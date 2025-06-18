Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 14:24
After months of posturing, standoffs, and closed-door edits, the Senate crypto bill passed, AKA the GENIUS Act. It is the first real attempt at regulatory framework targeting stablecoins.

The final vote came in at 68 to 30, a rare show of bipartisan muscle in a chamber better known lately for doing nothing. For crypto, it’s a clear signal: the grown-ups are finally paying attention.

Some on crypto Twitter believe this effectively makes using Chainlink’s proof of reserve a law. While that’s not the case, many altcoins will benefit; here’s what to know:

Senate Crypto Bill Passed: What the GENIUS Act and Crypto Senate Mean for Stablecoins

Stablecoins are no longer the unruly stepchild of finance. With the GENIUS Act, the Senate just handed builders a rulebook of how they’re issued, what reserves back them, and how their transparency will be enforced.

It’s a bid to inject some order into one of the most volatile corners of crypto.

But the bill nearly fell apart under pressure from the left. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts mounted a last-minute rebellion, warning that the bill lacked precision when it came to fighting fraud, especially those tied to Trump’s crypto experiments. Still, Senator Gillibrand held the line, working backroom phones until the votes stacked up.

 

For the industry, the act delivers a significant win. By giving stablecoin projects a clear compliance framework, it addresses a long-standing pain point.

The result could be a tighter bond between the crypto sector and institutional investors eager for regulatory certainty.

Ethereum Gains as Crypto Senate Negotiations Create Regulatory Clarity

For all the focus on stablecoins in the GENIUS Act, Ethereum is quietly racking up the biggest gains. The bill’s arrival, paired with rising institutional interest, is reshaping how eth logoETH ▲0.71% is viewed by serious money.

But with regulators finally outlining the rules of engagement, Ethereum’s role as the backbone of tokenized finance is harder to ignore. From anchoring stablecoins to powering smart contract settlement, ETH will be one of the standout benfeciaries of the Genius Act.

Why Regulatory Clarity Matters

After years of political hand-wringing and turf wars between regulators, the GENIUS Act delivers what crypto needed most: certainty. Not just for stablecoins, but for Ethereum, Chainlink, and the rest of the ecosystem.

Still, it’s early days. Lawmakers have only begun to scratch the surface.

The post Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

