Bitcoin ETF Reverse Track After 7-Day Inflow Streak, What’s Next for BTC Price?

The post Bitcoin ETF Reverse Track After 7-Day Inflow Streak, What’s Next for BTC Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: After seven days of consecutive inflows, the US Spot Bitcoin ETF reversed course on Wednesday. Bitcoin ETF flows are a key barometer of health and a powerful signal for BTC price direction. The latest development has sparked discussions over the waning institutional interest. More Bitcoin ETF drama this week has investors closely watching. After a solid seven-day streak of positive inflows, the US Spot BTC ETF abruptly reversed course, posting their first net outflows in more than two weeks. Is this a bump in the road or a sign of something more ominous? What does it mean for the BTC price? Anatomy of a Bitcoin ETF Inflow Streak Since 2024’s landmark US-listed Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, these investment vehicles have dominated market headlines and, more crucially, billions in investor flows. Last week built on this momentum as funds led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) attracted over $2.9 billion across seven consecutive sessions. Inflows peaked midweek, with single-day inflows hitting $741 million, the highest in two months. These numbers pushed assets under management for Bitcoin ETF above $153 billion, representing over 6% of Bitcoin’s total market cap. Besides, it underscores the outsized role institutional players now wield in BTC price formation. However, on Wednesday, the tide suddenly shifted. According to Farside Investors data, net BTC ETF flows flipped negative, with outflows nearing $51.3 million. US Spot Bitcoin ETF Fund Flow | Source: Farside Investors Despite that, BlackRock still pulled in net positive inflows, but heavy redemptions from Fidelity, Bitwise, and ARK tipped the scales. What’s Behind the Turnaround of Bitcoin ETF Fund Flow? The latest Bitcoin ETF outflow has sparked discussions over the potential reasons that might have triggered the reversal. Some chalk it up to simple profit-taking. After all, Spot…
Bitcoin price set to hit $130,000 after Fed rate cuts, say analysts

After months of anticipation, the Federal Reserve finally slashed interest rates on Wednesday, but the crypto market reaction has been largely muted.Apart from BNB’s rise to a new all-time high of $1,000, the prices of major cryptocurrencies have barely budged. Some market analysts say that underscores the sense that traders aren’t confident that the Fed has pivoted to a less strict monetary policy direction.David Siemer, CEO of Wave Digital Assets, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, predicts that the rate cut will push major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, higher.“Bitcoin could rise toward new all-time highs of around $130,000 by year’s end,” Siemer said in comments shared with DL News, while adding that Ethereum could go as high as $6,000.But the immediate market reaction likely indicates that one rate cut isn’t enough to get traders excited. Investors appear to be holding their breath for confirmation that more monetary policy easing is on the way.“A Fed cut is a tailwind, not a paradigm shift in the market,” Ira Auerbach, a former Nasdaq executive and current head of Tandem at Offchain Labs, said in comments shared with DL News. “One cut won’t set the trend, but the direction of travel favours crypto.”Other analysts agree that the move was already baked in.Tom Bruni, head of markets and retail investor insights at Stocktwits, framed the market’s lethargy as a textbook case of “sell the news,” noting that cryptocurrencies, equities, and bonds had already rallied in anticipation of the rate cut.Similarly, Chris Rhine, head of liquid active strategies at Galaxy, said investors had priced in the rate cut. Rhine added that traders might cling to the Fed’s forward guidance about further rate cuts in the near future.The crypto market’s north star still points higher, according to these analysts. That’s because lower borrowing costs traditionally juices up risk assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies.Crypto market movers Bitcoin is up 0.8% over the past 24 hours to trade at $117,276.Ethereum has risen 2.0% over the past 24 hours trading at $4,584.What we’re readingCompound DAO rejects proposal to recall $13m voting power from special delegates — DL NewsSEC Approves Faster Way for Exchanges to List Bitcoin, Gold ETPs — BloombergTrump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Claims NYT Contributed to TRUMP Token Decline — UnchainedThe Pokémon ETF is real — Milk RoadArthur Hayes’ Maelstrom backs $7m Bio Protocol raise— DL NewsOsato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at osato@dlnews.com.
The Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 209 BTC in a single day, and the Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 2,430 ETH.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 209 BTC (approximately $24.59 million) today , with Fidelity reducing its holdings by 1,003 BTC , currently holding 206,541 BTC (approximately $24.33 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 2,430 ETH (approximately $11.23 million), with Fidelity reducing its holdings by 6,488 ETH , now holding 782,446 ETH (approximately $3.61 billion).
XRP Ledger vormt basis voor Franklin Templeton’s nieuwe tokenized fonds

De grootste bank van Singapore, DBS, kondigt een samenwerking aan met Franklin Templeton en Ripple om tokenized fondsen en stablecoins toegankelijker te maken voor institutionele beleggers. Op de DBS Digital Exchange worden binnenkort Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, gekoppeld aan hun Amerikaanse dollar money market fund, en Ripple’s nieuwe stablecoin RLUSD... Het bericht XRP Ledger vormt basis voor Franklin Templeton’s nieuwe tokenized fonds verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin ETFs Break 7-Day Investment Streak In ‘Healthy’ Rebalancing

Spot Bitcoin ETFs ended a seven-day streak of inflows with $51 million in outflows as markets weighed the Fed’s latest rate cut.
Kevin Hassett backs Fed’s 25bps rate cut but White House wanted more

Kevin Hassett, who’s being floated as Donald Trump’s top choice to replace Jerome Powell next year, gave the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut a thumbs-up. Speaking Thursday on CNBC, he said the quarter-point reduction was a smart call, even though others inside Trump’s orbit wanted the Fed to go much further. Hassett’s comments came a […]
Ondo Finance’s USDY Integration Brings Yield-Bearing Assets to Stellar for the First Time

TLDR: USDY launches on Stellar, merging low-cost transactions with yield-bearing tokenized U.S. Treasuries for crypto users worldwide Ondo Finance extends its $650M+ TVL yieldcoin to Stellar, boosting cross-border payment and treasury management use cases The integration allows global users to hold yield-bearing assets on Stellar for the first time with 5.3% APY access Stellar’s fast [...] The post Ondo Finance’s USDY Integration Brings Yield-Bearing Assets to Stellar for the First Time appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trump pressure on the media mounting

The post Trump pressure on the media mounting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Show host Jimmy Kimmel delivers his opening monologue at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. Mike Blake | Reuters President Donald Trump’s pressure on media companies appears to be mounting. On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Company pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air “indefinitely” from its ABC network after the host made comments linking the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to Trump’s MAGA movement. The move is drawing comparisons to CBS’s cancellation of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in July and raising questions about the protection of free speech in a Trump-era broadcast environment. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during a monologue that aired Tuesday night. “In between the finger-pointing there was grieving. On Friday the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level you can see how hard the president is taking this,” he continued, teeing up a clip of Trump on the White House lawn. Trump was asked how he was holding up in the wake of Kirk’s death, to which he answered, “I think very good,” before pivoting to point out that construction had started on the new $200 million ballroom project. “He’s at the fourth stage of grief: construction,” Kimmel joked. “Demolition. Construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish. OK? And it didn’t just happen once.” Kimmel has not been fired, but Disney heads wanted to speak with the host about what he should say when…
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
Top Advantages of Using USDT with Regulated Forex Brokers

The post Top Advantages of Using USDT with Regulated Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the past few years, stablecoins have slipped quietly from the periphery of crypto into the heart of everyday trading. Among them, Tether (USDT) has emerged as the dollar-pegged coin of choice for anyone who wants to send value across borders in minutes instead of days. Yet the real game-changer happens when USDT meets a properly regulated forex broker. Below, we streamline the conversation into five deep-dive sections, no fluff, no filler, so you can appreciate why this marriage of blockchain speed and institutional compliance keeps attracting crypto-savvy traders. Regulatory Safety Meets Blockchain Velocity Let’s deal with the elephant in the room first: counterparty risk, before we dive into the nitty gritty of mechanics. A broker registered with the FCA, ASIC or CFTC must have periodic audits, keep client funds separate, and adhere to tough capital requirements. Combine that framework with USDT’s near- instant settlement, and you have a hybrid model that no crypto-only exchange can match. USDT Forex brokers bridge the gap by combining regulatory transparency with blockchain-based settlement, unlocking a trading experience that is fast, compliant, and globally accessible. According to the BIS’s April 2022 Triennial Survey, global OTC FX turnover averaged $7.5 trillion per day – a scale unmatched by any decentralised venue today Why Speed Still Matters Inside a Regulated Shell Bank wires remain stuck on a T+2 timeline in many jurisdictions. If you want to short EUR/USD after a hot U.S. CPI print, waiting forty-eight hours for a wire to clear might cost the very edge you spotted. USDT defangs that delay: Deposits clear in one blockchain confirmation (TRC-20) or a handful (ERC-20). Brokers credit balances automatically, allowing you to deploy capital the same day. When you close a position, withdrawals can land in your self-custody wallet…
