate approvals. Class Relief Lets Crypto Brokers Distribute Stablecoins Under One License The relief, published Sept. 18 by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), covers secondary distribution of stablecoins and removes the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/australia-clears-a-path-for-stablecoin-distribution-no-extra-licenses-required/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:12
The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high
PANews reported on September 18th that the Nasdaq rose 1% intraday, setting a new record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35%.
PANews
2025/09/18 22:12
‘Presale Opportunity of the Decade for Quick Wealth’
The post ‘Presale Opportunity of the Decade for Quick Wealth’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin’s rise from a meme to a mainstream digital asset has fascinated markets for years. Yet as analysts revise their forecasts, enthusiasm around DOGE has cooled. Many now suggest its growth potential may be limited compared to emerging projects with stronger utility and higher yield potential. One name that continues to surface as a preferred alternative is XRP Tundra. Billed as “the presale opportunity of the decade,” XRP Tundra is capturing attention because it blends two blockchains, dual-token economics, and a staking platform with projected annual returns of up to 30%. For experts who once pointed to Dogecoin as a wealth engine, XRP Tundra has become the project that better fits that description today. Why Analysts Are Reconsidering Dogecoin Dogecoin’s strength has always been its community. Celebrity endorsements and cultural momentum pushed it into the spotlight, and rallies in 2021 and 2023 rewarded loyal holders. But its lack of clear utility beyond speculation has caused experts to temper predictions. Current models expect modest gains tied to broader market cycles, rather than exponential jumps. Against this backdrop, attention has shifted to projects with defined systems for generating returns. XRP Tundra has stepped into that space, offering a structure where early investors can benefit from both token appreciation and built-in yield mechanics. Inside the XRP Tundra Presale At the center of XRP Tundra’s appeal is its presale model. Early buyers gain access to two tokens at a fixed $0.01 entry price: one deployed on Solana for yield and DeFi utility, the other launched on the XRP Ledger to manage governance and reserves. This split ensures that responsibility is distributed across two chains, with investors positioned to capture upside from both. Unlike Dogecoin, which relies primarily on speculative rallies, XRP Tundra builds financial growth directly into its system. Cryo Vaults will allow participants…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:11
Key Details on the 2025 Presale
The post Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With its whitelist officially open, $HUGS is drawing community attention as one of several meme coin presales planned for 2025. $HUGS has an active presence on social platforms like Telegram and Twitter. Its presale design includes loyalty incentives such as staking and token burns. How the $HUGS Whitelist Presale Works Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS presale isn’t just a fundraising event. It’s a multi-round sale where each round closes fast, the price climbs, and the entry window gets tighter. That setup makes every round a race — miss one, and you’re paying more in the next. Unlike most meme coins that lean only on hype, $HUGS layers in real mechanics: staking perks, NFT drops, fan-driven governance, and merch integrations. Supporters highlight the mix of meme culture and utility features such as staking, NFTs, and governance as reasons for its appeal. $HUGS comes with a built-in weekly burn system. Every week, tokens are permanently removed from circulation, which reduces supply over time. And it doesn’t stop there — unsold tokens are destroyed at the end of each stage. In each presale stage, unsold tokens are removed and prices increase incrementally, creating a deflationary structure compared to typical meme coin launches. Staking, NFT, and Community Rewards for $HUGS Holders Where most meme coins go silent between launches, Milk & Mocha keeps its holders engaged through: 🎁 Staking rewards that pay loyal wallets 🐻 Exclusive NFT collectibles tied to the iconic bear duo 🛍 Merch discounts only for token holders 🗳 Governance rights that give fans a say in the project’s future The project includes staking, NFTs, governance, and merch, aiming to maintain community engagement…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:09
