Dow, S&P 500 open flat ahead of Fed’s rate decision

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:00
NEAR
NEAR$3,202+%9,84
Union
U$0,007374-%7,10
Edge
EDGE$0,37159-%2,09
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,00000002615-%1,58

U.S. stocks looked to edge higher on Wednesday as the market pondered the next steps ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the unfolding Israel-Iran conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near 42,246, up 30 points at the open, while the benchmark U.S. index S&P 500 held near record highs with a gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was flat, up just 0.01%. All three major indices were slightly in the green but remained constrained as the Middle East conflict weighed heavily on investor confidence.

Israel-Iran war weighs on markets

While stocks looked to hold onto recent gains, markets lacked upside conviction. On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed that the country would not surrender to Israel.

The Iranian leader’s comments came after President Donald Trump posted that Iran had to surrender unconditionally, with speculation rife that the United States is set to join the conflict.

Khamenei warned that U.S. involvement would be “to its own detriment.”

U.S. Treasury yields hovered largely unchanged amid this backdrop, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 4.385% and the 2-year at 3.948%. Oil prices continued to climb following Israel’s surprise attack on Iran, which escalated into further hostilities, with Iran striking Tel Aviv and other locations inside Israel.

Meanwhile, weakness across risk assets has seen cryptocurrencies swing lower, led by Bitcoin(BTC), which gave up gains from above $108,000 to below $105,000.

Investors await Fed’s rate decision

As well as the Middle East conflict, investors will be keen on the Fed‘s policy decision later on Wednesday. 

Chair Jerome Powell, under mounting pressure from Trump in recent months to cut rates, is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. ET. Consensus is that the central bank will hold rates steady, but attention will be on the so-called “dot plot,” which offers insight into whether the Fed’s previously projected two rate cuts are still on the table.

Investors are also digesting the latest data on weekly jobless claims.

Details from the Department of Labor showed weekly claims continue to hover near an 8-month high, with 245,000 initial jobless claims filed in the past week, slightly off the expected 250,000 in the week ending June 7.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9994-%0,02
RWAX
APP$0,002512-%0,35
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
Share
Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Analysts warn that failure of Bitcoin price to close above $117,200, despite the Fed rate cut, could trigger a correction toward $105K. The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SphereX
HERE$0,000259+%4,01
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/19 17:36
Share
A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Onchain Lens , a wallet that had been dormant for three years sold 2,086 ETH at $ 4,544 per ETH , exchanging them for $9.48 million in DAI , USDC , and RLUSDC . The wallet currently holds 2,779 ETH , with a market value of approximately $12.6 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9994-%0,02
DAI
DAI$0,9999+%0,05
Ethereum
ETH$4.520,86-%1,32
Share
PANews2025/09/19 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

Ethereum plans the Fusaka update for December 3