How Will Employment Trends Impact Cryptos?

How Will Employment Trends Impact Cryptos?

The post How Will Employment Trends Impact Cryptos? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the wake of recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, the significance of employment and inflation statistics for digital currencies has been underscored. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has emphasized that a decisive interest rate cut is unfeasible at present, given that the inflation rate targets have yet to be achieved. Continue Reading:How Will Employment Trends Impact Cryptos? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/how-will-employment-trends-impact-cryptos
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 22:48
If you put $1,000 in Intel at the start of 2025, here’s your return now

If you put $1,000 in Intel at the start of 2025, here’s your return now

The post If you put $1,000 in Intel at the start of 2025, here’s your return now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a new partnership on Thursday, September 18, working on several generations of custom data center and computing chips designed to boost performance in hyperscale, enterprise, and consumer applications. As part of the collaboration, Nvidia, the undisputed leader of the semiconductor sector, will also invest $5 billion in Intel by purchasing its common stock at a price of $23.28 per share. Following the news, Intel stock jumped more than 30% in pre-market trading, while Nvidia saw a 3% uptick, a welcome change following weeks of shaky performance and controversies regarding its Chinese sales. Trading at $31.34 at the time of writing, INTC shares are up 54.99% year-to-date (YTD). INTC YTD stock price. Source: Google Accordingly, a $1,000 investment in the tech company at the start of the year would now be worth $1,549.90, giving you a return of $549.90. ‘The next era of computing’ The move follows a wave of fresh backing for the struggling Intel, including a nearly $9 billion U.S. government purchase of a 10% stake just weeks ago and a $2 billion investment from Japan’s SoftBank. As such, the deal has the potential to put Intel back into the game after years of trying to catch up not just with Nvidia but also AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). “This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing,” wrote Nvidia founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Jensen Huang.  However, the U.S. government’s direct involvement suggests that more is at stake than simply propping up Intel, as it likely reflects a broader concern about keeping America competitive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 22:47
Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Highlights: A massive golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin drew attention near the U.S. Capitol. Organisers said the sculpture reflects Trump’s influence on the growing cryptocurrency market. The installation appeared the same day the Federal Reserve cut interest rates slightly. A giant golden statue of former President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was revealed outside the US Capitol on Wednesday. The statue was streamed live on Pump.fun, a well-known site for launching meme tokens. The statue, towering at 12 feet, was positioned opposite Union Square on the National Mall in Washington, DC, within walking distance of Capitol Hill and about a mile from the White House. Its central location ensured visibility to visitors and media alike. Tribute to our savior. pic.twitter.com/I03fRJnmDq — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 17, 2025 Golden Trump Statue Honors Crypto Support According to a website tied to the stunt, the display honours Trump’s “unwavering commitment to advancing the future of finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.” Organisers organized the display, which serves as both a political tribute and a nod to the growing influence of cryptocurrencies.  Hichem Zaghdoudi, one of the organisers, told local media, “This is a statement, this is to show everybody that without the president, we could never have had this mass adoption of Bitcoin, of cryptocurrencies, of all these big institutions buying Bitcoin. It shows that’s the future and this is our thank you, our statement, to the president.” Zaghdoudi added that the statue symbolises the view that Trump’s encouragement helped institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market. A livestream showed that artists crafted the sculpture from high-density foam. The lightweight material allowed multiple people to carry it into position. Social media clips showed machines carving Trump’s head and workers lifting the figure into place. The organiser mentioned that the statue stands 12 feet (3.6 meters) tall. He expressed hope that Trump would “walk out there and see it,” not realizing the president was visiting the United Kingdom at the time. Bringing the heat irl #DJTGST pic.twitter.com/KQ0Cwe1kdp — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 15, 2025 Trump’s UK visit included high-profile meetings on tariffs, trade, and AI. Crypto leaders are urging him to support clearer digital asset rules, warning the UK could fall behind the EU, Singapore, and Dubai. Trump-Linked Crypto Moves Gain Attention The timing of the statue coincided with a Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Lower borrowing costs are often favourable for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. Trump has repeatedly pushed Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, often using harsh words toward the Fed Chair.  BREAKING: Federal Reserve officially cuts interest rates by 25bps. pic.twitter.com/mDsK4XaPiB — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 17, 2025 Trump supported cryptocurrencies during his presidential campaign last year. His campaign got strong support from the crypto industry. His family also increased their involvement through World Liberty Financial Inc. World Liberty Financial joined the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, led by the Winklevoss twins. Their goal is to make the US a top cryptocurrency hub. Some critics worry about conflicts of interest with Trump cutting regulations. Crypto fans are excited, hoping for the next big crypto boom. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:42
Giant Whales Swing into Action Following Fed's Interest Rate Decision! Hidden Whale Bought $112 Million Worth of Ethereum in a Single Transaction! Here Are All Their Recent Altcoin Transactions!

Giant Whales Swing into Action Following Fed's Interest Rate Decision! Hidden Whale Bought $112 Million Worth of Ethereum in a Single Transaction! Here Are All Their Recent Altcoin Transactions!

Following the Fed's interest rate cut, whales also got active. An anonymous whale purchased $112.3 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins. Continue Reading: Giant Whales Swing into Action Following Fed's Interest Rate Decision! Hidden Whale Bought $112 Million Worth of Ethereum in a Single Transaction! Here Are All Their Recent Altcoin Transactions!
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:42
U.S. Stocks Hit Record After Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

U.S. Stocks Hit Record After Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-stocks-record-fed-rate-cut/
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:41
BlockchainFX Analysis Methods Show XRP Tundra Presale Could Deliver Quick Returns for Early Investors

BlockchainFX Analysis Methods Show XRP Tundra Presale Could Deliver Quick Returns for Early Investors

The post BlockchainFX Analysis Methods Show XRP Tundra Presale Could Deliver Quick Returns for Early Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFX has been a headline-grabbing presale, offering traders both high APY rewards and discounted token access. Analysts have dissected its appeal through a blend of presale pricing models, staking yield projections, and community uptake. Their conclusion was that early buyers stood to benefit most, thanks to a gap between presale and launch prices combined with recurring income streams. Now, attention is shifting to XRP Tundra, where the same methods of evaluation are being applied. The project’s presale features a fixed $0.01 entry price, two tokens distributed for each purchase, and an upcoming staking program built around XRP itself. When measured against BlockchainFX’s evaluation metrics, XRP Tundra appears to offer comparable near-term benefits with the added backing of independent audits and identity verification. Measuring Presale Advantage Through BlockchainFX Metrics BlockchainFX attracted investment partly because its presale tokens were priced well below their confirmed launch level. The spread created built-in upside, with additional staking rewards amplifying returns. Applying the same lens to XRP Tundra, analysts point to its fixed $0.01 price during the current phase. Later stages of the presale will introduce higher prices, meaning that early buyers effectively capture a discount in advance. Beyond the pricing spread, XRP Tundra delivers two distinct tokens: TUNDRA-S on Solana for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X on XRPL for governance and reserves. For evaluators using BlockchainFX’s model, this dual distribution is a critical advantage. Instead of concentrating risk in one network, XRP Tundra distributes exposure across two ecosystems, offering participants additional flexibility once tokens list on exchanges. Yield Framework: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys Another method BlockchainFX analysts rely on is projected yield relative to staking benchmarks. While BlockchainFX emphasized daily USDT rewards at rates as high as 90% APY, XRP Tundra focuses on tying yield to XRP itself. Through Cryo Vaults, holders will stake…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 22:41
FED’in Faiz Kararı Sonrası Dev Balinalar Hareketlendi! Gizli Balina Tek Bir İşlemde 112 Milyon Dolarlık Ethereum Aldı! İşte Son Yaptıkları Tüm Altcoin İşlemleri!

FED’in Faiz Kararı Sonrası Dev Balinalar Hareketlendi! Gizli Balina Tek Bir İşlemde 112 Milyon Dolarlık Ethereum Aldı! İşte Son Yaptıkları Tüm Altcoin İşlemleri!

FED, dün akşam merakla beklenen Eylül ayı faiz kararını açıkladı ve beklentiler doğrultusunda 25 baz puanlık indirimler faiz indirim döngüsüne yeniden başladı. 2025’in geri kalanında da FED’in faiz indirimlerine devam etmesi beklenirken, FED’in faiz indiriminin ardından balinalar da hareketlendi. Lookononchain’in paylaşımına göre, FED’in kararı sonrasında anonim balina 112,3 milyon dolarlık Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. Verilere […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:40
The Best Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Solana As Viral Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage After Being Tipped As #1

The Best Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Solana As Viral Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage After Being Tipped As #1

Solana holds $240 with record $13B TVL, but analysts tip Layer Brett as the best crypto to buy now with $3.8M presale, 700% APY staking, and Layer 2 scalability.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 22:40
Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto

Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto

It now sits above $115,000, a reminder that life-changing runs usually start before the crowd shows up. So the question […] The post Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 22:39
Solana Foundation, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest join $300 million placement for new SOL treasury Solmate

Solana Foundation, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest join $300 million placement for new SOL treasury Solmate

UAE-based Pulsar Group "sponsored" an oversubscribed $300 million private investment in public equity to kickstart DAT.
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:38
