2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
16,483,919 XRP Moves to Coinbase – Here’s What is Happening?

16,483,919 XRP Moves to Coinbase – Here’s What is Happening?

16,483,919 XRP transfer to Coinbase sparks speculation and intrigue Coinbase XRP reserves decline sharply with only four cold wallets remaining XRP redistribution continues as Coinbase reorganizes cold wallet holdings Whale Alert, a leading blockchain tracker, flagged a significant transfer of 16,483,919 XRP, worth over $50 million, to Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S.  This massive move has sparked curiosity and speculation about what exactly is happening behind the scenes at Coinbase. The timing of this transaction, coming shortly after the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates, has caught the attention of the crypto community. While some are wondering if the two events are connected, the key focus is on the movement of such a large amount of XRP into Coinbase’s system. 16,483,919 #XRP (50,856,185 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Coinbasehttps://t.co/EfMmOl9pe0 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 18, 2025 Also Read: BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone Coinbase Cold Wallets and Asset Redistribution Recent updates from XRP_Liquidity (@XRPwallets) reveal a significant shift in Coinbase’s XRP holdings. The exchange now has only 4 active cold wallets, each holding approximately 16.4 million XRP. This is a stark contrast to earlier in the year when Coinbase managed 52 cold wallets, with 10 holding 26.8 million XRP each, and the remaining wallets holding 16.8 million XRP. As a result of this shift, there’s increased speculation on whether the XRP from these previous wallets is being redistributed or moved to other wallets. According to XRP_Liquidity, new subwallets have been created, and XRP has been added to them. This could indicate that Coinbase is reorganizing its XRP holdings, possibly in preparation for upcoming market events, such as potential ETF developments or other significant moves in the crypto space. I've been watching a few of them like these. New subwallets then more is added. I was hoping to see where they go to from here after ETF for example. Just odd they would drain all their Cold wallets to new wallets unless there's a use planned for them.https://t.co/mAYrnAdrpc — XRP_Liquidity (Larsen/Britto/Escrow/ODL/RLUSD) (@XRPwallets) September 18, 2025 The transfer of 16,483,919 XRP to Coinbase has raised questions about the exchange’s strategy and its management of XRP reserves. With the reduction in the number of cold wallets and Coinbase’s XRP holdings at their lowest in years, this move is a key focal point for the crypto community.   Also Read: Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details The post 16,483,919 XRP Moves to Coinbase – Here’s What is Happening? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.56%
Union
U$0.014561+2.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0877-0.47%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:33
Kopīgot
‘Wednesday’ Dominated Netflix; Now It’s Reached The Billboard Charts

‘Wednesday’ Dominated Netflix; Now It’s Reached The Billboard Charts

The post ‘Wednesday’ Dominated Netflix; Now It’s Reached The Billboard Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix’s Wednesday season two scores Billboard chart wins as its soundtrack debuts and Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” enters the Hot 100. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 16: Jenna Ortega attends the “Wednesday” S2, Part 2 ‘Wednesday Island Fan Event’ on Cockatoo Island on August 16, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest original hits. The series, which recently unveiled season two, currently sits at No. 2 on the platform’s own list of the most-viewed series right now. The second season was broken up into two parts, with the first several episodes arriving on August 6, while the next four appeared a month later on September 3. The latest installment of Wednesday focuses much more on music than the first. While the score and several songs played a large role in season one, the virality of tunes used — and even not used — ensures that season two is really all about the music. This frame, Wednesday becomes a hit on the Billboard charts as well as on one of the most important streaming platforms. Wednesday Season Two Soundtrack Debuts Wednesday: Season Two — the name of the soundtrack that accompanies the latest release of episodes — debuts on one ranking in America. The set launches at No. 20 on the Classical Albums chart. Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Arrives While the soundtrack only appears on one list, music from Wednesday lives on multiple tallies. For the second season, Lady Gaga joined the cast and also contributed an original track titled “The Dead Dance.” This frame, that cut debuts at No. 40 on the Hot 100 while also launching inside the top 10 on the Dance Streaming Songs chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Lady Gaga’s…
Union
U$0.014561+2.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202+5.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0877-0.47%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 22:32
Kopīgot
Monad Foundation launches ecological incentive program

Monad Foundation launches ecological incentive program

PANews reported on September 18th that the Monad Foundation announced the launch of the Monad Momentum Incentive Matching Program, designed to accelerate the growth of high-quality applications within the Monad ecosystem. The program utilizes an incentive-matching model, requiring applicant teams to initially raise their own resources, which will be supplemented by Monad Momentum . The program will be implemented in phases, with the first round of applications open from September 18th to 28th . Selected teams must have a working product on the Monad testnet, plan to launch on the mainnet, and complete a security audit. Teams must also demonstrate efficient user acquisition and sustainable operations.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.90472+5.66%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 22:30
Kopīgot
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Holders In For Worrying Times As 50% Drop Expected In 2026

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Holders In For Worrying Times As 50% Drop Expected In 2026

The Polkadot price has become a concern after the network voted to cap supply at 2.1 billion tokens—a shift that experts say could create turbulence instead of stability. With DOT trading at $4.19, analysts warn prices might drop by as much as 50% in 2026 if adoption slows.  With Polkadot’s stability up in the air, […] The post Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Holders In For Worrying Times As 50% Drop Expected In 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.010789+132.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.15437-2.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01923+12.12%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 22:30
Kopīgot
Crypto ETFs Cool Off: Bitcoin Posts $51 Million Outflow, Ether Slips $2 Million

Crypto ETFs Cool Off: Bitcoin Posts $51 Million Outflow, Ether Slips $2 Million

Bitcoin ETFs ended their seven‑day inflow streak with a $51 million outflow, while ether ETFs slipped with a $2 million net exit. Both asset classes saw strong trading volumes but closed the day in the red. Bitcoin’s Winning Run Ends as Ether Follows With Modest Outflow The relentless run of inflows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds […]
RedStone
RED$0.5808-0.85%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008777-0.07%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:30
Kopīgot
BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

Cryptos steadied after the Fed’s latest cut, but analysts await clearer guidance on future cuts for a sustained rally.
1
1$0.010789+132.22%
Binance Coin
BNB$991.69-0.34%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12189-3.62%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:30
Kopīgot
Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for New All-Time Highs, But Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Rally 1000% First

Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for New All-Time Highs, But Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Rally 1000% First

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been defending its $0.20 support and trading within a narrow band for weeks. Analysts have noted that a decisive break above $0.29 could push the token closer to $0.50. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing fresh momentum with traders predicting up to 156% gains if it holds above $0.000015.  […] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for New All-Time Highs, But Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Rally 1000% First appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001303-2.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.42%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+0.43%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:30
Kopīgot
Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at the French lender Societe Generale, believes that the US dollar (USD) has lost its luster as a safe-haven asset. In a new CNBC Television interview, Rajappa says that gold’s latest surge to record highs as the dollar continues to weaken indicates investors are turning to the precious metal as their […] The post Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
1
1$0.010789+132.22%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.4019+0.46%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4335-2.60%
Kopīgot
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 22:30
Kopīgot
Ripple quietly transferred 15 million XRP, and ALL4 Mining became the preferred platform for investors to earn income.

Ripple quietly transferred 15 million XRP, and ALL4 Mining became the preferred platform for investors to earn income.

The post Ripple quietly transferred 15 million XRP, and ALL4 Mining became the preferred platform for investors to earn income. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple has not officially disclosed the purpose of the transfer, analysts speculate that it may be related to the exchange’s liquidity allocation, the expansion of cross-border payment channels, or potential ETF liquidity preparation. Meanwhile, while XRP prices experienced a minor pullback, market attention is quickly turning to ALL4 Mining. Built on the Polkadot ecosystem, this innovative platform combines cross-chain mining capabilities with DeFi profit distribution, providing retail investors with a new path to passive income. With the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate cut and increasing clarity on cryptocurrency regulation, ALL4 Mining is increasingly being viewed as a “digital gold mining platform” poised to benefit from the convergence of institutional capital and retail participation.– Market Sentiment and Technical Analysis Currently, XRP is trading near $2.96, down 1.67% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume down over 26% to $4.94 billion. Analysts point out that $3.04 is a key short-term resistance level; a break above this resistance level could open the door for prices to retest $3.38 or even $3.50. Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest has surged to $7.94 billion, indicating growing market expectations for increased volatility and potential upward momentum. ALL4 Mining: A New Engine for Passive Income Unlike traditional mining, ALL4 Mining utilizes cross-chain technology to connect the Polkadot ecosystem with mainstream blockchain networks. Users can directly stake computing power on the platform and automatically participate in profit distribution. By integrating DeFi protocols to optimize liquidity, investors can obtain daily passive income, and ALL4 Mining…
NEAR
NEAR$3.173+7.59%
1
1$0.010789+132.22%
Union
U$0.014561+2.69%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 22:29
Kopīgot
SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Unlocking Wave of Spot Crypto ETFs in U.S.

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Unlocking Wave of Spot Crypto ETFs in U.S.

Key Takeaways: The SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, including digital assets. Exchanges can now list and trade spot crypto ETFs without case-by-case approval. Analysts expect a The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Unlocking Wave of Spot Crypto ETFs in U.S. appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.014561+2.69%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005083+0.49%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1062-4.43%
Kopīgot
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 22:29
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party