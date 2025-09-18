First U.S. Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Launch as REX-Osprey Debuts DOJE and XRPR

The post First U.S. Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Launch as REX-Osprey Debuts DOJE and XRPR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have announced the official launch of their Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. These funds will be the first in the U.S. to offer institutional investors spot exposure to these altcoins. REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Officially Launch In a press release, REX-Osprey unveiled the launch of the DOJE and XRPR ETFs, which will be the first U.S.-listed funds to provide investors with spot exposure to DOGE and XRP. The asset managers noted that DOJE marks the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, as there is yet to be a futures-based fund for the top meme coin. As Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out, it will also be the first U.S. fund to provide exposure to an asset that doesn’t exactly have any utility. As CoinGape earlier reported, these Dogecoin and XRP ETFs are launching under the 40 Act and won’t hold 100% spot. Some of these funds’ holdings will include other spot DOGE or XRP ETFs, which will help provide investors with exposure to these altcoins. Commenting on the launch of these funds, Greg King, CEO and founder of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, said that the digital asset revolution is already underway and that they are proud to be able to offer exposure to some of the most popular digital assets under the 40 Act ETF regime. Notably, the launch of these Dogecoin and XRP ETFs follows the launch of the REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF, which was the first to offer spot SOL exposure with on-chain staking rewards. The fund has surpassed $275 million in assets under management (AuM). Market expert Nate Geraci also highlighted the launch of the DOJE and XRPR ETFs in an X post. Geraci has, before now, predicted that the XRP ETFs will record significant demand based on the success that the CME futures…