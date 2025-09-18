MEXC birža
UK Reform Party argues stablecoin limits stifle innovation
The post UK Reform Party argues stablecoin limits stifle innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Kingdom’s minority party Reform has formally rejected the Bank of England’s proposal to cap stablecoin holdings and its broader plan to introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC). In a Sept. 18 statement on X, the party’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, alongside party figurehead Nigel Farage, warned that the measures would damage Britain’s competitiveness in the global digital economy. Last week, the Bank of England proposed restricting stablecoin exposure for individuals and businesses. Under the draft proposal, citizens would be limited to holding between £10,000 and £20,000 in systemic stablecoins, while businesses would face a maximum cap of £10 million. The regulator argues that the plan aims to reduce financial risks as digital assets become more mainstream. However, the Reform party leaders framed the proposal as an attack on innovation rather than a safeguard. They argued that limiting the use of stablecoins risks choking off demand for British government debt while strengthening the position of global rivals. According to the statement, dollar–pegged stablecoins like USDC and USDT funnel significant liquidity into US Treasuries, reinforcing the dollar’s dominance in digital finance. By contrast, the UK lacks any mechanism equivalent to a backstop demand for gilts. Yusuf wrote: “Now ask yourself: where is the British equivalent? Where is the pound-backed stablecoin with deep liquidity, one that global markets can trust, one that channels fresh demand into UK gilts? It doesn’t exist, because policymakers here have been openly hostile to innovators. Instead of building the future, Britain’s regulators have smothered it.” Considering this, Yusuf argued that “stablecoins are not a danger to financial stability.” Instead, he described the assets as: “[A] bridge between the digital world and the traditional banking system. A bridge between entrepreneurs and customers, between investors and opportunity. They are simply new wrappers around money – safer,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:55
SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.
PANews reported on September 18 that X account monitoring showed that SBF's X account was suspected of having unusual movements, following a large number of users. Perhaps affected by this, FTT broke through 1 USDT and is now reported at 1.05 USDT, a 1-hour increase of 32%.
PANews
2025/09/18 22:55
Fed Cuts Interest Rate in ‘Risk Management’ Move as Bitcoin Eyes Possible Upside
The post Fed Cuts Interest Rate in ‘Risk Management’ Move as Bitcoin Eyes Possible Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has returned to easing mode after ten months of taking a wait and see approach on the U.S. economy. In a widely expected move on Wednesday, the U.S. central bank cut its benchmark fed funds interest rate range by 25 basis points to 4%-4.25%, the lowest since December 2022, in what Fed chair Jerome Powell called a “risk management cut.” The Fed acknowledged that economic growth in the first half of the year “moderated” and the job market has “slowed.” This slowdown, Powell said during a press conference, is mostly due to changes in immigration. Nevertheless, there was no widespread support for a larger cut, he said, and that the Fed was right to wait to lower rates and will not be rushed to cut more aggressively. The decision follows growing signs that the U.S. labor market has begun to decisively weaken, the latest being the August employment report which showed the addition of just 22,000 jobs to the economy and the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%, the highest since 2021. “The Fed is under pressure to lean more dovish, and any successor to Powell is likely to favor faster and deeper rate reductions,” Chris Rhine, Head of Liquid Active Strategies at Galaxy, said. “While risk assets had largely priced in this cut, the updated dot plot aligns with recent sell-side forecasts, pointing to another 50bps of cuts ahead.” Alongside that data, revisions to previous months’ reports showed far less jobs had been created than previously thought. Added to that was political pressure in the form of President Trump’s repeated criticisms of the Fed’s hesitancy to act in the face of what he insists has been softening inflation. Powell said during Wednesday’s press conference that the Fed is “strongly committed to maintaining [its] independence.” Bitcoin ‘new highs’…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:54
SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits
TLDR SBI Shinsei has partnered with Partior and DeCurret to explore tokenized deposits for cross-border transactions. The collaboration aims to create a blockchain-based settlement system for real-time clearing in multiple currencies. SBI Shinsei plans to expand beyond the Japanese yen, issuing tokenized deposits in other major currencies. Partior brings valuable infrastructure already used by top [...] The post SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/18 22:54
Soundgarden’s New Album Is ‘Over Halfway Done’
The post Soundgarden’s New Album Is ‘Over Halfway Done’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Matt Cameron shares an update on Soundgarden’s final album, noting work is over halfway done though fans may wait before hearing new music. UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of SOUNDGARDEN (Photo by Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns) Redferns Matt Cameron is one of only a handful of artists in the rock genre who have found great commercial success as part of not one hugely successful group, but two. The drummer first rose to prominence with Soundgarden and then joined Pearl Jam, and both of those acts stand out as some of the most important in the history of rock. Cameron recently stepped away from the latter band after several decades and is focusing on other aspects of his career, including the upcoming final Soundgarden album. That as-yet-unittled project is set to be released years after frontman Chris Cornell’s death, and now there’s an update on the highly-anticipated studio effort. Matt Cameron Details Soundgarden’s Upcoming Album In an interview with Billboard about his leaving Pearl Jam, Cameron was also asked about Soundgarden’s forthcoming album. He explained, perhaps dishearteningly for fans, that “There’s not a set release date or anything as of yet.” So for the moment, lovers of the group will have to hold tight and wait until they get to hear a piece of music from the project, which may or may not have a single at all. Cameron commented, regarding releasing a song, that “There were a couple of schools of thought like, ‘Hey, let’s put out a single.’” The drummer then stated that everybody involved felt it was most important to finish the Soundgarden album before releasing any tunes from the set. Cameron did confirm that, “We’re definitely over halfway done with it.” The Emotional Process of Finishing Soundgarden’s Album Soundgarden’s forthcoming album will be the band’s seventh. The group last…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:53
Laos government plans to use hydropower surplus to mine Bitcoin to ease debt crisis
PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Coinpedia, the Laotian government plans to utilize surplus electricity generated by its hydropower projects to mine Bitcoin. The goal is to create a new revenue stream through digital asset mining and alleviate the debt burden caused by large-scale hydropower investment. Laos has vigorously developed hydropower in recent years, with electricity exports accounting for 26% of total exports. However, insufficient domestic and international demand has led to a power surplus. The government hopes to leverage cryptocurrency mining to transform its energy advantage into economic growth and attract local digital asset investment to achieve fiscal stability.
PANews
2025/09/18 22:50
USD/CAD falls back ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims data
The post USD/CAD falls back ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD retreats to near 1.3775 ahead of the US Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 12. Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time are expected to come in lower at 240K against the prior release of 263K. Both the Fed and the BoC reduced interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday amid slowing job demand. The USD/CAD pair gives up its early gains and flattens around 1.3775 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Loonie pair falls back as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its Wednesday’s recovery move amid caution ahead of the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 12, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. During European trading hours, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% down near 96.90. Earlier in the day, the DXY extended Wednesday’s recovery move to near 97.30. Economists expect the number of individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time to come in lower at 240K against the prior release of 263K. This was the highest reading seen in four years, which fuelled Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations. On Wednesday, the USD Index bounced back strongly from its fresh three-year low of 96.20 after the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, in which it reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. The Fed stated that the monetary policy adjustment was appropriate as the job market doesn’t appear to be solid anymore. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) also reduced interest rates by 25 bps to 2.5%, as expected, on Wednesday, and keeps the door open for further monetary policy easing amid weakness in the job market and a sharp decline in exports, while inflation remains well around the 2% target.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:50
Does Metaplanet Want to Challenge the US on New Domain?
The post Does Metaplanet Want to Challenge the US on New Domain? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, a Bitcoin-focused enterprise, announced the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary “Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd.” The company simultaneously acquired the premium internet domain “Bitcoin.jp”. The new subsidiary will oversee Bitcoin-related media, events, and services. Specifically, it will manage the Bitcoin-focused publication Bitcoin Magazine Japan and organize the Bitcoin Japan Conference, which is scheduled for 2027. Asia’s Leading Bitcoin Company Charts Strategic Expansion Sponsored Metaplanet currently positions itself as Asia’s premier “Bitcoin treasury company,” holding 20,136 BTC—ranking sixth globally among publicly traded companies regarding Bitcoin holdings. CEO Simon Gerovich stated earlier this year that the company’s goal is “to rank among the world’s top 10 Bitcoin-holding companies, which requires increasing our holdings to over 10,000 BTC.” The company achieved this milestone of 20,000 BTC in September. The subsidiary establishment marks a pivotal shift in the company’s business strategy. Moving beyond its traditional focus on Bitcoin acquisition and management, Metaplanet is pivoting toward building a more comprehensive ecosystem. The “Bitcoin.jp” brand will consolidate existing operations and future initiatives to enhance transparency and profitability. Buying the Domain From an Individual Owner The acquisition of the “Bitcoin.jp” domain carries strategic significance beyond corporate branding. The company plans to actively utilize the platform for commercial revenue opportunities, including advertising and affiliate programs, positioning itself as the representative information hub for Japan’s Bitcoin ecosystem. This strategy indicates Metaplanet’s intention to expand its influence across information dissemination and commercial activities within Japan’s cryptocurrency sector. Notably, Metaplanet acquired the domain directly from an individual owner who had held it for over 10 years, with no involvement from intermediary companies or third parties. Sponsored Metaplanet also announced the establishment of another wholly-owned subsidiary, “Metaplanet Income Corp.,” in the United States. Based in Miami, Florida, the US entity will focus on Bitcoin income operations and related derivative trading. Its planned…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:49
Why is the crypto market going up today? (Sep. 18)
The crypto market is going up today, Sept. 18, as investors cheer the start of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and as odds of exchange-traded fund approvals soar. Bitcoin (BTC) price rose to $117,500, while the market capitalization of…
Crypto.news
2025/09/18 22:48
Trust by Design: Humanizing Cybersecurity and AI Companies
Many cybersecurity and AI brands fall into the “cold identity” trap — relying on dark visuals, clichés, and overly technical tones that make them blend together instead of building trust. Trust isn’t just about authority; it comes from connection. By showing personality through tone, visuals, or storytelling, companies can stand out, resonate with users, and build stronger relationships. For startups especially, embracing warmth and relatability is a powerful way to escape sameness and earn trust in a crowded market.
Hackernoon
2025/09/18 22:48
