Analyst predicts XRP holders will soon ‘print’ as 2025 breakout looms

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 14:08
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As XRP eyes a potential ETF-fueled breakout, a rising project called Pepeto is winning attention with real utility, zero-fee trading, and early investor buzz.

Table of Contents

  • XRP forecast: Can the ETF hype push it to $27?
  • Next gen exchange with real utility not just hype
  • Presale: A demo version of exchange + 278% staking reward for early buyers

The crypto market is heating up, and XRP holders are watching closely. Many believe the token is gearing up for another run, but the big question remains when will it peak and when should profits be taken?

While momentum builds, another crypto project is turning heads by solving problems XRP still struggles with, like day-to-day utility and frictionless global payments. Before checking the new coin out, here’s the latest outlook for XRP and why this rising token deserves attention too.

XRP forecast: Can the ETF hype push it to $27?

XRP is still under $3, but buzz is building around a possible rally to $27 if a spot ETF gets approved. Analysts are optimistic, and Polymarket now estimates an 87% chance of approval thanks to the new SEC chair’s favorable view on crypto.

Ripple is actively expanding partnerships globally, hoping to seal more US deals soon. CEO Brad Garlinghouse thinks the end of the SEC case could send XRP soaring. Still, Circle’s growing network poses stiff competition if Ripple delays.

A jump to $27 means a $1.9 trillion market cap, which is ambitious even for XRP. The token is up 350% this year, but future gains rely just as much on regulation as on technical trends.

Next gen exchange with real utility not just hype

As XRP continues navigating legal barriers, another project is gaining real traction. It’s creating a zero-fee exchange that lists memecoins and valuable projects with no red tape, and no massive listing charges. Just straightforward access.

To qualify, tokens must provide real use. And thanks to advanced bridge tech, assets move effortlessly between blockchains.

For global payments, the platform includes a tool that allows buyers to pay in crypto while sellers get fiat fast, simple, no juggling platforms.

With over $5 million raised and a full demo exchange reveal coming soon, this one’s looking ready for real world use, not just speculation.

Presale: A demo version of exchange + 278% staking reward for early buyers

Pepeto’s presale is still ongoing, already bringing in over $5.3 million and growing fast. It’s got over 70k followers and is trending across social platforms. At just $0.000000134 per token, Pepeto is under the radar and that’s what makes it exciting.

Early investors, especially Pepe holders, are taking note. There are even whispers of drama: a former Pepe co-founder allegedly pushed out, returning with Pepeto to finish the vision, adding the missing T (Technology) and O (Optimization) to the original memecoin.

To join early, investors can head to pepeto.io, connect their wallet, and grab PEPETO using ETH, USDT, or BNB.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

