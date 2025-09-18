Fed Cuts Rates, Dollar Hits 3-Year Low

The post Fed Cuts Rates, Dollar Hits 3-Year Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed cuts rates for first time in 2025, dollar sinks to three-year low. Ondo Finance gains traction with $1.6B TVL and Ledger tie-up. Hyperliquid hits record high as Uniswap prepares Bitcoin layer-2. The Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of 2025, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. The move pushed the U.S. dollar to its weakest level in more than three years while risk assets, from equities to commodities to crypto, surged on the shift. For decentralized finance (DeFi), the policy shift may act as a catalyst for fresh inflows. Here are three DeFi projects analysts say could benefit the most. Related: Bitcoin Traders Eye $116K Breakout After Fed Test To $155K Fibonacci Target Ondo Finance: Tokenization Magnet Ondo Finance has established itself as a leading platform for tokenized real-world assets. The project recently expanded through a partnership with Ledger, allowing direct access to tokenized stocks and ETFs. Ondo is trading at $1.05, up 4.48% in the past 24 hours. The price moved between $1.00 and $1.07 during the day. It is still down about 51% from its all-time high of $2.14, reached on December 16, 2024. With interest rates moving lower, investors are expected to search for yield opportunities and the platform already manages over $1.6 billion in total value locked (TVL). The analyst said that the Ondo token has held strong support and may retest previous highs if trend continues. Hyperliquid: Perpetuals on the Rise Hyperliquid is a fast-growing decentralized exchange focused on perpetual futures. With borrowing costs set to decline, leveraged trading activity may increase. The exchange has already surpassed $500 million in daily trading volume, and its native token HYPE has seen rising open interest. Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is priced at $58.45. Over the past 24 hours, it traded between $54.49 and…