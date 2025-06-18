Crypto ATMs banned in Washington’s Spokane city as scam losses mount

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 16:04
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0515-0.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0842-6.75%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Comedian
BAN$0.07118-8.50%

Crypto ATM operators in Washington’s Spokane City have been ordered to remove their kiosks within 60 days following a citywide ban.

The decision was enacted following a unanimous vote during the Spokane City Council’s legislative session on June 17, making it the first city in Washington to formally ban virtual currency kiosks in response to a rise in scams targeting residents.

The ordinance, titled “Virtual Currency Kiosk Prohibition for a Safer Spokane,” was introduced by Council Member Paul Dillon in collaboration with Council President Betsy Wilkerson.

Officials said the measure was introduced to curb fraudulent losses tied to crypto kiosks, which have been frequently used in scams targeting vulnerable residents in low-income areas and retail locations.

“This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward,” Council Member Dillion said.

Under the new rules, operators have 60 days to remove existing kiosks or face civil infractions, including potential revocation of their business licenses. The Spokane Police Department will monitor compliance and report on the impact of the ban on scam-related crime rates.

As of June 18, Spokane had over 40 cryptocurrency kiosks, according to data from crypto ATM tracker Coin ATM Radar.

Detective Tim Schwering of the Spokane Police Department, who has worked closely with victims of such frauds and supports the measure, said funds sent through these kiosks typically “end up in places like China, North Korea, Russia.”

Scammers were often found impersonating law enforcement or tax officials to pressure victims into converting cash into cryptocurrency, claiming it would help “protect their money” or prevent arrest. By the time the transaction is complete, “it’s already too late,” Schwering added.

Spokane’s ban on crypto ATMs follows a broader trend across the U.S., where concerns over fraud and consumer exploitation have prompted both local and state governments to tighten oversight of virtual currency kiosks.

According to an FBI report, nearly 11,000 complaints related to crypto ATM scams were filed in the United States in 2024, with reported losses exceeding $246 million. Most of the victims were found to be over the age of 60.

In response, several states have introduced their own measures. For instance, North Dakota lawmakers are reviewing House Bill 1447, which would impose a $2,000 daily transaction cap, require fraud warnings at machines, and mandate that operators use blockchain analytics to detect suspicious activity. The bill also includes licensing and quarterly reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, in March, Nebraska enacted the Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act, which requires crypto ATM operators to be licensed, caps fees at 18%, and enforces daily transaction limits of $2,000 for new users. It also mandates full refunds for new customers who have been defrauded if a report is filed within 90 days following the incident.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
RWAX
APP$0.002512-0.35%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01681-2.88%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01525-13.25%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1401+2.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share
Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Analysts warn that failure of Bitcoin price to close above $117,200, despite the Fed rate cut, could trigger a correction toward $105K. The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SphereX
HERE$0.000259-7.16%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/19 17:36
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence

Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl