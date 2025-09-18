MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Fed Cuts Rates, Dollar Hits 3-Year Low
The post Fed Cuts Rates, Dollar Hits 3-Year Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed cuts rates for first time in 2025, dollar sinks to three-year low. Ondo Finance gains traction with $1.6B TVL and Ledger tie-up. Hyperliquid hits record high as Uniswap prepares Bitcoin layer-2. The Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of 2025, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. The move pushed the U.S. dollar to its weakest level in more than three years while risk assets, from equities to commodities to crypto, surged on the shift. For decentralized finance (DeFi), the policy shift may act as a catalyst for fresh inflows. Here are three DeFi projects analysts say could benefit the most. Related: Bitcoin Traders Eye $116K Breakout After Fed Test To $155K Fibonacci Target Ondo Finance: Tokenization Magnet Ondo Finance has established itself as a leading platform for tokenized real-world assets. The project recently expanded through a partnership with Ledger, allowing direct access to tokenized stocks and ETFs. Ondo is trading at $1.05, up 4.48% in the past 24 hours. The price moved between $1.00 and $1.07 during the day. It is still down about 51% from its all-time high of $2.14, reached on December 16, 2024. With interest rates moving lower, investors are expected to search for yield opportunities and the platform already manages over $1.6 billion in total value locked (TVL). The analyst said that the Ondo token has held strong support and may retest previous highs if trend continues. Hyperliquid: Perpetuals on the Rise Hyperliquid is a fast-growing decentralized exchange focused on perpetual futures. With borrowing costs set to decline, leveraged trading activity may increase. The exchange has already surpassed $500 million in daily trading volume, and its native token HYPE has seen rising open interest. Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is priced at $58.45. Over the past 24 hours, it traded between $54.49 and…
1
$0.010789
+132.22%
U
$0.014561
+2.69%
REAL
$0.06407
-1.86%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:28
Kopīgot
Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead?
The post Fed’s 25bps cut sparks Bitcoin repricing: October breakout ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 18, 2025 Key Takeaways How is BTC reacting to the Fed’s rate cut? Bitcoin is grinding +0.72%, range-bound, with flows measured and a potential long squeeze in play. What’s setting up Bitcoin for year-end? Dovish Fed signals, seasonal tailwinds, and aligned macro flows keep BTC primed for a potential ATH. No parabolic moves, just Bitcoin [BTC] grinding +0.72% intraday as the FOMC delivers its first 25 bps cut of 2025. The tape is cautious, with range-bound action signaling traders are sitting tight. What’s the takeaway? Market participants are still sizing up Q4, with Fed Chair Powell’s mixed signals on future rate cuts keeping flows measured, as Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares, told AMBCrypto. “The cut itself was widely priced in – what mattered more was the Fed’s updated dot plot. Futures markets had been discounting only a 50% chance of 4–5 cuts through the end of next year.” He added, “While today’s 25bps cut provided the spark, it is the path implied by the dots – more than the cut itself – that may set the stage for Bitcoin to challenge new highs into year-end.” Fed’s dot plot shapes BTC’s long-term positioning Bitcoin traders are leaning on the Fed’s dot plot to size up positioning. According to the latest projections, the Fed is signaling two more 25bps cuts by year-end, pushing the target range down to 3.50%–3.75% from 4.00%–4.25%. In short, Bitcoin’s long-term positioning remains dovish. Powell’s inflation caution capped the short-term squeeze, keeping the tape range-bound. Yet the dot plot shows most Fed officials leaning toward two more cuts, keeping BTC positioned to grind toward new highs by year-end. “The dots leaned more dovish, signaling the Fed is open to accelerating the pace of easing if conditions demand it. That repricing risk is now…
BTC
$116,258.82
-1.06%
PLAY
$0.04525
-5.57%
MORE
$0.0877
-0.47%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:27
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Prediction Today as the Fed Just Cut Interest Rates, Potentially Fueling a Rally for Bitcoin Hyper and Altcoins
The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as the Fed Just Cut Interest Rates, Potentially Fueling a Rally for Bitcoin Hyper and Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as the Fed Just Cut Interest Rates, Potentially Fueling a Rally for Bitcoin Hyper and Altcoins Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-18-2025/
HYPER
$0.30753
-2.32%
DEEP
$0.134213
-4.45%
COM
$0.017761
-4.41%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:24
Kopīgot
US President Trump: The stock market will perform better over time
PANews reported on September 18 that US President Trump: The stock market has hit a new high and will perform better over time.
TRUMP
$8.528
-1.67%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 22:22
Kopīgot
SEC Approves First U.S. Multi-Asset ETF Holding XRP, Solana, And Cardano ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post SEC Approves First U.S. Multi-Asset ETF Holding XRP, Solana, And Cardano ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlighted the first multi-token fund in the country, allowing Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to start trading. SEC Signs Off On The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund On Sept. 17, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced on X that the Securities and Exchange Commission had just given its regulatory blessing for its GDLC ETF. The fund will give investors exposure to five of the world’s biggest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple’s XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). A multi-asset crypto ETP provides traditional investors with an easier way to gain exposure to multiple cryptocurrencies without the need to open accounts on exchanges or purchase the tokens directly. According to Mintzberg, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) will be the first multi-token ETP in the market. “Thank you to the SEC Crypto Task Force for their continued, unmatched efforts in bringing the regulatory clarity our industry deserves,” he added. Advertisement   In July, the SEC delayed its decision on Grayscale’s attempt to convert GDLC, an over-the-counter fund, into a tradable ETP on NYSE Arca, as the agency sought to further review the application. In a letter dated July 8, Grayscale revealed it may take legal action if the SEC continued to hold up the debut of the fund on NYSE Arca. SEC Approves New Listing Standards, Opening Door For More Crypto ETFs Wednesday’s approval of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund came alongside an important regulatory development for crypto ETF issuers. Specifically, the SEC approved a set of rules for exchanges to list exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding spot commodities, including cryptocurrencies, without requiring the commission’s individual review each time. “This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process and reducing…
U
$0.014561
+2.69%
SOL
$242.07
-1.84%
BTC
$116,258.82
-1.06%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:21
Kopīgot
XRP News: DBS Taps RLUSD to Boost Liquidity for Tokenization
The post XRP News: DBS Taps RLUSD to Boost Liquidity for Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP News: Asia’s largest bank, DBS Group Holdings, announced on 18 Sep 2025 that it has partnered with asset manager Franklin Templeton and blockchain firm Ripple Labs to offer new trading and lending solutions on the XRP Ledger. DBS said the memorandum of understanding was signed in Singapore and targets accredited and institutional investors. For context, a survey cited by DBS found nearly 87% of institutional investors expect to allocate to digital assets by 2025. Under the deal, investors can swap tokenized shares of Franklin Templeton’s U.S. dollar money market fund (token symbol sgBENJI) for Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD. This move aims to boost liquidity and market efficiency. The listing allows 24/7 portfolio rebalancing into stable assets with yield. For XRP News readers, the takeaway is that this bridges regulated stablecoins with tokenized fund shares. XRP News: DBS Lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI Token With Ripple’s RLUSD XRP News readers can see that DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) has listed sgBENJI – the token for Franklin Templeton’s on-chain U.S. Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund – alongside RLUSD. This pairing lets accredited investors trade between a dollar stablecoin and a cash-equivalent fund 24/7. The underlying money market fund holds about $736 million in short-term government securities. According to DBS, trading RLUSD for sgBENJI lets investors lock in principal and earn yield during volatile periods. As per reports, listing sgBENJI and RLUSD allows 24/7 portfolio rebalancing into stable assets while still generating yield. On-chain fund transactions settle in minutes – a big change from legacy funds that trade in multi-day windows. For XRP News readers, Franklin Templeton highlighted the XRP Ledger’s speed and low transaction fees as key benefits. The sgBENJI token will be issued on the public XRP Ledger. By adding the XRPL to its blockchain platforms, Franklin Templeton increases interoperability for tokenized…
U
$0.014561
+2.69%
CHANGE
$0.00187518
-4.60%
MOVE
$0.1294
-3.28%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:20
Kopīgot
REST vs. GraphQL vs. Async: The Best API Strategy for 2025
APIs are the backbone of fintech, but not all models serve the same purpose. REST offers simplicity and stability, GraphQL provides flexibility for complex data needs, and Async delivers real-time responsiveness. This article breaks down the strengths, weaknesses, and use cases of each, drawing on real-world examples from Stripe, Netflix, and PayPal. The takeaway: winning fintech systems don’t choose one approach—they blend REST, GraphQL, and Async into hybrid architectures that balance stability, scale, and speed.
T
$0.01676
-3.56%
REAL
$0.06407
-1.86%
DON
$0.000683
-0.43%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/18 22:18
Kopīgot
‘Fake Money vs. Real Money’: Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Holds 60 Bitcoin
Speaking on a podcast this week, he argued that schools mislead students into chasing jobs and saving dollars that lose […] The post ‘Fake Money vs. Real Money’: Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Holds 60 Bitcoin appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.06407
-1.86%
WHY
$0.00000003253
+8.14%
Kopīgot
Coindoo
2025/09/18 22:17
Kopīgot
The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO
Bitwise CEO has recently predicted a major growth for the crypto borrowing and credit sector, calling it the next “big story.” The post The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO appeared first on Coinspeaker.
MAJOR
$0.16096
-1.91%
Kopīgot
Coinspeaker
2025/09/18 22:16
Kopīgot
After USDT’s global victory Circle’s USDC battles Tether’s USAT in $650B USA showdown
The post After USDT’s global victory Circle’s USDC battles Tether’s USAT in $650B USA showdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s little doubt that Tether has conquered the world with USDT. With a market cap of $171 billion, it outpaces all other stablecoins combined. Earlier this month, Tether introduced a new U.S. dollar stablecoin, USA₮, to compete with USDC in the domestic market under U.S. law. The company named Bo Hines to lead its U.S. unit and build issuance and custody around Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald, a move disclosed after Congress enacted a federal framework for fiat-referenced tokens. USA₮, or USAT, is designed to meet the new regime’s reserve and disclosure requirements. The legislative backdrop arrived on July 18 when the GENIUS Act was signed, setting monthly reserve attestations, high-quality liquid asset backing, and clear supervisory lanes for both bank and qualified non-bank issuers. The competitive field tightened further after Circle completed an initial public offering that raised about $1.05 billion, with shares priced at $31. The near-term contest now centers on onshore distribution and reserve income U.S. merchants and payment processors want tokens that fit cleanly within money-movement and treasury policies. This means monthly reserve certifications, bankruptcy-remote structures, and straightforward redemption mechanics. The GENIUS Act bans issuer-paid yield, which puts the commercial model on a float scale and operating efficiency. Circle’s structure routes most reserves into BlackRock’s Circle Reserve Fund, a money-market-style vehicle invested in short-dated Treasuries and repurchase agreements, while Tether has reported a large U.S. Treasury footprint that has grown with stablecoin demand. Stablecoin transfer volumes reached multi-trillion levels this year, reminding treasurers that liquidity and chain coverage now matter as much as brand. Policy harmonization outside the U.S. will shape merchant access. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority closed its consultation on issuance and custody in July, with the Bank of England considering caps on systemic holdings. Per the FCA consultation CP25/14, authorization, safeguarding, and disclosure…
NEAR
$3.174
+7.62%
1
$0.010789
+132.22%
U
$0.014561
+2.69%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:16
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party