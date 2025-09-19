2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Bitcoin May Slide Down to $105K, If It Loses This Level

The post Bitcoin May Slide Down to $105K, If It Loses This Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data indicates a complex mix of signals for Bitcoin’s price following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Thursday. According to a new analysis report from on-chain data platform Glassnode, it is critical for Bitcoin’s price to hold above $115,200. The firm warns that a failure to do so could lead to a drop to $105,500. Record Options Expiration Looms Glassnode’s data shows that fears of a major price decline have lessened since the Fed’s announcement. While the spot market showed some minor selling pressure, risk-off positions in the derivatives market noticeably increased. Sponsored Sponsored Open interest in the perpetuals market has slightly decreased. Glassnode noted that open interest, which had peaked at 3.95 million BTC, has now dropped to 3.78 million BTC. An analysis of liquidation data shows that while short positions were squeezed just before the rate announcement, the proportion of long position liquidations increased after the rate cut. The potential for major volatility remains, however, as the open interest in the options market has hit a record high of 5 million BTC. A record amount of these options are set to expire next Friday, on September 26. Drop Below $115,200 Could Break Momentum Glassnode suggests paying close attention to the Bitcoin options’ “max pain” price. With both a price increase and decrease on the table, a large-scale liquidation event on either side could have a significant impact on the spot price. BTC: Options Open Interest by Strike Price. Source: Glassnode The current max pain price for long positions is $112,700, while for short positions it’s $121,600. As of this article’s writing, Bitcoin’s price is fluctuating around $116,990. Most of the Bitcoin traded on-chain since the September FOMC has been above $115,200. Glassnode states that maintaining this price level is key to preserving momentum, while losing it…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,318.23-1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017761-4.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:06
JPMorgan Predicts Intense Competition for Circle in Stablecoin Market

TLDR JPMorgan warns that Circle will face fierce competition from Tether, Hyperliquid, and fintech firms. Tether’s USAT aims to comply with the GENIUS Act, improving trust and cutting costs. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin may reduce USDC’s market share in the near future. JPMorgan predicts stablecoin market competition may become zero-sum unless the crypto market grows. Circle, [...] The post JPMorgan Predicts Intense Competition for Circle in Stablecoin Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$3.18+7.83%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005081+0.45%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Coincentral2025/09/19 19:05
When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

The post When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, is new in theaters this weekend. How soon will the romantic drama be coming to streaming? Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens Friday in theaters nationwide. The official summary for the film reads, “Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything. ForbesTim Burton, 20th Anniversary Of ‘Corpse Bride’ To Be Celebrated At LightBox ExpoBy Tim Lammers “Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.” Rated R, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey also stars Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The first stop for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey when it comes to the home entertainment marketplace will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers The studio releasing A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Sony Pictures Entertainment, typically has a one-month to six-week window from the time its films open in theaters and arrive on PVOD. For example, the studio’s horror film Until Dawn opened in theaters on April 25 and debuted on PVOD on May 23. Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends didn’t arrive on digital streaming until July 8, just over five weeks after its theatrical release on May 30. Additionally, Sony’s…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10818-6.28%
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.56%
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001096+17.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:04
Why Everyone Is Suddenly Ditching Dogecoin (DOGE) for a Cheaper Alternative Token

The post Why Everyone Is Suddenly Ditching Dogecoin (DOGE) for a Cheaper Alternative Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The buzz around meme coins has always been unpredictable, but the shift we are seeing right now is striking. Dogecoin (DOGE), long celebrated as the original meme coin, is slowly losing ground to a younger contender. Investors are now paying more attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a coin priced under $0.004 that combines meme culture with real blockchain innovation.  At its current presale stage 13, LILPEPE is trading at $0.0022, and early investors have already seen gains of 120%. Even at this level, those entering could still enjoy 36.36% gains when the coin launches at $0.0030. Dogecoin (DOGE) – The Pioneer Showing Its Age Dogecoin has been the face of meme culture in crypto since 2013. Known as the coin of the people, DOGE built an empire on community strength and celebrity shoutouts. Its current trading price hovers around $0.20 with a market cap above $29 billion, showing that it still holds weight. But despite its dominance, DOGE has been struggling to reinvent itself. The lack of advanced features or deep integration with decentralized finance leaves it vulnerable in a market that now demands more than nostalgia. While DOGE still rallies whenever Elon Musk makes headlines, long-term investors are starting to realize the growth potential may be limited compared to younger, cheaper coins making their mark. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin With Real Utility Little Pepe is more than just another meme coin riding on internet culture. It is built on a next-generation Layer 2 network that delivers faster and cheaper transactions while staying Ethereum compatible.  The numbers speak loudly, too. The presale has already raised over $25.4 million with more than 15.7 billion tokens sold. Stage 13 is live at $0.0022, just a step up from the $0.0021 of stage 12, showing a steady upward…
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-1.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08777-0.39%
Capverse
CAP$0.15437-2.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:03
BONK Weakens, Chainlink Eyes $6.50, While BlockDAG Surges Globally With 325K Members: Top Crypto to Buy Now

In crypto, excitement fades quickly when progress isn’t backed by proof. BONK has cooled from its earlier rally, sitting near support with reduced volume. Chainlink continues to consolidate but hasn’t yet broken through resistance, leaving its next move uncertain. BlockDAG, in contrast, is proving itself with hard numbers and global traction. The project reports over […] The post BONK Weakens, Chainlink Eyes $6.50, While BlockDAG Surges Globally With 325K Members: Top Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NEAR
NEAR$3.18+7.83%
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.56%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002426-2.84%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 19:00
Exploring the Dynamic NFT Art Marketplaces on Tezos

The post Exploring the Dynamic NFT Art Marketplaces on Tezos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 18, 2025 22:02 Discover the diverse NFT art marketplaces on Tezos, from Objkt’s central hub to innovative platforms like Teia, Bootloader, and Skurpy, each offering unique features and community-driven initiatives. Tezos has emerged as a significant player in the NFT ecosystem, offering a wide array of art marketplaces that cater to diverse artistic and collector needs. According to Tezos, the blockchain supports numerous platforms, each with unique features and community-driven initiatives, creating a rich landscape for digital art. Objkt.com: A Central Hub for Tezos Art Objkt.com stands out as a leading NFT marketplace on Tezos, renowned for its comprehensive features that facilitate creating, collecting, and trading digital art. This platform integrates most NFTs minted on Tezos, providing options for fixed-price sales, auctions, and more. Objkt’s recent initiatives, such as ObjktLabs, aim to enhance its offerings further, including the launch of an open-source marketplace for generative art. Bootloader.art: Pioneering Generative Art Bootloader.art, an initiative from ObjktLabs, is an open-source platform dedicated to generative art. It allows artists to build, mint, and sell projects fully on-chain, fostering a deeper exploration of generative systems. Its emphasis on open-source code and on-chain storage sets it apart, although it comes with higher fees and minting costs. Teia.art: Community-Driven Creativity Teia.art continues the legacy of Hic et Nunc (HEN), driven by a community that values inclusivity and experimentation. Governed by the Teia DAO, this platform supports new artists with initiatives like the Teia Fountain, which provides starter funds for minting. Teia’s grassroots governance and focus on artist empowerment make it a unique space for digital art. Skurpy: Merging Social Media and NFTs Skurpy blends social media features with NFT trading, offering users a platform to share posts, connect, and trade digital assets. Its discovery feed…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08777-0.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017761-4.41%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1183-1.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:59
Massive Ethereum Whale Unveils Stunning $9.5M ETH Sale After Three Years Of Dormancy

The post Massive Ethereum Whale Unveils Stunning $9.5M ETH Sale After Three Years Of Dormancy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Ethereum Whale Unveils Stunning $9.5M ETH Sale After Three Years Of Dormancy Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Ethereum Whale Unveils Stunning $9.5M ETH Sale After Three Years of Dormancy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-whale-sells-eth-3/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017761-4.41%
Ethereum
ETH$4,533.2-1.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:57
The Next Ten Days Will Be Crucial For Crypto, But This Cheap Altcoin Is Poised To Lead The Rest, Here is Why

The post The Next Ten Days Will Be Crucial For Crypto, But This Cheap Altcoin Is Poised To Lead The Rest, Here is Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The next ten days are shaping up as pivotal for the crypto market, as Bitcoin’s consolidation is signaling a potential shift in momentum. Analysts are stressing that this short-term period may decide whether a powerful altcoin season ignites in the fourth quarter of 2025.  Global economic developments are adding to the urgency, since both China’s …
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005117-3.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259+3.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.71%
CoinPedia2025/09/19 18:57
BlockchainFX Looks Unstoppable, BlockDAG Goes Big, MAGACOIN Turns Explosive

The post BlockchainFX Looks Unstoppable, BlockDAG Goes Big, MAGACOIN Turns Explosive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 13:55 Is BlockchainFX the best crypto presale 2025 to deliver 1000x returns? Early results say yes. With over $7.6 million raised, a confirmed $0.05 launch price, and long-term forecasts above $1, BlockchainFX is dominating presale crypto 2025 headlines. While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN FINANCE are also trending presale crypto projects, BlockchainFX offers something rare: real-world utility, audited security, and explosive passive income rewards. Presales often define millionaire-making opportunities. Missing Ethereum at $1 or Solana at $2 showed the cost of hesitation. With daily USDT rewards up to 90% APY, BlockchainFX is shaping up as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. This isn’t hype—it’s backed by revenue, real users, and exchange listings. Buy BlockchainFX now with BLOCK30 for 30% bonus tokens and secure your spot in the next millionaire-making presale. BlockchainFX Presale 2025: The Top Presale Crypto With Explosive ROI Potential BlockchainFX ($BFX) is more than a token—it’s a crypto super app that merges crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one platform. Already audited by CertiK, fully KYC-compliant, and running with 10,000+ daily users, it has proven demand before launch. Holders enjoy real crypto passive income, with 70% of trading fees redistributed daily in USDT rewards, generating 4–7% per day and up to 90% APY. The presale price started at $0.01, now sits at $0.024, and is climbing toward its $0.05 confirmed launch price. Post-launch projections place BFX at $0.10–$0.25, with long-term targets above $1, making it a candidate for the next 1000x crypto. To put it in context, Polygon’s ICO at $0.0026 turned early buyers into crypto millionaires. BlockchainFX could follow the same path. With a $500,000 giveaway, Founder’s Club perks, and Visa card integration, this is one of the best presale crypto projects 2025 to buy today. The next price hike is coming—scarcity…
1
1$0.011165+140.31%
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-1.83%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:55
Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockchainFX Looks Unstoppable, BlockDAG Goes Big, MAGACOIN Turns Explosive

While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN FINANCE are also trending presale crypto projects, BlockchainFX offers something rare: real-world utility, audited security, and […] The post Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockchainFX Looks Unstoppable, BlockDAG Goes Big, MAGACOIN Turns Explosive appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-1.83%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014285-0.90%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05669-3.09%
Coindoo2025/09/19 18:55
