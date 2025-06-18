Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,957 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 7,430 ETH

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,957 BTC (worth $205.89 million) today. Among them, iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 6,088 BTC (worth $640.69 million), and its current holdings reached 680,337 BTC (worth $71.59 billion).
During the same period, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 7,430 ETH (worth $18.82 million). Among them, iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 14,528 ETH (worth $36.8 million), and its current holdings reached 1,671,728 ETH (worth $423 million).
